Smothered Green Beans

Fresh green beans with bacon and onions and robust garlicky flavor.

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat; cook until fat begins to render. Stir in onion and garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute.

  • Stir in beans and water. Cook until water has evaporated and beans are tender. Add more water as needed until beans are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 343.2mg. Full Nutrition
