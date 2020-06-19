Simple Citrus Pie

Rating: 2.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This pie is perfect for people who think that traditional pies (pecan, cherry, etc.) are just too sweet. It puts a light and tangy spin on any holiday, or picnic! It was a huge hit at Thanksgiving this year, and I plan to make it again for Christmas!

By Annie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash the oranges, lemon, and lime thoroughly and slice as thinly as possible. Combine the sliced fruit, 2 cups of the sugar and the nutmeg in a large bowl. Toss to combine. Let stand for at least 2 hours or up to overnight, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs in a small bowl. Line a 9 inch pie pan with one half of the prepared pastry. Remove the sliced fruit from the bowl and arrange in the crust, leaving any accumulated juices behind. Pour the beaten eggs over fruit.

  • Place the top crust on the pie, crimp the edges, and poke decorative holes to vent. Brush crust with milk and sprinkle with the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees F and bake pie until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 additional minutes.

  • Allow pie to cool and refrigerate. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 80.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 270.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Annie
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2008
No DO NOT peel the fruit first... Leaving the rinds on gives it a much more interesting color and texture... Sorry about the vagueness. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

EDDWARD
Rating: 1 stars
12/15/2008
instructions are either unclear or the makings are not compatable. Read More
Helpful
(7)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Annie
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2008
No DO NOT peel the fruit first... Leaving the rinds on gives it a much more interesting color and texture... Sorry about the vagueness. Read More
Helpful
(18)
EDDWARD
Rating: 1 stars
12/15/2008
instructions are either unclear or the makings are not compatable. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sue A.
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2008
This sounds like a variation of Shaker Lemon Pie which I have made and everyone found delicious. I haven't made the Citrus Pie yet but I will. P.S. I wonder if the person who thought the recipe was vague/incompatible actually tried to make it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Robin
Rating: 1 stars
06/24/2009
I had to make this myself as I don't take much stock in reviews from people who have never amde the recipes. This was a waste of time and ingredients. I followed the recipe exactly-too much dough and jst tasted like sugared fruit rinds. Would not make it again Read More
Helpful
(3)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022