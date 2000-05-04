Bierrocks III

73 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 18
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

German pastry sandwiches filled with meat, cabbage and onions. If preferred, use any plain roll dough of your choice. Pastries can be frozen and reheated.

By Sallie

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 40 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll out dough to 1/4 inch in thickness, then cut into 5 inch squares.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, cook beef and sausage over medium heat until browned; make sure there is no remaining pink color. Stir in cabbage, onions and salt with meat. Saute for about 20 minutes. Turn down heat to warm.

  • Fill each dough square with a tablespoon of meat filling. Seal dough by bringing the four corners up and then overlapping them. Place pastry upside down on a baking sheet; brush each roll with melted butter.

  • Allow rolls to rise for 1 hour and then bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 523mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022