Bierrocks I
Pastry pockets filled with beef, cabbage, onions, and cheese. Can go straight from the freezer in to the oven.
Pastry pockets filled with beef, cabbage, onions, and cheese. Can go straight from the freezer in to the oven.
Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Andi! I have made this several times with many variations. Your filling was good enhanced with grated Parmesan cheese in place of American, garlic powder and pepperoni pieces. I have also made it with ground beef, bacon and onion.The dough is wonderful for any kind of baked sandwich. Here's a yummy variation without cabbage and hamburger: spread the dough rounds with cream cheese, then layer with cotto salami, parmesan cheese, ham or chicken slices, onion slice, tomato slice and green pepper slices. Mmmm Good!Read More
These are pretty good. I don't know if I used too little cheese, but the filling was kind of bland. I definitely want to try them again because I love the idea and the dough was really delicious and easy to make. I'll probably tweak the filling a little bit...maybe try pizza toppings or fajita ingredients. These keep well in the freezer and reheat for a quick dinner or lunch.Read More
Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Andi! I have made this several times with many variations. Your filling was good enhanced with grated Parmesan cheese in place of American, garlic powder and pepperoni pieces. I have also made it with ground beef, bacon and onion.The dough is wonderful for any kind of baked sandwich. Here's a yummy variation without cabbage and hamburger: spread the dough rounds with cream cheese, then layer with cotto salami, parmesan cheese, ham or chicken slices, onion slice, tomato slice and green pepper slices. Mmmm Good!
These are pretty good. I don't know if I used too little cheese, but the filling was kind of bland. I definitely want to try them again because I love the idea and the dough was really delicious and easy to make. I'll probably tweak the filling a little bit...maybe try pizza toppings or fajita ingredients. These keep well in the freezer and reheat for a quick dinner or lunch.
I loved this recipe, though it took longer than I thought it would (I made everything from scratch and was cooking a couple other recipes simultaneously). I did not add enough salt to the beef and cabbage mixture, so we had to add salt while we ate it. These are perfect portions and easy to eat. I was pleasantly surprised at how professional these turned out with the beautiful golden top, just the right crisp outside and perfectly tender bread inside. I froze the last 5 and put 5 leftovers in the fridge for lunch for two days. I actually used sharp Chedder cheese for half and Swiss cheese for the other half. The Swiss wasn't very strong so I would use a different one than that, but these were such a treat. A great companion to these were the German Red Cabbage and the German Potato Pancakes. I served these three together tonight and I couldn't get enough! Thanks for the recipe!
The final product was too much dough and too little filling. Both tasted good but the wrong ratio was disappointing. This it probably a result of my poor stuffing technique. I would like to try it again and hope for better results.
I love this slightly sweet dough. It's a really comforting recipe. I sometimes add some worcestershire to the meat while cooking, but that's it. It goes well with a crisp fall evening. Freezable too for a quick meal!
I wasn't too sure about this recipe, but they came out pretty good. Make sure not to use too much dough for each. The ones I prepared at the beginning came out quite larger than the others. My husband really likes them, so I'm sure I'll get my practice making these!!
The kids knicknamed these "Irish Cheeseburgers". We love them. The dough is great for any filling(homemade pocket sandwiches). Use up leftovers: sloppy joes,taco meat. Try using up sm portions of turkey or chicken. Add veggies like onions, peppers( for fajita style)Use your imagination!...Whatever your gang likes. These freeze extremely well, just put them in gallon ziplock bags and label with the filling, they all look alike when baked.
I loved the pastry for this recipe. I will use it for dinner rolls and as a basic pastry to fill with other things.
These were really good, considering the average reviews. I loved the dough! I did add some garlic powder, paprika, and worcestershire sauce to the beef. They were a bit time consuming, but I will be making these again!!! What a great recipe to try!
I love this recipe. These are great to make ahead of time and refrigerator or freeze. I made them for a pot luck at work and everyone loved them.
I love this recipe, as did my hubby & kids...The dough was a tad sweet, but awesome. Be sure (per the other reviews) not to use too much dough...roll it very thin.
WOW! This recipe Rocks!!! This is my new favorite food! The bread was amazing,and the egg wash makes it shiny! Next time I'll make calzones with this recipe! We love it! Note: make sure you seal it properly or it might leak. God bless you for sharing!
I made smaller bierrocks with green chili and cheese. Turned out very good.
Love this pastry and the fact so many variations of the filling can be made. I made them big, small with two different fillings today. Making more tomorrow for the freezer. Thanks for the great recipe
This recipe has quickly become a family favorite. The only changes I have made is I omited the sugar (the pastry was too sweet for our taste) and added worcester sauce while cooking the hamburger. It's so good even people who claim to hate cabbage love it when I cook it I have to let the neighborhood kids know so they can all come over for dinner lol
I really liked this recipe. It was a bit different, but actually really good. My husband didn't like it, but he is very picky. It does take a little work to make, but I think it's worth it. You should definately give them a try!
This was fantastic! I added a few more flavors to it; added some garlic, worchestire pepper and a splash of soy sauce and we loved it. Thanks for sharing!
We really enjoyed these, especially because they have such great potential as homemade "convenience food." I used a little less cabbage than what was called for and substituted grated cheddar for the American (went heavy on it too). I also added about a tsp of pepper to the filling. It still needs just a little tweaking... but thanks for the inspiration!
This is my go-to bierocks recipe. I have tried different versions over the last 20 years, but can't beat this one. I just roll out all of the dough into a poster board sized piece, using a rolling pin. Put a little flour on the counter before you roll it out. Cut triangles or rectangles with a pizza cutter. Mine are about 4 inches x 6 inches. Put 2/3 slice of American cheese and about 1/4 cup of meat/cabbage/onions. Then fold up, pinching dough together at seams. It's the perfect texture of dough to roll out thinly and also stick seams together. I don't use an egg wash or sesame seeds on top. Also my oven bakes them in about 15-20 minutes on 350. Perfect to have on hand for quick meals. Also great to freeze individually. Homemade hot pockets!
Had frozen bread dough I wanted to use so tried making this with it. Also, accidentally used half pound Italian sausage with the hamburger. Took the suggestions of adding garlic salt and paprika and using sharp cheddar. Turned out great! (Not dry at all!)
Made these for a party and guests loved them! They disappeared fast.
I’m not a great baker or recipe follower- i made these with local ground lamb. I divided the prep and baking into 2 separate nights, cooked the lamb ( to drain) and veggies separate, and had accidentally added a second egg into the dough, requiring many many extra scoops of flour to release the dough from my hands. Nevertheless, a full day later (and with added salt and sage), these were AMAZING!!!! Can’t wait to try again and follow the recipe more closely but this recipe allows flexibility
5 Stars With Caveats. The recipe looked a little bland, so I added 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary to the dough, a handful of fresh oregano and a dash of cayenne when I added the cabbage, then stirred in a cup of fresh parsley immediately before filling. Delicious!
This can also be call a perrogi and you can add bbq sauce into the meat mix.
It was a good recipe and could be tweaked to make it great. It does take longer than the recipe states, though it was very easy to make. The dough was very easy to work with and had good flavor. The filling could have been a little more flavorful, and I would probably put more filling in the next time. I just didn't know making it the first time. Overall I would recommend.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections