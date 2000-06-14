Sweet Onion Pie

Made two versions of this recipe, one for our Sunday morning lady's get-together (with the alterations listed below) and one for my husband and I at home (more closely following the original recipe). Both received compliments but my altered version was a hit! I only changed a few things: used olive oil and water for the crust (no butter since the crackers already had shortening), used 1/2 the butter for sauteing the onions (with olive oil) and caramelized them before removing. Also added 1/4 of a red pepper, chopped, 1/2 cup sliced baby bella mushrooms, and 1/4th of a thinly sliced zucchini (quickly sauteed as the onlions finished browning). Used skim milk instead of whole milk but mixed in melted chevre. Did not add salt, used Italian blend cheese instead of cheddar and added fresh thyme instead of parsly. I'm glad I made the changes since the caramelized onlions, chevre, and thyme gave the pie most of it's flavor. The Sunday version was a hit but the Monday (original version) lacked flavor. Mix it up!