Warm Tuna Buns

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderful tuna melt type sandwich that is a big hit with kids, teens and adults. Freezes great.

By ralloyd

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water, cool under cold running water. Peel and chop eggs.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir the chopped eggs together with tuna, mayonnaise, processed cheese, relish, onion, and olives in a mixing bowl. Divide the tuna mixture among the bun bottoms, then replace the bun tops.

  • Wrap each sandwich individually in aluminum foil and place onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese has melted and the tuna salad has heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 635.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

TENNISMOM
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2010
The combination seems strange, however it works. These are great to make ahead (don't bake ahead) then freeze. When ready to eat, just defrost on the counter for an hour or so and pop into a slow oven (250 degree) for about 30 minutes. My MIL introduced these to me (she made hers with chopped chicken rather than tuna), however the tuna version is my favorite. Please don't tell my MIL I said that. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Mollie Zagelow Rodriguez
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2009
Just wanted to add that these should be heated at a low temp 250 for about 30 to 45 minutes. Keep checking until cheese is melted. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mary Wagner
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2012
These are very good. I used capers because I didn't have any olives. I also cooked @ 250 for 45 minutes. I used Kings Hawaiian Sandwich Buns. These are very large. I also put two of them in the freezer to have @ a later time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Terri
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2013
Have made these for years; they've been a summer staple in our house ever since we were married. I don't add the olives, as I'm the only one that likes olives, and I use shredded cheddar rather than American cheese. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lin
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2015
I was so happy to see this recipe! My Mother made this for us often in the "60s". I forgot all about it! Thanks for submitting. I will make exactly as written. Sounds just like her recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
mommie2
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2013
These are delicious! I made them last week (used shredded cheddar cheese since I didn't have any american). I meant to freeze them all but ended up baking and eating one right then because they looked so good:) Today we ate some of the frozen ones--I took them out an hour ahead to come to room temp and then cooked them for 30 minutes...next time need to cook them 45 minutes since the very middle was still a bit cold. Otherwise they cooked up nicely after being frozen. Such a nice treat to keep in the freezer for those days I get tired of my usual turkey and cheese lunches! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Putter
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2015
This is just like my Mom's recipe but she uses Miracle Whip and Velveeta. One of my favorite recipes from growing up. She freezes them in aluminum foil and bakes them in the oven at 350 until toasted. Very simple yet tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dale
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2021
Simple, easy and so good. I didn't change a thing. These are a regular meal at our house. I serve with fried pickles. Thanks for sharing. Read More
AEL
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2015
excellent!....if you like olives. Didn't change anything. Don't know whether Robert liked it. Had made it for Robert's side get together Dec 29th/15 Forgot the sweet pickle relish. Read More
