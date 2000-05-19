Yum-Yum Corn
Corn baked with an irresistible combination of butter, cream cheese, and garlic. Every time I make this for other people, they ask for the recipe. Just one taste and everyone says 'YUM!' Especially a favorite with my kids!
Corn baked with an irresistible combination of butter, cream cheese, and garlic. Every time I make this for other people, they ask for the recipe. Just one taste and everyone says 'YUM!' Especially a favorite with my kids!
I found this recipe last year for a friend of mine who was looking for a "corn" recipe for thanksgiving well she raved about how everyone loved it and i brought it for christmas..well everyone her family adn mine ALL loved it the people who didn't try it were upset because by the time everyone was raving about it it was all gone!!! neither of us used glarlic cloves though, we used 1TBSP of garlic powder this makes it not so strong a taste...wonderful had to come back to check cause im making it for thx this year!!Read More
I was not impressed with this recipe. I actually used more corn than called for and it was still too gooey. The garlic was very pronounced. I have had similar recipes in the past that were very good, but if I try it again, I will cut out the butter and leave out the garlic. Maybe then it will be better.Read More
I found this recipe last year for a friend of mine who was looking for a "corn" recipe for thanksgiving well she raved about how everyone loved it and i brought it for christmas..well everyone her family adn mine ALL loved it the people who didn't try it were upset because by the time everyone was raving about it it was all gone!!! neither of us used glarlic cloves though, we used 1TBSP of garlic powder this makes it not so strong a taste...wonderful had to come back to check cause im making it for thx this year!!
This makes a lot!! Luckily we found it could freeze and refrigerate well, and it was definitely delicious. The garlic powder set it apart from normal creamed corn...although I did add a dash of paprika for even more spice. This is a side dish that goes well with anything, and you'd never get tired of it. Thanks for the submission!
Very good. Made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I will make again!
Was very tastey. I used Can corn. My 4 kids loved it. =)
This recipe was pretty good but once I started eating it I realized I'd forgotten to add the sugar! Tasted good without it though I used less cream cheese than was called for. Will make again.
I have been using this recipe for some time, but just know thought to come back and review. I have altered to use fat free cream cheese, which does change the texture, but my husband loves it! We eat it atleast every two weeks...........
Well my brother and husband just loved this. My kids didn't. They are 8 and 10. It did take a bit longer to cook than expected so I would say to DRAIN VERY WELL - which I did not do. I enjoyed it. It was a quick change to plain corn.
I was not impressed with this recipe. I actually used more corn than called for and it was still too gooey. The garlic was very pronounced. I have had similar recipes in the past that were very good, but if I try it again, I will cut out the butter and leave out the garlic. Maybe then it will be better.
This was right on the money! My husband, 7yr. old and myself were in heaven. Loved it. Thankyou so much. This is a keeper.
This has become a holiday staple for my family. I usually add extra garlic...and sprinkle breadcrumbs and butter on the top before baking. (You know a recipe is good when it doesn't even make it into the oven before several spoonfuls are missing!)
My guests LOVED this! Followed recipe exactly, threw it in the slow cooker on low so I could give attention to my other dishes and everyone said they liked it! Used fresh corn - all the difference in the world!
This is a holiday favorite everyone always asks me to make this corn!!
This recipe was really tasty! Under the advice of another reviewer, I halved the butter and cream cheese. It still was a tad too creamy and rich, so maybe next time I'll cut it down to a third or so. Great start though. Thanks for the recipe!
This tastes great and I'll make it again, but using half the butter. It was just a bit too rich. But the garlic gives it a nice touch, and the leftovers were great mixed into rice the next day. By the way, I used canned corn and it worked well.
I have made this recipe several times and my husband and I love it. The kids never touch it though, and they normally love corn. It is VERY rich. I use canned corn and it always turns out great.
I can't believe I've had this in my recipe box for two years and only just now tried it! It's a wonderful way to prepare corn. I tried to cut some of the calories by using light cream cheese and using less than the recipe called for. I also cut the butter in half. I added a pinch of thyme along with the garlic to the corn, and used the parsley to sprinkle on top, along with some paprika. I left out the sugar entirely as I find corn quite sweet anyway. Turned out great!!
I made this one exactly the way the recipe was written. It turned out great! Easy to make and very tasty. I'll be making this one again!
I think this had a good overall flavor but found there to be entirely too much cream cheese. If I were to make this again I would reduce the cream cheese or thin out with some cream or something.
1 thing to say LESS CREAM CHEESE
This was really good, it was the first to go
I didn't change anything about this recipe. It came out pretty darn good. The first time I made it I had great reviews. I only had a bit and I liked it a lot. The second time I did it, I doubled the batch. For some reason it wasn't as good. It was still tasty though. I will make this again.
I have to strongly disagree with the name for this recipe. It was awful. I followed the directions to a T and not one person in my family could be pursuaded to try more than two bites. The texture was terrible, as was the taste. In my opinion, these ingredients do not blend at all!
I love this recipes. I like to add either mozarella or mild cheddar to the top when I bake it. Great recipes.
I made a low-fat version and it was delicious! I reduced the butter to 1 teaspoon, used extra-lite cream cheese and canned corn. I put the butter and garlic in a baking dish in the oven until bubbling, then mixed in the other ingredients & sprinkled a little fat-reduced cheese on top.
Wouldn't think these flavors would work well together - boy was I wrong. Mouthwatering and cravings follow once in a while. This is my third Thanksgiving in a row that I've made this and I have now converted my family into Yum-Yum Corn addicts!!!
Unfortunately I did not really care for this recipe. Everyone at Thanksgiving said "it was o.k." I did use the full block of cream cheese and maybe should have used 1/2 as other reviewers suggested, although I did add an extra 16 oz bag of corn, which I had thought would cut it down. I think I would make this again but cut the cream cheese by a 1/3 and add some shredded cheddar cheese instead. Thanks anyway...it was worth a try and was something different for a change!
I loved this corn! I used 1/2 pkg frozen corn and 2 (15oz) cans of drained corn. I also added an extra tsp of sugar. Baked wonderfully! My family wasn't too keen on it (3 stars) but I grew up with dishes similar to this and loved every bite! I will make again for myself!! Thanks Sharon!
Yum Yum is a great word for this recipe! I made it for a Christmas party, and it was a big hit! I will make it again, and I am passing it on to my Mom.
I love this corn! Every time I make it, I am asked for the recipe -- even men will ask me for it. Big hit and so easy to make. Great for pot-lucks and it re-heats well.
Good but you have to be in the mood. Not an everyday kind of dinner addition, but good.
I made this recipe using 4 ears of left over fresh sweet corn. I cut the rest of the ingredients in half. I liked it alot, but I think I should have left out the salt. 1 out of 3 kids liked it, but they are pretty "basic" eaters. The butter does sort of rise to the top, but I didn't mind that. Also, I used reduced fat c-cheese and that seemed to work fine.
I rated this four stars because I did not prepare exactly as written. I cut the butter and cream cheese in half as other reviewers suggested. I'm glad I did because it is still extremely rich. I couldn't imagine it with twice as much cream cheese/butter. As I made it, it was excellent! My husband, however, absolutely hated it, and he is not a picky eater. He said it was too sweet, so if you don't like the sweetness you may want to consider omitting the sugar also.
I have been making this for YEARS! Love it.
Came across this recipe years ago and now I make it pretty much every holiday. I use 2-3 cans of corn, well drained. It is rich and appropriately named - Yummy.
It was a bit mushy.
Very good and different. Next time I will use low fat cream cheese. It was great but boy did I feel the guilt!
This went very quickly at my family Christmas party. Next year I'll double the recipe!
This was very good, a new addition and has since been requested quite often, didnt change much except to use garlic powder and fat free cream cheese. Thank you for this recipe, it's easy and everything is usually on hand even if u have to sub canned corn.
I made this exactly as the recipe suggests but without the sugar. It's so moreish! I made it as part of a huge meal and it was the first thing to run out. It is quite rich with all the butter but the flavour works and I'd say it's more a case of serving it with something relatively dry like a roast chicken breast so they can balance each other out. Well worth it, I'll be using this one a lot!
I love this recipe, Its always a big hit at family get togethers. I use low fat cream cheese, garlic powder instead of raw garlic, leave out the sugar, and add in diced green chilles and a cup of shredded low fat cheese. Making again today for Easter! Yum Yum
Been using this recipe for years - thanks so much for sharing it! I get weird looks and laughs when I say it's "Yum-Yum Corn" but it's always a hit and has become a "Must Have" holiday side dish. I have not had one "eh, its okay." Always, "Yum! Can I have the recipe"
I followed this recipe exactly, and was personally not impressed---tasted like corn laying in a block of cream cheese to me, BUT all of my relatives loved it and raved over it, so i guess i am just an oddball.
Couldn’t see any reason to cook the corn, since it was going to bake for 30 mins. I just let the corn thaw, mixed everything together, and into the oven. I used a bag of Birds Eye® baby gold and white corn and fresh parsley instead of dry. It was a bit of an indulgence for a side dish, but there were no complaints, and there were no leftovers!
I made this for the first time and it turned out really good! Even my youngest son LOVED it. He is a picky eater!! Everyone else really liked alot. Looks like I will be making this again sometime. YUMMY!! YUMMY!!
I personally didn't think it was fantastic, but people loved it at Christmas and asked for the recipe.
Amazing, this has become a favorite in our family and a dish people request that I make and bring to functions. I make it exactly as is. Tried it with canned corn and it comes out with a little different flavor though. Stick with frozen.
This was so good and so effortless. The only thing I changed was using 1 tbsp. of garlic powder instead of the garlic clove. It did need more than 30 minutes in my oven. Made it for a cookout and everyone loved it!
Everyone loved it.
Wow... I was expecting a "Cream" Corn thing. This blew all of our expectations outta the water. Only changes I made were using Neufchatel, garlic POWDER, and omitted the sugar. Awesome! Will make over & over again.
This is one of my daughter's favorites. I cut back a little on the cream cheese and I never bake it. Just cook the corn, drain, add the other ingredients, stir and serve. Delicious!
My family is addicted to this dish! It is soooo yummy! Love it as is, but I usually cut the butter in half, add in a handful or two of shredded cheddar and leave out the parsley. Sometimes if I'm in a pinch, I just heat it in the microwave until everything is melted. Thanks for the great recipe!
We made this for the annual BBQ and it was a big hit! We made it without the parsley and didn't make a difference.
This was good. I used reduced fat cream cheese, and instead of a garlic clove, I used 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tsp of cajun spice, 1 tsp of dill and black pepper. This was all the help it needed. I might add onion the next time, for a different taste.
I thought there was a bit too much cream cheese for my taste. My roommate really enjoyed it though.
Excellent quick sidedish. Canned corn works well,also.Yum!!!
Not exactly healthy, but it is oh so good!!!
This was really good. Really rich though, but tasty. I used a little less butter and part Neufchatel cheese. I also used a mix of yellow and super sweet white corn. Good Thanksgiving side dish!
This is very good. All the ingredients compliment each other. I made it the day before with the exception of baking it in the oven. Did that the next day. You'd never guess it was prepared the day before. Very tasty. I highly recommend this recipe.
Very Yummy!!!!!
This recipe was fantasic! My husband has NEVER liked corn, except on the cob. He ate it up! It is VERY rich, but I think I will be making it for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
I thought it was great. I'm not big on corn but my family is, everone loved it. I did add a little more corn and I did not cook it just let it thaw, and a litle less cream cheese. It turned out great will deffanitaly make again! :)
This has become a "stand-by" for pitch ins. Everyone loves it! My 4 yr old asks for "cream corn please"! Always keep ingredients on hand for those last minute dinners.
This was disgusting. Now I know why it's called yum yum corn. You have to reassure your self when eating it...yummm...yummm. not!
This corn is so tasty. Great to take for a church dinner or family get together.
delicious
A 5 star PLUS recipe!! My mother-in-law made this tonight and I was begging her for the recipe.. low and behold, it came from here- my favorite site!! ;-) I have always been famous for my cream corn (also from this site), but this Thanksgiving we will definitely be having "yum yum" corn... it's probably one of the best we've ever had (on par with Rudy's Texas BBQ cream corn). Thanks for the DIVINE recipe!
I loved this corn! I used 1/2 pkg frozen corn and 2 (15oz) cans of drained corn. I also added an extra tsp of sugar. Baked wonderfully! My family wasn't too keen on it (3 stars) but I grew up with dishes similar to this and loved every bite! I will make again for myself!! Thanks Sharon!
I added red pepper flakes, drained diced tomatoes, celery powder, substituted garlic salt, and added sautéed onions and red pepper, and a little curry powder. It is a great way to use leftover corn. Very good.
I don't add any sugar, as the peaches and cream corn we buy is sweet enough. We sprinkle crushed Ritz crackers on top to give it some texture. Love it!
Lives up to it's name---Yum Yum---Another dish I took to a picnic, and it is also very simple. The only way we eat corn has been fried, but we will try this one again!
We thought this recipe was very yummy! I didn't have parsley and it turned out fine. We will be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
I gave this a 3 because my husband liked it. I thought it was ok. I followed the recipe as listed and cut back a bit on the sugar. The cream cheese- butter mixture came out "bumpy" not creamy. Maybe it's because I used the whipped cream cheese. I'm not sure if I will make this again.....I'd probably opt for regular corn over this.
Love this recipe, try adding a 4 oz. can of green chiles, gives it an extra bite!
Based on other rater's indicating that it was too rich I cut down on the butter and cream cheese. The result was that it didn't have much pizzazz. I'll try it again, making it as published and will re-rate it then.
I have been meaning to rate this recipe for a while. I made this last Thanksgiving and my entire family loved it! Even my young cousins who are picky eaters! I will be making this again this year. I did add an extra garlic clove because I felt like the recipe didn't call for enough. It was excelent!
This sounded very good when I read it but I was very disappointed in it. My family said it was "different", which is what they say when they really don't like something. I won't make this one again.
this was really good. I added a small can of diced pickled jalapenos, just to use them up. I have also made the recipe as written, and it's great. this will be my go to corn recipe for potlucks from now on. thank you.
Certainly very yummy!!! In fact TOO yummy! Unfortunately I either used too much butter or its really fatty, the butter was like a layer and the cream cheese and corn was on top. I beat it really well before I cooked it though. It is so yummy but really too buttery, I will try it again though, using less butter, as this could have been my mistake! Otherwise, great recipe!
The first time I make a recipe I go with the directions and this needs no changes.
Absolutely amazing dish!
Big hit at the party. A must "do".
I thought it was good and different but the family did like it much.
This recipe is a great idea yet there's is twice the butter and cream cheese needed. I tried again and halved the 2 ingredients and it was very tasty and not stomach rocking.
Very good, but HOW MANY CALORIES MUST BE IN THIS DISH?!?!?!?! A treat for sure.
I make a very similar recipe and add cooked, crumbled bacon and sliced green onions. It is so good and always draws lots of compliments and recipe requests!! But just the plain recipe is super good, too.....
Corn is tougher when you cook it this way. We did not like this at all and my family loves loves corn.
Yum Yum Corn is a good name for this recipe because that is what my family said after their first taste. We were snowed in for about a week and eating what I had in my pantry. I needed to find a new way to serve corn. I had every thing on hand except parsley and frozen corn. I left the parsley out, and used 2 cans of drained whole kernel corn.. Delicious results! Yum!
I would recommend ensuring the cream cheese is really soft and cut into really small pieces, as it tended to stay in clumps and had to be stirred often otherwise.
Yummy! Even my picky two-year old and mother in law ate it!
Nobody really liked this in my family. I thought it was too rich and too cream cheesy. Sorry
Absolutely delicious. I substituted the cream cheese with garlic and herb cream cheese spread and added some chopped sauteed onions. I also cooked it earlier in the day and then just reheated in the microwave at dinner time.
It was just ok. My kids all didn't care for it.
Fast and easy to make. Hubby liked but kids who love corn wouldn't try. Was a little too chewy..Maybe will try with canned corn next time.
It had a really good flavor, I really enjoyed it.
WOW all I can say is "yum-yum!" I used minced garlic and I got just a little too much but it was wonderful...I also substituted the parsley with garlic salt with parsley. Will use this again!
Very good. I did make several changes based on the reviews. I halved the butter and cream cheese and omitted the sugar and salt. I also added a little cayenne pepper for flavor. Simple and tasty.
I was looking for something different to take to a Church dinner and this looked good along with being simple and inexpensive. Everyone loved it and raved how GOOD it was and wanted the recipe... Definitely a keep recipe!!
This is a 'good'un as written. Cooking for two, so adjusted to 5 servings. Gone in a flash.. Now --got some tweaks to try next,,
This was just okay. Nothing that I would want to have often.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections