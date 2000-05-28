Smothered Green Beans
Fresh green beans with bacon and onions and robust garlicky flavor.
Fresh green beans with bacon and onions and robust garlicky flavor.
Nice change from the traditional green bean casserole for the Holidays. Used a packaged thick sliced bacon and frozen whole petite green beans. Cooked the bacon whole first until it was crisp then removed from pan. As per other reviews only retained about 1 tablespoon of the grease. When I added the beans and the water I put a lid on the pan but left it cracked which allowed the beans that were not in the water to steam, while allowing the water to evaporate. When the beans were cooked and the water was pretty much gone, I returned the crisp bacon which I had chopped to the pan and tossed, put the lid on tightly and just let it sit for about two hours. I didn't want the beans to get mushy, but did want the bacon to soften up a bit. Right before serving I just heated it up. Everybody loved it - will definitely make again.Read More
As I always have with other vegetables as well, I frequently cook green beans with bacon and garlic. It was the addition of onion and the cooking method itself, that caught my eye. I always saute the bacon and garlic, then add the COOKED green beans to the pan and toss to coat. With this recipes's method, the green beans lose their vibrant color, the bacon gets limp, and the dish looks "muddied" overall. I'll stick to my method, where both the beans and the bacon retain their rich color and where the bacon flavor enhances, rather than overwhelms, the beans.Read More
As I always have with other vegetables as well, I frequently cook green beans with bacon and garlic. It was the addition of onion and the cooking method itself, that caught my eye. I always saute the bacon and garlic, then add the COOKED green beans to the pan and toss to coat. With this recipes's method, the green beans lose their vibrant color, the bacon gets limp, and the dish looks "muddied" overall. I'll stick to my method, where both the beans and the bacon retain their rich color and where the bacon flavor enhances, rather than overwhelms, the beans.
Nice change from the traditional green bean casserole for the Holidays. Used a packaged thick sliced bacon and frozen whole petite green beans. Cooked the bacon whole first until it was crisp then removed from pan. As per other reviews only retained about 1 tablespoon of the grease. When I added the beans and the water I put a lid on the pan but left it cracked which allowed the beans that were not in the water to steam, while allowing the water to evaporate. When the beans were cooked and the water was pretty much gone, I returned the crisp bacon which I had chopped to the pan and tossed, put the lid on tightly and just let it sit for about two hours. I didn't want the beans to get mushy, but did want the bacon to soften up a bit. Right before serving I just heated it up. Everybody loved it - will definitely make again.
This turned out yummy, although the onion and garlic flavor was overshadowed by the bacon. It was also a tad greasy so I felt like it wasn't as healthy as green beans should be. Next time I think I will cook the bacon completely in the pan first, then set aside to drain on paper towels. I will pour out all but a tablespoon or two of grease, and then cook the beans, onion and garlic in those drippings with the water. Hopefully that will allow some of the other flavors to come out.
Have used this recipe for years, but I traditionally drain the bacon grease before cooking the garlic and onion as I have found that it tends to overpower the other flavors found in this recipe and add the bacon back prior to serving. Chicken broth vs water also gives a better flavor to the finished dish. Easy to modify to your own family's taste buds, ie., add mushrooms, toasted almonds, even gorgonzola cheese. Thanks Michele for a winner!
This is a GREAT tasting recipe! Reminded me of green beans from when I was a kid. I just cut up the bacon with kitchen shears, it's a lot easier than using a knife.
i cooked the bacon, onions and garlic together while i boiled the beans quickly in a little chicken broth with a slice of bacon for added cooking flavor and then added fresh sliced mushrooms to the mix to saute i blanched the beans --plunge in cold water --to keep their color and crispness--then added them to the fry pan mix and heated together--since i like to make things ahead i put it aside and later put it in the oven to heat up at dinner time (would have used the micro if the oven hadn't been on already-- very good blend of flavors
Great side dish, though I wouldn't recommend covering the skillet while cooking - the bacon and onions got a little watery. I added toasted almonds which added to its great flavor.
I was hoping that the little black cloud from friday would clear out, and I FINALLY did something right...made a successful meal, which included these beans. YUM. I used red onion (my favorite) and instead of water, I used beef broth.. we all liked this one, thanks Michele ;) Now that I am home bound...CHEERS!!
Really tasty way to eat green beans. Everyone enjoyed them, except for my green bean hating 8 year old, but she was the exception! Followed the advice of removing the bacon grease (left just enough to barely cover the pan), cooked the onions and garlic and added chicken broth instead of water. When green beans were just about finished, I added back in the cooked bacon pieces to warm them back up. Will definitely make again!
I thought this was a good recipe although I like to add my previously cooked bacon at the end so it's not soft. I always read other reviews for suggestions. thanks Michelle for the recipe.
When I saw this recipe I realized that it was very similar to what my mom used to make when we were kids. I had to call her and ask if she sweetened it at all as I remembered just a hint of sweetness. Apparently she did and I added a touch of karo syrup. I'm not big on sweets period, but this brought back comforting memories. It was a nice vegie addition to our party yesterday, that the GALS gobbled up while the guys concentrated on the meat. Excellent Michele and thanks!
You can never go wrong with bacon as it always flavor any dish wonderfully. I took a slight detour and blanched the beans in hot water for 1 minute and then set it aside until the bacon, onions and garlic were done cooking. My main concern was losing the green beans bright green color. I removed the bacon, onion and garlic to the side of the pan and added the green beans. I sautéed the green beans in the bacon grease seasoning with Hawaiian sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. The green beans kept their flavor and color. The overall dish was tasty and like I said, you really cannot go wrong with bacon with its crisp salty pork flavor enhancing any dish. This was served with, "Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Rollups," and "Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Orzo," also on this site.
DELICIOUS SIDE DISH WITH ANY MEAL. I HAD BACON LEFT OVER FROM BREAKFAST AND USED THAT. THE BEANS WERE MARVELOUS. VERY TASTY AND DIFFERENT. A REAL HIT. THANK YOU.
This type of recipe is frustrating for non-experts. I wish there was a way to request more info. It says to cook until the beans are tender. Since cooking the bacon/onions takes about 5 minutes and the box says "cook time 30 min" I have to assume I am to boil the beans for 25 minutes. It also says to cook the beans until the water is evaporated, so I assume the pot is uncovered, but usually beans are steamed and that requires a covered pot. I will just assume that "fat begins to render" means the bacon is cooked. Please remember that non-experts read the recipes as well! On the taste side, it seems to taste good. I found the bean taste very strong so perhaps I put too many beans in..oh well..
I removed some of the grease as well, cooked the onions, and then set aside. I ended up cleaning out the pan, putting in the water, garlic powder, and cooked onions. I threw in my fresh green beans, covered them, and let them cook. When I could start smelling them, then I added the bacon and continued to cover it. Finally, I added more garlic powder to bring out that flavor more. VERY good! I may be getting fresh green beans from now on!
I drained most of the bacon fat except for 1-2 Tsp. I cooked my beans seperatly and then added it to the drained cooked bacon, garlic, onion, tossed to coat and it was very good. THX
This is a great recipe for green beans! I followed other reviewers & removed the bacon before adding the beans & liquid. I also used beef stock instead of water then added the bacon back at the end. I made it for the first time 2 nights before Thanksgiving & it was so good we had to add it to the Thanksgiving menu! That time I used chicken stock & it was just as good. This recipe is definately added to our regular rotation & would probably work great with asparagus too. THANKS!
These turned out fabulous. I used frozen thin green beans and 1 T. dried minced onion. I used precooked bacon and left it in slices as I don't eat the bacon and it was easier to just get green beans for my serving in doing that. Don't worry, my hubs was more than happy to put the bacon on his plate. I found some chicken broth opened in the fridge so I replaced half the water for that. Taste these before you salt them as the bacon added quite a bit and I don't think the additional salt was necessary. This was really good.
Good & Tasty. Boil or Steam the beans to half way cooked to your liking. The first time around i used fresh green beans and let boil for about 5 minutes and it burnt my garlic and the beans were still not cooked. Next time i will steam my beans then add to the mixture and will add the garlic at the end.
Simple goodness. I used frozen green beans.
I make this a lot in the summer time. We add diced up new potatoes to ours too.
I make this dish all the time, and it is my bf's ALLTIME FAVORITE veggie side, with the following changes: after seasoning with salt and pepper, I add shredded cheese (usually 5 cheese italian blend) and some crushed croutons....about 3/4 c or more cheese and 1/2 or less crumbs...stir cheese til melted then sprinkle crumbs over and stir to soak up some of the moisture....mmmnmmmnmmmn they ARE good this way! Thanks for the great starter recipe that has become a hit in my house Michele!!!
5/9/16 I made this recipe again tonight, and it is becoming my favorite way to prepare green beans! I follow the recipe very closely, but I now use chicken stock, instead of water, for a flavor boost. I'm a Southern gal, so the bacon in the green beans wasn't new. However, Mom never fixed them like this! I did drain out most of the rendered fat, and I used the baby whole green beans, but stayed true to the recipe after that. Everyone loved them, and hubby went back for thirds! I will make these again, but will probably reserve them for special occasions. Gotta watch those fat grams....
I loved these green beans. They seem so comforting with all that bacon and onion. I used pre-cooked bacon and just browned it with the onions in a little bit of oil. I cooked mine for about 30 minutes to get to the texture that I like.
These are really good and easy! I cooked the bacon in a separate pan and I used about 1 TB. of grease in the other pot. I added the garlic and when it was hot and then dumped in the green beans and water. It took a good 20 min. for the water to evaporate. I also didn't add any onion and left the bacon out until they were all done. I wanted my bacon to be crispy. I will definantly make these again.
Simply, quick, tasty and kid-friendly. The bacon looks watery though in the end, not like those in the picture. Perhaps the recipe omitted statin the bacon had to be withdrawn and re-added after beans are tender.
This is very tastey & easy to make! When I'm short on time I brown chopped canadian bacon w/onions and add a bag of microwave steamed green beans. Toss to coat & it's ready to serve! My husband & my 4 year old love these green beans!!
This is exceptionally good
This is a good, old-fashioned, southern country style green bean recipe. I probably overcooked my beans a little but (until they were soft), but I kindof like tham that way. This recipe reminds me of the green bean my grandma used to make. I'll definately be making this again!
What a nice change from boring green beans!
4 stars as written, 5 with my modifications. During the winter when I can't get fresh green beans, I use drained, canned green beans and I do not use the water but instead use a stick of butter. The water is just way too much liquid. The water is ok if you have all day to let the beans simmer (I usually don't). Now, these are not for those watching their cholesterol! They are so yummy though, my mouth is watering writing this!
I make this for my family a lot. But I also alter the recipe a bit. First I steam my fresh green beans is sea salt and water. Then I add butter to the skillet and throw in a handful of minced onion. Then throw in baby bella mushrooms and saute them for just a few mins. Then add the green beans and to cut the fat out I use bacon bits on top add garlic salt and pepper and watch it disappear. This is one of the only ways I can get my pick children to eat their vegies! Hope you enjoy. Very fast and easy.
Varied this for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it (kids included!) : Used frozen petite green beans instead of fresh along with a generous pinch of red pepper flakes. In a large wok with 1T of olive oil cooked beans with other ingredients for approx. 5 mins. and then added 1/4 cup water, covered and let steam for 3-4 mins. Remove lid and cook until liquid has evaporated. Green beans still have a little crunch to them and these are awesome!!
I picked this because my kids love bacon and I was hoping to get them to eat green beans. They did not like it. I didn't like it either because I felt that the bacon overpowered the flavor of the green beans.
RAVES!!! I served these green beans with our Christmas Prime Rib and there wasn't one drop left on anyones plate. There was a tinly bit left over in the pan in the kitchen and my picky nephew even ate all that with his fingers! It's an easy recipe to follow. I fried the bacon ahead of time because of the last minute time crunch. I crumpled the bacon after it had cooled and left about 3 tablespoons of drippings in the pan. About 30 minutes before serving dinner I finished the recipe and left the beans in the frying pan to stay hot. As a side note, I used 2 lbs fresh green beans and an entire pound of bacon which was good because the relatives kept nibbling on the bacon when I had it sitting on the counter. I will make this again and again.
This was awesome!! I made it just as the recipe said and it is really good! Very healthy, (except for the bacon), and a very tasty side-dish! Will keep this recipe!
I halved the recipe and used frozen beans which worked fine. I also used Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning instead of salt for that authentic Louisiana flavour. An easy side dish thanks!
Very tasty! In the future, I will remove the bacon and all but a teaspoon of the drippings from the pan and return the bacon once the green beans are nearly finished. prefer a bit of crispness to the bacon. I may even reduce the bacon by a couple of strips. This dish WAS quite bacon-y. I will definitely make this again, though! Went wonderfully with roast beef!
I wouldn't have imagined this combination would be so good. I did follow others suggestions and only partially covered the green beans while cooking.
I make a short-cut version, using Oscar Meyer bacon pieces. Put the green beans in a skillet, add a tbls. of butter, minced garlic, bacon, onions and white wine. Cook until green beans are tender, add water if you need more liquid to get the beans done, YUM! No need to add salt, the bacon will get them plenty salty!
The absolute best...couldn't stop tasting while they were cooking. Had to add a little more water, so also added a beef boullion cube. Yummy!!!
This was great! I removed the bacon & added it back in after the beans were done cooking, I didn't want it to get soggy. I also just realized I forgot the garlic, oops - we didn't miss it though
Wow! Tasted like I remember green beans tasting at my southern grandmother's. Subbed 1/4 cup real bacon bits for bacon and sauted the onions and garlic in 1 1/2 tsp of heart healthy margarine instead of using fresh bacon and the bacon grease. My beans were not the most tender but after cooking for about an hour you couldn't tell. Really a nice change of pace from the usual steamed green beans. Will certainly make again.
Very good recipe, I'm not a huge green bean fan but I really liked these. I even got my children to eat some. Its a keeper. The only slight change I made I added fresh mushrooms with the onions, just because I had them and had to do something with them. They didn't change the taste of the beans, I don't believe and they tasted really good. I can't think of anything that wouldn't be good saute in bacon fat, onion and garlic.
I thought this dish was just ok. I think it would be better with less bacon.
We thought this was great. As other reviewers suggested, I first steamed the beans for about 5 minutes. I also used chicken broth instead of water, and threw in some red pepper flakes. These were delicious!!!
my husband will NOT eat green beans and loved this! I used the onion seasoned beef broth and loved it - will make again soon!!
These were awesome!!! They reminded me of a the kind of green beans that are "home grown" that are served at family reunions. I will keep this around to make again and again!!!!
Sounds good....I am making this right now for my family but I'm using canned green beans, I hope it works.
Excellent! Followed reviewers' suggestions and pulled the bacon out, drained part of the grease (used it to fry potatoes), cooked the green beans, and then added the crumbled bacon back in.
With bacon...,hmmm..., it's great. But when I cook the green beans, I always fry them with mashed meat. It's Chinese style and also very tasty.
I cut down the green beans (about 1-2") and boiled them in a separate pot then added them to the skillet the bacon cooked in. I also drained most of the bacon grease before adding the garlic, beans, and salt and pepper to taste (I ommitted the onions so the children would eat them). Finally I allowed everything to simmer for just a few minutes so the flavors could blend. They were a really nice alternative to the greenbean casserole on Thanksgiving.
This was delicious!! I used pole beans, and shallots instead of onions...I was in a hurry, so I sauteed the bacon, garlic and shallots, salt and pepper while I steamed the beans seperately in the microwave for 2 minutes. When the bacon was pretty crispy, I added the beans and sauteed for a few minutes. I will definately make this again. I actually have made a version of this recipe using proscuitto, shallots, garlic, salt, white pepper, and brussel sprouts instead of the beans...it's THE only way to eat brussel sprouts!!!
I make this same recipe except with some minor yet important modifications. I drain the bacon fat completely, even whipe the pan. I then coat the pan with some olive oil and about a tablespoon of butter I then add the garlic and onions, let them cooked for about three minutes and then turn up the heat a little more and sear the green beans more or less tossing them in the pan I then sprinkle some red pepper flakes the chopped bacon right before I turn off the pan, keeping a good bite consistency to the green beans. Delicious!
These are amazing with and without the bacon!! Less calories without the bacon..but VERY YUMMY!! An excellent summer and light side dish!
Delicious. I tried it with just 3 slices of thick applewood smoked bacon and it was plenty. I also used chicken broth in place of water. Also added sliced white mushrooms before I added the broth. Served this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a hit. It's a keeper.
Awesome! Added a little more bacon, and it was delicious!
Nice flavor but way too greasy and a little too much bacon. Might try again - next time draining as much grease as possible after adding garlic and onions but before adding water and beans.
Did NOT like these, sorry. The bacon was soggy and there was WAY toomuch liquid. Next time I will just sautee in olive oil and top with cruncy bacon pieces and almonds.
The family said it was good
These are the best way I have ever had green beans. Very tasty and a great texture. I let mine stir fry a little bit after water is gone to carmelize the onions.
Great recipe! I added a medium potato which balances the salt from the bacon.
I used bacon bits from a jar, as I usually never use the whole rest of the package of bacon. I also used sugar yellow onions from the farm market.....my father-in-law who is an extremely pickey eater actually took all of the leftovers home!!
This smelled amazing cooking! I halfed the amount of bacon and added extra garlic. They are a little greasy but that's southern style green beans ya'll. I will try other suggestions next time and drain the grease. For health's sake. Can't beat fresh green beans and their cheap. Just make sure you cook em 3 or 4 days after you buy em
Even excellent with turkey bacon.
By the time the 1 cup of water had disappeared the green beans were mushy.
good flavor, but prefere ham over bacon
totally awesome!!! i love vegies and my dad used to make something similiar to this when i was at home. it brought back alot of happy memories, and good eating!!
These are AWESOME green beans, thanks! My husband is not a big fan of green vegies, but has asked me to make these twice since the first time. I've had to double the water each time, but we do like our green beans on the softer side. An extra plus is how great the house smells while these are cooking!
Mmmmmmm...........really good. Alot of flavor and ....... it was just really good. Perfect recipe for green beans. Thanks for the recipe! I definitely recommend this one. I served for Thanksgiving, but great for anytime.
I have long been intimidated by fresh green beans and always used canned. I decided to branch out with this recipe. I did not have bacon, so I just used the onion and garlic. It was delicious. I know the bacon would have made it taste even better. I would, however, take the bacon out after I cook it so as not to make the green beans greasy.
I was expecting more of a bacon flavor, but it was very mild. These were good but nothing like Mamma used to make! I'd make again, but add more bacon!
These are so good. I double the onion
Made this for an early Easter dinner with ham and cheesy potatoes. My sister asked for the recipe and my daughter loved it!
I've made this recipe several times and it's always a hit. The only thing I change is using chicken broth instead of water for a little extra flavor. My family loves garlic so I add a little extra. The second time I made this recipe I added a few quartered red potatoes and about half a cup extra broth and it turned out great. I've even made this on the grill in heavy duty foil packets. Fry up your bacon, onions and garlic first, add your liquid, then pour it over the green beans in the foil pack and cook over indirect heat until the green beans are tender.
