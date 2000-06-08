Whipped Cream

4.6
1184 Ratings
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.

Recipe by Paula

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks are just about to form. Beat in vanilla and sugar until peaks form. Make sure not to over-beat, cream will then become lumpy and butter-like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
