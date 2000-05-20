Apple Enchilada Dessert
Apples rolled in flour tortillas. VERY delicious, easy and fast to make. Substitute apples with peaches or cherries if desired.
Apples rolled in flour tortillas. VERY delicious, easy and fast to make. Substitute apples with peaches or cherries if desired.
A-MAZING dessert!! I made it for my inlaws and they love love loved it!!! The only difference i made was: adding a mixture of cream cheese and sugar into the middle of the tortilla before the apples. When we tried it, the cream cheese in it was soooooooo delicous! ive made it WITH and WITHOUT the cream cheese mixture, and its way better with it!! Also make sure to cook the enchiladas for a little longer than usual so that it gets a crispier crust. I highly recommend this!!!Read More
The apple filling I used was good and we love brown sugar and cinnamon, but I think it would have been much better with pie crusts/dough. The tortillas made this dessert a little plain. It is very easy to put together, but out of 6 of us, none of us liked the end result. It was also too buttery and I don't think water is needed. It would have been better gooey instead of runny. Sorry.Read More
A-MAZING dessert!! I made it for my inlaws and they love love loved it!!! The only difference i made was: adding a mixture of cream cheese and sugar into the middle of the tortilla before the apples. When we tried it, the cream cheese in it was soooooooo delicous! ive made it WITH and WITHOUT the cream cheese mixture, and its way better with it!! Also make sure to cook the enchiladas for a little longer than usual so that it gets a crispier crust. I highly recommend this!!!
I have used this recipe several times and love how quick and easy it is. I can put them in the oven just before we start eating dinner and desert is ready when we are. I have made it with both canned and fresh apples. Fresh apples are much better. I just sliced 4 small granny smith apples into small chunks and mixed them with 1/2 cup of sugar and a tablespoon of flour. Divide the apples between 5 tortillas and sprinkle with cinnamon before rolling them up. I also make this recipe with 1/3 cup of water and bake them at 350 for 40 minutes. The tortillas get nice and crunchy on top. They are great hot out of the oven with ice cream. We even love them the next day even though the tortillas get a little soggy on the bottom.
Outstanding! These enchiladas were absolutely incredible. On the advice of other reviewers, I made my own filling (4 apples, 1/2c sugar, 1T flour, 1 tsp cinnamon), reduced the water for the syrup to 1/3 cup, and baked at 375 for 30 minutes. It was delicious! Next time I will reduce the sugars to 1/3 cup each.
Very good recipe! Only problems that I had were: Overall, a few guests mentioned that it was a bit too sweet. I guess I'll lower down on the sugar next time! TO FACILITATE THE FLOUR TORTILLA PROCESS, I microwaved my tortillas for about 8 seconds each. It made it a lot easier to handle. Overall, WONDERFUL WONDERFUL RECIPE!!!!
This was wonderful. Made it for a dinner party and served it warm with vanilla ice cream. Delicious! And leftovers were just as good the next night. To keep the sauce from separating on standing, boil it longer than 3 minutes. Turn off the heat only after everything has obviously melded and your sugars have broken down. I made the sauce early in the day and re-heated just before popping in the oven. I also prepared my enchiladas early in the day and then lay a damp paper towel over top (to keep the tortillas from drying out) and covered with saran wrap. I also baked for at least 40 minutes until they were nice and crispy. This definitely tastes and presents like it is more work than it is!
This was great! I made it for a mexican-themed pot luck, and everyone raved about how good it was. I didn't tell them it was the easiest thing I brought! I made the syrup the night before, and per other reviews, reduced the water to 1/3 cup. The morning of, I rolled the tortillas, and when we got there I simply poured the cooled (and now thickened) syrup over, baked as directed, and enjoyed! I will definitely make these again.
Absolutely wonderful!!! I took the advice from the other reviewers about the filling being bland, so I seasoned the canned apple filling with cinnamon, nutmeg, and butter, and it turned out great. Like others, I also baked it with pecans on top, and used corn shells for some of them, as I ran out of flour shells. The corn shells didn't taste as well as the flour, but it was still ok. The only problem is that it was a little sweet, so next time I will use less sugar for the syrup that goes over the desert. The flour tortillas didn't even taste like tortilla, but more like a crepe. We had a Mexican fiesta, and everyone raved about it. I have more flour tortilla shells, and apple filling, so I will make it again next week. Thanks ReDonna for a great recipe.
absolutely delicious! i used a little more than half the brown sugar, and half the white sugar and water. my sauce came out quite thick and caramely! wonderful!
For those who find this dessert a bit too runny...try adding about a tablespoon of cornstarch to the water. I also made my own apple pie filling and added whipping cream to it. This turned out really good. It made enought to feed Custer's army, but every bite was gone. Tastes even better when you throw in a handful of walnuts. Thanks ReDonna.
Wow - what an easy, yet fabulous dessert! It's a little like apple dumplings, but with a Southwestern twist using flour tortillas vs. crescent rolls. You could easily change this up by using different pie fillings. I stayed with the recipe and used apple pie filling and added some chopped fresh Granny Smith apples. I also addd a little cornstarch to the sauce and it turned out perfect. It smelled delicious and tasted even better - perfect with vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream on top!
This is just lovely. I took others recommendations & made the sauce with 1/3 C. each of the brown & white sugar, and reduced the amount of water to 1/3 C. and added 1/2 t. vanilla (you really want to do this it it makes the sauce taste even more carmel-esque). Like others, I also mixed 8 oz. of cream cheese w/ 1/4 C powdered sugar and spread that onto the tortillas prior to adding the apple mixture. I added 1T.very soft butter and 1/2 t. nutmeg as well as the 1t. cinnamon directly to the apple mixture. I also tried this with peaches...I did everything the same except I added 1t. ground ginger (the bottle type you keep in the fridge) to the sauce. It was wonderful. Thanx for submitting!
I have got to give this recipe a 5 star rating because I've made it several times before, but tonight was another story. I had this on the menu for supper for 15 people, 11 of them college kids. 2 of the kids were making them while I supervised. They did a great job. They stuffed them and rolled them and drizzled them with sauce and sprinkled the cinnamon over them. The enchiladas were looking wonderful and when they came out of the oven we were so excited to eat them. We scooped the ice cream on top, drizzled it with the sauce and served. By the time I got mine I noticed that the kids were whispering. I looked at my husband and he said "they think it tastes like chicken". WHAT? Apple enchiladas sprinkled with cinnamon can't taste like chicken...not if you sprinkle them with cinnamon. Did you know that cinnamon and cumin look exactly like?
I took different comments from each reviewer and created the best recipe. I used the cream cheese with the powdered sugar. I cut both sugars and water to 1/3. I used a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla in the caramel mixture and I added nutmeg and Cinnamin to the apple mixture. Most reviewers said that they wanted a crisp texture. I got it!! I took the cream mixture an the apple filling and placed it into the 6in wraps. I used a baking rack that I placed into a pan just in case the apple filing came out. I based the tortillas with olive oil and I also lined the pan with non stick foil. I placed the tortillas in the oven until they got to the crisp texture that I was looking for (may have been around 15-20 min). Once removed from the oven, I placed the tortillas into the pan onto the non stick foil. I took the caramel sauce and drizzled around 2 to 3 spoonfuls onto each one and placed back into the oven for another 10 mins. I used the filing that came out onto the foil and placed it on top along with more drizzle of caramel sauce and added extra creamy vanilla ice cream. I also added a pinch of cornstarch and also used less butter than what it called for. I also added some caramel sauce that is used for dipping apples. This came out perfect!! Crisp and the sauce was just right.
