Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 4.52 stars
170 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 110
  • 4 star values: 47
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!

By mgoblue1

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the beet, carrot, onion, potatoes, garlic, and garbanzo beans into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Drizzle with the olive oil, then season with thyme, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, stirring once midway through baking. Remove the baking dish from the oven, and stir in the wine. Return to the oven, and bake until the wine has mostly evaporated and the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes more. Stir in the beet greens, allowing them to wilt from the heat of the vegetables. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 4.9g; sodium 95.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (180)

Most helpful positive review

Jane Dough
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2008
I love the spices and the use of the dry white wine! (added some salt to taste). I used veggies I had on hand: sweet potato, red potato, carrots, onion, brussels sprouts. Everything was cooked perfectly. The onion was delicious! My husband isn't usually too excited about veggies I cook,but he LOVED these and couldn't stop complimenting! Read More
Helpful
(92)

Most helpful critical review

BethAshley
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2011
For me this recipe was just OK. Next time I will omit the garlic for sure. I am a garlic lover but not a raw garlic lover and I find it doesn't cook enough. I might try this again with a few adjustments. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2009
Too good. Delicious! Only changed the white wine to 1 part white wine vinegar and 3 parts water. This is really really good, beet haters will also eat it with pleasure like my husband;-) Read More
Helpful
(78)
breadmantalking
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2008
I make a similar dish adding sweet potatoes along with the regular. Also, I have tried balsamic vinegar which adds a little sweetness if you like that. Absolutely scrumptious!! Read More
Helpful
(74)
Venessia
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2008
OMG! How did you come up with this recipe?! It is absolutely scrumptious!! With these ingredients being harvested right now locally (I live in Tucson, AZ), I was able to use all organically grown fresh vegetables and it was simply divine. Thank you so much for sharing this! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Stephanie Morissette
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2009
Wow! I know it's just a bunch of root vegetables, but this was really good. I am not a big fan of beets but the veggies just go so sweet, even the beets weren't well, "beety"... I made a huge batch and served it at Christmas diner and people loved it. The color was beautiful! The only change I made was to omit the chick peas and add parsnips. Thanks for this great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(33)
pkd
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
Fantastic! Forgot the beans, but added celeriac (cubed), sunchokes & parsnips to the beets, onions, potatoes & carrots. The wine, added at the end, mingles with the carmelized veggie flavors & adds a delicious punch. If you didn't taste the wine, you didn't add enough. I baked 15-20 min, added wine, stirred/turned, which caused the wine to sizzle & boil down almost immediately. Back for 5-10 min & done. Gorgeous. My husband & sons, who don't love beets, loved this. Read More
Helpful
(29)
janet
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2009
I followed the suggestion and added about a T. of balsamic vinegar and sweet potatoes. It was wonderful. I will also use this as a recipe for just beets. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Carrie Green
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2013
Just got back from the potluck that I brought this dish to. It was a HIT. I was late so the dish was actually served cold. It was still wonderful. I roasted the beets seperately and added them at the last minute so all the vegetables still had thier own color. I used beets rutabega turnip carrot sweet potato russet potato greens (kale) red onion chick peas (made my own not canned). I used the olive oil and italian seasoning (with thyme) and dry white wine (Kendal Jackson Chardonay to be excact). It was wonderful. These vegetables are full of flavor; roasting enhances the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(19)
ChristyACB
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2009
Taking the advice of others I also added a splash of good balsamic vinegar to the recipe. The recent heat had made my beet greens bitter so I just harvested the beet and instead of greens added some freshly picked peas during the last 5 minutes. Very tasty but would only work really well with very fresh peas. I added a small early red onion from the garden with a small Juane onion instead of just one big yellow onion. I would never have thought of this recipe for myself and it is a keeper. The chiogga beets give it a very pleasing visual appearance and mellow sweetness. Definitely will change your mind on what you think of beets! Read More
Helpful
(18)
