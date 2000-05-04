Bierrocks III
German pastry sandwiches filled with meat, cabbage and onions. If preferred, use any plain roll dough of your choice. Pastries can be frozen and reheated.
German pastry sandwiches filled with meat, cabbage and onions. If preferred, use any plain roll dough of your choice. Pastries can be frozen and reheated.
This was a very tasty dish, even with the few ingredients included. My husband loved it. He rarely tells me anything is good, even though it is, so it was defintely "out of the park" on this one! I added some shredded carrots to mine, and it came out wonderful. I was tempted to add "something else" to it, but left it alone and it turned out great! I do have two words of advice: Drain the fat off of the beef! One should always do this no matter what is being prepared. The fat and grease will get into whatever you are cooking and leave an unpleasant taste and it will come out greasy. Secondly, I highly recommend letting the meat and cabbage filling cool completely before filling the pastry dough. Also, do not unroll the crescent rolls, or dough of your choice, until the moment you are ready to use it. They should both be cold. I found that putting the filling onto the dough while it was still hot/warm began cooking the dough and made it fall apart. Also, a bit of flour on your "assembly area" doesn't hurt either. I made it with both crescent rolls and buttermilk biscuits, to see if it made a difference. In my opinion, the buttermilk biscuits tasted the best. The crescent rolls kind of overshadowed the meat and cabbage. The biscuits just added a hint of flavor and complemented the meat and cabbage perfectly. I will definitely make this dish again!Read More
First- I made my own pastry from scratch and it was fantastic and I will not use anything else now. The filling I thought was incredibly bland (I followed the recipe initially and tasted the filling before coming to this conclusion). I wound up adding extra salt, pepper, some garlic, and about 2-3TB of deli mustard. After these fixes, these were outstanding, wonderful pub food delights!Read More
This was a very tasty dish, even with the few ingredients included. My husband loved it. He rarely tells me anything is good, even though it is, so it was defintely "out of the park" on this one! I added some shredded carrots to mine, and it came out wonderful. I was tempted to add "something else" to it, but left it alone and it turned out great! I do have two words of advice: Drain the fat off of the beef! One should always do this no matter what is being prepared. The fat and grease will get into whatever you are cooking and leave an unpleasant taste and it will come out greasy. Secondly, I highly recommend letting the meat and cabbage filling cool completely before filling the pastry dough. Also, do not unroll the crescent rolls, or dough of your choice, until the moment you are ready to use it. They should both be cold. I found that putting the filling onto the dough while it was still hot/warm began cooking the dough and made it fall apart. Also, a bit of flour on your "assembly area" doesn't hurt either. I made it with both crescent rolls and buttermilk biscuits, to see if it made a difference. In my opinion, the buttermilk biscuits tasted the best. The crescent rolls kind of overshadowed the meat and cabbage. The biscuits just added a hint of flavor and complemented the meat and cabbage perfectly. I will definitely make this dish again!
use a rolling pin on refridgerator biscuts. works the best, and i've tried crescent rolls and pie crust before w/ this, turned out too sweet or unflavored. the flaky biscuits work the best for some reason :)
These were great! I made the dough in my bread machine using a slightly sweet roll recipe. For the sausage, I used RB Rice medium. Can't beat RB Rice!! And to make this easier, I used bagged coleslaw. DEFINITELY a time saver. I believe I used quite a bit more than 5 cups, too. Turned out great!!
I made these for a surprise birthday party and they were gobbled up so quickly I wasn't able to try one myself. I had to beg my husband to let me have a bite of his! Yum, yum!
I grew up eating these. In my family, we call these "Krautburgers." My mother makes them with large size frozen dinner rolls and serves them with extra butter. YUM!!!
Good! I've never had a bierock before but was intrigued by the recipe and am always looking for homemade things for hubby to take to work so he doesn't eat garbage... The only thing I did different was (like the other reviewer) using frozen dinner rolls. I just stretched them out with my hands to make big circles and then filled them. One thing, though - you need more like two tablespoons of filling per circle if you want to end up with 18 (1 1/2 dozen) bierrocks. Great recipe and I will make it several times in the future, I'm sure!
This recipe was great. I did use frozen texas dinner rolls instead of the refridgerator kind. They were tasty and they have frozen very well. I take them out the night before and put them in the fridge, then microwave them for about 1.5 min. Super fast lunch and much more affordable then "hot pockets".
