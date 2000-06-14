Zesty Hominy and Cheese

A different sidedish using hominy, sour cream, cheese and green chilies. Friends who say they don't like hominy eat it and ask for more. It's fast and tasty. Adjust chili peppers to taste.

Recipe by Jeanie Bean

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish, mix together hominy, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chilies and cayenne pepper.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 25g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 965.6mg. Full Nutrition
