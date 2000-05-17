Easy Bunny Cake

So easy, fun & adorable! My grandma has made this cake for as long as I can remember. Now she's in CA & I'm in AZ so, following in her footsteps, I made my 1st bunny cake. I used funfetti cake & rainbow chip icing. Whoppers robin eggs for eyes & nose, black licorice for whiskers, mouth & eyebrows. Pink sprinkles in the ears, dyed icing for the bow purple & put Easter sprinkles on it. I dyed flaked coconut green to put around the bunny like grass, just like my grandma does. The only tough part was icing the sides where I had cut the ears & bow-tie, just a bit crumbly. I didn't have any trays long enough for the cake, so I got foam poster board, cut it to the right size & covered it in clear, Easter decorated cellophane. It worked perfectly & held up great. Afterward, I cleaned it off to re-use next year. *UPDATE: Don't know why I never thought of this before but since it's difficult to find anything large enough to put this cake on, I had to make something out of foam poster board but then I had to transport the cake on it without anything covering it because I didn't want foil or saran wrap sticking to the frosting. I realized that a full-sheet cake box is long enough to put this cake in so, I went to the bakery at my grocery store & was able to buy one for only a few dollars. Now I can put the cake in the box, close the top & transport it much easier!* This cake was simpler than I expected & tons of fun. The possibilities are endless, use your imagination!