We were looking for something different for lunch, and this sure fit the bill. These are absolutely delicious! I halved the recipe, and sauteed and refrigerated the filling the night before. I used 85/15 ground beef (rather than lean), and hot italian sausage which added a wonderful flavour without being hot at all. I didn't drain the drippings after sauteeing since the mixture was moist but not runny. I used one 12 oz can of buttermilk biscuits, and rolled each biscuit out to 1/4" thickness. I found the dough easier to work with by keeping the biscuits in the fridge until I was ready to roll them. Cooking time was about 20 minutes and yielded 5 sandwiches.
First- I made my own pastry from scratch and it was fantastic and I will not use anything else now. The filling I thought was incredibly bland (I followed the recipe initially and tasted the filling before coming to this conclusion). I wound up adding extra salt, pepper, some garlic, and about 2-3TB of deli mustard. After these fixes, these were outstanding, wonderful pub food delights!
great! used homemade dough... loved it!
Very easy to make--using medium spiced sausage really gives recipe a good kick.
So easy, so delish! Have made these about 4 times since the first time about a month ago. Just don't make to many because they are just not the same re-heated
These were okay - a little too much bread, not enough filling.
So easy and so freaking good.
My family loved these, even my 2 picky eaters. I used frozen texas sized rolls like someone suggested. Quick & easy recipe!
pretty good. kind of lacking flavor. cheese wouldve been delicious inside these..next time i will add some cheese
Absolutely delicious, as is! Thanks for sharing!
Maybe it was the sausage I used,but these were greasy, even with straining out the grease. Good...but not outstanding.
This is a verry nice dish.great for parties like new year & super bowl.There is just one thing (not to bust anyone's bubble) they originate from Polland not Germany. I know my grandmother bles her heart made these for us as children.When I returned from Germany with my german wife she made them again,we could not tell her the real deal.The real name is Pierogi google it if you like,buy the way born in Kansas still living in Germany making Pierogi's / Bierocks3 tonight for dinner call them what you like a very teasty meal. Tchuss aus deutchland #6
very good but anothe version s if you do not like cabbage substitute it with cooked rice and spices you like
Great-- my boyfriend is German and he really enjoyed it!
Very good, I used crescent rolls, which I rolled out kinda thin. My husband loves these things! He eats them cold for breakfast.
I made this for my family tonight and they were really good! I used canned biscuits and added grated carrots, grated cheddar cheese and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. I also brushed some melted butter on top and sprinkled on some garlic salt before putting them in the oven.
These turned out nice. Used crescent roll dough and the coleslaw mix with green and purple cabbage and carrots. Only used groung beef and added a bunch of seasoning, garlic, ground mustard, parsely flakes and s/p. Good base recipe for me:)
My mom called these cabbage burgers, in college we called them runzas, and now I see they are called bierrocks! They are delicious, whatever you wish to call them. I did not know these were German, thanks!
I feel these were missing something. The filling didn't have much taste when it was hot. Tasted better cold. My husband is German and had never heard of these. I heard they were polish instead.
Not a hit at our house! Sorry.
As others have said, had more meat than I was able to stuff into the crescent rolls we used to make this. Crescent rolls were a great compliment to the meat, but hard to seal before baking. If I make these again, I'll use a bread packaging that isn't pre-cut so I can better handle wrapping the meat. Also, we tasted the meat during the simmer, and thought it was a little bland, so we added some lemon juice, vinegar, yellow mustard, carrot slivers (from peeler), chili powder. It made a noticeable difference to the flavor. Overall it took us about 2 hours 45 min to prepare, but I had just started dating a girl that wanted to try these, so we had lots of fun while sharing the cooking duties. The leftovers made a great breakfast!
We used frozen texas dinner rolls and 2T of filling. Even making all 24 rolls, we had at least 2C of filling leftover. These are great straight out of the oven, all crispy and delicious. But, we didn't like microwaved leftovers as much. We put a slice of swiss cheese in half of the rolls - haven't tried those yet, but I bet we'll like them.
Not worth the trouble. Took me forever to make these. The filling was ok. Overall the taste was mediocre. I would not make again.
I did not care for this recipe!!! I followed the directions, and got way too much meat mixture compared to dough. Thanks for the recipe, but I will not try again.
Very good. I wish I had bought another can of dough because I still have some filling left over. Very easy. I did add some oregano and pepper to the mixture.
I made this last night for my family and we loved it. I used ground turkey instead of beef and 2 loaves of frozen bread.
This was very tasty! It was a little on the greasy side and I added some cheddar cheese.
I used the frozen rolls instead of the refigerated ones and the sandwiches were fantastic. Will make again.
