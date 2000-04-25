Artichokes
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
This is just a little heads up for some folks who never made and or eaten artichokes whole like this before. I read through some of the reviews and noticed that some were trying to eat the whole leaf. what you do is remove a leaf, dip in butter or sauce and scrape the fleshy part off with your teeth. Discard the rest of the leaf.I hope this helped.Read More
I made this turn out good eventually. If you follow the instructions to the letter, by only putting enough water in the pot to cover the bottom of the pan and then try to steam for 20 minutes, you will end up with a house full of smoke. All of the water evaporated within 10 minutes and the butter that was stuffed in the artichokes melted to the bottom and burned on the bottom of the pan. Lucky for me I gave this recipe a try on Christmas eve and didn't embarass myself in front of my guests on Christmas Day! The recipe should suggest putting much more water in the pot that that. I think I ended up putting close to 6 cups just to be sure. Also my artichokes took much longer than 20 minutes to steam. They took about 45 minutes. All in all they ended up turning out well.Read More
This is just a little heads up for some folks who never made and or eaten artichokes whole like this before. I read through some of the reviews and noticed that some were trying to eat the whole leaf. what you do is remove a leaf, dip in butter or sauce and scrape the fleshy part off with your teeth. Discard the rest of the leaf.I hope this helped.
Steaming makes these the perfect texture. Like others, I added plenty of water (the water level was flush with the bottom of the steamer). In addition to slathering the artichokes with butter and garlic before steaming (great idea!), I also added slices of lemon and minced garlic to the water. I steamed them for 45 minutes and made two sauces to dip the leaves in--one with butter, garlic and lemon, the other with mayo, a little bit of balsamic vinaigrette and pepper. My husband loved these and so did I! Will definitely make again...
I made this turn out good eventually. If you follow the instructions to the letter, by only putting enough water in the pot to cover the bottom of the pan and then try to steam for 20 minutes, you will end up with a house full of smoke. All of the water evaporated within 10 minutes and the butter that was stuffed in the artichokes melted to the bottom and burned on the bottom of the pan. Lucky for me I gave this recipe a try on Christmas eve and didn't embarass myself in front of my guests on Christmas Day! The recipe should suggest putting much more water in the pot that that. I think I ended up putting close to 6 cups just to be sure. Also my artichokes took much longer than 20 minutes to steam. They took about 45 minutes. All in all they ended up turning out well.
Pretty good. Like most other reviewers I needed considerably more water and fresh lemon juice (throw in the peel too) is quite good. BUT DON'T CUT OFF THE STEM, IT'S JUST THE END OF THE HEART!!! Just trim of the end (like you would cut flowers before placing in a vase). It also gives you a way to test for doneness. Pierce the stem with a knife,if it goes through easily, it's done. ALSO: try fresh lemon juice with salt, fresh ground pepper, fresh garlic and slowly beat in Extra Virgin Olive Oil for dipping. Ligh and velvety.
This was a great starting point-I literally slathered the artichokes with butter and (minced)garlic instead of putting between the leaves, and I took the suggestion about using lemon-I laid a lemon slice over each one. I filled the pot with water to the bottom of my steamer insert and did not have to add any water while they were cooking. I also added a chicken bouillon cube to the water along with 1 teaspoon of my favorite "Trader Joe's Pasta seasoning blend". Because my 'chokes were big-I extended the cooking time to 1 hour. I let them sit in the covered pan for about 15 minutes prior to serving, and they were PERFECT. I served these with a lowfat mayo and fresh basil pesto I mixed together-my family asked for them the very next night!!
I am an artichoke addict. Unfortunately, I live in SD and can only get these during the summer, if I'm lucky. I thought tucking butter and garlic into the leaves was a nice touch. Usually I just steam the artichoke in a few inches of water, as opposed to actually using a steamer and serve it with a lemon-butter mixture (proportions are to taste). I find it cuts cooking time nearly in half. Of course you can't do the butter idea with this method, and if you have too much water you may risk washing out the flavor. Of course this needed more water. But I usually leave only enough water in the pan to cover the bottom, like the recipe calls for,and add more water as it evaporates so not to burn the pan. Like I said, too much water may wash out flavor.
