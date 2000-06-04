Very Easy Risotto
This green onion and Parmesan cheese rice dish is easy, fast and doesn't require constant stirring!
Based on other reviews, I tried to add some flavor to this basic recipe. I added 3 tablespoons of butter, two cloves of garlic and used white onion because that is all i had around. I also used chicken broth instead of water. I ended up using a mix of parmeasan and reggiano cheeses. It turned out great!Read More
I wish this wasn't called risotto - it doesn't use the correct rice or technique - this is not a short cut to risotto, it's a pilaf and it's not even that great. Look up a real risotto recipe and use that instead.Read More
I love this recipe...with slight modifications. My fiance loves it, though it can be a bit bland, as other reviewers have mentioned. I used quite a bit more pepper than the recipe calls for, and I also add salt. I love the cheesiness, though some may not. Quick and easy....perfect!
My family loves this recipe!! I make it exactly as written, except I use risotto rice instead of regular rice. I actually cook it a little longer too to make the rice more tender. It comes out very creamy and cheesy. It is a staple in our house for the past few months. Thank you for sharing!
Even though I was very tempted to try out everyone's suggestions I made this as is and it's better than I expected. It's creamier than I expected too, but not as creamy as I would have liked. I will definately make this again, but try some of the alterations.
Good if you have a very flavorful main dish because this has a very mild flavor to it. Very easy and very pretty.
Seemed more like rice than risotto. It was good, but not what I was expecting. Not hard to make. I'll probably make it again.
A quick, tasty rice dish!
I'm giving this one a 5*...because I am NOT expecting it to be true and "real" risotto. It's a "very easy Risotto", like immitation. I do this for a quick and easy side-dish. The fam loves it. I use Chicken broth instead of water and I always use fresh parmesan.
This was good. I would add more spice to it to give it more flavor. Very easy to make.
A nice, easy recipe to make. Instead of water I used 3 cups of chicken broth. I also added 1 cup of mushrooms, and 3 tablespoons of butter for extra richness. I cooked it on a low simmer for 30mins to make sure the rice was done. It was delicious. This dish could easily be bulked out with peas, broccoli, corn, or other veggies.
I just made this with 2 tbls olive oil, arborio rice, sweet yellow onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, 1 teas. coarse salt, 1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms and 6 oz. chicken, precooked. Added pine nuts, salt and pepper to taste at the end and some white truffle oil. Texture was perfect and flavor very good. I'll make this again! I think the arborio rice is the secret to the texture.
This is not a Risotto recipe but a decent rice recipe. I use chicken broth and a little extra bouillon for extra flavor. I serve it with a flavorful Lemon Chicken. It compliments it well. ***
Do yourself a favor and spend more time making the real thing. I tried twice and both times it turned out a nearly flavorless mush.
I gave it 3 for flavor, but I added a clove of garlic and some onion salt, even after I cooked it longer than directed, it still didn't taste right, it was too hard, but that part was horrible, the flavor would have been great if the rice wasn't so hard.
texture was not anything close to "real" risotto, but the flavor was ok, even if it was a little bland.
Great taste... mine came out kind of mushy... Will try again to improve
This is my go-to recipe for risotto - delicious! I sometimes add other veggies to it, like asparagus or spinach. Yummy!
Just ok. Very easy to make and the consistency turned out good. Didn't love the flavor though.
I don't know what happened, but this turned out awful. Maybe wait longer than 5 minutes for it to cool before adding the parmesan, or be sure to used freshly grated parmesan instead of pre-grated. Needs salt. Taste was on the lower end of decent, but everyone agreed it seemed more like dough than rice. Also, needed more cooking time than directed. Oh well.
This rice was GREAT! My toddler ate it by the handful! I added just a tiny sprinkle of garlic powder. I'm sure it would have been just as wonderful without it! Thanks!
This is a great recipie! I knew there had to be a better way to make a quick risotto. I make this all the time.
I add green pepper when browing the rice. Then I add italian seasoning and more salt and red pepper. Makes a big difference! But over all this is a good recipie to start with!
Enjoyed and found it easy to make. A lot less stirring than others I have done. Did make a couple modifications to get more flavor after my first try. I substituted chicken broth for water and also added a bit more pepper. Great start though.
I really enjoyed this recipe! Yes, a little different from your typical risotto, but, this has a very nice subtle flavor and great consistency. This rice actually reminded me of the rice that you would find inside a rice ball served at one of your very typical New York pizzerias. Use a good freshly grated parmesan or romano cheese. Tastes great and is very quick and easy too! :)
We loved this recipe. I didn't have any garlic as someone suggested but I added 1/4 tsp. of garlic powder and some salt. This will definitely be a regular side dish.
I have made this dish for casual meals and as a side for fancy dinners with salmon, with both situations it has fared well! I love the ease, and the taste is awesome. I've made with both mozzerella and parmesan cheeses, and have spiked it with vegetables from time to time like broccoli. A TIME SAVER!
Definitely nothing like risotto...just tasted like slightly flavored rice. You might as well make Rice-a-Roni.
This was OK - it ended up being a sticky mess with not much flavor though. Perhaps I did something wrong, or perhaps I am not familiar enough with risoto.
This was a good recipe & very easy to make.
