Baked Scalloped Potatoes

A warm and cozy comfort food that goes great with anything, fancy or plain. Use whatever type of condensed cream soup you like. I normally use broccoli, mushroom, or chicken depending on the accompanying entree. Use any milk, but not cream or half and half.
About 2 hours before we had 20 people in for dinner, my husband convinced me that we didn't have enough side dishes. My pantry was bare except for an abundance of potatoes and I didn't want plain baked. I checked in with this site and found scalloped (since I had never made them before). I sliced up some Kielbasa and grated some cheddar cheese and layered them in this recipe. My guests raved about it! Denyse is right about this being a great dish for fancy meal. PS I used mushroom soup.
We enjoyed this very much. I used cream of onion soup and didn't use the sliced onion. I used red skin potatoes and sliced them very thin. I didn't peel them. I mixed the soup, milk, pepper, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard and 1/4 teaspoon of paprika with 1 heaping tablespoon of corn starch and then poured over the potatoes. They cooked up thick and creamy and delicious.
This is a great recipe. It's just like the one my mom made when I was a kid. To make it a bit less bland, soak the raw potatoes in cold salt water for a couple hours. Drain them and par boil them with a can of chicken broth in the water. This gives the potatoes more flavor and cuts down on the baking time.
I tried this recipe because it was simple. After reading the reviews I modified it slightly by adding salt to each layer, adding a little crushed garlic to the milk & soup, sprinkling the top with crushed rosemary, and baking it at 450 for one hour covered. Then I topped it with French Fried Onion rings and let it brown in the oven for an additional 10 minutes. It was great! Will definitely serve this at a dinner party.
My mom used to make this when I was young. She used sliced potatoes and 2 cans cream of mushroom soup. a can of mushrooms. A cup to a cup and a half of milk. cover untill 3/4 cooked then take cover off and let brown. These are the best scalloped Potatoes ever!!!!!!!
I added ham and cheese and cut back on the pepper. My kids really liked this recipe, but it was a bit soupy and could have used some more seasonings. Next time I'll cut back on the milk and add some salt and seasonings.
With my changes I'd give it 4.5 stars. I halfed recipe (only me & my daughter). Added 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese to ingredients. Left potatoes unpeeled, and thinly sliced them. Mixed 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup with 1/2 can of whole milk. Sauteed 1/2 diced onion in a pat of butter. Used 1/8 tsp pepper & 1/2 tsp kosher salt. Layered as follows: 1/2 of everything - potato slices, seasoning, onions, soup mix, cheese, repeat and cooked for listed time & temp. My daughter loves 'em and I was happy with recipe. Wanted a scalloped potato recipe that wasn't swimming in cheese so this had the perfect balance for me.
Very easy to prepare. I only had a can of cream of asaragus soup and it came out fine.
I use this recipe as a guideline for the cooking time but have made quite a few changes. First I peel, then slice 4 medium-szied potatoes as thin as I can. I put a layer down on a casserole dish, season with salt and pepper, then top it with onions. I then mix together 2 cups of milk and 2 cans of cream of cheese soup (Nacho Cheese soup works too!). Then I pour the soup on top to cover. I repeat the layers until I use up all the potatoes. I can usually do one potatoe per layer. I cook covered for 1 hour, remove the cover and cook for another 30 minutes. Cooking time varies on how thinly you can slice the potatoes. Make sure to put the casserole dish on a foil-lined cookie tray to catch any boil overs.
This recipe was quite good - except for the directions to add more milk if the sauce does not 'almost' cover the potatoes. There is no need to do this and as a result, mine came out quite runny and lacked flavour as the addition of milk dilluted the flavour of the mushroom soup. I added a lot more onion than what was called for and I added a blend of cheeses during the last 20 (or so) minutes of baking. I will definitly make this dish again, but will not add the extra milk.
I agree that this recipe was very simple and easy to make. It was a bit blan, so I added garlic salt and a packet of onion dip mix. It added a lot of flavor to it. I will make it again, but with my touch ups. :0) ~lesleylafuze
After reading the other reviews, I was prepared for a blah taste. Instead of 1 1/4 cup of milk, I used 3/4 of milk and 1/2 of chicken broth. I also used Cream of Chicken and Herb soup. This recipe was still lacking something, even after I added salt. I would love to make again, if I can figure out what it is missing!
I have made this a few times and it is just a really quick and easy way to make potatoes (I leave the skins on the potatoes to make it even easier). I've served with different meat dishes and it goes with just about anything. It also reheats well in the microwave when I take the leftovers to work the next day. This is the first review I've posted, but I figured since this recipe has become somewhat of a regular I ought to tell people about it! Great way to make potatoes and easy to have a can of soup on hand.
