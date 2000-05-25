All American Apple Pie
Quick and easy, with a great non-crust topping. Try a variety of apples, mix it up...
That an awesome and easy to make pie. Well, I took a shortcut and used a frozen pie crust. But, it was so easy. I picked this recipe becasue I was out of brown sugar and did a search to see if there was such an apple pie using only white- and here it is! I did take one reviewer's advice and added 1 TB lemon juice and 2 TB cornstarch - then as advised, put it all in a saucepan to ensure the apples cook better. After about 20 on 'low' (and stirring frequently!), I poured it into my premade crust. Then, for the topping, I didn't have a pastry cutter, so I used a fork. And, I'm a sweet tooth, so I doubled the amounts for the crumb crust. I added cinnamon and a little sugar now and then as I was mashing with my fork. I loaded the pie with these crumbles. After about 40 min, I took it out (remember, I already cooked my apples earlier), and it was golden brown and crunchy on top and my crust was not overdone or dry since I didn't have to bake as long.Read More
You should really peel the apples firstRead More
This recipe is excellent! I made a few slight adjustments, however, that made the pie even better. Use just under the amounts shown for oil and salt for the crust. Add 1 TBS of lemon juice and 2 TBS cornstarch to the filling mixture and cook in a saucepan until tender, then put in the unbaked pie crust. Use 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup sugar, and a few dashes of cinnamon, along with the other ingredients, to make the topping. You can also add some rolled oats and chopped pecans to the topping mixture for added variety. Enjoy!
This was the best apple pie I've ever made, and I've been baking for years. I needed to bake it longer than the recipe called for, but as soon as it was goldening up, I took it out. It got rave reviews from everyone at dinner. I found that the recipe was good just as it was. (Some previous submitters had recommended cutting sugar or butter). If you're extremely health conscious, I guess you could, but it's absolutely delicious as is. Also, those complaining that it was doughy only had to bake it longer. If you tap lightly on the crumb topping, and it leaves an indent, then it still needs to bake some. An absolutely outstanding pie!
I served this for 4th of July and it was the hit of the party. My mother said it was the best apple pie she'd ever tasted - better than her grandmothers! I used small gala apples (6 were just enough) and sliced them pretty thin (about 3 cm. thick) - they were perfect for this pie. I took another reviewer's advice ("1 TB lemon juice and 2 TB cornstarch - then put it all in a saucepan to ensure the apples cook better. After about 20 on 'low' (and stirring frequently!)") and I added more flour and sugar to the crumbly topping which made it firmer, but just as buttery and delicious. The topping still wasn't "firm" when putting it on the pie (it "plops" on) but it bakes to perfection. I also added a few shakes of ground cloves to the apple mixture, as well as dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to the top of the crumble before baking and it gave it a nice aroma and look to the top crumble crust. The bottom crust is TO DIE FOR. Take the time to make the crust yourself - it totally makes the pie. Enjoy!
Best apple pie I've ever eaten. I did, however, add more cinnamon and about 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Also used a 9-inch store bought pie crust. 3 granny smith and 1 golden delicious apple chopped into small chunks were a plenty. For the topping, I pulsated the ingredients in a food processor. It came out almost like a sugar cookie dough. Then, rather than sprinkling it, I dropped gobs on top of the pie and pressed it all together with my fingers, forming a top "crust." I wrapped the edges with aluminum foil to prevent burning, and the end result was a gooey, caramel-like center with a crispy, flaky, sweet crust on top. It was awesome!
Excellent pie - sometimes there's nothing better than a really good apple for dessert especially if it's topped with vanilla ice cream! The crust on this was pretty good, but in the future I think I'd use "Grandma's Secret Pie Crust" from this site because the dough was a bit difficult to work with. After I got it into the pie plate, I chilled it for a bit. For the apples, I used Granny Smith and a ton of them! I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar, upped the cinnamon to 1 tsp., added a couple splashes of lemon juice, 2 tsp. of vanilla, and 2 Tbsp. of cornstarch. Tossed every thing with the thin sliced apples and placed it into the crust. For the topping I used half white and half brown sugar and added 1/4 cup of quick cooking oats. This definitely takes longer than 45 minutes to bake. For me it took over an hour and I had to keep checking it. So I guess it all depends on your oven. It's definitely worth the wait though!
