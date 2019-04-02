Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

I love the spices and the use of the dry white wine! (added some salt to taste). I used veggies I had on hand: sweet potato, red potato, carrots, onion, brussels sprouts. Everything was cooked perfectly. The onion was delicious! My husband isn't usually too excited about veggies I cook,but he LOVED these and couldn't stop complimenting!
Too good. Delicious! Only changed the white wine to 1 part white wine vinegar and 3 parts water. This is really really good, beet haters will also eat it with pleasure like my husband;-)
I make a similar dish adding sweet potatoes along with the regular. Also, I have tried balsamic vinegar which adds a little sweetness if you like that. Absolutely scrumptious!!
OMG! How did you come up with this recipe?! It is absolutely scrumptious!! With these ingredients being harvested right now locally (I live in Tucson, AZ), I was able to use all organically grown fresh vegetables and it was simply divine. Thank you so much for sharing this!
Wow! I know it's just a bunch of root vegetables, but this was really good. I am not a big fan of beets but the veggies just go so sweet, even the beets weren't well, "beety"... I made a huge batch and served it at Christmas diner and people loved it. The color was beautiful! The only change I made was to omit the chick peas and add parsnips. Thanks for this great recipe!
Fantastic! Forgot the beans, but added celeriac (cubed), sunchokes & parsnips to the beets, onions, potatoes & carrots. The wine, added at the end, mingles with the carmelized veggie flavors & adds a delicious punch. If you didn't taste the wine, you didn't add enough. I baked 15-20 min, added wine, stirred/turned, which caused the wine to sizzle & boil down almost immediately. Back for 5-10 min & done. Gorgeous. My husband & sons, who don't love beets, loved this.
I followed the suggestion and added about a T. of balsamic vinegar and sweet potatoes. It was wonderful. I will also use this as a recipe for just beets.
Just got back from the potluck that I brought this dish to. It was a HIT. I was late so the dish was actually served cold. It was still wonderful. I roasted the beets seperately and added them at the last minute so all the vegetables still had thier own color. I used beets rutabega turnip carrot sweet potato russet potato greens (kale) red onion chick peas (made my own not canned). I used the olive oil and italian seasoning (with thyme) and dry white wine (Kendal Jackson Chardonay to be excact). It was wonderful. These vegetables are full of flavor; roasting enhances the flavor.
Taking the advice of others I also added a splash of good balsamic vinegar to the recipe. The recent heat had made my beet greens bitter so I just harvested the beet and instead of greens added some freshly picked peas during the last 5 minutes. Very tasty but would only work really well with very fresh peas. I added a small early red onion from the garden with a small Juane onion instead of just one big yellow onion. I would never have thought of this recipe for myself and it is a keeper. The chiogga beets give it a very pleasing visual appearance and mellow sweetness. Definitely will change your mind on what you think of beets!
For me this recipe was just OK. Next time I will omit the garlic for sure. I am a garlic lover but not a raw garlic lover and I find it doesn't cook enough. I might try this again with a few adjustments.