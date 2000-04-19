Bierrocks I

Pastry pockets filled with beef, cabbage, onions, and cheese. Can go straight from the freezer in to the oven.

By ANDIBECKMAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 bierrocks
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Dough: In a large bowl, mix together milk and oil. Stir in eggs, yeast, sugar, salt and 5 cups of flour. Mix well adding remaining cup of flour as necessary to form kneadable dough. Knead for a few minutes, then cover bowl and let dough rise one hour in a warm place.

  • To Make Filling: Brown beef in a large saucepan; do not drain juices. Add onion and cabbage to skillet and continue cooking until onion is soft; add salt and pepper to taste. Let cool.

  • After dough has risen, roll out hunks of dough (about the size of tennis balls) as thin as possible. Place 1/2 slice of cheese on dough, top with filling, then place other 1/2 of cheese on top of filling. Fold over and seal like a turnover (moistening edges with water may help seal them). Place on a baking sheet, brush with egg wash and, if desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately or cool and freeze for later. To reheat frozen bierrocks simply bake until hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 92.9mg; sodium 607.6mg. Full Nutrition