Great recipe! I'll admit I had my doubts about the crust but it turned out fine. Nice to be able to make a pie without getting flour all over. I found that the pie was done after 45 minutes in the oven. For those of you having trouble with the topping, keep in mind that the butter/margarine needs to be cold (out of the fridge, not at room temperature) in order to make crumbs. Good luck! Can't go wrong with this one. Thanks Amy.
Fabulous! My chef husband was very impressed. I used Fugi apples, sliced very thinly, and also pre-cooked them with lemon juice, cornstarch, and the filling ingredients for about 10 minutes before spreading in crust. I also used a 10" pie pan, so I increased the crust and topping ingredients a bit. I added brown sugar, oats, and bit more flour to topping ingredients to get it more crumbly. Baked for about 43 minutes. Absolutely perfect!
I don't know what more I can say about this EXCELLENT apple pie! We were getting last minute company and I needed a quick dessert and I enlisted my younger daughter to whip this up for me. I had granny smith's on hand, so we used those and added a little bit more sugar to offset the tart flavor of the apple. We cheated and used a packaged pie crust and added cinnamon to the topping. Some other reviewers suggested cutting back on the butter, but I felt the amount for the topping was perfect. Thanks so much Amy for a really great pie recipe!
Okay Ladies; Listen up!!! I've been getting recipes off this site for 8 years now and have not rated any even fabulous recipes until now. This is the BEST apple pie you can ever make!! This is how you fool proof this recipe: (4 things besides the normal recipe instructions) #1- use a store bought pie crust for the bottom but still do the topping the recipe calls for. #2- slice your apples abou 1/8 inch slices. #3- use cold butter to make the topping and cut little chunks into the mixture as you stir. Use ALL of this mixture on top of your pie! #4- cook for 1 hour. If you do this, you're pie will be restaurant perfect!!! I have attempted to make many pie before this one; this was the best I've ever tasted!
This was my first time baking an Apple Pie, this recipe is GREAT! Topping was not crumbly, but it tastes great. I will definetly stick with this recipe. Thanks
Although you do need to bake this longer than the recipe calls (as much as half an hour), it's very very good. I've used the crust recipe for other pies and it's turned out great! This is definitely a keeper!
This pie is so good! This morning I woke up thinking I'd like to make an apple pie (never done it before and I've never even really eaten good apple pie), so I came to allrecipes and this is the first recipe I clicked on! I took it out of the oven about an hour and a half ago, and it's more than half gone already and it's just my mom and I! I made some changes to the recipe: First, I only used about three and a half granny smith apples. I don't see how anyone could fit 6 apples in there? Are Fuji apples a lot smaller? In any case, the three and a half apples filled the pie crust so it was sticking an inch or so above the crust! Also, I added a LOT more cinnamon! The amount of cinnamon in the recipe is nowhere near enough for our tastes. And I had less than half a cup of white sugar, so I used that with brown sugar to make 3/4 a cup in the apples. It was really good that way! And, all the sugar mixture was too much for the apples so I just added flour and brown sugar to the leftovers for the topping. The topping wasn't like any other crumb topping I've seen. Maybe too much butter, because mine went from big chunks of butter to a dough. In any case, I just spread the topping over the pie with a spatula (added lots of cinnamon, of course). It got all wonderful and crisp on the outside of the topping but nice and soft on the inside. I think I'll stick to the changes I made in the future, and also I'm going to try baking the crust for a few minutes before putting
I am not an apple pie fan, but this is one of my most favorite pies ever! I have made this same recipe for several years. The crust really is this easy and good, too. I prefer to dice instead of slice my apples; this makes the slices easier to cut. I've never had to precook the apples, either. Nor does my crust burn. All in all, this is a perfect apple pie!
I made this recipe once before, it was a huge hit, everyone loved it!! I love it coz it's quick & easy, and of course delicious! It was a bit too sweet for me though, I guess it was because I used Fuji apples and they're already sweet. I am baking my second apple pie now as I am typing this review, I decreased the amount of sugar and added more cinnamon n nutmeg into it. Thanks for a great recipe!
I think i may have done something wrong because the crust did not come out as i expected it to. can someone please help me.
For the topping, try 1 cup of flour. I have used the half, half, whole recipe for crumb topping for years (from my mom and her mom before her). For any crumb topping, use one part sugar, one part butter and 2 parts flour. Add whatever spices you like.
The recipe was really easy to make! It is my first time baking an apple pie. I had a dinner party last night and baked one. The pie was the talk of the night! I have to give all credit to this recipe. A friend who claimed not to like fruit pies was found enjoying a huge slice of pie!! I was so delighted that everyone enjoyed the pie. THanks Amy for your contribution! I followed the advice of the other fellow bakers and baked the pie for 1 and a half hours instead. For the crust, I did not use all the 1/2 cup of butter, in fact i think 1/4 was enough (i used about 50g). For those who do not like the pie to be too sweet, i suggest to add lesser sugar, i used about 1 desert spoon of sugar for one apple. It also helps to taste the apples before adding the sugar.
Yum! I agree with others on cooking the apples for 20 minutes or so on the stove top before hand with all of the filling ingredients plus 1 tbsp lemon juice. The crust is not crumbly as written. Those who suggested adding oats, pecans, extra sugar and flour had the right idea, I will be doing that next time! It was delicious despite!
Soooo good. My husband and I ate a piece of this every night for three nights in a row, with butter pecan ice cream on the side. I was sad when it was gone. lol. The only downside is that I missed the "butter" flavor in the crust and could kind of taste the veg. oil. But, I really liked being able to do a pie with a homemade crust without making a flour-y mess!
This recipe is great and so simple! I use Granny Smiths instead of Fuji apples and it comes out perfect! Thank you!
This is a wonderful recipe, pie and crust! I would recommend not fluting the crust, as it is very flaky. Just use a fork to press down the edges. My two daughters and I made this with many others and found this to be the best tasting crust. My husband loved it!
Flavor was okay, but I really did'n't care for the crust at all. I found it to have too much oil and fat in the whole pie. I prefer a basic crust, not so greasy feeling.
THIS WAS THE MOST HORRIBLE PIE I HAVE EVERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR TRIED IN MY LIFE ITS DISGUSTING IT TAKES A LOOOOOOOOONG TINE TO COOK THE CRUST WAS TOOO RUNNY AND SOO WAS THE TOPING IF I WERE YOU I WOULDNT WASTE MY TINE WITH THIS ONCE AGAIN THIS PIE WAS BAD BIG TIME
tasty!
Excellent PIE!! Could not hand out the recipe fast enough. This was my first attempt at making apple pie, and I won't be looking any further for a recipe; this is the one and only I will have!
I'd give it 5 stars if I didn't make a few changes. I followed what another reviewer said and added the lemon juice and cornstarch. I LOVE THE CRUST! :) Thanks a million for making pie baking no longer scary!
the pie is easy to make but needs some improvement. One person mentioned the use of flavored instant oatmeal for the topping, good idea, but use half the amount of butter and it becomes crumbly. Also lemon juice for the filling helps its flavor and holds things together.
Turned out fantastic!!
I made it on saturday and it was very good. I'm not very satisfied about the crust though...
I have a Fuji apple tree and this is a wonderful pie using these apples. Mine had to bake extra though. Loved the pat a pie crust, it made it so simple too! Delicious flavor! It is a keeper!
I HAVE NEVER EATEN AN APPLE PIE SO DELICIOUS EITHER HOME BAKED OR STORE BOUGHT. IT WAS SO EASY TOO. I EVEN USED THE SAME BASIC RECIPE WITH OTHER FRUIT FILLINGS THAT TURNED OUT JUST AS GOOD. JANE, NEW JERSEY
This is a yummy, quick and easy apple pie. I liked that I didn't have to roll the crust out. Just pressing it into the bottom of the pan gives it a real rustic feel too. It's also nice if you don't like so much crust. The crumble topping was quite nice for a change. I did add a little cinnamon to the crumble mixture. I used 7 Granny Smith apples (it was heaping). I also added more cinnamon, nutmeg and some cloves to enhance the flavor a little bit. Our 24 year old son was visiting and nearly ate half of that pie. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for making my life just a little bit easier.
Amazing recipe! Loved my apple pie! I bought frozen crusts from the store. I would agree to add less water and more cinnamon/vanilla extract in the mixture. I used a pie bird and my crust didn't collapse but haven't tried to make it without it - I would have just added a tad bit of the sugar mixture to the apples before hand as others have suggested. Good recipe overall and very easy to make!
well this was not at all healthy but it is a super easy and almost cheating way to make a pie... tasted really good only change I made was a little extra flour in with the apple mixture and it turned out great... very tasty
This was a great recipe! Tasty and so easy to make. I took the lazy approach and used a frozen deep dish pie crust. Will absolutely make this again.
Wow. I really didn't think that a press-in-pan crust would turn out so delicious. The pie was very easy to put together and so yummy. Can't wait to make it again!
Delicious! My husband says this is the best apple pie ever! For the topping, I did follow the suggestion of another review and used a 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup sugar, with a few dashes of cinnamon, with the other ingredients for the topping (just a personal preference on the brown sugar).
My husband is a tough critic on apple pies. While he was eating his first piece he said, "This is the best pie I've ever had, apple or any kind!"
This was delicious and the crust is SO easy. If you want to use a store bought crust for this one--don't--this crust recipe takes less than five minutes to mix and press into the pie pan--just be patient and press it until it's spread out evenly and up onto the edge of your pie pan. I did use granny smiths--leaving the sugar as written--b/c that's what I had! And I added a bit to the topping--which is GREAT as written-- but for personal preferences I added chopped pecans and a touch of cinnamon. I was skeptical of a crumb topping w/o brown sugar, but this recipe is good as is. Like any pie, I do recommend covering the crust edges w/ a pie shield or foil, taking it the protection off for the last few minutes of baking, if necessary. My apples weren't ready after 45 minutes, so, I covered the whole pie loosely with foil for another 10 minutes or so and the apple juices began to run down the side of the pie tin beautifully! :) Hands down, this is the best crumb top pie I've made. Now I have to be really motivated to bother making my double crust pie as it entails a rolling pin!!!
The Best Apple Pie EVER! ~Great Recipe Amy!
AMAZING. My friends were full from dinner but they could not stop themselves from eating the entire pie! Definitely a favorite and a "go to", guaranteed-rave review dessert!
actually if you wanna know the truth i just did the topping from this recipie and let me tell you it did not work the topping was not crumbly it was really mushy so i tryed to spread it on like a crust and it melted in with the filling i had ready made filling but when it was done the taste was actually good but not what i expectedwhat i did cause everyone said it was to buttery and sweet so i did 1/3 cups of everything instead of 1/2 so it was probably my fault but i am a new baker.
everyone I make this for tells me they have become pie snobs, because they have had my pie.
I'm an apple pie fanatic, and this recipe is a good one. The crust is very easy, too. Granny Smith apples are a good substitute for Fuji.
It was one of the few times I made a pie and it turned out great. "All American" is really the adjective that describes it. It tasted and looked like one of the pies that one can purchase in stores and fast-food places, Only it was better because it was home-made, and if one wishes to cut some calories, one can cut out the butter and oil content. I put half less of butter and oil, a bit less flour, and some more milk. I also used olive oil because vegetable oil was aparently missing in my home. As for spices I added some allspice in addition to cinnamon. I loved the crunchy shell and crust and the light brown look of the pie.
Like others, I did have my doubts about the pie crust in the beginning. Don't expect it replace traditional pie crust, however, it works well with this recipe. The only change I made was to reduce the cinnamon and increase the nutmeg. I used Corland apples, fresh from the tree. My wife gave this a big thumbs up but I found it a little on the rich side, particularily the topping. This would be a great recipe made with a traditional double pie crust. Thanks Amy for a great dessert. Anyone looking for an apple pie recipe should try this one.
so simple.... so good....
This is better than All American, it is the best. My husband begs me to make this.
This recipe ROCKS! My family wants me to make this pie several timse a month. My sister loved it so much she wanted the recipe (and she doesn't even like to bake) when she moved out of state. This one is DEFINITELY a keeper!
Loved the crumble topping and I will be making it again
My boyfriend, Armando really liked this recipe. I followed the recipe, with some spice additions, and took some suggestions as to cook the apples for a while. My boyfriend stated that he thought the apples were a little overcooked. The only change that I made was to add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg and a pinch of allspice to the crust. So to summarize, next time I will only cook it for 15 minutes and try again. The crust recipe was super easy to make compared to a rolled crust. I will use it again to make pumpkin pie later this month.
oh the best i have made as well as its easy and simple though i opted fuji apples and replaced with golden delicious a very sweet and tasty pie. great recipe. its a must try recipe . the crust is so crunchy and not too dry
This is an awesome pie! My husband and children love it. I love the ease. A great pie to make when you don't have time to roll out a crust!
This was my first try at making an apple pie, very very easy, and so delicious! I sprinkled oatmeal on top of it before baking and it turned out so good, taste like an apple crisp! Best pie ever!!!!
Best apple pie I've ever had. Covered with foil after 45 minutes and cooked an extra 20 minutes or so.
This is an awesome recipe! Everybody enjoyed the pie and the house smelled divine!
I used gala apples and the pie turned out PERFECT! Compared to ALL other apples pies I've tasted I would say it's number one. I'm not looking for another recipe! Even my son, who doesn't like pie crust, didn't leave any of his pie behind!!
While it was nice not to have to roll out a homemade crust, it was a little shortbread-like and salty. The filling tasted great, but the topping definately had too much butter and came out too crispy.
This is the best apple pie i have ever baked.
This was delicious except I felt like the crust was bland and it may be that I did something wrong but it wasnt as crispy/firm as I wanted. I also over worked the crumblings on top but it still cam out great. Next time I wont over work the top of the crust and may try a different crust recipe for the bottom. I also added a little more brown sugar to everything!
This was my first time ever baking an apple pie. This recipe was very easy and came out delicious! I had a problem with the crumbly topping not being so crumbly, the butter in it made it spread and melt a little, although it didn't affect how good it tasted! Perhaps I should use unsalted butter next time, my mother suggested that that would probably help fix that problem.
Easy and delicious!!!!! I used brown sugar instead of white on the topping.
This is a good, rich apple pie. I suggest dicing the apples instead of slicing - smaller pieces would let the apple cook better.
THEE BEST PIE EVER, AND SO EASY TO MAKE, I CONVERTED APPLE PIE-HATERS TO APPLE PIE-LOVERS WITH THIS RECIPE!!! DEF A FREQUENT/FAVORITE AROUND THIS HOUSE!
initially i thought i was making apple pie - not apple soup. the filling was way to watery, and the "crumbling" topping tasted like raw dough. my father kept asking me if the pie was still raw. the best part was the crust only because i bought an easy to prepare betty crocker crust. will i ever make it again? when pigs fly.. and when that happens, even the pigs wouldn't eat it. what a waste of perfectly good apples.
thanks for a VERY good recipe. i cut down the butter to half, as suggested. everyone in my family loved it, especially my husband. he said it's his favorite among all the recipes i've tried so far. :)
I am not so good with the pastry-like doughs and the pie making skills. Nope. Me, I'm a cookie/muffin girl. So I cheated and used a frozen 9" crust. But the rest of the recipe was perfect. The only change I made was using 1/2 cup brown sugar (instead of 3/4 white) on the apples + 1 tbsp cornstarch, because I was using sweet juicy Fujis and didn't want the pie too sicky-sweet or runny. My tween just said it was "totally awesome" (dude). Bonus: it was totally easy, even for somebody like me, who doesn't do pie. This is a keeper for us. I'd love to try this with pears, too. Thanks for the great recipe!
I didn't even get to the apple pie part bc the crust was awful, just crumbled and I followed it to a T and have baked many pies....I have a diff crust recipe I always use with no problems, I have no clue how this did not turn out.
I did what others suggested and added the 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and 2 Tbsp cornstarch to the rest of the filling ingredients and cooked the apples until they were soft. I also added the 1/4 C sugar and 1/2 C brown sugar and rolled oats to the topping. I used a Mrs. Smith's deep dish frozen pie crust. It turned out fabulous. It even looked pretty. My husband said it was the best apple pie he had ever eaten! This will definitely stay on our short list of special desserts!
This was a great and easy recipe. I must admit that I had to buy a frozen pie crust and I didn't have nutmeg as I thought. It still came out great. This was my first apple pie, and I'm very proud of it. :-)
not good at all, soupy and too sweet
I made this pie today while stranded at home during Hurricane Sandy, LOL. Followed it almost exactly with a few alterations: I added a little bottled lemon juice to the apples and tossed as I cut them up into chunks to keep them from browning (about 1/2 teaspoon for each apple); I added about 1/8 cup more of white sugar to the apples to account for the tartness of the lemon juice; Added about 2 tablespoons of brown sugar as well as a dash of cinnamon & nutmeg to the topping. I used 6 large apples: I had Rome, Gala, and maybe a Courtland in the frig. I don't think the type of apple matters as long as you don't have all mushy apples. Those 6 large apples make a lot when cut up so the pie was heaping. I followed other tips and covered the pie with a loose foil tent after 45-50 mins of cooking. Total cook time was about 1 hr, 15 mins. depending on how brown you like it. CLEANUP TIP! Line the cookie sheet with foil before putting the pie on top b/c it will boil over just a little bit. I don't know why people had problems with gooey pies. Mine had a perfectly golden crunchy top and the shortbready bottom crust was perfect! Apples were cooked through too. No need to cook on stove first.
I've made this twice now. It's likely the easiest pie to make because there's no rolling out and fretting about the perfect pastry. Good basic recipe for when you're not inclined to take the prep time for making dough from scratch. What bugs me though is that the bake time is WAY, WAY off. Try 65 to 75 minutes if you want your pie actually cooked, and a lightly browned crumb crust.
My 5-yr-old son helped me to make this pie on the weekend. We did enjoy it, however it's not the best I've ever tasted. It seemed quite regular to me. I had the same problem as a few of the other reviewers with the topping being a big sloppy mess, even after adding more flour + sugar to try and "crumble" it. In the end I had no choice but to spread the mixture across the top and bake it that way, which was fine but not really what was expected. I increased the cinnamon and also added a small amount of brown sugar to the filling, which was lovely. I do think this is just a nice pie, but not right up there with my favourites, in my taste.
The recipe for the 'No-Roll Pie Crust" is one that I've used for years. It is super light and flaky because of all the oil that's used (I think it was originally a Mazola recipe, printed in some magazine or the other.) Anyway, try it with any one-crust pie that you choose to make (pumpkin, sweet potato, etc.) It's always a hit! The apple filling for this pie sounds great; I may try it on the Fourth!
I just made a GREAT apple pie! Very easy recipe that produced a very traditional, bakery quality apple pie. I used a 27 cm pyrex pie plate (10.63 inches)...so the pie was little thinner than it would have been with a 9" pie plate...but it worked perfectly. I had just enough bottom crust to go up the side of the plate.
Absolutely yummy! Followed advice of others: thinly sliced the apples (used 4 fuji and 2 granny smith), cooked apples for 20 minutes on stove, also added 1 TBS fresh lemon, 2 TBS cornstarch and other ingredients. Followed rest of directions exactly except added a little bit of ground cloves to apple mix and some quick oats to the topping. Best apple pie!
Absolutely the best!!!! I get rave reviews each time I make this pie.
I scaled this recipe to feed 12, and made it in a 9x13 glass pan for a potluck. It turned out perfectly and got rave reviews. I even made copies of this recipe for friends who asked for it. This pie recipe is now a standard in our home and turns out perfectly every time.
I followed the recipe and the reviews. As for the crust I cut down the butter and sugar to around 1/3 of a cup, it still melted down, covering the entire pie and it was STILL too butterry and sugary. The botton crust was also way toooo oily as I've followed the recipe to a T! people beware!
Excellent recipe!! The pie vanished in minutes when i made it for a potluck. My kids wanted it again made the next day. Again it vanished in minutes. It is such an easy recipe. I did not make any changes to the recipe. It was excellent the way it is!!!
This is the real thing, folks. Made it according to directios and it came out just right. I actually used too many apples (granny smith) so I had to cook it a bit longer. Was very concerned about the crust when I made it but it turned out wonderfully. Nothing wrong with this recipe!
I loved this!!!! I wanted to make a yummy but easy pie for Thanksgiving, and I came across this recipe. Unfortunately I didn't have a pie pan, so I just layered the ingredients...crust-apple mixture-topping...into one of my baking dishes. I took one's advice and doubled the topping mixture to make it extra thick and crumbly. It turned out beautifully! I served it with French Vanilla ice cream to make it even more decadent. It was a huge hit at the Thanksgiving table. Thanks!
Wow!! First Apple Pie recipe that came out right..nice and thick and not runny. Delicious flavor also. THANKS!
Hi, welcome to MacDonalds, can I take your order? Visions of 10 MacDonald's Apple Pies and a blender haunted me as I ate this doughball of a pie. Evidently some people rank MacDonalds as fine cuisine..... We love to see you smile.
One of the best apple pies I've ever eaten. I got RAVE reviews from all who tried it. just a tad less salt in the crust, otherwise, PERFECT! (and very fattening w/all that butter!!!)
Absolutely fantastic! I was concerned when i made the crust that it was going to be dry, but it actually came out flaky and buttery tasting (I greased my pie pan with butter!) Everyone loved this pie and I kept hearing "This is the best pie I have ever had!" Thank you!
taste = delicious, presentation = a mess. serves almost like a casserole, lol. quite scrumptious though!
I just made this pie this morning and it is THE best apple pie I've ever tasted. I love the crumbled topping better than a pastry crust. I used 1/4 cup of butter instead of the 1/2 cup it called for and the butter was very cold. It took a little elbow grease to work the butter into the flour and sugar mixture but it did end up being crumbly like it was supposed to and it came out perfect! Make sure the butter is cold and try 1/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup. I also used a frozen pie shell for the bottom crust. It is WONDERFUL!!! I bet the topping will be great on peach pies, blackberry pies, cherry pies...etc.
This pie was absolutely amazing! Nice, easy and fairly quick, it's perfect for me as a University student to make when I'm taking a break from studying. It turned out so delicious! I was a little worried about the look of the crumble on top, so I turned the oven onto broil for two minutes just to give it a nice browning. I also found that there was no way I could fit 6 apples into the pie, and only ended up using 3, but it was still wonderful. My roommates and floormates loved it too :)
This is my first attempt at making apple pie, and it turned out delicious! I tried to cut down on some of the fat that was called for, and it didn't really change the taste, which I'm really happy with. I also sliced the apples really thin and followed someone else's directions to cook them in lemon juice and cornstarch first. That really helped make sure the apples were nice and soft by the time the pie finished baking. The pie crust was also a nice surprise, very good and so simple to make! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This was a really quick and fairly easy recipe. My husband and I loved it. It really disappeared fast.
Was this recipe easy? YES! I followed it to a T. Was it tasty? Mostly. Was it what I expected? Not a bit. The filling was dry after baking- just cooked apples and spices, inside an odd, goopy, slightly salty crust that never crisped-up like a pie crust. Not bad, really, just not great.
This is THEE best apple pie, and so easy to make. I make this all the time now b/c I constantly get requests for it. I've been told by many people that my apple pie is the best they've ever tasted (and I cheat and buy the frozen pie crust...shhh!). I mix up the types of apples I use each time, and cut the apple pieces smaller than the usual apple pieces and it makes the filling even gooier and more delicious. Thank you SO much Amy!!
I made this for my sister-in-law's birthday becasue she doesn't like cake. It was delicious! I used 3 granny smith and 2 red delicious apples. Not too sweet. Also used brown sugar on the crumb topping instead of white. Also added a handful of oats and sprinkle of cinnamon to the topping. Will definitely make again!
This recipie is AMAZING! I make it for every family event and people are clawing over each other to get it! I took the suggestions of some other reviewers and added oats to the topping and I also added oats to the filling as well. I slice the apples nice and thin on my nandy dandy kitchen slicer (pampered chef!) and it comes out great! The crumble topping is what really makes this pie so good! I also cook the pie filling over the stove until the apples are soft and then put the whole thing in the oven. So good!
I have been baking this pie for years! I always get rave reviews; it's the best apple pie I've ever tasted. All I do differently is: pile on more apples, and a bit more of the cinnamon & nutmeg. I love this easy crust: I hate rolling out crust! Thank you for such a perfect recipe!