I made this for the first time for a Mexican pot luck at work. I used 2 cans pie filling mixed with 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I made the sauce the night before using only 1/3 cup water and I added some vanilla and cinnamon. The next day at work I rolled the apples in the tortillas and poured over the sauce and baked in a 13x9 pan at 375 for about 40 minutes. They turned out crispy and fabulous!! I put out vanilla ice cream, whip cream and powdered sugar with the dessert. I cut each tortilla into 3 pieces and left them in the pan. Everyone loved them!!
The apple filling I used was good and we love brown sugar and cinnamon, but I think it would have been much better with pie crusts/dough. The tortillas made this dessert a little plain. It is very easy to put together, but out of 6 of us, none of us liked the end result. It was also too buttery and I don't think water is needed. It would have been better gooey instead of runny. Sorry.
My new standby dessert. Quick, easy ingredients, and taste like heaven on a plate. I did make changes but only because my Dad is a severe diabetic. I used SF Apple Pie filling, SF brown sugar, and Splenda (I cut that back to 1/4 cup as I didn't want it too sweet). My boyfriend and I devoured ours with Lite Real Whip Cream and he said he didn't even know it was sugar free. Dad had his later on with SF vanilla ice cream and said he loved it. There was enough for each of us to have one each and leftover for the next night. Perfect dessert and perfect amount! Thank you so much. It's hard to make sugar free things sometimes that taste the same as "normal". This was just what we needed so that I can serve to all.
This recipie works great in a crock pot. I followed the advice of others and made my own filling (6 cups chopped golden delicious apples, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 Tbsp water and a little cinnimon). I filled the shells and layered them in a crock pot for the next day. I reduced the water in the syrup to 1/3 cup per the other reviews and stored it seperately. A couple of hours before lunch I poured on the syrup and cooked the enchiladas on low. They were a huge hit! So yummy!
This dessert takes no time at all to prepare. I used the canned apple pie filling for convenience. Many reviews suggested the sauce was too thin, so I cut the water back to 1/4 cup and it seemed perfect. Baking time was increased to approximately 30-35 minutes and I did dot the enchiladas with butter, hoping to get a crispier crust. This worked as well. Thanks for the great recipe.
These were fantastic! I added a little chopped walnuts on top just for a little extra flavor. I also filled some with Cherry pie filling and they were still great. Everyone at my dinner party loved them!!!!
Doubled the apples and added cream cheese to the mixture. Like others, I did only use 1/3 cup water and added a little vanilla to the sauce. This is very good! My hubby never wants me to make apple pie again! It does need to be eaten up all at once because it does get soggy. Great recipe!!
This was awesome. I made my own apple filling (just sliced apples, flour, sugar and cinnamon) as I didn't have any canned. It was great. Next time I would cut my apples smaller so that it is easier to wrap them in the tortilla without ripping it. Definitely a keeper and very easy.
This is delicious! They taste like apple pie! I used slightly less of both sugars and water, and I boiled the topping much longer than recommended in order to produce a thicker sauce. The enchiladas should be served hot, however, because when the caramel sauce cools, it hardens like a rock and is difficult to eat! Also, be sure to use small tortillas- the large ones are way too big, and look awkward when cut in half, as well as being harder to handle. On the whole, great! Thanks!
This was WONDERFUL! I used fresh apples - sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and added @1Tbsp butter - i then microwaved until desired tenderness. I then followed the advise of other reviewers and added cornstarch and powdered sugar. For the topping I followed the directions. They turned out golden brown. will definitely make again.
Taste great!! And made the house smell sooooo good. Great alternative to apple pie. I used a 13x9 inch pan and it came out fine.
It was a good dessert and very easy to put together with very few ingredients. You really need to serve with vanilla ice cream. I think a tad of cream cheese rolled in the tortilla with the apples would be delicious.
This is quick and easy and good. The best thing for me is, I now have something to do with those leftover tortillas we always have going to waste in the fridge. Definitely worth making.
I have made these several times and they are absolutely delicious. My family and friends all love them, and I get requests to make them often.
