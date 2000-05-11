Tomato and Zucchini Melange

A nice side dish with practically no fat or calories that will go with any meal except a tomato-based one. If you like, you can add diced bell peppers to this dish too. Serve hot in a small dish.

By Jerry the Kid

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, mix together tomatoes, zucchini, salsa, water, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Mix in bell peppers if desired. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 0.6g; sodium 158.3mg. Full Nutrition
