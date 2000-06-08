Baked Apple Dumplings

3.6
8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Deliciously simple apple dumplings. This recipe uses a food processor to make dough, it can also be made by hand. If using whole apples stuff them with brown sugar mixture. Place on rolled out dough and cut into equal sized squares. Wrap them by pulling corners up onto top in criss-cross pattern, then seal each corner of dough with egg white. Bake for same amount of time, or until apples are tender.

Recipe by Christine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Dough: Combine flour and salt in food processor, then add 3/4 cup of butter and process until blended. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time pulsing only until dough forms a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes, or up to 1 day if time allows.

  • To Make Filling: In a large bowl, cream together remaining 1/4 cup butter and brown sugar. Stir in chopped apples.

  • Roll out dough into a rectangle approximately 12x18 inches in size. Spread filling onto dough, then roll dough up starting at longest side. Cut into 2 inch pieces and place each dumpling into baking dish. Brush top of dough with egg white and sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until dough is brown. Let set for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 48.8mg; sodium 60.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022