This was amazing. I have been making stuffed artichokes for a while now and this tastes SO MUCH BETTER. Very simple and easy to do. I do cut the choke in half to make it easier to serve later. I also served it with a garlic butter. Delicious. Thanks for the post.
Oh the weather outside is certainly frightful! It looks like a blizzard out there. While I'm anxiously awaiting for my little chickens to arrive home early from school today, I decided to catch up on my reviews. These artichokes rock! My kids BEG me to buy them and believe it or not, they'll make a meal out of them. The only additional thing I do, is melt butter and add garlic powder so the kids can dip.
I only have one thing to say about eating artichokes. If you are cutting off the stem and throwing it away you are throwing away one of the best parts. When cooked, the taste and texture is identical to the heart. In fact, some stores sell artichokes with stems 4-6" long. If they didn't taste fantastic, why would anyone pay for something that they were going to cut off and throw away? I never buy a short stemmed artichoke. the long stems are a huge bonus.
My sis in law makes a mixture of melted butter, breadcrumbs, seasonings of your choice, such as italian, lots of fresh parsley, grated paremesan and mozarella cheese and shoves it into the openings of the leaves, all of this done after they are steamed, then pops them into the oven for a little browning of the breadcrumbs. It's like a little taste of heaven. Always makes them for our special family get togethers. Steam the day before to cut back on time. Yum!!!
I am an artichoke addict. The reviewers who suggest more time (45 min) in the steamer are right on. I use a serrated knife to cut the top inch or so off the artichoke then trim the remaining outer leaves primarily to remove the sharp thorns. Also the stem, after being cut off, can be peeled with a vegetable peeler and steamed along with the rest. Eating a whole steamed artichoke is like opening a Christmas present especially when you get to the real present, the heart. For me, melted butter with lemon is the dip but experiment with whatever suits your fancy.
I've tried making artichokes by using a pressure cooker. I put just enough water to reach the good meaty part of the choke, add juice of half a lemon, the lemon rind, sprinkle some Italian Spice from a jar, add 1 bay leaf, 2 garlic cloves, 1 chicken bullion cube, salt and pepper to the water. Clean, trim the tips, cut the bottom just enough so they sit up straight. In the pressure cooker I wait for the little jingle jangle of the top and then cook artichokes for no more than 7 minutes. Done! Quick easy and very tasty. Somehow the pressure cooker does not let the water take away from the flavor. I follow the rest of the tips on dipping, butter, mayo, lemon, whatever is good. Pull off a leaf, dip the meaty bottom part of it, and skim off the meaty part and toss the rest of the leaf. Fast and delicious.
I too love artichokes but, I put them in the microwave. I use a cassorole dish with a cover, Put water half way up , wash and prepare your artichoke(s) stick slivers of garlic between the leaves and also in the water. Nuke about 5 mins per choke. Drizzle with olive oil and garlic powder.
These were wonderful! Not sure why people are having so much trouble with this. It was my first time to cook an artichoke and I got it figured out. The garlic gloves in leaves were a very nice addition. I just trimmed the points and snipped some outer leaves and threw the choke in the steamer pot. I did 25 mins. and it was perfect. I do agree with some reviewers that you do need a little more water, cause mine was all dried up but luckily it didn't burn the pot. When it was done just remove the chokes and peel off leaf by leaf just scraping the bottom soft part of leaf off with your teeth. This is the perfect way to eat them and fun too for the little one's if you can get them to try it! Thanks Shai for a great artichoke recipe!!!
I grew up on stuffed artichokes. We steamed them in just enough water to cover the base "heart" of the artichoke and they are usually tender after 20 mins. We stuff the leaves with a mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and either chopped fresh garlic or garlic powder (can add a bit of olive oil or butter to the mix if you wish). After steaming, pull off the leaves and enjoy the stuffing with the tender base of the leaves. When all leaves have been eaten, cut off the base (heart), clean off the purple fine strings, and enjoy the tender artichoke heart.
I have LOVED artichokes since I was little and this is how I have always had them....except I use olive oil instead of butter. I trim the artichokes (so they aren't prickly) and put them in a steamer basket. Drizzle some olive oil, salt, pepper, and a little Parmesan cheese...Delish! And healthy. My favorite part is the heart...but make sure you don't eat the hairy part!!! Oh, I have to add....picking a good artichoke makes a HUGE difference. They should be heavy for their size and look "full" and round. Not skimpy.
Great idea for artichokes. To make sure my large artichokes cookly completely, I cut them in half and placed them in the steamer insert cut-side down. It's easier to remove the "choke" from them prior to serving this way too.
Easy way to prepare 2 artichokes: Wash and trim. Place the artichokes in a microwave safe glass bowl filled with 1/2 cup water. Spread leaves of the choke and sprinkle with garlic salt, squeeze juice of one lemon and pour about 1 tsp of olive oil on each one. Cover the bowl with saran wrap tightly and cook for 12 minutes. I test them to make sure the bottom of the artichoke is tender when pierced with a fork..if not cook a little longer. If tender remove, drain juice, cool. I dip each leaf in a mixture of butter, course ground black pepper, soy sauce and lemon juice (all to taste) as I eat it.
I too am an artichoke addict - have been since the 70's. I find that most people not only do not know how to prepare them, they don't even know how to eat them. Like the previous reviewer said, you don't eat the entire leaf - scrape the meat off with your teeth. When you get to leaves that are thin and nearly transparent, take a spoon and scrape them out along with the fuzzy choke and throw away. What you have left is the artichoke heart (the BEST part of the artichoke!) Cut it into bite size pieces and enjoy!
Love These - I've been trying to cut down on butter, so I'm eating them plain, right out of the steamer, with a dash of lemon. Delish!
Living in California we eat artichokes all year - they are absolutely our favorite. So, I've tried many different ways for cooking them, and the most favorite is roasting on the grill (that's another recipe altogether). I also experimented and during the steaming process, in addition to the seasonings in the water, I pour some balsamic vinaigrette dressing over the artichokes before cooking (making sure that there is a bit of olive oil added) - the aroma while cooking and the flavor while eating cannot be beat. I'm not a big butter fan, so didn't try that. Another option for dipping sauce is to add some curry to your mayonnaise. I know, it's a California thing.........
I have been making steamed artichokes for years! Lemon juice, garlic powder, olive oil and a little oregano sprinkled onto the artichokes before putting them into a streamer basket filled with water up to the bottom of the basket. YOU MUST WATCH THE POT SO IT DOES NOT GO DRY! Once it comes to a rapid boil you can turn down the heat. If water is getting low, add more water. After about 30-45 mins pull off a leaf from the outside and see if the meaty flesh will pull off with your teeth easily, if not keep timing until it does. Artichokes are awesome dipped into melted butter w/lemon added or hollandaise sauce!
My nephew loves them. But you have to have mayo as a dip as well as meltedbutter, it compliments the flavor 10 fold! Just a tiny dip in the mayo, then in the butter! YUMMMMMM!
We really liked this recipe. The artichokes I used were fairly big and look about 35-40 minutes to be tender. The last time I made artichokes, I boiled them. What a difference in taste with steaming them!! Yum!! I'll definately make these again!
20 minutes is not even close to long enough, I fill the pot with 1 inch of water and put a lemon slice on each Artichoke " do not add salt,it draws the juices out" Place the Artichokes, stems trimed closely stem side down in the pot,cover and bring the water to a boil,turn down heat to simmer for about one hour. you will have perfect Artichokes. dip in garlic mayo or just plain olive oil.
Luckily I read all the other reviews before I tried this. I filled a large saucepan about halfway full and when I took the artichokes out, there was just enough water left to cover the bottom.I don't know what Shai was thinking by saying we needed only enough water to cover the bottom of the pan! But putting the garlic and the butter actually IN the artichokes while they steamed was a great idea! they turned out great!
