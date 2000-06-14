Zesty Hominy and Cheese
A different sidedish using hominy, sour cream, cheese and green chilies. Friends who say they don't like hominy eat it and ask for more. It's fast and tasty. Adjust chili peppers to taste.
Try this recipe, using golden hominy instead of white hominy. Over the years, I have learned that people who think they don't like hominy have no problem with eating golden hominy. Possibly, because the color is not so blah! I grew up thinking that if you like corn--you like hominy!Read More
Not sure if I did something wrong but I followed to recipe and it turned out so bad. I ended up dumping the whole thing out. Very dissappointed!Read More
Try this recipe, using golden hominy instead of white hominy. Over the years, I have learned that people who think they don't like hominy have no problem with eating golden hominy. Possibly, because the color is not so blah! I grew up thinking that if you like corn--you like hominy!
This was quite good!! I used non fat plain yogurt rather than sourcream and fat-free cheddar. I added low-fat mozzarella, too! Oh, this was very tasty! I'll definately make it again... and again :)
I have been looking for this recipe for several years after I tried it at a church potluck. This recipe is awesome!!
I LOVE hominy! Only had 2 cans in the house, so used those 2 cans plus 1 can of the "summer crisp" corn. Brought it to work to share, since my hubby hates hominy (but not as much as he hates squash). Most people at work wouldn't touch it...(Never realized how many people have a "hominy phobia". LOL) But those who were fond of it loved it and asked for the recipe. Thank you for sharing.
Quite good. My mom complained that it was so fattening. She ate it, though! :)
A unique and delicious dish. I substituted nonfat palin yogurt for the sour cream and 50% reduced fat Irish white cheddar for the regular cheddar. It was fabulous so I can imagine how the full fat version tastes. This could be a real conversation piece at a pot luck..
I read some reviews B4 making this & I'm glad I did b/c I used some of the ideas another viewer had....some adjustments I used: 1 can white, 1 can yellow hominy, added some Velveeta cheese, jalapeno pieces, chopped & sauteed onion, omitted the green chiles & cayeenne pepper , & added other seasonings (dill, chives, salt & pepper) substituted the sour cream for 4oz ...cream cheese & sprinkled it w/shredded cheddar cheese. It was so good the rest of my family that doesn't like hominy ate this & had more! My 19 month old even liked it until she got a bite of the jalapeno & my 11 yr old had 2nds :) I will be making this all the time & sharing it w/others..... THANKS!!!
I grew up eating something very similar to this - and loved it! Unfortunately, it was my Granmother who made it, and she never wrote anything down! Tried this, followed the recipe exactly - and it's very, very similar to hers. Thanks for posting it! Yum! And the whole family enjoyed it. It is a little on the heavy side - but this was never an "every day" item in our house anyway...
My husband and I loved it. The kids not so much.
Good for a different taste.
I've made this for years but my recipe is slightly different using 4 cans white hominy, small can green chillies, small can sliced black olives, 1 pt. sour cream. These are mixed in a 14 X 7 pan and topped with the cheese.
Nifty hominy recipe. I used light sour cream otherwise I followed the insructions to the letter and it turned out great.
We liked this alot....it's always nice to find something fun to do with hominy. Thanks
this was really good. very different as a side dish, but everyone really liked it. The sourcream gives it a little tang, the the jalapenos a little zip..
Super easy and delicious! I served this to my unsuspecting, hominy-phobic boyfriend (who was eyeing it warily in the suspicion of it being old mac and cheese or some other unpleasantness) and he ate every bite. I didn’t have any chile peppers and I don’t like cayenne peppers so mine was probably blander than others but it was yummy anyway. I used sour cream but next time will try the plain yogurt to save on calories.
This is incredibly easy and so delicious. I will certaily make it again, you are guaranteed not to have any leftovers. By the way, if you've never had hominy before, the texture may throw you off but it really is a great recipe.
I made a huge spread for Thankgiving with a 22 pound turkey and a lot of hungry people. It is the truth that they looked at me like I was nuts when I said, "there's the hominy casserole" and it was the first thing completely gone! I will *definitely* be making this again and again! I Yankees (northerners) and Southerners and everyone like it.
This was surprisingly good. I wasn't sure how hominy would go with cheese but this was a winner. Added a couple slices of good quality American cheese slices. Served with Unbelievable chicken from this site along with grilled bread slices and baked potatoes. Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first time eating hominy and it was delicious and very easy.
So simple and so tasty! I did add a little extra cheese but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Also this freezes and reheats well.
This is very good but very rich, I probably should have cut the sour cream for us. It is a good way to enjoy hominy, I used the golden hominy. My husband loved it.
I thought this was just ok. Be sure to drain the hominy very well.
This was my first experience with hominy and I really enjoyed it. My kids seemed to like it as well. Plus, the recipe was simple, so it was easy to throw the ingredients together and put in the oven.
Excellent! First time for our family to try a hominy dish, and everyone liked it. I used what I had on hand: only one 15-oz. can of hominy, subbed cream cheese for sour cream, added 2 minced fresh jalapenos and some chopped onions (sauteed), and a very generous teaspoon of cumin. Next time, I might try adding some tomatoes. I could live on this!
Yummy...easy...but kind of fatty...so I felt a little guilty eating so much of it (which was easy to do!)
Far better than plain hominy with butter/salt/pepper, but not such an outstanding side dish that I could rate it a perfect 5 stars. It's very good for, well, hominy! :)
I was a bit leary of this -- I like hominy but the combination of ingredients sounded odd. But it was pretty decent stuff. I always used golden hominy, and tried it with fat-free sour cream and cheddar, and it was fine that way. Otherwise this would be really fattening. I did overdo it a bit on the cayenne. :-) Not sure I'm convinced a hominy disliker would like it though -- I'd have to secretly test it on my dad. Definitely something different.
Liked this recipe. Good flavor. Accidentally used can of jalapenos instead of green chili, so it was spicy. I think I will make it with jalapenos all the time.
We liked!
I have enjoyed hominy in other dishes, but did not like this recipe at all.
This recipe is outstanding. My wife hates hominy, but loves it fixed this way.
this was good as written, but the next time i made it more to my liking: i used a total of 10oz. green chiles- 6 oz. mild and 4 oz. jalapeno. the first time i used a mexican blend of cheese, but prefer more cheese flavor, so the next time i used half cheddar and half the mexican blend. i drained and rinsed the hominy well. really like it!
I too, grew up eating hominy. I can remember a similar family dish, so I was glad to find this simple and delicious recipe. My only adjustments were to put part of the cheese on top in the last 10 - 15 minutes and I added a little garlic to the mix. We had this with Christmas Lima beans and salad for a wonderful meatless meal. Yummy!
I was surprised by how yummy this was. I had a can of hominy and didn't know what to do; it was so good. I will definately make this again.
I have used a recipe close to this one for years. My family requests it at the holidays and it goes fast. Small differences, I only use 2 cans of hominy. I also chop, fry and drain a package of bacon and onion to taste, cooked until translucent before adding. It's not short on calories, but sooo good!
made this once without the red pepper and loved it, am going to double the recipe this weekend for a cribbage tournament.
I made this recipe several years ago in a restaurant I managed but I topped it with crushed corn chips. We had to give out free samples to get folks to try it, but by the end of lunchtime, it was all gone! Got lots of compliments on it!
This recipe has been in my famiy for years - we usually add 1 chopped onion to the mix to add more flavor. I also reccommend using Manning's Hominy and rinsing it beforehand - it comes out thicker than using something that's been stored in water. White hominy is the best for this recipe.
This is my goto potluck dish. The pan is licked clean every time. I've tried using more than 4oz of chiles but really you don't need any more. And if your chile has kick to it (our does!) you don't need the cayenne. My oven is preheating ... making this for maybe the 5th time right now. Can't wait!
I'm not a huge fan of hominy, but this was pretty good.
This was a good recipe. I reduced everything a little, as I only used two cans of hominy -- I did one white and one yellow to make it a bit more visually interesting. The only other small changes I made were to add some garlic powder and used diced jalapenos instead of green chiles. Great side with enchiladas as a nice change from rice or beans! Thanks!
This was excellant. We made it for a SuperBowl party and everyone thought it was terrific. I wanted to make it for Cinco de Mayo and misplaced the recipe, but luckily I was able to find it again. I wouldn't change a thing on the recipe.
Made as written. My mom made this when I was a kid, too. Good side dish. Had it with pork in verde mole and ended up mixing it together since it complemented so well.
This was a good sidedish that we ate up with no problem! The leftovers tasted good as well. The only advice I would give is to be sure to drain the hominy very well or it will be a bit watery on the bottom of the casserole dish.
I was suprised that I didn't like this one. All the ingredients sound good, but the result was kind of boring, and I ended up tossing it.
This was great - I made it for my mom and she loved it. I will use this at potlucks from now on.
Another dish I enjoyed, but husband didn't...and he's the one who bought the hominy! I didn't think I cared much for it, but this was good. Because I was making it for just 2, I only used 1 can of hominy and cut back some on the sour cream and cheese. Used the whole can of green chiles, though. I think that's what turned husband off - if it's green and unrecognizable, he doesn't like it. Period. Too bad, because, like I said, I liked it.
This was pretty quick and easy to throw together. It made for a quick and filling lunch. I had no problem using lower fat cheese and fat-free sour cream. I used chipotle chili powder for some good smokey heat.
This is the best way to serve hominy! I'm from the south and this is wonderful! I've served it with and without the green chiles. Both versions were great. Our two year old daughter will now eat her hominy.
This is a very easy recipe to put together. Instead of cayenne pepper, I added a diced jalapeno pepper to add a little spice. Delicious.
Delicious and easy! I made one modification - two cans of hominy, rather than three. Excellent side dish for a Mexican dinner of carnitas and black beans.
i didn't have the chilies but i liked it and will make it again just because i learned a new way to serve hominy... not great but interesting side
I made this for a church potluck in the crockpot. I got rave reviews. I used a gallon of hominy and added 8oz cream cheese, I doubled the sour cream and green chiles. I did not like hominy before this recipe but the creaminess and cheeses make it irresistible!
We love this. I made changes: used parboiled cubed potatoes for sub of half the hominy. Was delicious. Would serve it along side a platter of bbq chicken legs, wings, thighs, or breasts, too.
Surprisingly tasty! I did make a few changes: used reduced fat cheese, non-fat greek style yogurt in place of sour cream, chili powder instead of cayenne, and jalapenos instead of chili peppers. Still pretty high calorie, but every bite was worth it!
Quick, Easy,Tasty! Everybody loved it! Great with BBQ gathering. Thank you.
this is really good...one of those addictive foods that you can't seem to stop eating. i like the little kick it had to it...i also splashed a little Texas Pete on mine. great recipe!
I would definitely make it again.
Needed to bake at 425, and 4-Cups of Cheese to be of any value or taste. To be be honest, it was really bad tasting!
This was a surprise for a hominy novice, a definite make for company and surprise them treat!
This was delicious & I will definitely make it again. Might use a little more cheese in the future. It didn't freeze & reheat well, though.
Sometimes simplicity is best! I added a Panko topping and the crowd loved it as a side for Bar B que ribs.
My Granddaughter is allergic to gluten. She absolutely loves this recipe as does the entire family. Very good and very tasty! I make this recipe often!
Oh my goodness I really loved this recipe I made it used Monterey Jack cheese it was sooooo good and easy to make!! I even turned boiler to let it crisp on top!!! ❤️
I made this as is and was pretty disappointed because I like hominy. Unless you love the flavor of sour cream and don’t care for seasoning, I suggest (at least) the following changes: SALT! And pepper. I like more of a kick, so I vote for more cayenne and/or chiles. Also, dishes like this are always better topped with more cheese for visual and textural appeal. (I mean, it’s already not health food.) I also baked mine for 30-40 minutes to brown the top, and make sure it was bubbling well.
This was a first at my house and it was a HUGE hit! I added bacon to it and more cheese (we're cheese fans). We will make this again for sure. Thanks for sharing!!
This is one of my most requested dishes. Couldn't be easier and is a unique addition to any meal. I like to serve it with a Mexican dinner.
I only used 2 cans of white hominy. I always drain and rinse hominy before cooking. I used Monterrey and Pepper Jack cheese mixture saving about half of cheese to put on top of casserole before baking. Served this with olive stuffed meatballs and zucchini potato bake. Yum
Made 1/3 recipe (1 can hominy) with the sour cream and cheese proportionate to the one can. However, I added a full can of chopped green chili peppers plus a lot more cayenne and sauteed about 1/2 cup of onion (for a little more texture and flavor). Used a one quart casserole and baked it for 25 minutes until just lightly brown on top. Think it may be better tomorrow when flavors have a chance to meld more. It was very quick to pull together. Maybe next time I will add a chopped jalapeno pepper (sans seeds) or some chopped sweet red pepper and maybe sprinkle some more cheese over top during baking. It made enough for 3-4 people as a side dish or 2 as a main dish.
I am gluten free and always looking for easy recipes. This was so easy & tastes great! I used 1 can white hominy & 1 bag frozen sweet corn, Turned out very good. Great side dish for any Mexican meal or just with meat of choice.
I loved this new way to fix hominy! Super easy to throw together and yet so tasty!!
Yes I've tried it, but used Serrano peppers in it fantastic. Rev. Kenani Y. Gertner
Bland - nothing to it.
I wanted to love this recipe- because I love hominy. But no. I also love all these ingredients, so I don't know what the problem is.
This was my first Hominy experience. This was a fantastically easy recipe, and I absolutely loved spreading this on crusty bread. Perfect dip and super Yummy! Lots of flavor comes from the can of chilies :)
