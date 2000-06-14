Sweet Onion Pie
This delicious onion pie has a buttery cracker crumb crust and is stuffed with sweet onions, garlic, chives, and Cheddar cheese. It is superb alongside any barbequed meat — especially pork.
This is very good; the onions come out nice and sweet. I recommend one significant change, however: baking the crumb crust for several minutes before adding the onions and egg/milk mixture, otherwise it ends up soggy. Also, you can switch up what type of cheese you use or add slices of tomato on top for an attractive presentation.Read More
This dish has very goos flavor and is pretty easy to make. However, it is a bit greasy and you need to let it stand for a short time.Read More
Delicious! I made this into a heart healthy recipe. I used smart balance butter, low fat milk, low fat shredded cheese, 1 egg + egg whites and no crackers. I also added diced yellow and green bell peppers and 1/2 tbsp sugar. Definitely try!
This was wonderful!! Not for everyone though. I had a lot of people who were kind of afraid to try it but those who did absolutely raved about it. It needs to sit a while before cutting for the best results.
Versatility is key. I used Swiss cheese and added diced Canadian bacon. The crust can be compared roughly to a matzoh ball dumpling-not soggy-it's really simple and delicious-if you like onions that is.*Made this recipe again. Used gouda, swiss and parm cheese, used heavy cream for added richness. Topped it with heirloom maters, fresh herbs and voila! PERFECT and everyone loves it - even when they think they won't like onion pie!
Delish! I made this with grilled pork tenderloin and a caesar salad and it was a hit! We ate every last bit of it! I took the advice of others and baked the cracker crust for a few minutes before filling with the other ingredients and it turned out great- not soggy at all! I also did not have whole milk on hand, so I used about half a cup of 1% milk and a quarter cup of half and half and it was fine. Next time, I will experiment with some other cheeses, too. Great recipe!
Pretty good! A nice change from the everyday stuff.
Very good, and easy! I pre-baked the crust as one reviewer suggested, earlier in the day. Mixed the rest of the ingredients and kept them in the frig. (Chopped the onions, rather than sliced them for easier eating). Put it together and baked it while company was having cocktails. Delicious.
Made this last night for dinner and it turned out wonderful. My husband raved about it, my 2 year old ate it (he left the pork chop & salad, but ate this), and I was able to eat it without it upsetting my stomach (I am 13 weeks pregnant)! I took some of the leftovers today to work and it reheated very well. The only change I made was to use evaporated milk in place of the whole milk since I was already opening a can for another recipe. This is defintely something I will make again!! Great recipe!!!!
Great pie. My hubby LOVED it. Even ate the last piece cold right out of the frigde. Will most definitely make again.
Fantastic recipe! This has become a staple in my home. My boyfriend loves it, his whole family loves it, our friends...actually, I've gotten a thumbs up all the way around so far. I've been asked numerous times for this recipe. My only substitution (because I knew I couldn't go wrong with it) is that I used half & half instead of whole milk. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Made two versions of this recipe, one for our Sunday morning lady's get-together (with the alterations listed below) and one for my husband and I at home (more closely following the original recipe). Both received compliments but my altered version was a hit! I only changed a few things: used olive oil and water for the crust (no butter since the crackers already had shortening), used 1/2 the butter for sauteing the onions (with olive oil) and caramelized them before removing. Also added 1/4 of a red pepper, chopped, 1/2 cup sliced baby bella mushrooms, and 1/4th of a thinly sliced zucchini (quickly sauteed as the onlions finished browning). Used skim milk instead of whole milk but mixed in melted chevre. Did not add salt, used Italian blend cheese instead of cheddar and added fresh thyme instead of parsly. I'm glad I made the changes since the caramelized onlions, chevre, and thyme gave the pie most of it's flavor. The Sunday version was a hit but the Monday (original version) lacked flavor. Mix it up!
I made one substitution to the ingredient list, and followed the recipe exactly. I used a store-bought pie crust in a pie tin, because I had two in the freezer I needed to use. This dish was just downright delicious! My husband asked me if I put sugar in it. I used Sweet Vidalia Onions and carmelized them per the instructions, so I'll assume that's the reason it was so sweet. We both loved this dish and so did DD Christine NICU-RN. I will be making again very soon.... until the end of the Vidalia Onion season and those sweet gems are no longer in my local super market. Also, I don't think I will try the buttery cracker crust. I don't need to. It was good using the premade crust.
