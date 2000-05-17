Easy Bunny Cake

This Easter bunny cake is so simple to make using two coconut cakes and decorating them to look like a bunny head!

Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven and prepare two 9-inch springform pans as directed on cake box. Prepare cake batter as directed on the package adding 1/2 cup of coconut. Divide batter evenly between the prepared pans. Bake and cool cake as directed on the package.

  • When cooled, place one 9-inch cake on a serving tray, forming the bunny's head. Cut 2 convex-shaped ears from each side of the second cake, and place them on each side of the head to form ears. Use concave shaped piece for the bowtie, and place about 1/2 inch below the head.

  • Frost the entire bunny cake with vanilla frosting; pat the remaining 3 1/4 cup coconut evenly over top and sides. Decorate the bunny face and bowtie with jellybeans and use licorice to make whiskers.

457 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 361.8mg. Full Nutrition
