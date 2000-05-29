Baked Scalloped Potatoes

It wasn't that these tasted bad, in fact, they tasted pretty good (after I added garlic, cheese and additional seasonings.) The reason I am only giving these 2 stars is because it took me 2 days to achieve an edible result. The first night, I had a great dinner planned or my hubby and I (kids with the grandparents) of thick cut ribeyes, broccoli and scalloped potatoes, and because of these, we had no starch, well done steaks and cold broccoli...after an hour and a half in the oven,these still were only half cooked at best, and had managed overflow all over my oven. Not one to waste, I put them in the fridge and planned to use them last night for dinner. After 10 mins in the microwave, then another hour and 15 mins in the oven at 375, these were finally edible...( that's right, an incredible total cooking time of almost 3 hours)but for all that, they were defiantely NOT worth it...my potatoes were sliced very thin, so it wasn't that, and my oven tends to cook hotter than other ovens i've had previously, so I am just trying to figure out what went wrong...but I won't be making these again to find out! sorry!