Easy Bunny Cake
This Easter bunny cake is so simple to make using two coconut cakes and decorating them to look like a bunny head!
this recipe was soooo easy. I used foil lined cookie sheet to display it bunny. Then I added green food coloring to some extra coconut and placed it around the bunny. A few robin's eggs in the grass and it was a huge hit!!!Read More
I've made this several times now and it's been a big hit every time. The best part is that it's sooo easy! For the inside of the ears I either use pink strawberry icing or use a little red food coloring with the white icing to make it pink, or sprinkle the ears with pink sugar crystals. It comes out adorable no matter what you use!!
i have been making this cake for easter for several years. i got the recipe when i was a child. i thought it was cute, and now my children enjoy it also. i let the kids from the neighborhood come over and i make each child a cake using 6 inch pans so they can decorate as they please & take it home. i recommend doing this if you have children or even if you are going to babysit. CLASSIC EASTER CAKE KIDS LOVE IT!
I've been making this cake for years. I use white cake mix and cream cheese frosting. I also color some of the coconut pink for the ears and green for grass (I put around the cake).
I have made this cake 20+ years. Turns out sooooo cute. Let the kids help with this one. They will love it and you will to. Decorate with what ever you have. I use sliced Hershey chocolate bars for the whiskers and food colored coconut for ears and then also I put green coconut around cake with jelly beans as eggs. Use any cake mix flavor you want. Use your imagination and be creative.
We make this every year for Easter, the kids love it! I outline the bowtie in choc. chips to define it a little more and then fill it in with the pink tinted coconut. I also spread green tinted coconut around the edges of the cake on the cookie sheet to give it alittle more color. Great, easy recipe though!!
I made this cake because my husband's mom makes it every year, we live far away, so I made it for him. I used Carrot Cake mix and Cream Cheese Icing instead and no coconut. I tinted the icing with dye for the ears and bowtie and used sweet tart jellybeans for decoration. It was adorable, I will make this every year from now on!!
One of the cutest cakes ever! I mixed it up a bit and used chocolate frosting and M&M's to decorate. Looked great and tasted great too!
So easy, fun & adorable! My grandma has made this cake for as long as I can remember. Now she's in CA & I'm in AZ so, following in her footsteps, I made my 1st bunny cake. I used funfetti cake & rainbow chip icing. Whoppers robin eggs for eyes & nose, black licorice for whiskers, mouth & eyebrows. Pink sprinkles in the ears, dyed icing for the bow purple & put Easter sprinkles on it. I dyed flaked coconut green to put around the bunny like grass, just like my grandma does. The only tough part was icing the sides where I had cut the ears & bow-tie, just a bit crumbly. I didn't have any trays long enough for the cake, so I got foam poster board, cut it to the right size & covered it in clear, Easter decorated cellophane. It worked perfectly & held up great. Afterward, I cleaned it off to re-use next year. *UPDATE: Don't know why I never thought of this before but since it's difficult to find anything large enough to put this cake on, I had to make something out of foam poster board but then I had to transport the cake on it without anything covering it because I didn't want foil or saran wrap sticking to the frosting. I realized that a full-sheet cake box is long enough to put this cake in so, I went to the bakery at my grocery store & was able to buy one for only a few dollars. Now I can put the cake in the box, close the top & transport it much easier!* This cake was simpler than I expected & tons of fun. The possibilities are endless, use your imagination!
I make this cake every year. This is a great hit with the kids. I like to use banana cake with banana frosting to give it a different flavor.
This was so cute on our Easter dinertable. The recipe was very quick and simple.
It was ok...not as easy as it looked
I made this for my daughter's 4th birthday. We're not coconut fans, so I just used frosting. I received lots of compliments!
Wow, what a FUN cake!! My 3 year old daughter helped me make it for her and her brother to bring to day care for Easter. I colored the cake batter bright rainbow colors. When I picked my kids up that day there was a list of moms that wanted my recipe! Wow, made me feel good! Thanks for such a fun, great recipe!
Lots of fun to make. Used chocolate cake and coconut on the ears and bow tie only. Used black decorator frosting and Jolly Rancher jellybeans as decoration. Recommend using two cans of frosting---we only used one and felt the cake would have looked nicer with two coats of frosting.
I had an old family friend who made this every Easter and have wanted to make one for years. I am so glad I found this! I only used the cutout idea but it was fantastic! I made from scratch a chocolate cake with cream cheese icing and covered the rabbit with coconut and the piped the bow tie, mouth, and nose and finished decorating with colored coconut and pastel M&Ms. I made this for my son's Easter party and it was a huge hit! And so much fun to make. Thanks!