This is a great way of preparing artichokes. I totally agree with gem1304 with the idea of adding lemon. The two bitters (the lemon and artichokes) cancel each other out and makes the artichoke really good !! Another way to enjoy them is to cook them as directed and then blanch them in ice water and place them in the fridge for a couple of hours to get them nice and cold. Serve like a salad with your favorite vinaigrette. I make a very simple vinaigrette by combining balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic in a blender. Turn the blender on and drizzle olive oil in a steady stream to emulsify to your liking. Dip the leaves in that and the are devine !!
Don't cut the stems off!! Peel it like a carrot, trim off about a 1/2 inch off the stem only. The stem is so good, it's just like the heart of the choke without all the work to get to! Also when cleaning, put the cleaned artichoke in a bowl of water with a squeeze of lemon while preparing, this will keep it from turning color. I always serve my artichokes with mayo and sun dried tomatoes mixed in, yum!
Yummm, artichokes have been my favorite veggie since I was a kid. I'll never make them any other way again. My one suggestion though, is to melt the butter and pour over the chokes and garlic because it's too easy to get a nasty poke from the leaves if you try to rub in butter. I used about 5 cloves of sliced garlic for 2 large chokes. I put them on a steamer rack and filled with water to the bottom of the steamer and had no problem with running out of water.
I just put all the seasonings in the water (or sometimes I'll use chicken broth) with a little olive oil, garlic and onion powder, a bay leaf, lemon juice, a little parsley, a splash of white wine, and then steam them. I love dipping them in blue cheese dressing. Yum! My husband doensn't like to eat vegetables but he loves these!
Never having cooked artichokes, I didn't know how to check for doneness. After cooking for 20 minutes, we sat down and they were not even close to done. That is when I read the reviews and saw it needs to cook more like 45 minutes. Luckily this was a casual dinner with my family and not a fancy sit down dinner, or it would have ruined dinner.
I use a pressure cooker and steam for 12 minutes. I forgot to add that when the artichokes are done and very hot, I spread out the leaves a little and drop some finely shredded cheese all around and then push them back together. It melts down to the area you eat. Also, I use garlic butter for the dip. At some kitchen shops, you can find artichoke holders used for cooking them. It helps to save the stems. This is one of my favorite dishes ever!
great way to prepare and serve artichokes - have been doing this for years and enjoy; yes, a bit of work for what you get out of them, but still good to have on occasion - ONE NOTE: NEVER place discarded leaves down the garbage disposal - these are extremely tough and fibrous and may cause damage to your disposal or clog your drain!
We love these! I bought two very large, very large as in bigger than shot-put ball sized artichokes (what a find), hence the cooking time was a bit longer. Because they were so big & didn't fit into my regular steamer, I ended up simmerimg them in 1/2 pot of water with butter, garlic & dry minced onion added. They turned out great, thanks Shai!!
So simple and so good! Made as written. It did actually have to cook longer than the 20 minutes, I steamed them for 45 minutes and they turned out perfectly! I made a garlic butter to dip the leaves in and my husband really enjoyed it. Thanks for such an easy recipe.
The garlic and butter IN the artichoke is a fantastic idea and I can't wait to give that a try on my next try. I find that putting a bay leaf in with the water adds a little extra flavor. Also, if you're a fan of mayonnaise, try making a little homemade garlic mayo (I usually just use garlic powder since I'm a poor college student) to dip the pedals in.
I so enjoy artichokes!! I like to place them stem-side down in a big pot (after cutting the stems flush with the bottom), add a can of chicken broth plus enough water to rise half way up the 'choke. Cook about an hour for the most tender of leaves! For the sauce I simply use Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing..."BLT" flavor. Talk about GOOD!!!
Not crazy about this recipe. Artichokes were tough, not tender what so ever. I had to cook it longer and it still was woody. Will not make it again. I prefer cooking artichokes in a pot of boiling water/olive oil/garlic cloves & lemon slices, it's easy and makes a really tender, tasty artichoke. Thanks anyway.
This seems to be way too short a time for cooking the artichoke enough to get the most cooked flesh from it. I agree with a previous review to cook them about 45 minutes. However, I suggest that if you have a pressure cooker, to cook it in that for about 10 minutes. I have been cooking them in a pressure cooker for many years & they turn out very tender & delicious. Thanks for the tip about the garlic in between the leaves. That makes it even tastier.
