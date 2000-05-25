All American Apple Pie

Quick and easy, with a great non-crust topping. Try a variety of apples, mix it up...

Recipe by Amy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: In a large bowl, mix together 1 1/2 cups flour, oil, milk, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar and salt until evenly blended. Pat mixture into a 9 inch pie pan, spreading the dough evenly over the bottom and up sides. Crimp edges of the dough around the perimeter.

  • To Make Filling: Mix together 3/4 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Sprinkle over apples and toss to coat. Spread evenly in unbaked pie shell.

  • To Make Topping: Using a pastry cutter, mix together 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar and butter until evenly distributed and crumbly in texture. Sprinkle over apples.

  • Put pie in the oven on a cookie sheet to catch the juices that may spill over. Bake 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 72.9g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 375.7mg. Full Nutrition