OUTSTANDING! And so quick and easy too! Hubby wanted taco salad for dinner, so I decided to look for a "mexican dessert" to top it off.. I came across this one (AGAIN... I have seen it several times, but had never gotten around to making it)... I will tell you, I am not so much a huge apple fan (except for apple dumplings, YUM), but hubby is... so I decided to make it for him... the thing is, with the syrup and all this tastes SO MUCH like an apple dumpling, but with a FRACTION of the work! Only thing I did different, was I went ahead and used the whole stick of margarine (1/2 c instead of 1/3) just because I didn't want to deal with the other small piece left over, lol... and another recipe said to let it sit in the syrup for 30 minutes before baking, so I let mine sit for about 20 minutes or so... oh yeah, and I found the 8x8 pan to be too small, so I ended up using an 11X7 pan and it was the prefect size! Try this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you will love it!! Oh... and one other thing.. you really don't have to DO all that other stuff and modify this recipe... it is PERFECT AS IS :) (keep it simple)
When I made this recipe, my mom went out and bought tortillas that were bigger than 8 inches, but that was no problem! When spreading the apple pie filling onto the tortillas, make sure you use your spoon to slice the pieces even smaller. Make sure there is 1-2 inches space on the left side, so when you fold right to left, there are no big chunks that almost fall out. I suggest microwaving the butter for approx. 5 seconds, for it was thick and chunky starting to mix in with the sugars and water. Make sure you use every bit of the sugar-butter topping, even when it pours into a pool covering the whole pan, for it simmers and makes your house smell good as well as cooking the enchiladas especially well =)
Love this! I used two cans of filling, with cinnamon and nutmeg, and added a cream cheese/sugar mix to the enchilada first! Everyone gave this rave reviews!
This was super easy to make. I was skeptical at first about using flour tortillas. But it tastes great! My kids also wondered if I was okay, when I said I was making "Apple Enchiladas," they loved it!!! I would love to try the cream cheese filling ones. Easy to prepare, great tasting! Tortillas were crispy but not tough. Overall I love it and will definitely be making it again.
I ENJOYED THIS RECIPE. IT WAS ALSO AN GREAT DESSERT ON OUR CAMPING TRIP. BEET THE HECK OUT ROASTING MARMALLOWS
Very easy and the kids loved it. The only change I made is broiling for the last 5 minutes to crisp up the outer shell.
This is absolutely awesome! The taste is fabulous, it's sooooo easy, and everyone loves it (especially a la mode). The one thing I might change, if I had the time, is instead of using tortillas, I might make crepes, as the tortillas were a bit tough to cut. But it was definately worth it, and it cuts the time in half.
This was great!! I took it to Mexican night at the cooking club I belong to and got rave reviews from women who love food and love to cook. I also took a pan to the theater where my husband was performing and they wiped them out before they went on stage. I will definitly fix these again!!
Very tasty dessert!! I will definitely make this again!!
A wonderful dessert to complete a mexican themed dinner or any dinner. We all loved this one. I think I will be making this a lot. The only change I made was that I used butter and wheat tortillas. Six rolled up tortillas did not fit in my 8x8 pan, so I had to put 2 of them on top. That didnt make a difference to the final outcome, but next time I will use a 9x13 pan and double my recipe. I am thinking these will be even better tomorrow - we will see.
I made this recipe for Cinco de Mayo. I am the "Lunchroom Lady" at my son's school. I scaled it to make for 100. I read the reviews and made my sauce the night before using less water. On Monday, I simply reheated the sauce and put the tortillas together. I used pecans (I am from the South where pecans are part of the food pyramid!). The kids and teachers/staff went wild! Thanks ReDonna for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
I just made this again today for the family. Everyone loves it, I use fresh apples for mine (just slice them up & cook them in the microwave & then roll into tortillas), I serve mine with ice cream & add rum to the butter sauce, it's to die for.
Wonderful recipe~ I can my own apple pie filling so I used that, I also followed the suggestion of adding cream cheese (8oz) and powdered sugar (1/2 c) to the filling and it was amazing! My DH who can not eat warm apple pie loved, I mean loved these warm! Even my picky eater DS ate 1 and asked me to make them again!
