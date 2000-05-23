Steamed Zucchini

A quick and healthy way to make zucchini.

Recipe by BARBLUVSFOOD

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Trim ends from zucchini. Cut each one in half, then cut each half lengthwise into quarters.

  • Place zucchini and garlic into a steamer basket, then place the steamer basket into the pot. Steam for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the zucchini are tender.

  • Transfer zucchini to a large bowl. Mash the garlic and put it in the bowl with the zucchini. Drizzle the olive oil into the bowl and toss until the vegetables are coated with oil and garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 3.7g; sodium 6.2mg. Full Nutrition
