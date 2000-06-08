Yes, I will also stress the importance of ice cold, metal bowls and whipping tools. I spent many years of "whipped cream" failure and always thought it was a result of the various brands I bought. I learned that cold is the key to success...and keeping it cold! It will melt like ice cream if kept out of the fridge too long. I still have occasional failures, though. I have always used granulated sugar (Betty Crocker's recipe) I am almost certain now that the granular sugar could cause a separation of the dairy elements & give me a runny result? Cold sugar isnt going to 'melt' like powdered will. Thanks so much for this latest tip! One other note: I bought a container of Roberts Ultra Pasteurized Heavy Whipping Cream at Target. I then was at a different store and decided to get a bit more (I use it in my mashed potatoes : ) and the dairy section ONLY had Roberts "Fresh Whipping Cream". I looked at the ingredients. "Milk, Cream, ...." So, milk is the main ingredient? I looked at the ingredient list of the plain label heavy ultra pasteurized one right next to it...."Grade A Cream" Period. Nothing else. hmmm. I bought the plain label one. When I got home, I looked at THAT Roberts' ingredient list..."Cream, mono-something, carageenan." Yuk?? I usually dont buy plain label, but I'm glad I did. I will start reading labels more closely. My point is that the "Whipping Cream" could also cause problems? Make sure your #1 ingredient is CREAM! ps...I cant wait to try out the new tip!