Bierrocks III

This was a very tasty dish, even with the few ingredients included. My husband loved it. He rarely tells me anything is good, even though it is, so it was defintely "out of the park" on this one! I added some shredded carrots to mine, and it came out wonderful. I was tempted to add "something else" to it, but left it alone and it turned out great! I do have two words of advice: Drain the fat off of the beef! One should always do this no matter what is being prepared. The fat and grease will get into whatever you are cooking and leave an unpleasant taste and it will come out greasy. Secondly, I highly recommend letting the meat and cabbage filling cool completely before filling the pastry dough. Also, do not unroll the crescent rolls, or dough of your choice, until the moment you are ready to use it. They should both be cold. I found that putting the filling onto the dough while it was still hot/warm began cooking the dough and made it fall apart. Also, a bit of flour on your "assembly area" doesn't hurt either. I made it with both crescent rolls and buttermilk biscuits, to see if it made a difference. In my opinion, the buttermilk biscuits tasted the best. The crescent rolls kind of overshadowed the meat and cabbage. The biscuits just added a hint of flavor and complemented the meat and cabbage perfectly. I will definitely make this dish again!

