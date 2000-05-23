Steamed Zucchini
A quick and healthy way to make zucchini.
A quick and healthy way to make zucchini.
Fast, easy and delicious. I did make a few changes. I steamed the cut zucchini for about six minutes in the microwave, then drained the liquid and arranged it in a baking pan. I drizzled it with a mixture of olive oil and garlic, and sprinkled it with salt, pepper, lemon juice and shredded Parmesan cheese. I baked it in a 350º oven for a few minutes until the cheese melted. Fantastic!Read More
This "recipe," for as basic and simple as it is, was disappointing. I chose it not for its unique qualities or its creativity, but simply for that fact that I'm not too familiar using a steamer so I chose this as a reference guide to gauge how long to steam the zucchini. Even being strictly just a "recipe" for how to steam zucchini, it was way off. The cooking time is far too long, resulting in zucchini that turned to mush once touched. For a recipe that calls for nothing more than cooking directions and simply seasoning with olive oil and a little garlic (not even salt and pepper!) one would have thought that its fundamental purpose, steaming the zucchini until done, would have offered a reliable cooking time. Next time I do this (if I even bother to steam zucchini again) I'd immediately shave a good four or five minutes off the cooking time. You can always cook it longer, but once it's mush, it's mush.Read More
Fast, easy and delicious. I did make a few changes. I steamed the cut zucchini for about six minutes in the microwave, then drained the liquid and arranged it in a baking pan. I drizzled it with a mixture of olive oil and garlic, and sprinkled it with salt, pepper, lemon juice and shredded Parmesan cheese. I baked it in a 350º oven for a few minutes until the cheese melted. Fantastic!
I'm a huge fan of zucchini and this is a great way to prepare it. I made it a little easier by steaming it in the microwave - zucchini never takes long to steam just few minutes. I only let it get tender crisp, then lightly scored it, sprinkled it with a bit of olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic then roasted it in the oven at 400 until done. Like others, I topped it off with a bit of Parmesan - YUM!
My husband and I loved this recipe. We thought it lacked a little something so we topped the dish off with grated parmesan cheese - AWESOME!!!!
Tried this recipe today but added some parmesan reggiano like others. I also used both yellow and green squash. It was fab. A word of caution, let the squash drain before dressing it or it will be watered down.
The easiest and healthiest way to prepare zucchini, yellow squash (not to mention a host of other nutritious veggies!) We added several additional cloves of garlic to the steamer, skipped the oil altogether, and topped with freshly ground pepper only. this disappears as soon as it's done. Thanks so much, Barb. Fantastic!
This "recipe," for as basic and simple as it is, was disappointing. I chose it not for its unique qualities or its creativity, but simply for that fact that I'm not too familiar using a steamer so I chose this as a reference guide to gauge how long to steam the zucchini. Even being strictly just a "recipe" for how to steam zucchini, it was way off. The cooking time is far too long, resulting in zucchini that turned to mush once touched. For a recipe that calls for nothing more than cooking directions and simply seasoning with olive oil and a little garlic (not even salt and pepper!) one would have thought that its fundamental purpose, steaming the zucchini until done, would have offered a reliable cooking time. Next time I do this (if I even bother to steam zucchini again) I'd immediately shave a good four or five minutes off the cooking time. You can always cook it longer, but once it's mush, it's mush.
Very good. Would make again. I did not know steamed garlic mashed up so well. I also added a bit of grated parmesan cheese.
Very good and very easy. I used butter instead of olive oil. The best zucchini I have ever had.
I'm the only zucchini fan in the family and I loved this recipe. It's healthy, easy and tasty. My family didn't care for it only because it's zucchini, not because of the recipe.
so easy and fast. i did add parmesan and some fresh cracked pepper. i will definately make this again. thank you for a different way to serve a healthy side dish. i served this along w/ chicken marsala and a green salad
I love it! I may use a little more garlic next time, and i did put a splash of salt on it...but I mean it was perfect! Will make again and again and again!
Very good. The mashed steamed garlic is the secret ingredient of this dish. I used a dash of Italian season on the zucchini before I placed it in the steamer. And, I also sprinkled a little bit of salt and pepper on the finished dish.
Fabulous taste and so simple!
needed a touch of salt =)
This is a quick, healthy, basic recipe.
I love the simplicity of this recipe. Steaming is my favorite way to cook vegetables. Great idea with the garlic too! I over cooked the zucchini so my hubby and son didn't like the texture. But it had great flavor. Not, spectacular, but very good for a Wednesday night dinner!
A super easy and healthy way to prepare zucchini! I loved how easy it was to mash up the garlic. This tasted really good without much prep work. I consider it a success when my husband will eat the veggies voluntarily!