Used this last Easter. Easy. Fun. The kids even helped decorate the bunny. I think we started a new tradition and will probably use it again next Easter.
It is a simple, fun, and easy way to add some cheer to Easter... the only thing I recommend is don't go overboard with the jelly beans when you are decorating... I covered almost the whole bowtie with them... granted it looked really nice it was also incredibly sweet.
I think that its great and easy and I would make this again.
Very fun and yummy!! May do again if I have another important Easter dinner!! :o)
So fun to make and delicious!!
ugly tho i like the 8 inch bunny better
My grandmother and I have been making this exact cake since I've been alive (all 21 years), and she made it with my dad before me. This is a tradition in my family, and it is always a huge hit! A little extra coconut dyed green around the edges makes for some cute grass!
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO CUTE! and so easy!! This will be an Easter tradition at our house from now on! I used chocolate frosting to draw the face, used jelly beans to outline the bowtie, mini m&ms for the eye color and then we put some green coconut around his body to give him some more color. I'll upload a picture later. Ours isn't as cute as the picture that's there- but we (my mom, me and my 3 year old- how fun!) had a great time doing it! Plus, the recipe isn't 'fussy' (no need to worry about getting the icing perfect, etc) because it's for the kids and it's just FUN! Thanks for this memory maker!!
This cake was great, my family made it last year, and it was a great activity for the whole family. Bake the cake and cut it, and let the kids decortate it, a fun activity for the whole family! I can't wait to make it this year for easter
This cake was so easy to make!! My husband made the cake and I decorated it. We got rave reviews! We made a chocolate cake and used a white (homemade) frosting. We mixed some of the frosting with red food coloring for the inner part of the ear, nose and mouth. We also mixed some blue food coloring with it to make the eyes and decorate the bowtie. We used star sprinkles to deocorate the tie and then sprinkled coconut all over it to give it a furry look. We also mixed some of the coconut with green food coloring which we used as grass. Will definitely make this again!! :)
So Easy!!! Kids of all ages loved helping & everyone was impressed
This cake was so easy to make. I used funfetti cake mix and cream cheese frosting. I cut out a cardboard box and wrapped it in foil to hold the cake.
Fun! Very easy to assemble. Great for kids to decorate and use their own imagination to create their own Bunny! Mine liked doing this and I will make this cake an Easter tradition from now on! thank-you.
Super cute, kids can help decorate.
I had no idea anyone else made this cake! It's been an Easter tradition at our house since my childhood. Fun-fetti cake mix works great and gives it a fun look. We also dye some coconut pink, to fill the ears, and green for the bow. Gum drops also work great for the eyes and decorations.
i have been making this cake since was a small child with my mom, now i make it with my kids every year. We use colored pipe cleaners for the whispers and make the eyes and mouth out of jelly beans, also make our own cream cheese icing to go on it. It works great with the sour cream coconut icing as well that you put in the fridge before you use it. Lots of fun ways to do this cake and its a winner every year no matter how you choose to customize it.
I've made this cake in the past but use carrot cake (either home made or box mix) and cream cheese frosting/icing (from a can)....and no coconut flake, yuk!
Made this for Easter, the adults and kids thought that it was really cute. Thanks for sharing!!
My mom and I made this cake when I was a child, and I now make it with my son. It's super easy, and everyone is always impressed. An excellent Easter tradition. This year I used the Carrot Cake II recipe and frosting, it was excellent!
I made this cake about 23 years ago for my family. I recently wrote a story about what happened when I cut into the cake. It is a great story for a great fun cake.
My mom made this with us when my sisters and brother and I were growing up. I made it with my boys last year and we had so much fun. It's a fun project and, of course, it's yummy!
So easy! It turned out GOREGOUS! & The church kids loved it!
This cake is SOO much fun and very easy to make. You can use any combination of candies for the face and pretty much and cake. My mom used to make this every Easter and now I am continuing the tradition with my two little guys. *Make sure to include your kids - the momories will last a lifetime!!
This is a fun cake to make with your children. We had fun using whatever cake decorations I had plus the jellybeans. The children loved making it and even better loved eating it. This will be a tradition we will do every Easter.
Made this cake but left out the coconut part because little sis wouldn't eat it. Dyed the frosting blue and got a little happy with the candies, but it turned out great! Thanks!