I tweaked this recipe and it turned out AMAZING!! I made it with 2 cups of arborio, added garlic powder before liquid, added 2 boullion cubes to 2 cups of water, cooked for 7 min, then used 2 cups skim milk for the rest of the liquid. Added grated parm with the milk (didn't have any fresh) and shredded mozzarella just before serving. Sooooo good!!
i loved this recipe because it was easy and different. i used only two cups of water though, maybe it's because i used jasmine rice. but it was very good-my husband loved it!
Very good alternative to regular risotto (I was pressed for time tonight). My picky-eater LOVED it even after I told her there were onions in it. Thanks Kim!
Easy and Yummy! I made as written except i cooked rice in chicken broth instead of water and small amount of bouillon. i also substituted onion for 1/4 t of onion powder. I will make this instead of buying the packaged rice side dishes from now on!
This recipe was SO easy and my boyfriend went crazy for it...it was agreat combination with Chicken Marsala and asparagus.
My whole family loved this recipe. I used 1 boullon cube in the last cup of water heated for 3 minutes in the microwave. The flavor was excellent. I will definately make this again.
Very good. Halved the recipe, and it worked fine. My brother ate the rest of the pan after dinner he liked it so much.
The real only thing I liked about this recipe was the Parmesan cheese. Besides that, I just used chicken broth to bulk it up, because it was just easier that way. Took quite a while to make (but that's expected, right?), and was very rich so I couldn't eat that much in one sitting.
I really like this one. I figured there had to be a quicker way to use my risotto, I knew I wasn't gonna take the time to cook it but really like it so went searching for a faster method. I didn't follow the recipe exactly bc of several reviewers stating lack of flavor. I added FIVE tablespoons of butter, to the existing 2. This may sound like a lot but I HATE burnt rice smell, messes up the entire dish and kitchen, so I wanted to make sure it wasn't gonna stick when I sautéed it. (toasted it) also added 1/4 white onion, all I had, minced garlic, 3 tsp I believe, and 1 tbsp of black pepper. I had some black truffle oil so that couldn't hurt right? just a smudge, doesn't take much. I love this recipe, I can see myself using it frequently, tweaking it depending on the dinner and what's in the pantry, etc. I'd recommend it. AND I used risotto rice…I think it's a great rice base for whatever you wanna create.
We just tried this recipe and it was fantastic! I only changed the water and bouillon to chicken stock. So good.
Super easy - but i changed it a little; i reduced the amount of parm cheese, and added 1/2 cup grated extra sharp chedder. I used Arborio rice and also used 2 cups chicken broth/2 cups water, instead of cube. Added more fresh pepper too. It turned out great! Next time i am going to add mushrooms to the onions -
I followed the recipe exactly, though scaled down for 2, but we found the flavor just a tad on the light side, and the texture a little runny after setting for 5 minutes. My advice would be to add a dash or two of salt and to serve it as soon as it's ready
This is a very easy and delicious recipe. Not as good as the old fashioned method of constant stirring, but it will do.
A bit bland but I seasoned to taste and it was easy to make!
First time making risotto. I let it cook a little too long and was a bit dry. Making it this weekend for a dinner party as a side dish.
It was delicious! I used risotto rice, chicken bouillion instead of plain water, 4 cloves of garlic and plenty of black pepper and one cup of freshly grated parmesean. So good!
This was very creamy and tasty. Maybe if I added fresh garlic....just needed a bit more flavor.
This was so easy to make and the taste was quite good.
This risotto is so yummy and quick! I have added tuna on Fridays during lent or shrimp and salmon and you don't have to change the recipe at all
This is good recipe easy recipe. I like it for the lower sat. fat compared to actual creamy risotto rice dishes using cream. Near the end I gave it a gourmet flare stirring in peas, sliced fresh mushrooms, fresh parsley and a lite pour of truffle oil.
Only used one cup of scallions, because I ran out - still very good. Can't wait to try it with 2 cups!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used the fresh green onions as well as 2 cloves of fresh garlic. I used 4 cups of chicken stock instead of the water and the chicken oxo. I also used actual Arborio instead of rice. I added the stock gradually instead of all at once and kept it at a gentle simmer. The end result was a very flavorful, creamy risotto dish that was very simple to make. Will be making this again!
Excellent! This recipe is so simple and tastes great. A welcome alternative to plain rice or potatoes.
im a fan
Very easy, very yummy. I added peas for color and so I had a veggie with dinner.
Nice way to kick up your rice!
very easy and tasty
My first risotto...what a waste of time. It was so boring for all the work, even for an "easy" recipe.
So good and so easy! Not having to stir is a big bonus. I used Arborio rice which made it creamier.
My roommate loved this cheesy goodness. Mixed 4 cups water with 2 bouillon cubes and set it aside. Fried half a (yellow sweet, that's all I had) onion (diced) and two crushed cloves of garlic. Mixed in the bouillon, doubled the pepper and added 1/4 cup more cheese (Parmesan, Romano, Asiago mix). Delicious! :)
AWESOME!!!!
Delicious with some minor modifications. Used veggie broth and veggie bouillon powder, added a tablespoon of cold butter at the end for extra richness and squirted fresh lemon on top for some zing. This is a dish I will make many times. Thanks!
Turned out great! Nice and creamy! I added mushrooms towards the end of the recipe just to add some ingredients. Thanks!
This was extremely easy and wonderful! I really enjoy risotto but rarely have the time to fix it. This is just as good and will now be a staple in our household.
Very easy to make and tasted great! I loved this recipe and I make it often. I would and have recomended it to others.
