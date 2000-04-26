Spiced Up Potatoes

Sliced potatoes with seasonings to give it an excellent flavor. This is a great side dish for any main course meal. You can add more of the seasonings for your liking. I suggest a little more paprika, it gives it a great flavor. You can also put in bacon bits when cooking if you would like.
I’m so glad I went for it. I almost didn’t. What I love about this site is you can type in a specific ingredient and recipes will come up for that ingredient. Today, I had canned potatoes and it brought me to this recipe. I always read reviews…always. It helps to see what others who’ve tried the recipe think of it. What I don’t understand are reviews when the original ‘main’ ingredient is completely changed due to ‘preference’. This was a recipe for ‘canned’ potatoes. The reviews almost made me not try this because they were (almost) all about using ‘real’ potatoes. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl and then put it into the pan (the before picture). I did use garlic powder instead of salt as some suggested. I added parsley towards the end of the cooking time. At 12 minutes they were fine - I like mine browner so I let it go another 2 minutes. Finished product was great! (the after picture) Thank you Jodi Smith for a wonderful way to perk up some canned potatoes. This recipe will be a go-to for me when I have canned potatoes on hand. SIDE NOTE: It's really important to drain the potatoes and rinse thoroughly.
This recipe needs to be revised. 1) If you are like me and have ever tasted canned potatoes, then you probably know that their taste barely resembles fresh potatoes. If you are going to make this recipe, I STRONGLY recommend you use FRESH potatoes. Canned ones are gross! Also, 2) The amount of salt in the recipe is way too much! I would recommend only 1/2 teaspoon. You can always add some more salt, but it is quite hard to take it away once you have added it. If you are still ISO a garlic flavor, add a few cloves of freshly minced garlic. Yum! With these revisions, this recipe MIGHT be worth trying.
I’m so glad I went for it. I almost didn’t. What I love about this site is you can type in a specific ingredient and recipes will come up for that ingredient. Today, I had canned potatoes and it brought me to this recipe. I always read reviews…always. It helps to see what others who’ve tried the recipe think of it. What I don’t understand are reviews when the original ‘main’ ingredient is completely changed due to ‘preference’. This was a recipe for ‘canned’ potatoes. The reviews almost made me not try this because they were (almost) all about using ‘real’ potatoes. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl and then put it into the pan (the before picture). I did use garlic powder instead of salt as some suggested. I added parsley towards the end of the cooking time. At 12 minutes they were fine - I like mine browner so I let it go another 2 minutes. Finished product was great! (the after picture) Thank you Jodi Smith for a wonderful way to perk up some canned potatoes. This recipe will be a go-to for me when I have canned potatoes on hand. SIDE NOTE: It's really important to drain the potatoes and rinse thoroughly.
I have canned potatoes and let them sit in the cabinet because I couldn't stand them. Then I figured, someone has had to do something with those! And the rest, as they say, is history. They were delicious! I had everything but the paprika, will have to get. And I use garlic powder, not salt, so I added some sea salt. Next time, I will turn the heat up and cook them a little crispier. But all in all, I found something tasty and easy to do with those potatoes. What I did not get was people remarking about canned vs fresh potatoes. The recipe was for "canned potatoes". And I, for one, am grateful.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/28/2001
This recipe needs to be revised. 1) If you are like me and have ever tasted canned potatoes, then you probably know that their taste barely resembles fresh potatoes. If you are going to make this recipe, I STRONGLY recommend you use FRESH potatoes. Canned ones are gross! Also, 2) The amount of salt in the recipe is way too much! I would recommend only 1/2 teaspoon. You can always add some more salt, but it is quite hard to take it away once you have added it. If you are still ISO a garlic flavor, add a few cloves of freshly minced garlic. Yum! With these revisions, this recipe MIGHT be worth trying.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2002
I made a few changes to this recipe and ended up really liking it. I used fresh potatoes instead of canned and added some fresh garlic gloves. I loved the flavor. I used cooking spray in the pan as well as some butter to make sure the potatoes were coated with all the spices. It took longer to cook than the recipe said though...more like 25 minutes. Will make again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/08/2001
Use much less garlic salt. Probably 1/2 tsp would be enough.
This wasn't bad. I used fresh potatoes since I don't use canned potatoes. I used fresh garlic instead of the salt. I decreased the paprika by a third but it was still way too much, next time I will decrease it by two-thirds. Since I used fresh potatoes, I simmered them in water for a few minutes and then plunged them in cold water before beginning the saute because I feared they would be a little hard. Turned out great other than the excess paprika, which is why I gave it 3 stars.
I used canned potatoes (which I've never had) and they were good, not gross at all. These were really tasty and I'll make again. I didn't use the recommended measured amounts of spice, but just shook it on to my liking. They cooked real fast too. I also went a bit light on the butter as well. I only made (1) 15 oz can too.
I used 6 large potatoes, sliced (I'll pass on the canned version) and only used 1 TBLS of the Italian & Paprika seasoning. About halfway through, I had to add another 2 TBLS of butter because most of it had cooked away and by the end I thought "my god! I can't serve these!" because they didn't look that appealing. The spices made them look very brown and almost burnt. HOWEVER, my patient roommate (who helped cook these) convinced me to give them a try. I was surprised that they tasted good! We really liked these. It did take a little longer to cook because I used fresh potatoes but I would make these again, but not for a formal affair. Thanks Jodi!
This would be great if the paprika was reduced. That's all you could taste and it made it a little bitter. Next time I would reduce the paprika to 1 tbs and add some salt. Nice way to use canned potatoes though.
I used 6 large potatoes, sliced (I'll pass on the canned version) and only used 1 TBLS of the Italian & Paprika seasoning. About halfway through, I had to add another 2 TBLS of butter because most of it had cooked away and by the end I thought "my god! I can't serve these!" because they didn't look that appealing. The spices made them look very brown and almost burnt. HOWEVER, my patient roommate (who helped cook these) convinced me to give them a try. I was surprised that they tasted good! We really liked these. It did take a little longer to cook because I used fresh potatoes but I would make these again, but not for a formal affair. Thanks Jodi!
Needed a quick side dish. This was great for that, but I'm not sure I'm a fan of canned potatoes. I added a small tin of canned mushrooms which added to the good flavor. Will try again using fresh potatoes as some suggested.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.