I went ahead and gave this 4 stars but I'm a little on the fence about this recipe. It's "good" but it's not what I was expecting at all. It was more like the potatoes and sauce I have had cooked with pork chops than scalloped potatoes. I did add the ground mustard and paprika and 1/2 c. grated cheese to the dish as well as some salt and pepper, before baking. I did use the onions. It was good, especially for being low fat, but I don't feel like it screams "scalloped potatoes" for me. I will make it again, but maybe try some low fat velveeta or parmesan or something to give it that extra umpf I'm looking for... Still, great recipe, so glad you shared it! OH! - Also I used cream of mushroom soup. Next time I will use cream of chicken and see how that turns out! :)
Ok.... This is fantastic! Here is a fool proof method! Sauté a small cooking onion in large pot on stovetop in butter or margarine. Add salt and pepper. When soft, add minced garlic and small can of mushrooms. After fragrant..... Using whisk, stir in a couple ounces of cream cheese and 1/2 cup of sour cream (or whatever you have leftover in fridge). I had homemade ranch dip made with sour cream and HVR powder, so used that. Stir in can of cream of mushroom soup and fill can with milk and add to pot. Combine well. Stir in a Tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce, more salt and pepper to taste, parsley, garlic powder, (and I also added garlic salt). Stir well and let simmer until fragrant. Stir in your sliced potatoes and cover. Let SIMMER on stovetop in sauce, stirring every 5 or 10 minutes, for at least half hour! Wen almost soft, transfer to casserole dish and slip in oven until potatoes are soft and brown on top! You can add cheese if you like but doesn't need it! I added grated Romano cheese to sauce just because I like a little tang, but that was a personal touch! :). Add sautéed ground beef to make it a meal, serve with tossed salad! Do not omit Worcestershire sauce.... Yummy!
This receipe was good if you SLICE the potatoes instead of cubing them and add some things like garlic and onion powder.
It wasn't that these tasted bad, in fact, they tasted pretty good (after I added garlic, cheese and additional seasonings.) The reason I am only giving these 2 stars is because it took me 2 days to achieve an edible result. The first night, I had a great dinner planned or my hubby and I (kids with the grandparents) of thick cut ribeyes, broccoli and scalloped potatoes, and because of these, we had no starch, well done steaks and cold broccoli...after an hour and a half in the oven,these still were only half cooked at best, and had managed overflow all over my oven. Not one to waste, I put them in the fridge and planned to use them last night for dinner. After 10 mins in the microwave, then another hour and 15 mins in the oven at 375, these were finally edible...( that's right, an incredible total cooking time of almost 3 hours)but for all that, they were defiantely NOT worth it...my potatoes were sliced very thin, so it wasn't that, and my oven tends to cook hotter than other ovens i've had previously, so I am just trying to figure out what went wrong...but I won't be making these again to find out! sorry!
Excellent. This was a huge hit. I don't know why people were complaining about the baking time being off because mine was perfect and I baked it for exactly an hour. I sliced mine super thin, so I guess that helped reduce cooking time. Anyways, I seasoned the potatoes with salt, pepper, dried rosemary, and garlic powder and also grated 4 cloves of garlic. I also thinned out the cream of mushroom mixture with a cup of milk. Sprinkled some cheddar cheese on the top and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing this! I
Very simple and very good. Next time I will omit the soup though. I remember my mom layering potatoes, onions, cheese and a couple of Tablespoons of flour. After about 3 layers she would pour milk over the top and bake covered for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes uncover and continue to bake for 30 min. more adding cheese when there are 10 min. left. I baked my potatoes this way mixing the soup with the milk and they were great just I like them a little runnier. Will make again and again.
These were almost as good as the ones I make from scratch. I added cheddar cheese and some salt. I also cooked them for 30 minutes more than what the recipe called for. I will definately make it again.
I was concerned when I read other reviews that maybe mine would be a little bland or the potatoes would not be cooked throughly, so what I did was slice the potatoes. I put a layer of potatoes, chopped onion and then leftover Honey Baked Ham and then another layer of potatoes and chopped onion. I mixed 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1/2 cup of milk in a bowl then added season salt, onion salt and garlic salt. Once these were all mixed in the bowl I spread the mixture evenly in the pan and covered with foil and cooked for 1 hour. I stirred the mixture and then added more ham and cheese I left the foil off and cooked for another 1/2 hour. Big hit in my household. I will be making this again. Was very flavorful and throughly cooked.
This was a very tasty dish. I did have to add more milk in order to almost cover the potatoes and had to add 30 minutes to the cook time as well. Overall it was a success since my potato-hating husband ate all of it.
Turned out great! I used 1 cup of 2% milk and 1/4 cup of evaporated milk. The only thing I changed was the baking time; it took about 1.5 - 1.75 hrs in the oven. Then, I let them cool for about 15 mins before serving so they weren't too runny. Will definitely make these again!
This was very bland. I followed some of the other user's suggestions and it was still lacking in flavor. Also, I followed the baking directions as suggested and the potatoes were not cooked :( I've had worse, but I won't be making this again.
Made a huge mess in my pan but was yummy. Creamy & flavorful. The adults & kid liked it. My 11 year old asked for it more often. I used thin sliced potatoes & probably a few too many onions (2 small ones).
Was the first time i ever made scalloped potatoes and they were very good. Thanks for the recipe!
Sorry to give it one star, but I made this exactly as directed for Thanksgiving and no one took seconds or wanted to take home. Thank goodness I made another dish from this site and everyone loved it. Regarding this dish, I got comments like, it's too peppery, the potatoes should be sliced not diced and the cream of mushroom is so common. It's true, COM is such my staple for Make-A-Fast-Meal dish. So it wasn't special. I think adding other items would make the difference. I should've read the other reviews before making it but I was in a hurry!
first time ever making scalloped potatoes, and OMG, this was soo good, i changed few things, i used minced onions and sprinkled on potatoes as i layered in dish, also spooned soup mix over each layer as i went, also added shredded cheese(italian mix is all i had in fridge). I made this as side dish to country fried cube steak and side of spinach..... My boyfriend LOVED it, as did i ;) will make again and agian. THANKS FOR RECIPIE!
Easy scalloped potatoes! Put it together and forget about it. Don't bother with carefully layering potatoes in a scallop pattern...just throw them in. Taste was creamy and good. Don't add extra milk, it's soupy as is. I also recommend a dash of nutmeg for flavor and broiling some cheese on top.
Quick and simple enough to make. I was looking for a recipe similar to what MIL uses as DH loves hers. This was pretty close. It did need some extra seasoning, however, as the potatoes were somewhat bland without it.
Good recipe, I added garlic powder and fresh grated parmesean cheese between the layers, also soaked raw potatoes in cold salt water and partially boiled in chicken broth per another reviewer and it was yummy. First time for my scalloped potatoes for my hubby and he liked. Will make again.
When making these, I used red potatoes and did not peel. I used my mandolin and sliced them and an onion very thinly. I baked them at 400* for about 50 mins. Covered the first 30 mins and put some sharp cheddar cheese I needed to use up on for the last 10 mins. They were good!
I uses this recipe to make a meal for 40 people at a lunch program. I added layers of ham to make it more filling. Then I added some garlic powder and a some Tex Mex spice to add a bit more flavor. I found the potatoes were runny so I mixed some flour in for the last hour; this could have been because I made such a large quantity. I used 20lbs of potatoes and it took four hours. It turned out really well and got great reviews from everyone.
I decided at the last minute to make scalloped potatoes, and opted to use this recipe as I didn't want to take the time to make them using a traditional recipe. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised at how they turned out! They tasted very similar to scalloped potatoes made from scratch.
Great basic recipe, but definitely needs to be seasoned to your specific tastes. Used my 2 qt casserole dish and it took 2 hrs to cook, so be forewarned-turns out the other reviewers were right. Also added shredded cheddar, 1/2c sour cream and 1tsp onion powder and was still a little bland. But great starting point for someone who doesn't have the time to mess with making their own sauce from scratch...
This was very bland. I tried adding salt and pepper, and even a little cheese towards the end but it just didn't seem finished. I also didn't like the onion in there. It was okay but I don't think I'll make again.
I layered the cheese and soup/milk mixture several times and sliced the potatoes quite thin. It still took over 90 minutes to bake to the doneness I wanted. I did double this recipe, so that could affect cooking time. I also seasoned my dish a bit more with pepper and garlic. This is a great side dish for a holiday ham.
Made this twice. The first time with cream of chicken and the second with cream of mushroom. I preferred the chicken, while my husband the mushroom. To say, both were delicious.We did add cheese (personal preference) and we had to cook much longer than recipes states...but well worth the wait. I will make again and again and again!
I took a chance and made this for the first time for company. I was a little nervous about trying something new when I was having company over. This was a complete success!!! My guests ate every last bite and my husband could'nt get enough. It was so delicious and turned out perfectly with the recipes and directions given. Thanks so much for the new and easy addition to my menu!!!
Always like potato casseroles and this is easy and good. I do think any cream soup works fine. I used cream of shrimp and only had 3 potatoes on hand. Made the adjustments and topped with a grated hard cheese. Thank you.
This was pretty good. I added some chopped red pepper with the onions and a chicken bouillon cube (crumbled) into the mushroom soup mixture before pouring over -- think it needed the extra flavor. I sliced the potatoes instead of cubing -- maybe that's why it took much longer for the potatoes to get done than the recipe says. I sprinkled some grated cheddar cheese over during the last 20 mins. in the oven.
I liked this pretty much but agree that it needs a little more zip so will add the garlic salt or seasoned salt next time. It definitely needed more cooking time, too. But I did like it, it was easy, so it's a keeper!
This is a good old fashioned recipe...however, I used Cheddar Cheese soup...NUMMERS!! Sometimes scalloped potatoes can be flat...using this soup rather than cream of chicken or mushroom adds the zip I've always been looking for. They were gone in a flash!
I only had about an hour to make these, so I nuked the potatoes for 15 minutes after peeling them. For more flavour, I added 3 cloves of chopped garlic to the mix, as well as 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarela on top. This recipe was easy and very good!
Very easy. Never made scalloped potatoes before because I don't like them. Made these for my wife and she ate them for 3 days straight (made lots). Very popular.
Great recipe, I used cream of chicken soup,fresh thyme,rosemary,onion and garlic. Added some cheddar cheese and a little butter. I did parboil the potatoes for about 15 min before adding them to the mixture!!!
I just finished eating these scalloped potatoes and my boyfriend and I really enjoyed them! I took advice from others....I soaked the potatoes in salt water after cutting them thinly and I also added a bit of extra milk(but I don't think I will add extra next time). I also added paprika, salt, onion and garlic powder, and oregano.
This is was good. My boyfriend really enjoyed it. I thought I would try something new...I did change a few things though. I used tri colored potatoes (red, yellow, and purple) sliced them into thin slices, mixed cream of mushroom soup with the pepper, a lil nutmeg, a couple tablespoons onion soup mix, milk and corn starch. After I mixed it all up I poured it over the potato and onions then sprinkled with a mixed shredded cheese blend and couple slices of prosciutto. It baked up creamy and delicious. I will def. make again...next time I want to add thyme and rosemary...I think herbs would give it a nice touch...maybe serve next to rosemary roasted chicken and use some of the extra soup mix as a gravy. YUM!
Because I had a large-ish casserole full of potatoes, I used two cans of cream soups: cream of celery and cream of mushroom. I also added half of a Velveeta brick because I was aiming for the "cheese" potatoes and cut up several breakfast ham steaks. ThEN, I added the milk, too. I think that is where I went wrong. It was WAAAAAY soupy. After an hour and uber soupy-ness mess, I ended up ladelling out much of the extra liquid, which ACTUALLY ended up being FABULOUS cheese soup. My potatoes weren't getting done, either, so I put the whole dish in the microwave and nuked it for about ten minutes, then put it back in the oven on low broil to brown the top. It took a lot longer than expected, but the flavor was phenomenal. And now I know how to make cheese soup. :) Fabulous. I know what changes to make next time, too.
I tried this recipe for something different. It was easy and a big hit. The only thing I did different was I added garlic salt and sprinkled shredded cheese on it when it was done. I will be making this again.
Followed the recipe from start to finish....after 1 hour the potatoes were not close to being done. Cooked for 15-30 minutes longer and was just completely disappointed.
This recipe was ok. I did what the recipe said about adding more milk if it didn't cover the potatoes, and I don't think I should have done it. My recipe was a bit runny. They tasted ok...but needs a little more flavor per my family. I may try again and add some seasoning, etc.
I used this recipe as a foundation for a one-dish meal. I added ham, peas, and corn, along with Velveeta cheese to the mix. I did add a little salt and used onion powder instead of onion since I didn't have any onions. (I used cream of mushroom soup) The end result was a creamy cheesy mix that had everyone asking for more! Next time, I may add just a little less milk--it diluted the cheese flavor just a bit too much in my opinion. Believe me-I am not a kitchen whiz, but this recipe helped me to look like one--thanks!
This was a good basic recipe, just have to add a few more things for flavor. I added some sour cream, fresh thyme, a little garlic and some shredded cheese. I topped it with french-fried onion rings. It also took forever to bake. It was very tasty once it was done. (Almost 2 hours)
I modified this recipe and it was GREAT! I seasoned my potatoes first using garlic powder, minced onions and pepper using my hands to stir.In a bowl I mix cream of mushrooms, butter, water and cheese sauce(Ragu) in the microwave for 1.5 mins then I stirred it.I pour it over my potatoes and took a big spoon to blend it in.I put it in the oven for 1 1/2 hrs uncovered on 350°.It was delicious btw this was my first time and I will make it again.
Used this for my mom's birthday dinner. I used c. of chicken to tie in the grilled chicken we were having, added some chives into the mix and some cheese to the finished project. Everyone loved it and was impressed. 4* b/c I made changes.
