Warm Tuna Buns

The combination seems strange, however it works. These are great to make ahead (don't bake ahead) then freeze. When ready to eat, just defrost on the counter for an hour or so and pop into a slow oven (250 degree) for about 30 minutes. My MIL introduced these to me (she made hers with chopped chicken rather than tuna), however the tuna version is my favorite. Please don't tell my MIL I said that.
Just wanted to add that these should be heated at a low temp 250 for about 30 to 45 minutes. Keep checking until cheese is melted.
These are very good. I used capers because I didn't have any olives. I also cooked @ 250 for 45 minutes. I used Kings Hawaiian Sandwich Buns. These are very large. I also put two of them in the freezer to have @ a later time.
Have made these for years; they've been a summer staple in our house ever since we were married. I don't add the olives, as I'm the only one that likes olives, and I use shredded cheddar rather than American cheese.
I was so happy to see this recipe! My Mother made this for us often in the "60s". I forgot all about it! Thanks for submitting. I will make exactly as written. Sounds just like her recipe!
These are delicious! I made them last week (used shredded cheddar cheese since I didn't have any american). I meant to freeze them all but ended up baking and eating one right then because they looked so good:) Today we ate some of the frozen ones--I took them out an hour ahead to come to room temp and then cooked them for 30 minutes...next time need to cook them 45 minutes since the very middle was still a bit cold. Otherwise they cooked up nicely after being frozen. Such a nice treat to keep in the freezer for those days I get tired of my usual turkey and cheese lunches!
This is just like my Mom's recipe but she uses Miracle Whip and Velveeta. One of my favorite recipes from growing up. She freezes them in aluminum foil and bakes them in the oven at 350 until toasted. Very simple yet tasty.
Simple, easy and so good. I didn't change a thing. These are a regular meal at our house. I serve with fried pickles. Thanks for sharing.
excellent!....if you like olives. Didn't change anything. Don't know whether Robert liked it. Had made it for Robert's side get together Dec 29th/15 Forgot the sweet pickle relish.