All American Apple Pie

This pie is so good! This morning I woke up thinking I'd like to make an apple pie (never done it before and I've never even really eaten good apple pie), so I came to allrecipes and this is the first recipe I clicked on! I took it out of the oven about an hour and a half ago, and it's more than half gone already and it's just my mom and I! I made some changes to the recipe: First, I only used about three and a half granny smith apples. I don't see how anyone could fit 6 apples in there? Are Fuji apples a lot smaller? In any case, the three and a half apples filled the pie crust so it was sticking an inch or so above the crust! Also, I added a LOT more cinnamon! The amount of cinnamon in the recipe is nowhere near enough for our tastes. And I had less than half a cup of white sugar, so I used that with brown sugar to make 3/4 a cup in the apples. It was really good that way! And, all the sugar mixture was too much for the apples so I just added flour and brown sugar to the leftovers for the topping. The topping wasn't like any other crumb topping I've seen. Maybe too much butter, because mine went from big chunks of butter to a dough. In any case, I just spread the topping over the pie with a spatula (added lots of cinnamon, of course). It got all wonderful and crisp on the outside of the topping but nice and soft on the inside. I think I'll stick to the changes I made in the future, and also I'm going to try baking the crust for a few minutes before putting