Have made this twice, second time without the crust. We liked it crustless better and made it in a 8 X 8 square pan instead of pie pan. It's easier to serve in squares. Garnished w/sliced tomatoes, chives and a small dollop of light sour cream.
3 strips of fried, diced bacon is really great when added to this pie. Use the drippings and some butter, if needed, to saute the onion and garlic. 2 - 3 teaspoons of sugar and a pinch or two of grated nutmeg are also great additions.
This was great. I had to send the recipe off to 4 different people.
This recipe was just ok for me. My husband however loved it. I just think I would have liked something else in there besides onion. I almost added some zucchini to the onions and garlic while they were softening but I wanted to try the recipe as is. I liked the cracker crumb crust and the ratio of egg milk and cheese was perfect. May try again with some additional ingredients.
My husband says this tastes like gourmet food. I used a refrigerated pie crust because it was easiest, and used skim milk because it's all I had. I did add some cooked, crumbled bacon, too, since I had it handy, but I'll serve this to my vegetarian daughter without the bacon. Inexpensive, easy and delicious.
This is so good. I love reading the reviews and since some people said the crust was soggy I put my crackers on top. It was a great side dish for my meal.
This is awesome with bbq of any sort, rich and savory-a small slice goes a long way. Used smoked gouda and swiss cheeses this time, it is open for variation- bacon, other veg, especially a bit of red pepper or some steamed broccoli would take it an entirely different direction as would varying the cheeses used. Very good recipe! Thanks for sharing.
I made this because someone gave me a big bag of onions and I wanted to use them up. I did not have fresh chives or fresh parsley but I can imagine that it would only enhance this even more. My crust was not as firm as I would have liked and I even baked it for 5 minutes before adding the other ingredients. I added sliced Roma tomatoes on top and they tasted yummy. My mom was over for dinner and loved this pie so I will most likely be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
The filling in this is fantastic, but I really didn't like the cracker crust. I even pre-baked it like some other reveiwers did and it was still kinda mushy. i think it would be great in a pie crust and I might try that. I used swiss cheese instead of cheddar just because I think swiss goes better with onions than cheddar does.
Very tasty! I used a 9" quiche pan but I think a 8" square glass pan would make it easier to remove the portions (thicker also). I used 2 sliced vidalia onions which made more than 2 cups. This can be made ahead (crust and onion part) and refrigerated, then add liquid part when needed.
This recipe needs another star. I did tweek it a little. I added some bacon bits to my first one and some smoked paprika to the second. My family could not stop saying UMMMMMMMMMM.
I felt that the pie was a little too tasteless and too greasy. If I made this again, I would cut back on the butter and choose a stronger tasting cheese like smoked Gouda or even Swiss.
Very good recipe! My family loved it and asked for more...I will definitely make this again. It was delicious :)
This will become a family staple! To reduce the calories, I left out the crust and just made it as a pudding. It was sensational and easy. Actually, I "sweated" the onions but don,t believe that,s necessary. Trust me, try this
Excellent! It was a hit on Thanksgiving! I followed the recipe with the exception of using a mixture of white onion, red/purple onion & shallots and white cheddar cheese I will for sure be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
I "discovered" this recipe in the new Allrecipes magazine! It's a delicious side dish, that would pair very nicely with pork or beef. I used Chicken In A Biskit crackers for a more savory crust. Vidalia Onions are in season right now, and they are delicious in a pie like this. I love to make individual servings in nice dishes. Used my Le Creuset Tartelettes. Garnished with sour cream and chives. This is a DEFINITE I'll-make-it-again recipe. Yum!
Easy and tasty. I want to try this with a pastry crust, DH wasn't sure about the crackers. Made as written, no changes.
The adults in my family adsolutely salivate at the thought of onion pie. This is a fantastic recipe. I customize it by using Ritz rackers as the crust and adding cheese in the egg mixture as well as sprinkling cheese on top. Thanks, Andi, for putting this recipe up!
Everyone loved it, i added the tomatoes too :)
This is very delicious if you like onions. I've made it 5 times already and it comes out perfect every time! Sometimes I add a little chaynne pepper to the onion mixture to make it a little more spicy.
Delicious! I did have to make some substitutions due to what was in the cupboard, but the basic recipe was perfect. I used Italian seasoned panko and regular bread crumbs instead of the crackers, and it made a great crispy crust. I also added in some leftover diced ham and mushrooms to make a complete meal, and mixed a few cheeses in (provolone and parmesan) to help layer some flavors. Everyone raved about it! Thank you :)
This is much better after sitting awhile, especially when refrigerated and reheated. We did not like the crust at all, despite pre-baking it. The 'filling' was alright. I opted to caramelize half of the onions (with the addition of balsamic at the end to scrap of the stuck on bits), used more garlic, more cheese and added some fresh rosemary. I think I'll stick to regular quiche though.
I'm not a fan of onions but I made this pie and LOVED it!! Hubby loved it so much he ate half of it himself! I had to make some adjustment ... didn't have enough crackers to make the base so I threw in 1/2 cup of bread crumbs & there was a leek in the fridge so I sliced that up and added it to the onions and garlic - turned out brilliant, will definately make this again!
Loved this crust! Used it for a different recipe. I did cook it a little before I filled it, as per some of the other reviews.
I really enjoyed this but I would have liked more onion than the 2 cups!I will make again but adding more onion next time.
We LOVED this! Used Ritz crackers for crust. For cheese I used swiss and Asiago which gave it lovely flavor! Also used 2% milk rather than whole, next time will try skim. This dish would add a nice touch to any type of meal. Thank you!! Pretty easy to make also!
DeeeLish!
I made this the other day and my son-in-law loved it. He took it for lunch the next day and said it was awesome. I'm glad I made it.
This was awesome! Highly recommend if you like onions. It's a nice replacement for the "usual" green bean casserole made during the holiday seasons. I made it with salisbury steak and mashed potatoes. Very yummy!
I agree with the people who said this needs to sit before serving, like 15 minutes at least. Next time I'll use less milk too, I don't like my pie or quiche so watery. Flavor was excellent though.
I made this because I had some onions I needed to use, and it came out wonderful. It has a great flavor and makes a nice side dish. I will make this again.
This is a quick and easy recipe. After you saute the onions and then they bake in the oven, you really understand why the recipe title starts with sweet. We added some cajun seasoning. Maybe extra sharp cheddar?
Awesome recipe. I fixed it for our family dinner night and everyone loved it! The only problem was there just wasn't enough for everyone to have a large piece! I will definately be making this again. Thank you
We liked this a lot. Very buttery and flavorful. I think it would be even better with some additional veggies added to it. Maybe some sauteed mushrooms? Or some tomatoes? I will try making it again with some additions.
This was great but I added cheddar on top!
Fabulous just as it is! Looks and tastes great!
My husband and I liked this for an occasional side dish. Just got shriners onions and needed to cook some up. Halved the recipe and used a small pie pan. Used Ritz crackers for the crust and half & half instead of milk (because that's what I had) and followed the recipe the rest of the way. Sweet and tasty.
Thank you Andi. A wonderful recipe that will be made many, many times. We loved it. My hubby is very fussy and he went back for seconds. I noticed some said their crust was soggy. I used a regular pie crust, baked at 375 degrees F for 35 minutes then dropped down to 350 degrees for 10 more minutes. It was perfect in every way and I cannot say enough thanks for it. Yummo :-) Bev
By far one of the best hot side dishes I have had, ever! I couldn't stop eating it! Definitely a great side dish for a wide array of main meals!
Awesome! My husband was skeptical but he was quickly changed around after trying it. Good way to use up onions too. This is a great side dish for beef especially.
This is excellent! Followed it mostly to the letter but chopped the onion rather than sliced into rings. I also baked the crust for 10 minutes before adding the filling as suggested. Might try bacon added to the mixture next time...
Very Yummy, and a diffrent side to play with :)
I was very pleased with this recipe. The crust was a little thick, so next time I will use less crackers, maybe by 1/4 cup. My husband loved it. The onion taste wasn't too strong. It was just right.
This was delicious. I made it for a family gathering and there was barely a sliver left for me. I prepared it several days before and froze it for transport. Reheated really well.It's been requested for our next gathering already.
There are only two of us, so I scaled the recipe down. I made it as described but used single serving pie pans. We will serve it to company, but I will still use single serving pie pans. It's easy to make and to serve. WE also precooked pie shells for 7 minutes.
Really delicious! I added a pinch of brown sugar to the onion mixture and pure-baked the crust. Love love love!
Great recipe. Did prebake the crust 10 min. Used shredded cheddar & jack & then swiss slices on top, browned and looked as good as it tasted. Next time I will cut way back on the butter. This recipe begs all kinds of variations - ham, asparagus, etc.
This was a great side dish for our camping trip. We had a wonderful pork loin, and the onions were a fantastic different addition. I may consider using a little yellow squash for a little more volume to the dish. It really had a rich flavor.
Made changes mostly because of where I live and what's available ...I used a smoked salt, a whole head of garlic (small and bland here), swiss instead of cheddar with a bit of parmigiana reggiano and the paprika was actually a spice blind from Morocco. Amaze - balls! A new family favorite and my new go to for a pot-luck party dish. Trying it with spiced crackers for crust (Ritz hard to find and do not like the local version much)...we'll see. Thanks for the inspiration!
Was very yummy. My parents loved it and asked me to make it again soon.
The Walla Walla sweet onions have just begun appearing in the stores this week, so I felt the need to celebrate that and chose this recipe. I had to make it gluten free so used some gluten free crackers instead of the Ritz-type crackers, and baked the crust for 5 minutes before I filled it as recommended in another review. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It went well with BBQ ribs.
This had a lovely flavor. I would make this anytime for a family dinner. Easy to make and the flavors of the sweet onion really came thru. Not too eggy.
If you love sweet onions, you will love this!! I did bake the crust for about 5 minutes as others suggested , turned out delicious. Served with grilled pork chops and a fruit salad. Couldn't ask for a better dinner and everyone loved it. Thanks so much for sharing, Andi !!
OMG, this was so good! I did not include the "crust". I carmelized the onions during the last 2 minutes of cooking with raw orange blossom honey. I then added bacon. This was so sweet and rich that I did not need to make dessert with our meal!
Served this to my once a week ladies group and they all raved about a wonderful savory pie. It makes your home smell yummy as well.
Made this with premade pecan crust. whole family liked it...even picky eaters. made for a special dinner as small portions side dish
This was quite good. Evryone was a little afraid to try something called onion pie, but it looked pretty (I put sliced tomatoes on top as several reviewers reccommended), so they ate and thoroughly enjoyed it. I followed many reviewers and cut back on the butter, used swiss cheese, prebaked the crust for 10 minutes, and had part of a can of evaporated milk in the fridge and used that instead of the whole milk. I would make this again!
Fantastic! I didn't tell my onion hating 12 year old the name. I told him it was a cheese concoction. He LOVED it. Will definitely make again as it was a hit at home and at my husband's office where the little bit of leftover went. Great recipe.
One of our all time fave recipes!! Delicious!!!
I made this over the weekend....delicious. I added slices of tomatoes on the top. Fabulous, would make for company in a heartbeat
I made this exactly as it is written. After my first bite I told my father, "Ooops, I meant to pre-bake the crust as others had suggested." It was good and I was not disappointed with how it turned out. We will eat it again!
will make it again.
Excellent recipe-very versital. I added mushrooms and a little sherry to bring out the flavors. Will be making it again!
Wow, this was awesome!! Even though I did make changes, I have no doubt that made as is it would still be very good. Like some others suggested, I added extra veggies: mushrooms, yellow peppers and zucchini. I also added several different cheeses: Swiss, Gruyere, and an Italian blend. This recipe could be made many different ways and still be delicious! Love that!
This was really delish....but like so many other said, bake the cracker crumbs first. YUMMN
Very tasty and simple.
I cannot believe how awesome this dish turned out. So easy to whip up. If you are an onion fan, you will absolutely love this bad boy. This will be a regular in my house.
We like this. Only made once, found the onion filling to be a little bland, but we like lots of flavour to our food. If I made again I may add more garlic or seasonings. I don't think I would make the crust again. Cooked before I added filling and was soggy. I may skip the crust altogether or use a pie crust.
As others have noted, this is an easily adaptable, easy to make recipe, and that's what my rating is based upon. I added a chopped leek and 2 minced shallots because there are few things in life they can't improve, and I used Swiss instead of cheddar. This onion lover will make these changes next time: I will use unsalted butter in the crust and prebake it. The crust was unpleasantly moist and spongey to me., but a bread pudding fan might like it as is. I'd like to try this as an appetizer in a mini muffin tin, and maybe mix a little cracker crumbs with the cheese for a little extra crunch.
I love this recipe. I added fresh tomatoes and jalapenos sliced and placed on top of cheese. Be sure place a paper towel over tomatoes to get excess water out before placing on top of pie. Serve with smoked chicken legs and thighs or meatloaf. Delicious.
Followed the recipe with the exception of baking the crust and adding a little Parmesan cheese on top. Delicious hot or cold. Will definitely make again.
