Sirecz (Easter Cheese)

My Mother made this using a recipe from my father's side of the family. I continue to make it every Easter. We don't do the very sweet or the pepper versions. A revere ware double boiler that sits inside the pot cannot hold the full quart if the eggs are large. So, I prepare the egg, 1/4 cup of sugar (not too sweet, not too bland), 1 Tsp of vanilla extract, 1 Tsp of salt, with some milk, beating it well. I put it in the double boiler and add the remaining milk till it's a 1/16 of a inch below the rim. It will expand as the curds form. Nobody should time it. If the upper portion (where the mixture is) of the double boiler is in the boiling it will take longer. If the water is below the upper pot, it will cook fast on med high heat. So, if it takes 20 minutes or 50 minutes, cook until the curds are like dense scrambled eggs, and the liquid is getting very watery. I hang it from an upper cabinet and let it drip into the sink or over a pot. I let it hang over night, (8 to 12 hours). Then it does not need to hang inside a pot in the fridge. If made on Holy Saturday evening, it'll be ready on Easter morning. I use a high thread count (cheese) cloth that I got in a grocery store. It is not like the gauze type, but more like the pillowcase/sheet type. It is rectangular, twice as long as it's width. I fold in half and line the colander. I use regular twine, tied at the ends so it's a loop. Wrap once around and slip one end in the loop, so it tightens on itself, for annual use.