I just put mine right in the water with a T of veg. oil to soften them and 1T lemon juice. I left about 2 inches of the stem on because it is good to eat. Mine were large so I had to simmer around 30 minutes. I also put the garlic slices in the water not inside the artichokes because I thought it may be too strong for my boys. Good with mayonniase on the side! :)
This was my first attempt at making whole artichokes. I made sure that I did a lot of research into the preparation which helped. This was a good first time recipe. Next time, I would like to try something with a little more flavor.
Great and simple. Try adding lemon juice and zest (or slices).
This recipe is fine, except that the cooking time is about 45 minutes.......
Great!
Yum. Definitely make a dip to eat with these artichokes. As far as the level of water goes, use maybe 1.5 inches (in height) of water.
Loved this recipe and super easy to follow. I followed what others said about adding more water, but other than that... it was easy!! Thanks!!
I don't have a steamer basket, so I put extra water in the pan. I used minced garlic and added some lemon juice to the water as well. Mine also had to cook for about double the amount of time before the leaves pulled off easily and the fleshy part was soft enough. Very tasty with the butter and garlic. I usually only use lemon juice. Thank you for a new way to steam artichokes!
This is delicious! I had huge artichokes so it took about 30 minutes but they were done to perfection. I did add cajun seasoning to the water and sprinkled some on top for some spice. Use whipped butter for dipping with some garlic powder. Whipped butter makes a much frothier butter. Soooo good!
Good place to start, but very bland. I added lemons to the water, which nearly had to be tripled in amount, and it took over an hour to steam 4 large artichokes. I made a sauteed garlic, lemon, butter mixture to dip the leaves in, which everyone also used for their baked potatoes!
I only had one artichoke and it was big - so my cooking time was a little longer, but it was awesome! It took the other reviewers prep advice about snipping the pokey ends. We made a little dipping sauce of LF mayo with a squirt of lemon and a dash of lemon pepper. I will definitely be putting artichokes into the rotation now that I know how easy they are!
Very good. Need to add water as suggested and cook for 45 minutes. One more suggestion....add parmesan to the butter and garlic in the initial stage before steaming and also in the butter dip. Yum.
I had to cook mine for about 40 minutes but no biggie. I also didn't cut off all of the stem...that's some good eating! I just trimmed it & leveled it out some.
What's better than fresh, steamed artichokes? Not much! This recipe works very well but I agree that it usually takes closer to thirty or forty minutes, certainly for the very large artichoke you see in the stores all Spring. I cut the stem so the choke stands upright BUT if the stem is long -- and I try to get those with long stems -- trim the bottom of the piece you cut off and toss it into the pot with the rest. It will cook along with the rest and can be served with the choke. The stem has the same tender and delicious taste as the prized heart and is usually everyone's favorite part. When the chokes about to be served, I toss a few tablespoons of butter (depends on how many chokes you're serving but be generous) into a glass bowl, add some garlic powder and zap until melted. I squeeze fresh lemon, mix it all until blended and the table. We eat the choke first but then use a fork to dip the stem into the butter as a special final taste of heaven!
this was my first time making artichokes of any kind.. and i think nit's just that i had no idea what i was doing!
I think I made these wrong! I steamed 2 artichokes for about 50 min, and when I peeled the petals off they were very hard to chew and the ends were almost crispy.
I am new in the kitchen but knew I loved artichokes so I used this recipe and was not disappointed. My only change I made the second time around was to put butter and garlic in the water as well.
This is how I was taught as a child to make artichokes. But, my Mom put it in a pressure cooker. Needless to say, my hubby thought I would blow the house up with it so I changed to steaming it. They always come out perfect! Only thing I do different is use garlic butter to dip. Kids and I fight over them, so now I have to make 4!! Great treat or after school snack!
I absolutely love artichokes and these are so easy to make for a quick healthy lunch. I simply boil them instead of steaming, then squeeze some freash lemon juice on them right before eating them and I eat them siracha (but I eat siracha on everything).
