Spiced Up Potatoes

Sliced potatoes with seasonings to give it an excellent flavor. This is a great side dish for any main course meal. You can add more of the seasonings for your liking. I suggest a little more paprika, it gives it a great flavor. You can also put in bacon bits when cooking if you would like.

By Jodi Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet at a medium heat. Stir in the potatoes, garlic salt, Italian seasoning and paprika. Stir the potatoes around occasionally. The potatoes should cook for about 12 minutes or until potatoes are a red-brown color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 636.6mg. Full Nutrition
