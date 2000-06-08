Whipped Cream
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
Good recipe. Chill mixing bowl and beaters in freezer for 10 minutes before preparing. Also,can experiment with different extracts to get just the right flavor to go with that perfect recipe (rum extract,almond,banana,coconut,maple,coffee)~tried them all :)Read More
the ratio is good, with the exception of sugar, I found that it was not as sweet as I like itRead More
Good recipe. Chill mixing bowl and beaters in freezer for 10 minutes before preparing. Also,can experiment with different extracts to get just the right flavor to go with that perfect recipe (rum extract,almond,banana,coconut,maple,coffee)~tried them all :)
There's nothing like homemade whipped cream! I doubled the amount of confectioners' sugar, but other than that it's a classic recipe that's perfect with pound cake and strawberries (or anything else you can think of). Definitely make sure your bowl and beater are well chilled and you'll get perfect results every time. You'll never go back to store bought again......
I made this recipe to put over fresh strawberries. Since a couple of the reviewers said the whipped cream was not sweet enough, I doubled the powdered sugar to 2 tablespoons. It was delicious! I will definitely use this as my whipped cream recipe.
This was perfect!It was also very easy.I used an electric hand mixer(low setting) and it took a few minutes to get to the soft peaks stage.I had to add a 1/2 a tbls more confectioners sugar than the recipe called for because it was not sweet enough.I served it with strawberries.I will surely make this again!!!
I've never relly had home-made whipped cream before, so i found this one and it turned out delicious! I make it all the time now and it's verry easy! It comes out the best if you leave the bowl & whisk in the freezer for about 1/2 hour or so. Yummy!
Needed more whipped topping for holiday pie...this one worked fine! Need to make it a few times to get the texture just right, since I've grown up with Cool Whip. Used Splenda sugar substitute to make it sugar-free.
I had never made homemade whipped topping before. It turned out wonderfully. I will use this recipe from now on. A+
the ratio is good, with the exception of sugar, I found that it was not as sweet as I like it
SUPER easy! And it really did only take about 5 mins (after chilling the bowl and whisk for 10 mins) We had a "Whipped Cream Bar" for a coworker's birthday... AngelFood Cake and Pound Cake with strawberries and 6 different flavors of whipped cream. They all turned out AMAZING! Here were the flavors I made: (add in amounts are approximate, and can be increased/decreased to control for flavor intensity and texture) Regular - as stated in recipie Strawberry - mixed in about 1/2 cup of sliced and sugared strawberries Banana - add 2 tbs Banana pudding mix Chocolate - add 2 1/2 tbs Chocolate pudding mix Butterscotch - add 2 tbs Butterscotch pudding mix & 4 crushed Werther's hard candies Sweet Almond - add 2 tsp Almond extract and 1 cup slivered almonds The flavors were a HUGE hit ... I got proposed to TWICE because of it! hahahaha!
I had trouble making this at first. I had frozen my metal mixing bowl & beaters and I even set the bowl on top of a bag of frozen veggies, but all I'd get is bubbles. After much frustration and experimentation I discovered that my bowl was too shallow for the hand-held mixer to really whip the cream. I transferred the cream to a measuring cup and it whipped up in no time! (Just thought I'd share for anyone else who might have the same trouble.) Anyway, once I got it figured out, it was wonderful whipped cream and easy to make. I think you can add sugar if needed for different desserts, but it is good the way it is for serving with fruit.
This recipe is delicious, and so easy!! I made this to top a Tiramisu recipe and it really made a nice finishing touch. Add this to any recipe that needs that little something extra.
Tip for those OUT of powdered sugar: Simply place sugar in a coffee rinder, grind until sugar is a fine powder and VIOLA...you now have powdered sugar.
Easy, delicious, perfect recipe! (One cup = one small (1/2 pt) carton of heavy whipping cream = topping for one 9" pie. ) I didn't chill my bowl or utensils & the whipped cream still came out perfect. My whipped cream has stayed firm & perfect when kept chilled in the fridge; the reviewer who said theirs turned to liquid, probably didn't whip it long enough. Be sure to use a good brand of heavy whipping cream, like Land O'Lakes, etc.....Update, I put the heavy whipping cream in the freezer for about 15 minutes before whipping. Chilling the utensils helps, but making sure the whipping cream is good & cold is the most important thing to get it to whip up firmly.
How silly am I? Well, probably just inexperienced. I've only been cooking seriously for the last year or so and have never made real whipped cream before. I bought heavy whipping cream and just naively figured I'd beat the stuff silly and it would be ready to go in a few minutes - just in time to top my French silk pie. I half-panicked when upon my first taste, I noticed something was obviously wrong. Was the whipping cream sour? Didn't I whip the stuff long enough? Hmm. Oh, yes. It's not SWEET enough. Thank you to my favorite recipe site - Allrecipes.com! In minutes, I found this recipe, modified my whipping cream with vanilla and sugar - and magically - I've got the best desert topping I've ever had. Allrecipes, thanks for indulging us slow and half-witted neophyte cooks!
So delicious and so easy. I used an electric beater on low speed and whipped the cream for about 5 minutes until thick and then added EXTRA sugar and EXTRA vanilla. About a tablespoon and a half of more sugar and at the LEAST two teaspoons of vanilla, but I could've added more. I then beat all of this with the mixer for about another 5 minutes. Very fluffy and light, PERFECT!!! I put it on the Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake from this site.
very easy and delicious. I used it for a pumpkin trifle that I made for Halloween weekend. it was big hit! Definately would make this over the canned stuff.
I caution everyone to beat the whipped cream only until combined after adding the vanilla and sugar. The first attempt I made, I beat the mixture too long and the milk separated from the butter making a globby mess.
the addition of the vanilla was a great touch Thanks!
This wasn't sweet enough and just wasn't right. My mother made cream a lot when I was younger and I was trying to get it to taste like what I remember. I played around with it and this is what I came up with. 3/4 c. heavy whipping cream, 2 T. granulated sugar and 1 t. vanilla. It tasted fantastic! (yields 1-1/2 c. whipped cream)
Yes, I will also stress the importance of ice cold, metal bowls and whipping tools. I spent many years of "whipped cream" failure and always thought it was a result of the various brands I bought. I learned that cold is the key to success...and keeping it cold! It will melt like ice cream if kept out of the fridge too long. I still have occasional failures, though. I have always used granulated sugar (Betty Crocker's recipe) I am almost certain now that the granular sugar could cause a separation of the dairy elements & give me a runny result? Cold sugar isnt going to 'melt' like powdered will. Thanks so much for this latest tip! One other note: I bought a container of Roberts Ultra Pasteurized Heavy Whipping Cream at Target. I then was at a different store and decided to get a bit more (I use it in my mashed potatoes : ) and the dairy section ONLY had Roberts "Fresh Whipping Cream". I looked at the ingredients. "Milk, Cream, ...." So, milk is the main ingredient? I looked at the ingredient list of the plain label heavy ultra pasteurized one right next to it...."Grade A Cream" Period. Nothing else. hmmm. I bought the plain label one. When I got home, I looked at THAT Roberts' ingredient list..."Cream, mono-something, carageenan." Yuk?? I usually dont buy plain label, but I'm glad I did. I will start reading labels more closely. My point is that the "Whipping Cream" could also cause problems? Make sure your #1 ingredient is CREAM! ps...I cant wait to try out the new tip!
I had to read all the reviews before I made this, because I always thought the longer u whipped the cream the lighter and fluffier it would become, so not only was this a good recipe the reviews really helped. DO NOT OVERBEAT, oh I did use 2 tbs. sugar.
I used the exact recipe but added 1/2 tbsp of meringue powder to help in the piping and to stabilize it. For fruits and puddings and such, I use the recipe as directed. Fabulous taste.
I made this recipe, and well.. It really wasn't what I expected.. It had a weird after taste, I had to add more sugar.. Easier and cheaper to just buy the real stuff.
Great Easy recipie. I read this and had it made in 15min. I did it in my mixer and it turned out perfect. I did add another tbsp of powdered sugar to sweeten it up a litte more just for my taste. I never new it was this easy to have great whipped cream. Make this, you wont be disapointed.
Excellent as is, but here's something we tried. Instead of a full cup of cream we used 3/4 cup, then 1/4 cup of flavored coffee creamer. We've used Caramel Mochiatto, French Vanilla, and Irish Cream. Adds extra flavor, depending on what you're using it to top! Great!
Easy and delicious. I made this to top our pumpkin pie the night before Thanksgiving and added some Pumpkin Spice and a half cup sugar vs the full cup. I'm not sweets biggest fan.
Good whipped cream for dipping, but not for frosting. I've made whipped cream for frosting before, and I thought I'd try this recipe out instead of my usual. You don't need a stand mixer for whipped cream. In fact, it's easier to overmix with a stand mixer, use a hand mixer instead. I chill everything, including the metal bowl and the hand mixing appliance, for about 20 to 30 minutes. Used only 1/2 tsp of vanilla, as I wanted the creamy taste in the frosting to come out. Found that there was a difference in using granulated vs. powdered sugar. Despite reading that powdered sugar allowed the frosting to keep it's form after being piped, I found that the whipped cream made with powdered sugar is harder to pipe. It just did not keep the swirls I was aiming for, compared with whipped cream made with granulated sugar. I use a whipped cream frosting on triple chocolate cakes, it gives people a surprise to have the decadent cake and the delicate subtle frosting.
Needs a bit more sugar and a little extra vanilla for that added pop of flavor, but aside from that, I love this recipe. I have used it for years now and shall stick to it (making my own adjustments, of course). Super simple too!
SO GOOD! Used this fresh whipped cream to accompany the "Dark Chocolate Brownies" from this website.
DELICIOIUS! Added a bit more sugar, so sweet!
This is less sweet than cool whip, like others have said, but you can adjust that easily, as long as you do it near the beginning of the whip. I just wanted to mention for beginners, to really make sure not to over beat. I've never found mine to become like butter, but rather the opposite. If you miss the sweet spot for doneness and over beat, I find that it degrades and won't whip properly, and you end up with a runny result.
I have to double or triple the sugar amount to achieve the desired sweetness; otherwise, a good basic recipe. It is critical to start with cold beaters and bowl.
I'm sure why everyone likes to put in so much sugar ; it's probably the number one cause of child obesity and diabetes, which makes me sad. This recipe is perfect, and I even put a little less sugar; the vanilla or other flavoring is what's important. In Mexico they have desserts with whipped cream that has no sugar at all, and they taste AMAZING. Like nothing I've ever had in the U.S.. I love this recipe, and it's so quick I'll never need to get store bought whipped cream (or Cool Whip) again.
I doubled the sugar and it's perfect. It's a great compliment to my home made key lime pie. I chill my metal bowl for at least 30 minutes.
Added great finishing touch to Key Lime Pie VII on this site.
This recipe is also excellent if instead of using confectioners' sugar, you substitute in 1 Tbl of Swiss Miss cocoa mix. It makes awesome chocolate whipped cream!
Excellent whipped cream recipe, and super easy. The recipe as it is is perfect for a less that supersweet, traditional German Schlage (which I personally prefer to the Reddi -Whip sweetness). However, for topping on pumpkin pie, I tripled the powdered sugar, and it was just sweet enough. My two year old son loves it, too - he licked the beaters clean!
This is how you do it! Comes out perfect, I leave it alone. A little tip if you want to go a bit fancier, if you're serving with fruit, add a tablespoon of whatever fruit juice you have, it puts a hint of something that will make people wonder what is so unique about your whipped cream. And I find it gets rid of the vanilla "bite" that can sometimes sit in the back of your throat.
Easy and yummy! Thanks!
I usually just throw in a palmful or so of white sugar rather than messing with the powdered and it works fine. Added some cinnamon to the mix for our pumpkin pie topping.
I didn't have a metal bowl so I used a glass bowl. I froze it for 20 minutes or so.. I also froze the whisk attachment to my handmixer so it'd be nice and cold. I also did not use powdered sugar (didn't have any) so I used 2 packets of splenda. It came out really good (not too sweet, but that's okay because I don't like it to be too sweet). with the electric handmixer it took less than 5 minutes to have PERFECT whipped cream.
Great recipe. I was worried about the vanilla since I was putting the whipped cream on key lime pie, but the flavor was much richer with it. I wound up adding twice the sugar but that's because I like it sweeter. Thanks to those with the advice to chill the bowl and mixer. I even chilled the sugar and it worked great! Will use this as my whipped cream recipe from now on. Thanks Paula!
This was so great! I served it with strawberry shortcake, and it was the best. A few changes I made, first I chilled the bowl and beaters for about 20 minutes before making the cream and I also doubled the amount of sugar. Also, I didn't bother with the whisk, instead I just used an electric beater. I but it on a low seating first, then increased speed to 'whip'. Turned out great! Remember to refrigerate until you are ready to serve it!!
Delish! 2 tba of powdered sugar. Mixed on high speed!
Spot on. Perfect balance of sugar and vanilla. I don't whip the cream before adding the vanilla and sugar, just dump it in the chilled bowl and beat with chilled beaters. Whenever I need whipped cream, this is the go-to.
Better than cool whip!!!! Love it :) Everyone keeps asking for my homemade whipped cream.
Not quite sweet enough as is. I used twice as much sugar, next time I'll use even more as I still prefer it a little sweeter. The canned stuff is soooooooooo sweet that I think we become accustomed to whipped cream being sweeter.
Super easy! Super good! I made this last night and it was great. I used two tablespoons of sugar just like someone else suggested and it was perfect.
If you don't have an electric mixer, don't give up! Using a whisk does work, give it time (about 5 minutes) of consistent beating.
Super good! I was out of conf sugar so I used regular. I did increase to 2 tbls. I put my glass bowl and beaters in the freezer for 15 min. It took a good 7 minutes to come together before I added the sugar and vanilla.
Really great consistency. Tip about ice cold bowl and whisk is DEFINITELY to be followed. Perfect amount of vanilla, but next time I make it I'll probably increase the sugar. I don't want it coolwhip sweet, but maybe another half tablespoon would give it the right quality.
This recipe worked great. I added a little extra vanilla and some cinnamon for extra flavor. Used in a Watergate Salad and the crowd went wild! I also added a little more than double the confectioners sugar.
If you have a whip cream dispenser, this recipe works wonderfully because the confectioners’ sugar dissolves so easily into the cream. I recommend sifting the confectioners’ sugar before adding it to the cream. The finished product isn’t very sweet, but we don’t like it overly sweet, so if you want a sweeter cream I’d add additional confectioners’ sugar.
I use twice the sugar, but the recipe is easy and delicious!
So easy and very tasty! I use this recipe anytime a recipe calls for Cool Whip (yesterday I made a peanut butter pie using this cream instead of Cool Whip and it is amazing). It's great for strawberries fresh out of the garden. I change the sugar quantity based on what I'm doing with the cream, but every time it comes out amazing! Like other reviewers, I recommend sticking your bowl in the freezer for few minutes before mixing.
First time for making homemade whipped cream and I must say, it's very good! I did half the recipe subsequent times for dolloping onto desserts. Did make and use the full recipe to use for a 4 layer pumpkin cake I found in kraft.com
So funny how everyone's taste is different . . . I grew up with plain whipped cream - no added sugar, no flavors, just pure, delicious cream, which has it's own type of sweetness anyway. But I was buying some for my kids, and decided I didn't like all the additives in Redi-Whip, so I made this to put on their ice cream. I knew they'd want it sweet, so I tried this. But I think it was way too sweet and the vanilla was too strong (and I even used a little less of both than called for). Even my kids didn't like it that much. Next time I think I'll cut out the vanilla altogether and cut the sugar in half. Definitely consider your own personal taste before trying this recipe!
i will never get store-bought whipped cream again! i made this recently for the first time and had it not been for the fact that it was needed for my dessert for company, i would have eaten the entire bowl! i did follow some of the comments, chilling the bowl and beater, adding more sugar (i did about 2 tbsp) and adding a little vanilla extract. i'm making it again for tonight (game night with the parents) and will be adding some almond extract to top my almond-raspberry sponge cake. thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!
Ha! 5 minutes my tushy! I whipped, and whipped, and whipped in my chilled bowl and got little more than runny goop. After 20 minutes I pulled out the big guns (power tools) and it STILL didn't thicken. The runniness was delicious though. But still.. long live cool whip!
Great recipe! I added cinnamon to mine to top off my pumpkin pie. It was yummy!
Very simple and delicious! Just be sure you don't overbeat. Mine turned to a butter-like not smooth at all.
Perfect and easy. It's a quick and easy way to make any dessert fabulous. I use it frequently with strawberries and store-bought angel food cake for a dessert that is simple & elegant and everyone loves it. You can use this to take any dessert up a notch without spending all afternoon in the kitchen.
I like this recipe, but since I've always used cool whip, I'm used to a sweeter whipped cream so I found myself adding additional confectioners after a taste test. I wasn't measuring, but I think I probably ended up doubling the confectioners for a pretty darn sweet whipped cream. Good recipe
Very easy and very good!!
I doubled the recipe, but found it wasn't sweet enough, so I added an additional Tbsp of 10x and it's just right for over sweet strawberries. My bowl and beater weren't chilled, but it worked just fine that I can tell. With the price of heavy cream, I very nearly bought a can of aerosol whipped cream but decided to go this route to avoid chemicals and preservatives. I'm glad I did.
Easy to make, added a little more sugar than the recipe called for by 1 tablespoon. Perfect.
Excellent and so easy to make. Thank you for the great recipe.
I didn't care for the taste alone but when I used it for oreo cream pie it was delicious.
I added more sugar than the recipe called for and it was great!
How can you not love this stuff....only change: ADD MORE SUGAR if you like it sweet. Thanks for the post.
Would have been 5 star if it were sweeter. I used 2 TBLS powdered sugar but wish I used 3. Very good whipped cream, I made this by hand, and now my arm is sore. Worth it. (Try adding in a little bit of cocoa powder!)
this worked great! it tasted like vanilla ice cream...i did have to had more sugar like others suggested...i added 3tb more.
A classic whipped cream recipe! I added a little more confectioner’s sugar,maybe ½ T, personal preference. I chilled my bowl and beaters about an hour before mixing everything together. The whipped cream was done in mere minutes. I used this to top,” Pumpkin Crunch Cake,” from Nora Lacroix, and also from this site. Simple, easy and delicious!
I have one beater that whips and another that doesn't whip! Beaters matter. . .
I felt it was good, but "just okay".
quick and easy! used a little extra sugar but it wasn't necessary. yum
i added extra confectioners sugar. super yummy!
Not bad at all. Light in flavor. Easy to do. It didn't over power the Key Lime Pie VII I made to top on it.....can see me making this again. Thanks
Worked perfectly for me. I used my electric hand mixer and I had to mix for a few minutes until the peaks began to form. I am using this to top my Simple Strawberry Smoothie recipe. I also make this to top off my homemade chai tea lattes at home. You can't go wrong here, it is very simple.
Very easy and fast! I added a bit more sugar since I have a sweet tooth. But just add a little at a time and taste in between until you get it just right. I will use this as my whipped cream recipe.
I made this and the taste was about right but the texture was unappealing.
The first time, I overbeat it by accident. The second time, it came out perfectly because I just put all the ingredients in at once, so I was able to jjust beat it once. Deeeelicious! I used it on a chocolate cream pie and a sweet potato pie.
I made this to go with strawberry shortcake and felt that it needed more sugar. I added an extra tablespoon. Be sure to chill your bowl and whisk in the freezer for 15 mins. Very easy and delicious.
This is a pretty classic recipe but I liked using powdered sugar! It make everything all the more creamy. I made this and added some raspberry schnapps. It was fabulous on hot chocolate and my husband wanted to eat the whole bowl.
Always works! TIP: Stick the whipping cream in the frig with the beater and bowl for 15 minutes before you are ready.....whips up faster and taller.
Just perfect! I chilled my bowl and beaters for about 20 minutes and added slightly more confectioners sugar, just because the kids like it sweet :) It was truly delicious....who needs reddi whip??!
For some reason I get a kick out of watching liquid transform into an edible cloud. I love whipped cream and will eat it on just about any dessert. This was very basic and simple but the measurements for this were just right. I prefer using confectioners sugar to regular white...I guess it makes the cream seem lighter. Thanks Paula.
Very good and simple
This was good. Made it the first time as is. My family didn't think it had any flavor. Made it again but with 3 tsp vanilla and 3 Tbls confectioners sugar. They liked it much better. I chilled the bowl and beaters both times. I don't know how people are using just a hand whisk. That would take forever. I used my electric hand mixer. It took several minutes to firm up but it worked great and turned out well!
EXCELLENT AND EASY TO MAKE. MMMMM!!!!! I spread it on a Lemon Sponge pie......OMG! You must try. I must admit you might have to adjust the amount of sugar though; add more.
This is so good. I added cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to make a pumpkin spice whipped cream.
this was a good recipe! DONT FORGET TO MAKE SURE UR BEATERS AND BOWL ARE CLEAN AND HAVE NO OIL OR FATS ON IT SO WIPE THEN DOWN WITH CLEAN TOWLE BEFORE MIXING OR CREAM WILL NOT WHIP UP!!!!!!!!
I used 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract and it was delicious! I SLOWLY increased the speed of the mixer as it thickened. It took a long time for the stiffness to form, but it is well worth it. The sugar had complete dissolved and was well dispersed through out the whipped cream! Fabulous!
Instead of using sugar and vanilla, I used a packet of Sugar Free Instant pudding. My family especially loves the Cheesecake pudding. It makes a great frosting for cakes.
Sorry this recipe turned out really runny. I am sure if I would have added more powdered sugar that it might have been a more appropriate texture. Also, I doubled the recipe and added it all together at once but I think it should still have turned out better.
You have got to be kidding me....I had no idea making whipped cream could be so easy. I did follow others suggestions and add a little more powdered sugar. I was really suprised, I was hoping for something that taste almost like store bought and this was better!!!
We saw some heavy whipping cream in our fridge, so I decided to make whipped cream because I was bored. I had no idea how to make it, so I poured the rest of the cream into a bowl, and started mixing it with an electric mixer. I added a little bit of regular white sugar, and it didn't turn out so well. It was just missing something. So I went online and found a basic recipe, and found this one. Afterwards, it turned out great, for a simple whipped cream!
While this is a great basic recipe for whipped cream I don't think it's sweet enough. Double up on the sugar and definitely put your metal bowl and whisk in the freezer before using.
Delicious and very easy to make! Way better than the ready made kind. Be sure to use a metal bowl and place in the freezer for ten minutes before making the whipped cream. I can't wait to experiment with different flavor extracts and different amounts of sugar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections