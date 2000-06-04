Very Easy Risotto

This green onion and Parmesan cheese rice dish is easy, fast and doesn't require constant stirring!

Recipe by Kim Sanchez

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook green onions in butter briefly, then add the rice. Cook and stir for a few minutes to toast rice. Stir in water, and season with chicken bouillon and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
