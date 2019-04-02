Sesame Beef Bites

1 of 79

Rating: 5 stars These were tasty. I used london broil and marinated for 2 hours. I would recommend a longer marinating time than that as the flavor did not penetrate the meat as much as I would have liked. I think 4 hours would do the trick well. I also had more than 1lb of meat so I doubled the marinade as well as the garlic and garlic chili sauce since we like things hot. I only added about 2 tsp of sesame oil since I don't LOVE it and it can quickly overpower the flavor of a recipe but that is certainly personal taste. I broiled mine for about 5 mins on each side and also cut some larger than others as I like my beef "mooing" off my plate. I would certainly say to toast the sesame seeds before garnishing as it adds a wonderful flavor. Also as a side note dont forget to let the meat rest for a few minutes before you go poking em with toothpicks (I didn't use toothpicks in mine) to let the juices settle a bit otherwise they are gonna run all over the plate instead of staying in the meat like they need to. All in all a good solid recipe they will make a great appy or a great meat for dinner!! Helpful (113)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe received mixed reviews from my very picky family...some loved it and some hated it. Because beef tenderloin is SO expensive I used some rib eye steak from the freezer. Rib eye is not quite as expensive as tenderloin but it is still an excellent cut! I had two pounds of meat so I doubled the marinade but only used 1/3 cup of teriyaki sauce later on. I also used fresh chives from my garden instead of green onion. Because of my picky family who hates anything remotely spicy I skipped the chile garlic sauce. I marinated the beef for 2 hours before I broiled it. After the beef was cooked through I transferred everything to a large skillet and brought the liquid to a boil. I whisked about a teaspoon of cornstarch into the 1/3 cup of teriyaki sauce that I used poured this into the skillet and brought it back to a boil. This way the juices adhered to the beef and locked in all that flavor. This beef does offer a beautiful presentation...I put rice into the bowls topped it off with some of the beef sprinkled it with sesame seeds and chopped fresh chives and served with Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry from this site...it was the perfect accompaniment! Thanks for sharing this recipe...it is very tasty! Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars These are yummy! I used sirloin (because tenderloin is pretty expensive here) and it came out good. I marinated for about 2 hours and the flavour was noticeable - next time I will marinate longer. Made my own teriyaki sauce and ended up putting the finished bites into a saucepan with the teriyaki (because I wanted the sauce to stick more.) Added a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up - Worked perfectly! Must have taken a few minutes to do. I didn't serve it as an appetizer but instead served this over vegetable lo mien which I stir fried in some teriyaki sauce to compliment the bites. It was great! Yummy! I will definitely make this again - just as an appetizer or to serve with another dish. Great both ways. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars I couldn't see any reason to use tenderloin in this recipe. I used a boneless chuck steak cut into 1" cubes but any flavorful cut of beef would work. I ended up marinating it for 24 hours because something came up and I couldn't cook it when planned. It had no ill effect. We are not teriyaki fans so I made double the amount of the marinade and heated it while the meat cooked. I poured that over and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. I also served this as a main course over wide egg noodles cooked with fresh spinach. The plate looked good and tasted good. We will have this again. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I marinated overnight and panfried instead of baking. I also mixed in teriyaki right into the marinade. Served with Udon noodles. Very yummy - the bf went back for seconds! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good- I followed the recipe all the way except I used sirloin instead of tenderloin due to the price- I also took the advice to marinate it for about 4 hours in the fridge. It was delicious! I served up some stir-fried fresh green beans with mine- this was so easy to make I will make it again:) Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I used meat labeled London Broil (=flank I think) marinated for 12 hrs. The marinade's flavor did penetrate throughout. I tasted the broiled meat before adding the teriyaki. Tender enough but I wanted something else in the flavor.... Once the teriyaki was added its sweet taste overpowered most of the beef's taste. I think broiling the meat again in the last minute with only some of the teriyaki would be better making it a sticky glaze but not so drippy sweet. Either way do keep an eye on the broiling in case the juice/meat catches fire. (Mine did catch on fire. No problem: I pulled the sheet out of the oven for a few seconds until the fire went out. Maybe prevent that by having the rack actually 6" away from flame - instead of only 3-1/2" away like I'd done!) This was served as an appetizer. It was alright but I would've preferred it over rice & vegetables. The sesame seeds & green onions added great flavor & visual appeal. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Made as written. I'll use it again. I served it with rice. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I used skirt steak marinated it and grilled the steak for dinner. Lots and lots of flavor!! Easy Peasy and it reminded me of my beef jerky just not as dry:) I will make this again! Thank you very much for sharing a part of you Kerri:) Very Nice! Patty Helpful (9)