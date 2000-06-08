Baked Apple Dumplings

Deliciously simple apple dumplings. This recipe uses a food processor to make dough, it can also be made by hand. If using whole apples stuff them with brown sugar mixture. Place on rolled out dough and cut into equal sized squares. Wrap them by pulling corners up onto top in criss-cross pattern, then seal each corner of dough with egg white. Bake for same amount of time, or until apples are tender.
Added a little cinnamon and brown sugar to the dough, added extra cinnamon, some nutmeg and doubled the amount of butter in the filling, and they came out perfectly. Had a lot of filling for each dumpling, so if you like more crust and less filling, scale the apples down to 4 or so, depending on size. I used Honey Crunch apples instead of Granny Smith because they are sweeter, and they held up flawlessly. Finally, a recipe that doesn't call for tinned crescent rolls!
I scaled this recipe to 2 dumplings... and there was nowhere near enough dough to go around, so I made only one. But that is not the fault of the recipe. However, the dough was tough and crumbly and difficult to work with. The filling was acceptable, I suppose, but overall the dumpling was dry and rather tasteless. Sorry, Christine!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
04/13/2003
I followed the recipe exactly, with one exception: the recipe doesn't state how to use the cinnamon. I chose to add it to the apple filling. I did run into a couple of problems. My dough needed a little extra water and never did really form a ball in the processor. I formed the ball by hand and refrigerated it as instructed. About two hours later I mixed up the filling and removed the dough from the fridge. It was as hard as a brick and couldn't possibly be rolled out. I had to leave it on the counter for over an hour until it could be rolled out. The filling became juicier and juicier during the wait. This, ultimately, caused a little difficulty in rolling it up. Even though I greased the baking dish, the finished dumplings stuck and broke apart when removed from the dish. The flavor was very good. I served them with vanilla ice cream.
Could have been better. Like others, I added cinnamon to the filling (because it wasn't stated) and I also added it to the top with the sugar. I don't make pastries very often so I found this very difficult to roll out, fill, roll back up, and cut without making a huge mess. As was said before as well, when I took the dough out of the fridge it was hard as a rock. Had to let it sit on the counter for a long time. The end product turned out pretty well, but I don't know if it was worth the time and effort. Definitely needs to be served with ice cream or whipped cream on the side. We had it with vanilla frozen yogurt and that helped a lot! Will probably make again but it does need more tweaking.
I used my Kitchenaid mixer and the dough hook attachment to form the dough and it couldn't have been easier. The dough sat in the fidge for almost two days before I found time to put the dumplings together. I took the dough out to warm up and it rolled out perfectly--silky smooth, with great elasticity. The Granny Smith Apples I had were huge, so I only used 5 and it was way too much, making me wish this recipe stated the apple quantity in cups. Still was pleased with the final product and amazed at how tender the pastry was. Will definitely make these again. They're like a rolled up version of apple pie. Yum!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.