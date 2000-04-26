Spiced Up Potatoes

I’m so glad I went for it. I almost didn’t. What I love about this site is you can type in a specific ingredient and recipes will come up for that ingredient. Today, I had canned potatoes and it brought me to this recipe. I always read reviews…always. It helps to see what others who’ve tried the recipe think of it. What I don’t understand are reviews when the original ‘main’ ingredient is completely changed due to ‘preference’. This was a recipe for ‘canned’ potatoes. The reviews almost made me not try this because they were (almost) all about using ‘real’ potatoes. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl and then put it into the pan (the before picture). I did use garlic powder instead of salt as some suggested. I added parsley towards the end of the cooking time. At 12 minutes they were fine - I like mine browner so I let it go another 2 minutes. Finished product was great! (the after picture) Thank you Jodi Smith for a wonderful way to perk up some canned potatoes. This recipe will be a go-to for me when I have canned potatoes on hand. SIDE NOTE: It's really important to drain the potatoes and rinse thoroughly.