Not bad! I was expecting the sauce to be thicker, like a caramel sauce... but it has great flavor! It's easy too!!
I've made this twice. The first time it came out really well, and everyone liked it. The second time, the tortillas were really tough. The difference was the kind of tortillas I used. The time it came out well, I used freshly made specialty store tortillas - and some from Trader Joe's, as well, to compare. They were both good. The time the tortillas came out tough, I used Mission brand tortillas from the grocery store. Be sure to start with good, fresh tortillas.
Fabulous dessert indeed! No cornstarch was needed, neither was the syrup runny. I only used a tat less water. I let it sit for a while before serving and it did the trick. Since it's meant to be a sweeeet dessert, it wouldn't make a difference using a drop less water. I cooked my own apple filling, chunky, with very little sugar. I ran out of cinnamon so I used nutmeg. It still turned out beautiful. All the sweet syrup compensated the sourness of the apple filling. BEAUTIFUL. Next time I'll try puff/filo pastry. Thank you ReDonna.
This recipe had potential, but the sauce was a negative. It was very thin and watery on the stove, even though I cut the water to 1/3 cup, however, after being in the oven 40 mins (based on many reviews from others), it was so hard and sticky that it could have easily yanked a filling or two out! If I ever make again, bring sauce to a slow, low boil rather than fast. I added cornstarch to thicken it as I was cooking, but now I wonder if that's what made it too hard upon baking. The apple filling was delicious! I followed reviewers' advice and mixed the apple w/ 1tsp cinn. and 1/2 tsp nutmeg with 8oz cream cheese and 1/2c powdered sugar whipped in w/ my mixer. The flour tortilla was delicious too. This would have been amazing if the sauce had turned out right, but it may have been my error. I mentioned my changes and possible mistakes to help others avoid them. :-)
Made this with philo dough...it was to die for!!!
SO amazing and so easy, do not wait- make this now!
My husband made this for Mexican Potluck at work and everyone raved about it. The only bad thing is that it was almost all gone before he got a taste! Only one complaint... that it didn't contain enough cinnamon ~ will add more next time. Thanks for the recipe!
If this got any better I'd be afraid to eat it. Fast, easy, simple ingredients and oh my, my, my. So comforting and quite versatile. Great recipe.
This recipe is great! I do make my own variation of it, though. I add melted caramels (or caramel ice cream topping) to each enchilada. Instead of the water, sugar topping I make this: 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, milk, caramel, melt until smooth. (May need to continuing adding milk). Pour over top and bake, saving some, for the ice cream!
Very easy and fun to make. Everyone wanted the recipe when I brought them to our Mexican theme luncheon at work. mmm...
I made my own apple pie filling from this site and it was wonderful too. Made these apple enchillada for my family to go with my own chicken enchilladas recipe. They turned out great! I didn't use the cream cheese as so many others did as the chicken enchilladas are so rich. The family loved these will definately make again!
My daughter and I were so looking forward to this dessert--it smelled great--but what a dud. We followed the custom recipes and added whipped sweetened cream cheese but it was lost in the apple pie filling. The "sauce" turned into caramel when cool and was virtually nonexistent. This was basically alot of soggy, hard to eat flour dough with very little flavor or texture. Even topping it with Haagen Daaz Vanilla Ice Cream didn't save it. If I'm going to blow my diet, I'd choose a 1000 other desserts before this one. Save the calories for something better.
I was very eager to try this recipe and I was NOT disappointed! It was sooooo yummy! I made 5 with apple pie filling and cinnamon and 5 with cherry pie filling and cream cheese filling (4oz cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar). They were to die for! I doubled the glaze/syrup since I doubled the recipe and that was not needed. Everything still fit in a 13x9 so I only ended up using half of it!
Easy to make. We all enjoyed. Will make again.
I'm giving this 5 stars for ease of preparation and yummy taste. I used dehydrated apple slices instead of canned pie filling. I simmered the apples slices in water that had been sweetened with a little brown sugar and cinnamon. Then I drained the apples and used them in the flour tortillas instead of the canned pie filling. The glaze is an important part of this recipe. I think this recipe would be good with a little cream cheese icing spread on top while still hot. This is so much easier than making an apple pie.
This was very good. I took the advice of the other reviews and cut down the brown sugar to 1/3 cup but kept the white sugar at about the same. I also added a few dashes of nutmeg and 1 tsp of real vanilla. I cut up 2 granny smith apples, steamed them in the mic and added a little sugar, then added to the canned apple filling. We served it warm with vanilla ice cream. Everyone really like this. It's a keeper and tastes great for breakfast. ;)
Excellent and different. I added some toasted pecans to the filling and served it with vanilla ice cream.
Excellent and Easy! I followed some previous reviewers' suggestions and cut the water to 1/3 cup, and broiled for a few minutes after dessert was done baking. I spooned only about 1/2 of the syrup mixture onto the enchiladas, then mid-way through baking I spooned about 1/4 more, discarding the final 1/4. These turned out restraunt-quality! Nice crispy top, sweet apple cinnamon flavor. Served 1/2 enchilada with about 1/4 cup of Vanilla Frozen Yougurt with some sauce spooned on top of it. Delicious! Will be sharing this recipe with the family!
These were great! Instead of apple pie filling, I used fresh apples and an apple pie filling recipe and it turned out wonderful, thanks!
Very easy to make, although I like extra cinnamon on top for eye appeal, and use the smaller tortillas for a nicer presentation. Even my fussy husband liked them!!
We thought this was great! The only complaint I have is the sauce, it is a little thin, but still good. I used the Desert Crepes recipe (from this site) instead of the tortilla shells. Thanks ReDonna!
Very good. Instead of commercial pie filling I used Apple Pie Filling II on allrecipes. Added a couple teaspoons of cream cheese/powered sugar mix along center of tortilla before filling, and (figuring it already had enough sugar) only made about 1/2 of the sauce. Served warm with vanilla ice cream it was a big hit.
Wow! OK, I was kinda skeptical of this recipe at first. But, I had some tortillas that I needed to use up, and a couple of apples (I made my own apple pie filling), and they really turned out awesome! I followed the recipe very close. Aside from using a homemade filling, I used Smart Balance for the margarine. I was worried, because the sauce looked thin, but it is perfect. Also, I drizzled the "enchiladas" with some of the sauce that was in the pan after baking, then put them in for a couple more minutes. I will totally make this again! YUM! :)
I was going to a cinco da mayo party so I needed to make something Mexican and so I made this and I plugged in the crockpot at the party and the whole house smelled like cinnamon. Everyone could'nt wait to try it and it was the hit of the party !
This tasted delicious! I made it for a Mexican themed party, too, and everyone loved it. The only problem I had was the tortillas were a bit tough. Maybe it was the brand I used. I made the recipe like it was printed except I added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg & one teaspoon of lemon juice to the apple pie filling, along with the 1 teaspoon of cinnamon that the recipe called for. I also added 1 tablespoon of corn starch to the butter/sugar sauce to thicken it. I had it all put together before I went to the party, and then just cooked it for 30 minutes when I got there. I'm glad that I made the little changes to the recipe...the dessert turned out perfect!
