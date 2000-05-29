Baked Scalloped Potatoes

A warm and cozy comfort food that goes great with anything, fancy or plain. Use whatever type of condensed cream soup you like. I normally use broccoli, mushroom, or chicken depending on the accompanying entree. Use any milk, but not cream or half and half.

Recipe by Denyse

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Layer potatoes and onions into the casserole dish. Combine soup, milk and pepper in a bowl, then pour soup mixture over the potatoes and onions. The soup mixture should almost cover the potatoes and onion, if it does not add extra milk.

  • Cover dish and bake in preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for 60 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through. At 30 minutes, remove the casserole from the oven and stir once before returning the dish to the oven. Remove from oven and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 270.3mg. Full Nutrition
