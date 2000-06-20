Sirecz (Easter Cheese)
A traditional Slovak Easter Cheese served with the Easter meal. This is served sliced and cold. It tastes like a sweet custard.
This is the same as what my Hungarian grandmother made, but she added golden raisinsRead More
My mom made this every year for Easter, but she never used sugar or vanilla or nutmeg, only a little salt. We loved it paired with ham on a sandwhich. Also, she told me never to used an electic mixer for the eggs but I dont know why. Also, I find it is an acquired taste, but I have to have it out at Easter, along with the horseradish beets.Read More
This is the same recipe my family makes for Pascha; we call it hrudka. We have an additional step, though. After the hrudka has firmed up and been refrigerated for awhile, put it into a pan or onto a cookie sheet, top with a good pat of butter, and broil until the top browns. Let it cool, rewrap, and refrigerate again.
This is like the Easter cheese my Nonni used to make only she didn't put the sugar and nutmeg in it. She used to serve homemade pickled beets with hers also. I really like this version! Thank you for the recipe. I will keep the tradition going!
I use a flour sack style towel for mine, It makes a smoother outside than the cheesecloth. My granny's and mother in law hung theirs outside on the line for a couple hours but I have to get creative since the days before Easter tend to rain here. I usually cut the sugar in half and do not add vanilla or other flavorings. I have always used the electric mixer with no problems. I also found I didn't really need a double boiler as long as you stir constantly. It burns quite easily.
After my mother showed me how to make Easter cheese last year, she passed away 3 months later. Then I could not remember how to make the recipe. With Easter time approaching now, I became upset because I wanted to carry on this tradition. So, thanks to this recipe entry, I can now make my own Easter cheese for my family! It's quite fun to make but it does take some muscle to ring out the cheese...
this receipe has been in my family for years. but mine is quart of milk, tsp vannelilla, adozon of eggs, suger to taste. great i am the only one that stll makes it. i have used equal to thanks, joy kocher
Thank you for posting this i too had a nanny who used to make this every easter and she is gone now since 96 and i lost her recipe for this now i have it back again Thank you so much
This turned out nice the first try. Lightly sweet and easy to make. A great alternative to chocolate for Easter.
aka THE MOON!! Thanks so much for posting this, my grandmother's recipe that I thought our family would never find again. It's seems to be exactly as I remember.
This is a very excellent recipe! It is also a very old recipe.I got it from my hungarian grand mother many years ago.I thought I lost it forever in a move and have been searching for it ever since. Thank you for adding this recipe to this sight!
I was in TEARS (of joy) when I found this recipe! The hardest part was the spelling, as my Grandma's pronunciation 'SI-DIK,' very heavy on the r and cz, making it difficult to find! Grandma made this religiously, and I never got the recipe because it was something that I could 'take or leave!' But then my brothers started missing it, and I was compelled to find it. How she managed, at 89, to still wring the cheesecloth is beyond me, but God Bless HER, she is my inspiration for all things culinary. I have been making it for 3 years now, and will continue the tradition FOREVER, and serve it on ham sandwiches (with horseradish), and pair it with her homemade pickled beets and eggs!!!! I use the drained liquid to moisten (SOAK!) my dogs' dry food for a protein packed flavorful treat! Thank you LORRIE28!!!!
THANK YOU!!!! THANK YOU!!!! This is the same recipe that my grandmother made when I was younger. Unfortunatly it passed on with her and I was at a loss. This one tastes the same as I remember it from years ago. The nutmeg actually makes pwople go "Hmmm, what is that?". Thank you again and I will save this and pass it down to my daughters.
My German Baba (with a Polish husband) called this Yi-etch-nik. Made it just with a dozen eggs, a quart of milk and some salt. Served with ham, boiled bacon, and the ever popular grated red beets with horseradish. Will try this version this year, if I can still wring out the cheesecloth!
We use garlic powder, salt and pepper instead of the sugar - ours is spicier instead of sweet and very yummy - when we put it out on the plate with dinner , we sprinkle paprika lightly and adorn with green olive slices
My babba made a similar hrudka, but she kept it only to egg, milk, and a tsp of salt. This was definitely a sweeter taste, but definitely enjoyable! I'm surprised you didn't mention that the liquid could be saved and made into homemade egg nog!
My grandmother used to make this, but she made it plain - no sugar, vanilla, or nutmeg. As a kid I didn't get why my dad lived it so much, as it just tasted like cold scrambled eggs to me. Then I found this recipe, and I make it every year now, but I make it for Christmas. The sugar and nutmeg give it a slightly egg noggy vibe, and my in-laws now look forward to it every year. Plus, it's super easy. (Advice: buy whole nutmeg and grate it yourself. For some reason, it doesn't have that slightly bitter aftertaste that pre-ground nutmeg has.)
THANK YOU!!!!!!! I am sooooo excited to make this for my husband. His Mom used to make this for him every Easter.She has passed away and I could not find her recipe anywhere. GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!! Nunny
My Mother made this using a recipe from my father's side of the family. I continue to make it every Easter. We don't do the very sweet or the pepper versions. A revere ware double boiler that sits inside the pot cannot hold the full quart if the eggs are large. So, I prepare the egg, 1/4 cup of sugar (not too sweet, not too bland), 1 Tsp of vanilla extract, 1 Tsp of salt, with some milk, beating it well. I put it in the double boiler and add the remaining milk till it's a 1/16 of a inch below the rim. It will expand as the curds form. Nobody should time it. If the upper portion (where the mixture is) of the double boiler is in the boiling it will take longer. If the water is below the upper pot, it will cook fast on med high heat. So, if it takes 20 minutes or 50 minutes, cook until the curds are like dense scrambled eggs, and the liquid is getting very watery. I hang it from an upper cabinet and let it drip into the sink or over a pot. I let it hang over night, (8 to 12 hours). Then it does not need to hang inside a pot in the fridge. If made on Holy Saturday evening, it'll be ready on Easter morning. I use a high thread count (cheese) cloth that I got in a grocery store. It is not like the gauze type, but more like the pillowcase/sheet type. It is rectangular, twice as long as it's width. I fold in half and line the colander. I use regular twine, tied at the ends so it's a loop. Wrap once around and slip one end in the loop, so it tightens on itself, for annual use.
Just like my Great Aunt used to make! I was pretty surprised that it was not too difficult either. I was a child when she would make this, I remember the cheese ball hanging from a knob on the kitchen cabinet! Glad I found this recipe, I think she would be proud :)
Awesome! This is our family recipe! Make it every year!
I remember my grandma baking this before cooling does anyone else ? made a light brown crust on the outside think she used butter to brown it
No nutmeg needed
Have been eating this since I was a young child, my nana use to make it and passed down the recipe to me and my family
This is a recipe my mother in law made every Easter. When she passed we tried to find it but I guess it was by memory. When I found this my family was so excited. It truly is the same recipe and we loved it. It really is easier to make than you think.
very easy and just like my Polish grandma used to make. I pressed it between 2 cutting boards (in the sink) with a cast iron stock pot ontop of the cutting board. It drained faster and had more of a loaf shape. Flavor was awesome.
I have made this for my dad who has recently passed. he said his babba used to make it. so I found it on here and he loved it. said he hadnt had it in many years. to me it tasted like vanilla scrambled eggs. hehehe which is fine I enjoy it. but the memory of my dad will be tied to it for me and passed along. 6 thank you.
this is the exact recipe I have made since before I got married 36 years ago. IT always comes out right.
