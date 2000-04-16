Blanca's Cherry Cheese Tarts
These miniature cheesecakes with graham cracker crusts and rich cherry topping are absolutely the best!!!! You just can't have one. It's a hit at every gathering!
This recipe is excellent. I have made it a few times now, but I always have too much crust or not enough filling. And no where near a can of pie filling. Also, it never makes 26 of the regular size muffins pans. So today, I finally got the ratios right so it makes 24 tarts/muffins. I did 1.5 of the recipe for the filling (3 pkgs cream cheese; 3/4 c. sugar; 3 eggs, 1.5 tsp vanilla and 1.5 tsp lemon juice. There is no need to increase the base/crust. Each muffin uses 1 tbsp of crumb mixture and just under 1/4 c. of cream cheese filling. The pie filling was just the right amount. Yum. I get requests to make these all the time!Read More
Can be used in the mini muffin/cupcake tins as well as the regular size. I used them in the mini form. They were pretty easy to make, had more than enough crumb mixture, maybe too much. Not alot of cheesecake taste in the minis. Hold up well though and look very nice. Was able to get 2-3 cherries on top, depending on how big the cherry was. Maybe I put in too much crumb mixture, not sure. My son loved them though.Read More
Very cute and fun. They taste like your typical cheesecake. I made these in mini-cupcake pans thinking that is what the recipe meant by miniature. You certainly can do it this way, but you will make @ 48 of them. You can only fit about two cherries on top doing it this way. They were still a very cute little dessert. Next time I will try them in full-size muffin cups. It took some patience to get the graham cracker crust to stay up and around the cupcake liners.
I made these for my niece's informal wedding reception and they were a BIG hit! I topped them with cherry & blueberry pie fillings and they were gobbled up. When making the crust, I just went ahead and melted the butter instead of cutting in cold butter....I felt it was easier and they turned out just fine.
Great recipe, I used cup cake size liners, I doubled the recipe hoping to make about 40, only made 26ish....so if you are wanting more, you may need to triple the recipe. It's a keeper.
I've been making these for years but instead of preparing a crust, we use a vanilla wafer on the bottom of the cup. Very quick and easy way to serve little cheesecakes.
This recipe turned out beautifully! It was easy and soooo good! I used blueberries instead, just because I was hungry for them, and tried them out on my whole family at a gathering. They all loved them! Thanks! I will definitely be making these again. (So many combinations to try... Chocolate crust with raspberry, vanilla crust with strawberries, etc.)
put thick layer of cream cheese mixture.
Just like the cherry tarts my mom used to make!
YUM! This was quick and easy and delicious. They look beautiful and taste great. I will add this one to the list of favorites, both for special occasions and for everyday desserts.
My first time ever making and they turned out great! I used a regular muffin pan and it made exactly 18 muffins. I made my own cherry topping and they tasted wonderful. (personal note: cinnamon in crust is optional and not really needed)
Great recipe! I used full-sized muffin papers with double recipe, but instead of graham cracker crust, I just used a vaNilla wafer cookie at the bottom. It's quick and tasty
Everyone loved these at the party. They turned out beautifully and where the hit of the party. I also made some with a chocolate cookie crust by taking some chocolate chip cookies and broken semisweet chocolate, breaking them up and pressing them into a crust.
These were great! No one could eat just one. I plan to take them to my next potluck. I think they would be great to keep in the freezer for a quick snack. My children from 12-3 loved them. YUMMY..thanks for the recipe
These are always a hit every time I make them!!!
Was perfect, the only thing I changed was we did not use pie filling. We just took cherries out of the jar and put on top, along with a little of the juice.
this is a very very good recipe. Its colorful also. made them for thanksgiving. kids ate them up in no time thank you for sharing this great little cake
These were so easy to make and tasted great! My son doesn't like cherries so I left some plain; they were still great. I will experiment with different fruit toppings the next time I make them.
i really liked these. the first batch seemed over done so i did 25 minutes instead of 30 for the next batch. perfect. thanks!
This recipe turned out great! Everyone enjoyed them.. and even though I didn't have a muffin tin at the time, I still put them in the muffin wrappers and they held their form and turned out amazing. Quick, easy, and delicious!
Fantastic recipe! I've made these tarts twice, and once as a full cheesecake. If you're making it as a full cheesecake, I would recommend doubling the filling part, as it was a little thin. I've used berry pie filling and strawberry pie filling as topping, and it has been amazing! My family and I love it.
Quick and easy finger food. I used vanilla wafers instead of graham cracker crumbs. Just place one vanilla wafer in the bottom of the cupcake paper. Either one works well. You can also use blueberry pie filling or really any pie filling that you prefer.
I melted butter and mixed with crumbs instead of cutting in. Used regular muffin tin and mini cheesecake pan, both worked well. I topped them with fresh fruit pieces. Very good, will enjoy experimenting with different toppings.
I used a cherry pie filling i found on the site.
I love cherry pie fill so I'm a bit biased, everyone else is in agreement that it's a four. Not too soft not too hard, perfect. I did use pre-made graham shells.
I made these in mini muffin tins. Because of this, I baked them at 325 for 12 minutes. Then I topped with a dollop of raspberry freezer jam. I thought they were outstanding and fairly easy.
These were fun and easy to make!
Made these for a party and they were a big hit. Very yummy and easy to make.
Horrible! Maybe I used too much egg but my cream cheese mixture was like liquid when I poured it over the crust. Then after I took it out of the fridge everything was stuck to the paper cups and it was just a disaster.
This is similar to a recipe I used (and lost) in high school. I did it with the vanilla wafers, mostly because it doesn't take as long, and they always turn out wonderful!
Easy recipe. Great results. Loved it!
It was a huge hit! There was definitely not enough filling to crust ratio. I did what the other commenter said and made 1.5 times the amount of filling the recipe calls for. I should’ve made more! They were all gone!
So easy and myself and the boyfriend loved them!!
These turned out great. I used Kinnikinnick Smoreables Graham Style Crackers because I needed to them to be gluten free. I used the recipe on their website for the crust which used melted butter and a dash of cinnamon. I made 12 regular muffin size and 12 mini sized. I baked the mini ones for 25 minutes. I did have extra crust and pie filling so next time I will make more filling.
