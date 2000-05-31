Baked Spaghetti with Chicken
This is a wonderful chicken recipe that kids and adults love. To make ahead of time, leave off the cheese and refrigerate. Then bake for 20 minutes to heat, add the cheese and bake for 10 more minutes.
I must say this was a surprisingly tasty change from the regular spaghetti dinners we've had in the past! Listen to the previous reviews, you need to add more sauce than called for..I used 1 and 1/2 jars. I think next time I'll also cut back on the Italian seasoning to just 1 TBLS. Overall, very good and easy and my family has already asked me to make again!Read More
I was disappointed with this recipe. The italian herb seasoning on the chicken seemed a little overpowering. I won't make it again.Read More
We found this dish didn't have enough spag.sauce and I had used a little more than it called for. I will make it again but I will add 50% more sauce than it calls for. I also doubled the garlic.Michele, Ontario
How easy can it get! I was worried what the kids would like and this fit the bill. I used a two pound bag of already grilled, frozen, chicken strips. I might add, the adults liked it too!
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly and it was very tasty.
Whoa! Fantastic with this twist. Preparation: 1) cube the chicken and season with McCormick's Steak Seasoning + chopped basil + olive oil. 2) Dice bell pepper, mushrooms, broccoli and onion. 3) Cook: Cook the chicken mostly through, add veggies and cook til soft. Pour in the spaghetti sauce, reduce heat to low, cover, and wait for spaghetti noodles to finish. 4) Add chicken mixture to cooked spaghetti in a large bowl. 5) Mix in 1/4-1/2 cup of mild sharp cheddar, combining everything. 5) Serve. Awesome, my son agreed, and we had everything on hand. Use proportions similar to 4 person serving. Just tweak the proportions using your best judgement. Easy and quick.
This recipe was great. i used boneless skinless chicken thighs instead of the breast. Next time I will try it with whole wheat pasta.
Wonderful!! Even without the vegies! I also doubled the sauce!
Going to totally change a lot of this... cut the chicken before i marinate it, marinate it in three cheese italian dressing, leave out the broccoli & peppers & bay leaves, under cook the pasta before i bake it, and add more sauce. I think it will be fantastic... guess we will see. However, I love the general concept!!!
I agree with the other reviewers, it's a little bland; I think because there is to much spaghetti and not enough sauce. A 1/2 lb of dry spaghetti and a 25 oz jar of sauce would make a better pasta to sauce ratio.
If you marinate the chicken ahead of time then this dish is a quick and easy supper. A nice change from regular spaghetti, I didn't use many vegetables and found one can of sauce perfect for the recipe.
I was so glad I could make this with ingredients from around the kitchen (no extra shopping) and it was extra good. The Husband said to comment that it was superb!
This was an interesting take on spaghetti, but buying the whole broccoli head was a definite winner. It allowed me to chop it up into very small pieces, so I got the flavor without needing to worry about hitting a broccoli speed bump.
i use twice the spaghetti sauce that it calls for and i add some red peppers also. very tasty.
I think it comes out very dry when baked. I suggest just making the sauce and serving it over boiled pasta
Delicious!
My son made this dish for our family--it was wonderful!
I really did not care for this dish. To me, the flavoring of the chicken just didn't mesh well with the rest of the dish. Maybe if the chicken was sauteed with garlic and onions, it would be better? I don't plan on trying to find out, though. I think I'll just stick with ground beef for my baked spaghetti.
i liked this recipe, my seven moth old daughter loved it.. i too used more sauce than it called for, next time i make it i will put more sauce and put more vegetables in it....
Loved it. Made it just as written with the exception of adding extra sauce, and I used whole wheat noodles.
Excellent combination of flavors. Like others, I increased the sauce and garlic by 50%. Also cubed the chicken before marinating to increase flavor infusion. Yum!
This was a good recipe, my family enjoyed it, but itjust didnt jump off the table and grab us. Kristi
I liked it with a little extra sauce. My kids wouldn't try it.
This definately has potentional but you have to add more sauce. Otherwise, I was very pleased with this dish.
I did not care for this recipe. The chicken by itself would've been good, but the baked pasta was dry and just blah. I also thought the broccoli just didn't blend well tastewise at all. Won't be making this one again.
It was a great hit with my husband and kids. I will definitly make again.
I made this dish as an additional side for Christmas dinner since I have a very large Italian family and it was a huge hit. My very Italian step-father made me give the recipe to my mother. That means something in my family! Thanks for the recipe. BTW, I left out the broccoli and added more sauce and cheese.
Very good recipe. My husband & I enjoyed it very much!
Needs more chicken, more sauce and less pasta, but otherwise, this was really good. We liked that it was so healthy as well. We used whole grain pasta. Next time I make it, I will tweak it a little, but this is still a keeper.
made this tonight and it was a nice change from the typically spaghetti and meatballs. i didn't marinate the chicken but just sauteed it with the marinade ingredients (which as other's mentioned, i think is too heavy on the Italian seas). i used almost double the sauce and subbed fresh grated parm cheese for the jack. i also used whole wheat angel hair instead of regular spaghetti. it was flavorful and very easy to throw together. kids enjoyed it too! thanks.
This recipe is great for kids, I would believe that, but it was more work than regular spaghetti with chicken. Granted, it was tasty, but not enough, for me, to warrant all the extra work required.
Thank you!! Very good flavor. Due to other comments I only used 1 tablespoon of italian seasoning and 26 oz of sauce. Still could have used more sauce in my opinion. Also, 8 servings?? It was more like 12. I fed 4 adults, 2 children and there was leftovers for everyone!!
I left out the broccoli and used 1/2 green and 1/2 red bell pepper. I also used mozzarella cheese instead of what was listed in the recipe. Turned out fantastic! Will definitely be making this again!
This recipe was just OK. I had to make a few changes and I'm glad I did. I basically tripled the garlic and the cheese. The chicken was pretty good but the rest was just blah.
Disappointed. Not sure why I didn't like it, might have been the broccoli. Instead of mushrooms I threw in a bag of frozen peppers and onions. I had to use a full 26oz jar of spaghetti sauce. Maybe mozzarella cheese would have been better.
Thanks for this delicious recipe. My son loves it. The only change I made was using a healthier version of the pasta so, I used the bentilia pasta (pasta made of purely beans) which I found out my 3-year-old picky eater likes to eat :) just happy he's eating, and it's healthy and yummy. This recipe will surely be cooked again in our kitchen.
This was SO good! My whole family went back for seconds (and a few of us for thirds). Per the other recommendations, I agree it needed more sauce, so I used a whole 24-ounce jar (instead of a 16-ounce jar), which was perfect. I was also generous with the shredded cheese.
I LOVED this recipe. I made it for my family and my best friend and I got raves about it. I left out the mushrooms because we aren't big fans of them. DELISH!! I tried to add a picture but it won't let me.
