Apple Enchilada Dessert

Apples rolled in flour tortillas. VERY delicious, easy and fast to make. Substitute apples with peaches or cherries if desired.

By ReDonna

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spoon fruit evenly onto all tortillas, sprinkle with cinnamon. Roll up tortillas and place seam side down on lightly greased 8x8 baking pan.

  • Bring margarine, sugars and water to a boil in a medium sauce pan. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly for 3 minutes.

  • Pour sauce evenly over tortillas; sprinkle with extra cinnamon on top if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

  • Makes 6 large tortillas; may be cut in half to serve 12.

484 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 88.3g; fat 13.5g; sodium 399.7mg. Full Nutrition