This is a good start. I put onion, garlic clove and lemon in the water. I don't have a steamer, I just put in a couple of inches of water and set the artichokes stem down in the water, cover and simmer 45 mins. Also, I think artichokes are prettier in their natural state so I don't trim them at all and they just look lovely.
Great recipe! I added a lemon slice to the top of each artichoke and dipped them in melted butter with lemon juice and black pepper. Delicious!
Pretty good, but a whole lot of work for the tidbits. Whew! Probably won't make again.
Why everyone makes this so hard is really beyond me. All I do is trim off the end of the stem and peel with peeler, leaving the stem on. Cut in half long-ways. Rinse with water. Put in steaming basket and steam until tender. Use a spoon remove choke. Can't get much simpler than that.
Artichokes are not only delightful to taste, but they are a 'fun food' to eat. I used to beg my grandmother to make me artichokes. Kids have fun scraping the pulp form the leaves and piling the used leaves in a separate dish. Sometimes we used to have a community discard plate and the kids would all try to build great piles of discarded leaves. Great way to get them to eat good food! Try this addition: After cleaning and preping, turn them upside down and smack them top/cut edge down onto counter or cutting board. It opens the leaves. Then you pour a mix of beaten egg, Parmesan cheese into the tops about half way thru cooking. (We put lemon juice in the cook water)The mix sticks to the edible part and is an additional treat. We used to search out the chunks of egg/cheese first thing. Enjoy!
Great recipe! The artichokes I bought were a bit big, so they did cook for 45 min. and maybe could've used 5 more min. But they were very tasty! Next time I will add garlic to the butter dipping sauce.
I hate to be a negative review in the midst of all the good ones but these just didn't turn out very well for me. Mine were tender and edible but didn't have much flavor. However this was my first artichoke attempt so the problem could be the cook and not the recipe. :-)
The artichokes turned out great steamed. I just made sure to add more water and steamed for 45 minutes.
Maybe I did it wrong, but mine came out not very good. It was done, but it smelled and tasted awful. I trimmed it and took out the middle part like others suggested and put some butter on it before I steamed it -- maybe that was the problem? I don't know that I'll be trying this again soon. I rated it in the middle because it won't let me write a review without rating.
I've made this several times now and really enjoy the recipe. Did have to add more water.
This recipe was pretty easy. We enjoyed trying it. It gave the artichokes a very nice flavor!
Very tasty. Instead of butter I drizzled with olive oil. Just delicious.
Loved the idea of rubbing with lemon. Great tips in the reviews, I added the vinegar and served with lemon butter and a balsamic vinaigrette. Steamed with extra water as suggested in the reviews for about 25 minutes, which left the artichoke meat really crisp-tender.
I am making this right now, and I already like the idea of the butter and garlic in the leaves. I am deducting one star because no where in the directions does it say when and where to add the salt and pepper so I omitted the pepper and added a little salt and splash of balsamic vinegar to the water. I am also taking off a star because the recipe gives no dipping sauce suggestions, and one tablespoon of butter in the leaves is definitely not enough. I just tested at 20 min and it is still really hard. I also used about an inch of water. I gave my artichoke 15 extra minutes and I think that will be good. so excited to eat it!! I will serve with mayo like always :) maybe butter also. I appreciate this recipe! *****UPDATE: after eating, I see that they need to be cooked for at least 45 minutes. I LOVED the garlic in the leaves and next time will quadruple the amount. I think all the butter melted out of the artichoke so I probably won't be doing that again. Loved it though! yay
I really enjoyed this - easy and delicious. This was my first time cooking artichokes. I steamed them for 45 minutes in an electric steamer and then drizzled the garlic butter over them.
Just how mom makes them
This was great. I did scale it up to 3 artichokes and added more water and cooked twice as long since they were big artichokes. The artichokes turned out with hard outer leaves but tender insides. I think this is the most flesh I've ever scraped off an artichoke. I don't have a steamer so I put the artichokes directly in the water. Half way through the process of cooking, I did scope some of the water/butter mixture and poured all over artichokes. Definitely a keeper and will start using this recipe more often.
