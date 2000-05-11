Tomato and Zucchini Melange

I LOVE zucchini, but don't like it "boiled" and white and mushy, so instead of just throwing it all in a pot with water, I instead fried the onions in olive oil, set them aside, heated more olive oil in a pot and threw in the zuc, letting it brown on the bottom, then stirring, brown, stirring, etc. (it doesn't get totally brown, but it's just lightly stirfried and has a bit of browning. I also threw in garlic at this point, and the basil and oregano. Meanwhile I was slicing the fresh tomatoes, and I threw the cooked onions and the raw tomatoes all into the pot, stirred it all together, turned the flame down real low, and just simmered it. I DID NOT add water ... there's plenty of water in the tomatoes and zucchini's to make this juicy. I didn't bring it to a boil or anything, the tomatoes are nicer if they're just heated in the simmering pot. It still comes out a little mushy (that's the style of dish) but a little more visually attractive and less "goopy." :)