Cute cake for Easter. I made a strawberry cake and used the Fluffy White Frosting recipe from this site. Put a little red food coloring in some coconut to make pink ears, black cake mate for the whiskers and mouth and M&M's for the bow tie and eyes. My grandchildren decided the bunny had the chicken pox so they added M&M's to the face. Family does not care for coconut so I only used it on the ears.
I made this cute little bunny this Easter with my 5 year old daughter and we had a great time putting this together. I used pull and peel strips for the mouth. I did not use corn flakes and I made my own butter cream icing from this site that I love. This will become a new Easter tradition.
Really easy to make.
VERY VERY EASY AND OH! SO CUTIE MY 3 YEAR OLD LOVE IT, THANKS FOR PUTTING A BIG SMILE ON MY BABY GIRLS FACE AND THANKS FOR YOUR POST.....TERRY137
This is a great idea!! I used a deep dark chocolate cake recipe and homemade vanilla icing. Skipped the coconut as the kids don't like it. Set some of the white icing aside to colour it pink for the ears, mouth and nose. My daughter's class will love it once again!! This is the second time I have made it for her class.
My daughter loves to make this cake all by herself each Easter! A great cake to let young ones decorate.
This cake turned out so cute. I didn't use shredded coconut all over but I used it for the inside of the ears and along the edge of the bow tie. Everyone loved it and I will make this again.
My grandma used to make this and even though i do NOT like coconut i kinda liked this on eand its so cute and good for kids to mak on the night before easter because it's so fast and easy! I loved this and it's a nice new twist to my grandmas recipe
I have been making this since I was young after finding it in a magazine somewhere. It has been on the menu every year since then. Now my son is the one to make it though.
Clever idea, fun and easy. Used yellow cake for face and chocolate cake for ears and tie. Did not add coconut to cake batter or cover entire cake with coconut. Kids enjoyed decorating with colored coconut, red licorice, and tiny jelly beans.
Very cute, quick and easy! What could be better? I didnt have coconut, so I took some easter basket grass and scattered it around the foil-lined sheet. Then I sprinkled some jelly beans in the grass. This was a huge hit, and I will definitely make it again! :)
This was a hit at Easter time. I didn't use jelly beans or licorice, just white frosting for the main part and pink frosting for outlining the bow tie. I use black writing frosting for the whiskers and eyes. And used coconut with some died pink for the ears. Will keep this recipe to make next year. My 4 year old loved helping
So fun and easy! May need to add how to cut ears and bow tie- i had to look that up!
This cake was very easy to make. I used green food coloring to dye extra coconut flakes for grass surrounding the bunny. I also used different food colorings for the bow tie in addition to jellybeans, gumdrops, licorice, and candy carrots. I also used a royal icing to make different designs.
I did this recipe for my nephews. They loved it and everybody else loved it too. Being a cake decorator made this recipe fun to do. I added a few of my own touches when it came to decorating it. Like more jellybeans on the bow-tie and more of pronounced nose and cartoon looks.
This is super easy and sooo cute! I have fond memories of making this cake as a child, and now my three kids enjoy making it. We don't use the coconut because the kids don't care for it. They love to decorate the cake with tubes of colored icing. This makes a great Easter tradition.
Have made this bunny cake for years! So easy & fun to do. Sometimes the ears & bow tie get decorated differently. I use whatever is on hand.
Loved the recipe and made a new tradition in our home! Easter Bunny Cake contest was a blast. Thank you
I have been making this Bunny cake for over 25 years now! It is a tradition on our family and now my 2 year old grandaughter is helping me make it too!
I've made this for many years for my kids and now my grandkids. Like many others I put tinted green coconut around the cake for grass. It is super simple and doesn't take any talent for cake decorating.
So cute and ridiculously easy to get the "pattern" correct. I am not a detail-oriented person when it comes to decorating cakes, but I had no problems at all with this one!
Very time consuming. Would recommend a bunny cake pan mold. Cutting pieces and frosting is tedious.
I used white instead of yellow and cream cheese frosting because we love that best. so much fun and super tasty!
This was a fun and easy cake to make.
I HAVE BEEN MAKING THIS CAKE SINCE 1970.I USE THE CAKE PANS TO MEASURE EARS EVENLY.
Eli had fun decorating his bunny cake!
Fun!!!
My Grandma would make this for Easter, Love it!!
This was so much fun to make! It turned out perfect. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
My daughter and I have made this cake for 10 plus years now. A family Easter tradition!! I will keep making it as long as she wants too. A very fun cake to make with the kiddos and delicious!!
Very easy cake for Easter. I used a slightly larger dish for the bunny's face and an 8" dish for the ears. I found a PDF template for the ears on the Internet and traced it when cutting out the ears. I put the ears in the freezer for several hours and afterwards was able to assemble and frost the entire bunny. Since this cake was meant for a toddler, I substituted blueberries for hard candy used for the eyes and mouth. Sprinkled coconut flakes colored with green food dye along the edges of the cake. Although I had enough cake left over, I didn't have room for the bow tie. I'll have to get a bigger cookie sheet for next year.
Easy to make & fun to decorate!
Such a fun & easy baking experience. I'd give it a 5th star, but I made my own icing as not a fan of store bought. I made the entire cake in 2 layers with icing in the middle. Each ear made 4.5 servings so total servings around 17. It's so cute & super long. 20" to be exact. Plan to cover a cardboard box. Since I made icing that needed to be refrigerated, I had to decorate just an hour before guests arrived because it's too long to fit into most refrigerators. Will enjoy this year after yr.
I've been making this cake over 20 years. You can use any cake and or frosting you want. It was always a tradition for me to make this for our Easter get togethers as a kid. Always used string licorice for the whiskers which are hard to find. I always secretly laughed at it as teenager since the shape is just like the playboy bunny.
This was a really good recipe. My family makes it every year for easter and it always tastes amazing!
I made this cake for a friend who asked me to make it for her grandson's first Easter. The main face, I sliced it in the center and spread raspberry jam. I used almond extract instead of vanilla in the icing, yummy!!
It was a lot of fun!!
I followed the cut out idea and made it out of two cakes from scratch : an apple cake covered with apricot marmalade to stick to the shredded coconut for the face and a blueberry lemon cake covered with lemon icing and shredded coconut dyed pink for the inside of the ears and regular coconut for the rest of the bunny ears. I used blue dyed shredded coconut for the bowtie.On addition I used red licorice for the mouth and whiskers and jelly beans for the eyes and nose. It came out so adorably wonderful!
It was fun to make and ADORABLe
So fun to make! Delicious.
adorable.
I remembered making a Bunny Cake years ago and couldn't quite remember how to cut it. This one turned out cute as can be. I used the decorating items I already had in the kitchen which didn't include string licorice. The piped icing whiskers and mouth didn't stick to the coconut too well. I loved all the pictures other cooks had posted.
We had such a GREAT time making this Easter bunny cake !!! After letting the two round cakes cool, I used a reviewer's advice and used a serrated knife to cut the ears/bow-tie !! There were NO crumbs whatsoever by doing this !!! We made our own cream cheese frosting which was DELICIOUS !!! Our guests LOVED how cute this was when we served it for dessert after Easter dinner. Put coconut flakes into a ziploc baggy, take one teaspoon of water with one drop of green dye in it, and throw it over the coconut flake in the ziploc bag..... toss the coconut flakes around, and you will have the 'green grass' to surround the bunny with !!! We also made pink coconut flakes for the bunny's ears, and purple coconut flake for the bunny's bow tie !!! Absolutely a home run !!!! Thanks for this recipe !!! Baking this cake will be a tradition in our household every Easter !!!
my mom made this bunny cake for us when I was very little, every Easter. and Im 60 years old :) . I am not making it for my great grandson to enjoy. we have used our imagination many times for the face, sometimes you need to make do with what you have. always turns out awesome. we have always used the fluffy frosting ( egg whites, light kayro syrup & sugar )as it is much much easier to frost the cut edges without crumbs all over in the frosting.
My mom used to make this cake with me back in the 70's. I'm glad to be making with my kids now. What makes it better is to make the cake from scratch. This year we made a half white bunny, half chocolate bunny and used nerds to decorate. This is a great project for kids, because there is just no wrong answer. This is always better with made from home frosting and cake though. Try "heavenly white cake" from allrecipes and "best butter cream frosting II". You'll be glad you did!
Adorable. Easy as well. My granddaughter thought it was super cute and ate the ears first!
I used this recipe for the cutout instruction. I had so much fun making and decorating this with my three year old and 10 month old. Our cake is strawberry with buttercream frosting.
I had some extra cake & frosting, so I made cake pop eyebrows & a nose to make it a bit more 3D. It was a fun cake to make & decorate!
