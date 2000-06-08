Baked Apple Dumplings

I followed the recipe exactly, with one exception: the recipe doesn't state how to use the cinnamon. I chose to add it to the apple filling. I did run into a couple of problems. My dough needed a little extra water and never did really form a ball in the processor. I formed the ball by hand and refrigerated it as instructed. About two hours later I mixed up the filling and removed the dough from the fridge. It was as hard as a brick and couldn't possibly be rolled out. I had to leave it on the counter for over an hour until it could be rolled out. The filling became juicier and juicier during the wait. This, ultimately, caused a little difficulty in rolling it up. Even though I greased the baking dish, the finished dumplings stuck and broke apart when removed from the dish. The flavor was very good. I served them with vanilla ice cream.