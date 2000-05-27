Asian Chicken Pasta Salad

Just okay. When it was all cooked and I'd had some of it, I realized there was no GARLIC in it! It lacked flavor.....I could barely taste the soy sauce, and I added extra. It is a healthy dish....sans some of the oil.....and I didn't add all the salt it called for as the soy is salty enough. I added the chopped green onions with the cauliflower and broccoli, per the instructions, then at the end of the recipe it said to "add the onions" with the sesame oil and soy. Some kind of a typo there, I guess. I wonder if the raw onions would have contributed more to the flavor outcome. I don't think I'll make this again....but it wasn't terrible, just "OK".