Artichokes

I am making this right now, and I already like the idea of the butter and garlic in the leaves. I am deducting one star because no where in the directions does it say when and where to add the salt and pepper so I omitted the pepper and added a little salt and splash of balsamic vinegar to the water. I am also taking off a star because the recipe gives no dipping sauce suggestions, and one tablespoon of butter in the leaves is definitely not enough. I just tested at 20 min and it is still really hard. I also used about an inch of water. I gave my artichoke 15 extra minutes and I think that will be good. so excited to eat it!! I will serve with mayo like always :) maybe butter also. I appreciate this recipe! *****UPDATE: after eating, I see that they need to be cooked for at least 45 minutes. I LOVED the garlic in the leaves and next time will quadruple the amount. I think all the butter melted out of the artichoke so I probably won't be doing that again. Loved it though! yay