Wow, this surprised me. I needed something really quick and easy since dinner was basically ready but I had no side dish prepared yet. This couldn't have been simpler! Just added a little S & P to top it off. Love the garlic. Thanks for the recipe!
Amazing! I was looking for something to make with all the little zucchinis from my garden and this was perfect!
Great recipe! It was easy, quick and the family loved it. Thanks.
We didn't love this. By putting the steamer basket in a pot of water, the zucchini is essentially being boiled. The garlic added a nice flavor but it just ended up being okay even with throwing on a little parmesan at the end.
Great simple recipe. I added salt and pepper when it was finished but that is not needed in the recipe, just common sence.
This was good; a bit strong in olive oil flavor, though.
Really good. Looking for an herb to add to it, but loved it as is. Wondering what to add. Easy and quick too!
I love zucchini and since I am watching my weight I eat it all the time. This was a nice change to my taste buds! Instead of using olive oil I replaced it with yogurt butter (this is about 90 calories less) I also more garlic since I love garlic and I added to taste salt and pepper! This is quick, easy, filling as a meal all alone and very yummy! Thanks for sharing.
Very tasty, just make sure that you don't overcook it.
Fast and easy.
I'm giving this a 4 because my husband like it a lot. I did add some parm but I found it kinda bland. I will play with the recipe and update my review later.
Loved it, aslso splashed it with balsamic yummy!
This is a really delicious and simple recipe...a great way to use up that extra zucchini from the garden! I did add a couple dashes of salt and pepper along with about 1 tablespoon fresh grated Parmesan cheese. My family raved about it and there were no leftovers.
Fast, simple, healthy, tasty. My toddler ate a giant serving! I placed the steamed garlic in a small bowl with the olive oil and some sea salt and mixed that all together - then gently folded the oil/salt/garlic mixture into the zucchini with a spatula. Would repeat. Great for those times when you need to get a healthy dinner on the table fast with as little fuss as possible!
Loved it. So simple and my picky 4 year old LOVED it!
I just made this recipe for lunch. It was easy, tasted great, and very filling. Thanks so much for the recipe.
There was not really any garlic taste, and the olive oil adds unnecessary fat. I think the cloves should've been steamed whole with the zucchini or just completely omitted, as well. Mediocre at best.
This is so simple but incredibly delicious. I added a mixture of cajun style spices and topped with some grated Romano cheese.
Yum! A little salt, pepper and LEMON JUICE makes it a 5*! Thanks for sharing.
Loved this! Great side dish, I steamed it in the micro, took 3.5 minutes. Great for someone who can't eat dairy, thanks!
Good but I prefer to do this with grilled zucchini instead.
Good, but changed it a bit, used butter instead of the oil, added garlic salt and parmesan, probably not as healthy as Barb intended.
Even better with a little Parmesan sprinkled over it just before serving! My daughter who hates most veggies, loves this zucchini dish.
Mmmmmm! Perfect. Nice and flavourful. The EVOO and garlic are not too overpowering, yet you can still taste them, just ehough. Love this recipe.
The zucchini lacked flavor. Maybe it needed more garlic or an herb flavor like dill. It was ok but wouldn't make again.
I wasn't overly impressed but no one asked if they could put them back in the bowl.
This was pretty good. I loved the way that the garlic turned out as I have never steamed it before.
I threw a few remaining brussel sprouts I had on hand in with the zuchinni just to use them up. Nice flavor, easy preparation. Don't over steam otherwise they will be really soggy!
It was wonderful!! I added a few more garlic cloves to add some more flavor.
This was so good and so easy. Like other reviewers, I decreased the steam time. I also added the grated Parmesan as a reviewer suggested. This was so yummy, it will become one of our go-to'sfor a quick side dish.
This was really easy to make. I also steamed shredded carrots and broccoli with the zucchini. I sprinkled a little juice from a real lemon.
made this as a side to Skillet Gnocchi with chard and white beans, roasted as suggested, and enjoyed. Thanks for an easy recipe.
Not my favorite zucchini recipe. I think I steamed a bit too long so zucchini was soggy. I prefer to grill it.
Quick and easy. Really fresh and light. Great alternative.
Fantastic recipe! Easy to make and very healthy. This will be a go-to for dinner!
If you don't have the time to grille or roast this is an excellent recipe. I followed the recipe exactly which I usually do first time out. I must admit just before servingI I sprinkled some grated Parmesan cheese over it. Delish!
SOOOOOOOOOOOOO good! I took someone else's advice and added some shredded parmasean, as well as some salt and pepper. It was delicious!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections