Asian Chicken Pasta Salad
Wonderful stir-fried veggie, chicken pasta salad that's great served warm or cold.
I used the basics of this recipe to adapt to the ingredients I had in house. I used chopped baby carrots and jullienned zucchini with fresh garlic and vermicelli. The soy and sesame was the same and I also grilled the chicken and served it sliced on top. Yummy!Read More
I cut down on the salt and oil. This was ok but i won't make it again. I did like the addition of cauliflower.Read More
I tried this recipe, but modified it as well. I added water chestnuts, bean sprouts, regular white onion, celery, pea pods but eliminated the cauliflower. I still found it a little bland so I added a little bit of sauteed chopped garlic to the mix and it did the trick. Also, instead of water I used homemade roasted chicken juice/grease and used less oil. I served it over Chinese Noodles (Pancit Canton). My husband actually went back for thirds saying, "Wow, this is Good!"
This was really good. I did change the recipe a little though. As part of the sesame oil, I used hot chili sesame oil. I added some crushed red pepper. I also added cashews. I used less chicken, because I like veggies. Yummy!
This was very good. I thought it was a bit bland so I added chopped, white onion and minced garlic. I agree that this is good hot or cold. This is easily customizable. Thanks.
My family loves this salad! My daughter requests this all the time. I usually have to double the recipe so I can enjoy some the next day!
My husband and I thought this was a little on the bland side, but our 3 year old loved it.
Very cool recipe! I served it with some BBQed chicken, and it went really well :)
I substituted bok choy for the cauliflower, and replaced the dry ginger 2 T pickled shredded ginger, which I find to be far more pungent. And I added 1/4 C of teriyaki sauce, which has some sweet overtones in it. It really spiced up the recipe, and everyone (young and old) thought it was pretty 'neat!'
love it!
I really enjoyed this recipe. The only thing I did not like, it was pretty bland. I did add some more soy sauce to my liking and it has been delicious. This is a meal I will definitely make again.
very versatile
I thought this just tasted like veggies and pasta in soy sauce. I used chicken stock for the water and after tasting it added a tad bit of sugar to calm the soy sauce and also just for the heck of it and cause I had it added a regular onion sliced and some bok choy I needed to use. Also used some whole wheat spaghetti. Okay recipe as is just needs a boost.
Smoked chicken on Big Easy SRG and that gave the dish so much extra flavor. Also squeezed lemon juice on veggies. One of the best pasta dishes we have ever made.
I had been looking for a recipe to get more veggies on the plate and this one scored big time! only pasta I had on hand was small shells but I think it worked well and tasted GREAT! it was a bit of a challenge to try and cook everything separately but it was good advice - the only item I added was a jalapeno - we like it spicy - and it met all expectations - this is one recipe that will be added to our 2014 menu! thanks for sharing this one -
Just okay. When it was all cooked and I'd had some of it, I realized there was no GARLIC in it! It lacked flavor.....I could barely taste the soy sauce, and I added extra. It is a healthy dish....sans some of the oil.....and I didn't add all the salt it called for as the soy is salty enough. I added the chopped green onions with the cauliflower and broccoli, per the instructions, then at the end of the recipe it said to "add the onions" with the sesame oil and soy. Some kind of a typo there, I guess. I wonder if the raw onions would have contributed more to the flavor outcome. I don't think I'll make this again....but it wasn't terrible, just "OK".
