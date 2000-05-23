Steamed Zucchini

This "recipe," for as basic and simple as it is, was disappointing. I chose it not for its unique qualities or its creativity, but simply for that fact that I'm not too familiar using a steamer so I chose this as a reference guide to gauge how long to steam the zucchini. Even being strictly just a "recipe" for how to steam zucchini, it was way off. The cooking time is far too long, resulting in zucchini that turned to mush once touched. For a recipe that calls for nothing more than cooking directions and simply seasoning with olive oil and a little garlic (not even salt and pepper!) one would have thought that its fundamental purpose, steaming the zucchini until done, would have offered a reliable cooking time. Next time I do this (if I even bother to steam zucchini again) I'd immediately shave a good four or five minutes off the cooking time. You can always cook it longer, but once it's mush, it's mush.