Loved it! So did my guests :) I did add a dash of vinegar because the filling tasted a bit heavy for my tastes. On top before baking I used Pam cooking spray and sprinkled garlic salt instead of butter. Love love love and will def be making it again.
Love the recipe. I added a little Worcestershire sauce and used flaky layered refrigerator biscuits. I will be making these often!
My family loved these! I made some with bread dough and some with grands biscuits. The ones made with Grands biscuits were favored. I added some garlic and worcestershire for a little more flavor the second time I made it. Good warmed up too!
These were simple and delicious.
So good! Made it and it vanished in no time, and My boyfriend and I like how we can eat it on the go in a way . We can easily bring them to work for lunches (if there are ever any leftovers to bring!)
These were great! I was really surprised how well they held together too. I added some shredded cheese on the dough before I put on the filling, used biscuit dough and cooked for 19 mins at 375.
Delicious! I live in Germany (everyone keeps telling me these aren't German though) and I couldn't find the correct type of dough at the supermarket. What I needed up finding worked well enough though. I served these at a dinner party and they were a big hit. I think they might be improved by adding minced garlic.
Yummy! My mom makes what she called cabbage rolls (which I now know are called Beirrocks) for Xmas eve every year. This was far better. The sausage really adds flavor to it, my mom just used ground beef. Also, hers tended to be too much bread compared to fillings, as the dough rose too much. I used homemade dough from the master pizza dough on this site. It holds together and gives a much smaller amount of bread. very good!
Great recipe. This is the taste I grew up with in Kansas. The flavors may be a bit muted for some which is why I gave 4 stars and not 5. I usually like a bit more seasoning than this recipe calls for but this recipe is exactly what I remember growing up. I use a modified version of this recipe if you are looking for a little bit more of a flavor blast. Use homemade dough. A standard milk and butter dinner roll recipe works great for this. If the dough uses 3 1/2 to 4 cups flour then halve this recipe. I get 12 servings with half the recipe and 3 1/2 cups flour rolls. I also like to add another tsp of salt, smoked paprika, and garlic powder to taste. In my last batch I diced 4-5 small dill pickles and 1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese for a slight cheeseburger taste. Try cooking the meat and onions at the same time and then using the grease to sauté the cabbage before mixing. Make sure to drain extra water and grease before putting the mix into the dough balls. Lastly a good brushing of garlic butter and sprinkle of grated parmesan in the last 5 minutes of baking adds an amazing flavor burst.
Very tasty after adding garlic'onion and a lotw
Never had those so I can't compare it with anything but they came out good. It was a bit bland side for me and took longer than I expected to roll the dough out and fill the meat. That's been said, I used the fridge flaky rolls so it was easy to prep the dough and now I know what it is, I can tweak the filling to however I like. I think it's a very versatile recipe so I will definitely make my version again. By the way, I made half of filling and used 2 cans of Pillsbury's Grands Buttermilk Biscuits, filled each biscuit with about 2 tbs of meat and it was perfect.
i used a little vegeta in mine... these rock!
I loved these, many moons ago, a "boyfriend " made these and they were delicious. At least I remembered it that way. but I thought maybe it was my huge crush on the cook. haha. I tried to roll out the dinner rolls, I had better luck just using my hands. also, it's best if the meat mixture isn't hot or too wet. I put a lot more pepper and added garlic. my friends lived them.
This is a great starter recipe, however it is a bit bland for my taste, I use bratwurst for the sausage and add 1 large carrot grated well to the mix along with a bit of liquid smoke and worcestrshire, and about a tablespoon of sugar to the meet mix, along with a healthy dose of fresh ground black pepper. My kids eat them faster than I can make them. But all in all a great recipe for learning how to make them.
Awesome recipe. Good for families on a budget. Soft and moist.
Was super easy to make tasted great, I'll definitely make it again.
I loved this recipe. I used the little cheapie bisquits in a can and they worked great. I think the dinner rolls would take away from the flavor of the meat mixture. A little time consuming but you have so many to put in the freezer. I will say, do not microwave your extras and they get tough, put them in the oven. I may add a little dark beer to the mixture next time and make it a little more German and flavorful.
Used a homemade sweet roll recipe for dough
I make my own roll dough. Having made it several times I now add whatever spices I feel like I want that night. I've added caraway; tonight it was 1 tsp dry mustard and 1 tsp crushed coriander; I'll use dill sometime later. We love them as is, but adding a couple spices make them even better.
I added some garlic and extra spices, but otherwise followed the recipe. They turned out fantastic..great for a quick take-along snack.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections