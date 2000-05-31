Baked Spaghetti with Chicken

This is a wonderful chicken recipe that kids and adults love. To make ahead of time, leave off the cheese and refrigerate. Then bake for 20 minutes to heat, add the cheese and bake for 10 more minutes.

Recipe by Nicole Piersma

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In shallow non-aluminum dish or resealable plastic bag, combine olive oil, bay leaves, Italian seasoning, garlic, salt, and pepper. Poke holes in chicken breasts and add to olive oil mixture. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Remove chicken from refrigerator and cut into half-inch pieces. Cook in large skillet, with marinade, until chicken is light brown and sauce is bubbly. Remove bay leaves. Stir pepper, onion, broccoli, and mushrooms into skillet and allow to simmer until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • While vegetables are cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Return pasta to pot and add chicken mixture and spaghetti sauce. Stir. Pour mixture into 9x13 inch pan. Top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 413.5mg. Full Nutrition
