Sweet Onion Pie

This delicious onion pie has a buttery cracker crumb crust and is stuffed with sweet onions, garlic, chives, and Cheddar cheese. It is superb alongside any barbequed meat — especially pork.

Recipe by Andi

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine crackers and 4 tablespoons of butter in a mixing bowl until well blended. Press into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of an 8-inch pie plate to form a crust. Refrigerate until needed.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Sauté onions and garlic slowly until tender, about 12 minutes; spoon into prepared crust.

  • Beat eggs, whole milk, chives, and salt in a bowl until blended; pour over the onions and sprinkle with cheese and paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, or until a knife comes out clean. Garnish with parsley and serve hot or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 22g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 502.3mg. Full Nutrition