I made this recipe for the first time on thanksgiving. It was very flavorful and my 18 month old nephew couldn't get enough! The only change I would make would be to cook the bacon in whole strips and then chop up after cooking. I found the bacon to be a little overpowering so I may even just leave it for the cooking process and remove half of it before setting on the table in the serving bowl. I will make this again very soon! Loved it!
I looooove this recipe. I hated green beans with a passion. But this recipe is so good that I actually love green beans now. Plus my mother still makes the green bean casserole, but with this out there no one eats it.
I made these yesterday and spent the day eating the ENTIRE THING. They were great! I added a few crushed red pepper flakes to give them a little kick. I will DEFINITELY be making these again
For those who want that sweetness, add a little bit of brown sugar, it's so good with it!
Made this on Thanksgiving day and it became a family favorite. Used shallots instead of onion and it was perfect.
Very tasty. Made it as an alternative to green bean casserole for Thanksgiving. I would remove the bacon from the pan so it stays crisp before adding the beans and then add it back at the end.
These are great! I made them last night and everyone loved them. I cut the bacon in half, and the beans were not to greasy.
WoW!!! My husband has been doing this for years, didn't know it had a name. He slices bacon into small pieces browns the bacon then adds the onion & cooks until translucent, then the garlic, salt,pepper. He uses a couple of can of french style green beans. no extra water is needed. In fact he drains the water off of the beans a little. Doesnt take any time ready real fast. Our family loves this dish & like the previous comment a nice change from green been casserole.
This Is Very Good and easy recipe for fresh beans.We cooked them a littl slower.Make a great side thanks southernmancookin
This is pretty much the tried and true southern way to make green beans. If you like your beans with some bite to them you won't like these. I love them and its my go to way to fix green beans if not in a hurry. Don't use canned beans! The result will not be near as good, if you don't have fresh frozen is the better alturnative.
My beans had cooked before the liquid had all evaporated (I probably didn't have a full pound) so I threw in a pinch of flour and also celery seed for good measure, made them Germanish. Also I didn't bother slicing or cutting the bacon, I cooked it whole, removed it from the pan, cooked the onion and garlic and then when I added the green beans simply crumbled the bacon in with my hand. So tasty and exactly what I wanted! Served with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled sausage and fresh sliced tomato.
These were great. I only used half the bacon, but otherwise made as written. One of the best ways I've made green beans so far.
Very good. I used real bacon bits. First I browned the red onion and minced garlic with a bit of olive oil, then added bacon bits and green beans and chicken broth. It turned out great!
My kids who are not big green bean eaters, especially fresh green beans, not only ate these first, but they asked for SECONDS. Unheard of for my kids. Definitely a 5 star. Easy to make -- I didn't have thick sliced bacon, but I had packaged real bacon bits. I sauteed these in EVOO along with onion and garlic. Did use a little more salt than called for-- maybe because I didn't fry up the bacon myself. They were good the next morning stirred into scrambled eggs -- what a yummy omlette.
"My family loved this recipe, I would definitly make this again! I think I would probably use canned beans the next time, since fresh beans is hard to find here in the winter."
I really liked this recipe because it was simple. I did add more water and let them simmer away while I was preparing other things on Thanksgiving( I like them more tender).
These green beans remind me of the ultimate comfort food. They are so flavorful and greasy and yummy. I could eat them everyday!
it was vary good i used extra garlic and turkey bacon. i will make it again.
These were a hit at Thanksgiving dinner! Everyone loved them! I did steam my beans first, skipped the water part and just tossed everything together. Very, very tasty!
Perfect complement to my meatloaf - couldn't have tasted better! The best tip is to only use about 2 Tbsp of the bacon grease. That amount was just perfect.
Excellent flavor!
I'd remove some of the bacon fat. But very good
These were excellent and a nice change. Made it as written.
Awesome! I tripled the recipe to serve with Christmas dinner. My mom said they were the best green beans she ever had, which I consider to be the highest compliment. Thanks for a great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections