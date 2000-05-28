Smothered Green Beans

Nice change from the traditional green bean casserole for the Holidays. Used a packaged thick sliced bacon and frozen whole petite green beans. Cooked the bacon whole first until it was crisp then removed from pan. As per other reviews only retained about 1 tablespoon of the grease. When I added the beans and the water I put a lid on the pan but left it cracked which allowed the beans that were not in the water to steam, while allowing the water to evaporate. When the beans were cooked and the water was pretty much gone, I returned the crisp bacon which I had chopped to the pan and tossed, put the lid on tightly and just let it sit for about two hours. I didn't want the beans to get mushy, but did want the bacon to soften up a bit. Right before serving I just heated it up. Everybody loved it - will definitely make again.

