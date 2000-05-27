Asian Chicken Pasta Salad

Wonderful stir-fried veggie, chicken pasta salad that's great served warm or cold.

Recipe by Charee Peck

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Place in large bowl with chicken.

  • In large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook carrots with 1/4 teaspoon salt until tender-crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove carrots, place in bowl with chicken and pasta. Add 2 tablespoons oil to wok and cook mushrooms with 1/4 teaspoon salt until tender, 5 minutes. Remove mushrooms and place in bowl.

  • Add 2 more tablespoons oil to wok, stir-fry broccoli, cauliflower and onion until coated with oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 cup water, cover and cook 5 to 10 minutes, until tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables with slotted spoon and toss with pasta and chicken.

  • Mix in green onions, soy sauce and sesame oil, adjusting soy and sesame to taste. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 863.4mg. Full Nutrition
