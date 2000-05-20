Apple Enchilada Dessert

THESE ARE AWESOME!!!!! I invited my parents over for a Mexican-themed dinner last night & needed a dessert to go w/ it. I have been eyeing this recipe for some time now (it was featured in a magazine I picked up at my local grocer a few yrs. ago; one of the "I have no time 2 cook during the holiday's" meal idea articles in it suggested an easy-fix menu - white chili, guac & this dessert). After seeing this recipe, I knew I HAD to try it - and this did not disappoint!!! I usually read the reviews for any recipe I'm planning to try, but ran out of time, so I didn't. I really wish I would have. Don't get me wrong, these were great. I just think they could have been 5 *'s, had I tried the most helpful reviewer's sugg. for improvement (I will next time!). Here are the comments I feel are CRITICAL: a) use 1/3 c. H2O (it seems like this amt. does the trick, otherwise, you'll end up w/ a thin sauce like I did... ), b) coarsely chop your pie filling mixture (personal preference after having not done so), c) bake for dbl. the amt. of time called for to get a "crisp" text. (mine were slightly crisp, verging on soggy), d) save some of your pie filling as topping, & e) personally, I think using 6 in. tortillas would have worked better than the 8 in. ones (if you can find them); otherwise, cut these in 1/2. Served w/ a scoop of Starbuck's caramel macchiato ice cream & warm coffee. All I can say is WOW! Thanks SOOO much for sharing, ReDonna. You made me look like rock star once again! :-)