Very good! One more tip, if you put a bit of baking soda in the water, the artichoke stays nice and bright green. I do this with any green veggie I am steaming.
Great recipe!! The only change I made was I made a garlic butter paste that I rubbed in between the leaves. Also steamed for 30 mins.
I used this to make whole artichokes for the first time. They turned out really good using this recipe.
Our favorite local Italian restaurant makes the best artichokes and these ended up very similar to them. I stuffed with minced garlic, butter, some olive oil and Parmesan cheese. After they were done, I added more Parmesan, bread crumbs and a little salt and pepper. They were great! Thanks for the recipe.
Please use more water to steam, as some others said you will run dry and possibly burn your pot. And it did take at least 45 minutes to steam. I serve mine with a delicious dip made of equal parts of mayo and parmesan cheese. Then just pluck the leaves off, dip and scrape the flesh off with your teeth. Discard remaining leaf. Mmmmm!!
I agree with others...recipe should include a dippin sauce. I melted butter added lemon pepper seasoning and a splash of lemon. Sure makes a fabulous dipping sauce. I also used 4 garlic and extra buter to stuff the artichokes with.
Excellent! I love artichokes and I have to take it easy when I eat the meat off the leafs so fast so I can get to best part, the heart!
BEST EVER YEAH
Maybe I did something wrong. I made sure not to run out of water when boiling. I snipped all the edges with scissors. I steamed them for about 45 min, as that's how long it seems most people have said it took them. I used butter and instead of slicing the garlic I minced it. The flavor was fine I suppose. My biggest complaint is the artichoke itself. Seems like a LOT of work for such little reward. My artichokes were small in size but nicely round. However, very little "meat" to the leaves. Our home picks out a new veggie to try each week hoping to find a new love. Unfortunately, this will not make it into our meal rotation. Thank you for offering the recipe though. Just a thought though if I should ever change my mind about trying them again... might have a good flavor adding parmesian & seasoned bread crumbs too instead of just butter and garlic.
I substituted olive oil for butter & used lemon in the water. I cooked them for 30 min and it still didn't seem done.
A bit laborious putting the slivers of butter and garlic into the artichokes, but WELL worth the effort!
i didn't have garlic so i had to improvise with garlic powder.
These were delicous! I made them for company who had never even herd of artichokes and they loved them. Makes a great side dish to chicken.
Thanks to reviewer KJOH535880, I finally learned how to clean and steam an artichoke. Made it easy. Even my very picky 9 year old ate 1 1/2 large artichokes all for himself. Amazing
Excellent ideas everyone! Here's one more dip for you that works with both mayo and butter. I've never tried it with olive oil but I would imagine it would be delicious. Try adding fresh tarragon leaves (cut with scissors)into the dipping sauce. Dried will work too, but you may have to let it steep longer. Enjoy!
very good, taste great, but too much work to eat.
First time doing artichkes and was very happy with the outcome.
I thought this recipe was only ok. Easy to prepare but not enough flavor even though I doubled the amount of garlic (I really like garlic). I doubt I will make it again.
Delicious! I've made this many times. Great appetizer to share with groups. I agree with everyone use extra virgin olive oil extra minced garlic can't hurt either. I also use same mixture in my stuffed mushrooms, I use baby bella.
I found Mini Arts at Trader Joes they were sooo cute! A box of 15 for only $2.50 so look if you have one in your area. The kids just loved them, and the size made them super easy to eat. I did not put the butter in each leaf since they were so small, but I put oil in with the steaming water. They cooked fast too, only 12-15 mins. Turned out VERY good! Fun for something different!
I never knew how to cook artichoke. You made it simple, effective and delicious. Thank you.
Garlic lover? Great recipe! Here are some add'l things I added to the recipe... add a splash of lemon juice to the water to keep from turning brown. Also for those garlic lovers out there use a bulb instead of just a few cloves. Insert 1/4 of a clove per leaf. Last but not least...leave the stem on! Crazy right?!...actually The stalk is just as tender as the artichoke heart (center on the top part of the stem). Enjoy!!!!
Give this recipe a little more flavor by adding lemon juice and parsley to the dipping butter! It's to die for!
yum!
