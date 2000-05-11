Tomato and Zucchini Melange
A nice side dish with practically no fat or calories that will go with any meal except a tomato-based one. If you like, you can add diced bell peppers to this dish too. Serve hot in a small dish.
A nice side dish with practically no fat or calories that will go with any meal except a tomato-based one. If you like, you can add diced bell peppers to this dish too. Serve hot in a small dish.
I chose this recipe because it reminded me of a dish my mom used to make when I was a child. I liked how it called for salsa which added some dimension to the dish. I also added some pressed garlic. I did not add water because I used a regular tomato which tends to be watery. Once it was plated I added shredded parmesan and crumbled feta. The feta did the trick. It was okay tasting until that was added.Read More
I LOVE zucchini, but don't like it "boiled" and white and mushy, so instead of just throwing it all in a pot with water, I instead fried the onions in olive oil, set them aside, heated more olive oil in a pot and threw in the zuc, letting it brown on the bottom, then stirring, brown, stirring, etc. (it doesn't get totally brown, but it's just lightly stirfried and has a bit of browning. I also threw in garlic at this point, and the basil and oregano. Meanwhile I was slicing the fresh tomatoes, and I threw the cooked onions and the raw tomatoes all into the pot, stirred it all together, turned the flame down real low, and just simmered it. I DID NOT add water ... there's plenty of water in the tomatoes and zucchini's to make this juicy. I didn't bring it to a boil or anything, the tomatoes are nicer if they're just heated in the simmering pot. It still comes out a little mushy (that's the style of dish) but a little more visually attractive and less "goopy." :)Read More
I LOVE zucchini, but don't like it "boiled" and white and mushy, so instead of just throwing it all in a pot with water, I instead fried the onions in olive oil, set them aside, heated more olive oil in a pot and threw in the zuc, letting it brown on the bottom, then stirring, brown, stirring, etc. (it doesn't get totally brown, but it's just lightly stirfried and has a bit of browning. I also threw in garlic at this point, and the basil and oregano. Meanwhile I was slicing the fresh tomatoes, and I threw the cooked onions and the raw tomatoes all into the pot, stirred it all together, turned the flame down real low, and just simmered it. I DID NOT add water ... there's plenty of water in the tomatoes and zucchini's to make this juicy. I didn't bring it to a boil or anything, the tomatoes are nicer if they're just heated in the simmering pot. It still comes out a little mushy (that's the style of dish) but a little more visually attractive and less "goopy." :)
I chose this recipe because it reminded me of a dish my mom used to make when I was a child. I liked how it called for salsa which added some dimension to the dish. I also added some pressed garlic. I did not add water because I used a regular tomato which tends to be watery. Once it was plated I added shredded parmesan and crumbled feta. The feta did the trick. It was okay tasting until that was added.
I first sauteed one small onion and a few cloves of garlic in some EVOO then I added regular tomatoes (from my garden) and continued to lightly simmer a few minutes then I added the zucchini and spices. I left out the water as my tomatoes are really juicy and they provided plenty of liquid. This is really good. THX.
We LOVED this. Super easy to make and tasty! I added some finely diced garlic and red bell peppers. I cooked the zucchini/bell peppers first and added the tomatoes in for the last 1-2 minutes of cooking. Tasty and healthy - will definately be saving this recipe to use in the future!
I thought the kids would turn up their noses but they wolfed it down. Very surprised but pleased.
This was very easy to make. I am always looking for creative ways to use the abundance of zucchini from our garden. I added freshly grated parmesan.
A good start. It was a little bland. I had the same thing when I stayed in France, but this is not the same at all. I'll attempt it again, only I'll add garlic and cook the veggies a bit longer so the spices have a chance to soak in.
I'm sorry! Sorry I took so long to try this recipe! Made this to go with Mexican Rice. So good together...I'm writing a custom version to combine. For this recipe, I just had regular tomatoes. I didn't really know how much zuchini to use. Recipe called for one large...but have you seen how big a zuke can get?! I used two small, like smaller then a cucumber. Sounded right since the recipe is two servings. Also added onion. I don't really like to boil veggies, so I sauteed the onion, added the zucchini, sprinkled with the spices, plus garlic pepper, sauteed a few minutes more, then added the tomatoes, salsa, and water. This was so good!
I thought this was a great side to the salmon I made with it. This isn't really boiled zucchini, the directions are misleading. You're doing a simple saute of the zucchini. I made a couple of changes. Cut the water in half and added EVOO. I used 5-6 Flavorino tomatoes. Love it.
Pretty good, easy to adapt.
Thank you for this recipe! I enjoy finding recipes that are guilt-free and still good tasting. I added yellow squash and crushed garlic in addition to the original and recommended ingredients. Very satisfying and aromatic.
This was just okay for me. Probably wouldn't fix again. Thanks for the recipe though!
This was really easy and quick, but it was also a little bland. I added red pepper and served with a little parmesan on top.
This was really good-- I like simple dishes like this where the main flavors are the vegetables themselves :)
While a good starting point I did what I hate most and significantly altered the recipe. Like others I added onion and garlic, sauteing the whole mess. I did not have oregano, wife got my dried when I wan't looking, so I used Italian seasoning and cut back on the basil just a bit. Awesome!
I have made this before and really liked it. This past time I sauteed some chopped onion and a bit of bell pepper before adding the zucchini and sliced mushrooms followed by minced garlic and grilled corn (kernels removed) to use up some items in the fridge. I used a drained can of tomato with green chilies, reserving the liquid as needed and skipped the basil and added cumin for more of a Mexican side. Came out nice as well and leftovers were served in a tortilla. Very easy to alter to so many tastes. Thank you for sharing.
i really enjoyed this recipe. i left out the water and skinned my plum tomatoes. i did use a little olive oil to saute my tomatoes and herb, i then added my zucs, green and yellow. i really don't care for mushy zucs which is why i left out the water, i didn't want them to "boil". i quickly sauteed the zucs in with the tomatoes and added the salsa just to heat through. Delicious!
Loved... always go with advise from others... turns out perfect! Added garlic to zucchini & sauteed. Then added tomatoes and spicy salsa. When almost done, took off burner, added parmesan cheese and covered couple of minutes. Yum!
Yummy!!! I had everything in my fridge that had to be used ASAP including a green pepper. I ate this over brown rice and it knocked my socks off! Had half for dinner and have enough for lunch tomorrow.
I followed recipe with all ingredients mentioned and added a healthy helping of minced garlic and a yellow squash....I also used a corn black bean salsa which kicked up the flavor. Served it with rice. It is a delicious side!
Loved this SO MUCH! Added a green bell pepper. Sauteed it first in a little EVOO. Then added the zuc until almost tender. Then the salsa, then the fresh tomatoes (from a roadside stand! The best!). Added 3/4 tsp Italian seasoning, salt & pepper, and a little bit of veggie broth. Sauteed just a few minutes, not long enough for the zuc to get mushy. So good and easy! Will definitely make again!
Not even a big fan of Zucchini, but this came out great. Tasted WAY better than I expected and the family enjoyed a nice healthy meal
Add shrimp
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections