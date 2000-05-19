Yum-Yum Corn

160 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 37
  • 3 19
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

Corn baked with an irresistible combination of butter, cream cheese, and garlic. Every time I make this for other people, they ask for the recipe. Just one taste and everyone says 'YUM!' Especially a favorite with my kids!

By Sharon Durham

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook corn according to package directions. Drain water, then mix in butter, cream cheese, garlic, sugar, salt, and parsley. Spoon into a casserole dish and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until lightly browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 131.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022