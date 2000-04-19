Bierrocks I

I loved this recipe, though it took longer than I thought it would (I made everything from scratch and was cooking a couple other recipes simultaneously). I did not add enough salt to the beef and cabbage mixture, so we had to add salt while we ate it. These are perfect portions and easy to eat. I was pleasantly surprised at how professional these turned out with the beautiful golden top, just the right crisp outside and perfectly tender bread inside. I froze the last 5 and put 5 leftovers in the fridge for lunch for two days. I actually used sharp Chedder cheese for half and Swiss cheese for the other half. The Swiss wasn't very strong so I would use a different one than that, but these were such a treat. A great companion to these were the German Red Cabbage and the German Potato Pancakes. I served these three together tonight and I couldn't get enough! Thanks for the recipe!