Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 5 stars I love the spices and the use of the dry white wine! (added some salt to taste). I used veggies I had on hand: sweet potato, red potato, carrots, onion, brussels sprouts. Everything was cooked perfectly. The onion was delicious! My husband isn't usually too excited about veggies I cook,but he LOVED these and couldn't stop complimenting! Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars Too good. Delicious! Only changed the white wine to 1 part white wine vinegar and 3 parts water. This is really really good, beet haters will also eat it with pleasure like my husband;-) Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars I make a similar dish adding sweet potatoes along with the regular. Also, I have tried balsamic vinegar which adds a little sweetness if you like that. Absolutely scrumptious!! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! How did you come up with this recipe?! It is absolutely scrumptious!! With these ingredients being harvested right now locally (I live in Tucson, AZ), I was able to use all organically grown fresh vegetables and it was simply divine. Thank you so much for sharing this! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I know it's just a bunch of root vegetables, but this was really good. I am not a big fan of beets but the veggies just go so sweet, even the beets weren't well, "beety"... I made a huge batch and served it at Christmas diner and people loved it. The color was beautiful! The only change I made was to omit the chick peas and add parsnips. Thanks for this great recipe! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Forgot the beans, but added celeriac (cubed), sunchokes & parsnips to the beets, onions, potatoes & carrots. The wine, added at the end, mingles with the carmelized veggie flavors & adds a delicious punch. If you didn't taste the wine, you didn't add enough. I baked 15-20 min, added wine, stirred/turned, which caused the wine to sizzle & boil down almost immediately. Back for 5-10 min & done. Gorgeous. My husband & sons, who don't love beets, loved this. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the suggestion and added about a T. of balsamic vinegar and sweet potatoes. It was wonderful. I will also use this as a recipe for just beets. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Just got back from the potluck that I brought this dish to. It was a HIT. I was late so the dish was actually served cold. It was still wonderful. I roasted the beets seperately and added them at the last minute so all the vegetables still had thier own color. I used beets rutabega turnip carrot sweet potato russet potato greens (kale) red onion chick peas (made my own not canned). I used the olive oil and italian seasoning (with thyme) and dry white wine (Kendal Jackson Chardonay to be excact). It was wonderful. These vegetables are full of flavor; roasting enhances the flavor. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Taking the advice of others I also added a splash of good balsamic vinegar to the recipe. The recent heat had made my beet greens bitter so I just harvested the beet and instead of greens added some freshly picked peas during the last 5 minutes. Very tasty but would only work really well with very fresh peas. I added a small early red onion from the garden with a small Juane onion instead of just one big yellow onion. I would never have thought of this recipe for myself and it is a keeper. The chiogga beets give it a very pleasing visual appearance and mellow sweetness. Definitely will change your mind on what you think of beets! Helpful (18)