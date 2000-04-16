Blanca's Cherry Cheese Tarts

These miniature cheesecakes with graham cracker crusts and rich cherry topping are absolutely the best!!!! You just can't have one. It's a hit at every gathering!

Recipe by Blanca Castello

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
26
Yield:
26 tarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place cup cake liners into muffin tins.

  • To Make Filling: In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar. Stir in eggs, vanilla and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly.

  • To Make Crust: Combine crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon. Cut in butter until crust forms small crumbs. Put one spoonful of crust into each cup cake liner and pat it down. Spoon a layer of filling on top of crusts.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. When tarts are fresh from oven, spoon cherry pie filling over top of each. Let tarts chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 95.3mg. Full Nutrition
