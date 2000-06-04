Very Easy Risotto

I really like this one. I figured there had to be a quicker way to use my risotto, I knew I wasn't gonna take the time to cook it but really like it so went searching for a faster method. I didn't follow the recipe exactly bc of several reviewers stating lack of flavor. I added FIVE tablespoons of butter, to the existing 2. This may sound like a lot but I HATE burnt rice smell, messes up the entire dish and kitchen, so I wanted to make sure it wasn't gonna stick when I sautéed it. (toasted it) also added 1/4 white onion, all I had, minced garlic, 3 tsp I believe, and 1 tbsp of black pepper. I had some black truffle oil so that couldn't hurt right? just a smudge, doesn't take much. I love this recipe, I can see myself using it frequently, tweaking it depending on the dinner and what's in the pantry, etc. I'd recommend it. AND I used risotto rice…I think it's a great rice base for whatever you wanna create.