Great recipe. I have made this several times and what a hit. The last time I made it, I prepared it a day ahead and keep it in the frig. Then I cooked it a few minutes longer until hot and bubbly. I think it tasted even better. Thanks Donna
THESE ARE AWESOME!!!!! I invited my parents over for a Mexican-themed dinner last night & needed a dessert to go w/ it. I have been eyeing this recipe for some time now (it was featured in a magazine I picked up at my local grocer a few yrs. ago; one of the "I have no time 2 cook during the holiday's" meal idea articles in it suggested an easy-fix menu - white chili, guac & this dessert). After seeing this recipe, I knew I HAD to try it - and this did not disappoint!!! I usually read the reviews for any recipe I'm planning to try, but ran out of time, so I didn't. I really wish I would have. Don't get me wrong, these were great. I just think they could have been 5 *'s, had I tried the most helpful reviewer's sugg. for improvement (I will next time!). Here are the comments I feel are CRITICAL: a) use 1/3 c. H2O (it seems like this amt. does the trick, otherwise, you'll end up w/ a thin sauce like I did... ), b) coarsely chop your pie filling mixture (personal preference after having not done so), c) bake for dbl. the amt. of time called for to get a "crisp" text. (mine were slightly crisp, verging on soggy), d) save some of your pie filling as topping, & e) personally, I think using 6 in. tortillas would have worked better than the 8 in. ones (if you can find them); otherwise, cut these in 1/2. Served w/ a scoop of Starbuck's caramel macchiato ice cream & warm coffee. All I can say is WOW! Thanks SOOO much for sharing, ReDonna. You made me look like rock star once again! :-)
This is a great little treat! As good as the sandwich maker pies we ate when I was a kid. Versatile, Yummy, and fun for the kids to help make too!
Very easy to make and quite good. I've found to cut down on the sweetness a hearty smear of cream cheese on the tortilla does the trick. I've added the cream cheese to the can of pie filling, and that works well, too. I agree with the rest that the sauce could be thicker. Definitely serve with vanilla ice cream!!!
Very good. I used 6 inch flour tortillas -- which was plenty big for a serving size. Also used homemade apple pie filling. Very good - a little runny.
Really good recipe.The only change I made was using 1/3 C water.I did place under broiler to crispen up a bit. Vanilla ice cream on top at the end a real must.Will make again.
I made this dessert for a Mexican carry-in lunch at work and I heard the following comments: "Wow, this is wonderful!", "Awesome", and "These are great". They just might have been the best dish there. The only change I made to the recipe was to cook them a little bit longer than 20 min. I let them sit overnight and then warmed them for about 10 min. before lunch. They were a hit!
Came out very watered down. But still very good!
Heavenly! Topped with low-fat cool whip and shaved chocolate, so easy & delicious.
Very good. I made this for a mexican dinner we were having at work. I was worried about it being a little bland, so I beat two cream cheese with 3/4 cup sugar and tsp of vanilla. I then stirred in the apple pie filling and filled with that. I ended up making two large ones for work and used cherry pie filling for one and did the same thing with the cream cheese. Everyone loved it!
Oh my goodness! I wasn't sure about this recipe, but I needed a quick and easy dessert for a company Tex-Mex Pitch-in. I made 2 different types, peach & blueberry, and to save time I used carmel ice cream sauce instead of making the carmel syrup. I recieved rave reviews from all. Will be making this again as it is incredibly quick & easy. Thanks for a great recipe!
Wow!!! These are FANTASTIC!!! My family loves them. My kids are very picky and they even love them! :) A keeper!!!
These were ok...I was too lazy to make the caramel sauce, so in the pantry I had a jar of Smuckers apple and cinnamon sauce that I had bought months ago...so poured that over them. I will probably give them another try using the caramel. I can't say I was crazy about them but they were ok for something a little different. Oh yea, served them with crushed vanilla bean ice cream...now that made them even better!! lol
This was really good and different. I used my own apple filling. I thought the sauce was too watery (maybe from using fresh apples.) It was difficult cutting through bottom of these. I may use bigger pan next time for more even cooking and will also thicken sauce. Maybe try it with the canned apples as stated. It still had a wonderful flavor. Thanks ReDonna!
I made this by adding the cream cheese mix other users made. WONDERFUL! We will be making this again!! Wonderful with ice cream!
Pretty Good! Will try with Ice Cream next time and I am sure it will be better!
I've made this twice and used cherry pie filling instead both times (it's what I had). We all think they taste delicious. I hadn't thought to reduce the water in the sauce recipe, but it seems like a good idea b/c it was a little runny. But once you put a bite in your mouth, who cares! It still tastes great! Very easy - I'd suggest letting tortillas come to room temperature if you keep them in the refrigerator b/c they tend to crack when still cold.
This recipe was so easy and delicious. It wasn't overly sweet either, despite the sugar & cinnamon added. Very light, delicious dessert. I'll definitely make it again.
This is such a great recipe; minimum prep time and maximum payoff. I followed other reviewer's recommendations and cut the water in the sauce to 1/3 cup, which worked well. I also increased the baking time to 40 minutes as others have suggested, but that was a mistake. It gave the tortillas a crispy top, but it turned the filling to rubber. I made it again, baking it for 20 minutes as per the recipe's instructions, and it was much better, to me. A great Mexican dessert. Five stars and highly recommended!
This recipe was so easy to make although the syrup you pour over is a little to thin. I modified it by puting only a 1/4 cup of water and the syrup turned out just right. My family loves it.
YUMMY! and so easy!
These were EASY and delicious! I only gave them 4 stars because the sauce was so runny. Next time I will try a little cornstarch. I can't wait to have them with some ice cream - YUM!
My son tends to grumble about my cooking efforts (or anyone else's, for that matter), but he couldn't say enough about this one. He even thanked me for it, as he was heading off to bed! That's a first, I'll tell you. Since my husband and I tend to like our apple pies more spicy than usual pie filling allows, I added another teaspoon of cinnamon, and a few shakes of nutmeg... but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Home run, ReDonna!
Wonderful! This recipe could not have been easier or more tasty. I don't do desserts, because baking is really not my forte. But when I was making Mexican food for guests, I decided to try something simple. We used applie pie filling but want to try mixing pie and cherry next time. Thank you!!
easy enough, i guess i just prefer pie.
This was awesome!!! I did one pan apple and one pan cherry for a large family gathering. I cut each one in half because the crowd was large. These were the only two desserts totally gone at the end of the night. Then the fight came out as to which was better: apple or cherry? I vote cherry but Grandma went with apple. It really doesn't matter to most, but I am to bring it to every family get togeather for now on!! That says it all to me! And it was one of the most easy things I have ever made:) Thanks for having this recipe out there!!
Made this for desert at a Mexican Christmas dinner my family had and the family still raves about them! Very sweet but vanilla ice cream compliments this perfectly!
My husband loves it...
I made this for a Mexican food-themed birthday party in lieu of a birthday cake for my office. I spooned the recomended 1 can of filling onto the recomended 6 tortillas, but alas it was not nearly enough, so I went to the store and bought a second can. It was perfect! I also read the review and used 1/3 cup of water instead of 1/2 cup. We served it with vanilla ice cream and people couldn't say enough good things! My favorite comment was "How can you be a newlywed and a good cook?!" i just said it was a ridiculously easy recipe! :)
Great for potlucks, people love it!!
I followed the recipe exactly, but used a 7.5-x-9.5 in. dish instead. It was fabulous. My husband really loved it too. So much that he asked me to make it again a few days later. I ran out of the thicker, generic brand tortillas I used the first time and had to use thinner Azteca tortillas -- these turned a bit gummy. I'll make sure to use thicker tortillas in future attempts.
I made this using blueberry pie filling and the cream cheese mixture as suggested in some of the reviews. This was an awesome recipe. My husband raved about it. Took this to a family breakfast and everyone wanted the recipe. It was quick and easy to prepare. I did let it bake longer to make it crisper, about 10 to 15 min longer.
Family and church family loved it, when I make apple enchilada, it the first dessert gone on Wednesday nights.
This recipe is so very easy, and inexpensive, too! I make it when we have a Mexican themed dinner, and it is a big hit. Very good served warm topped with some heavy whipping cream, whipped cream, or some vanilla ice cream.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections