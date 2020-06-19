Holiday Mimosa
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
Wonderful easy recipe for the holidays! To ensure the sugar crusted on the rim, I made these the evening before with red and white sugar crystal's and let them "sit up"! Preparing ahead of time, allowed the sugar to last through more than one refill of champagne! Beautiful, festive, fun and turned an ordinary glass of champagne into a work of art. Guests definitely felt special when sipping these!Read More
Wonderful easy recipe for the holidays! To ensure the sugar crusted on the rim, I made these the evening before with red and white sugar crystal's and let them "sit up"! Preparing ahead of time, allowed the sugar to last through more than one refill of champagne! Beautiful, festive, fun and turned an ordinary glass of champagne into a work of art. Guests definitely felt special when sipping these!
This is insane good. I could drink these all night. Even my husband, the whiskey drinker, liked this. YUM.
I gave my sister in law the task of making the Christmas brunch cocktail and she came in with this little gem! Oh my it was so good that 3 of us drank the whole pitcher ourselves. Oh and don't skip the sugar rimmed glass it gave it the right festive touch.
OH HOLY COW!!! These were outstanding!! I served these New Years eve and they blew the $50.00 bottle of Gruet Champagne out of the water! I used Patron Citronage, and Turbinado sugar! There were requests for these for brunch!! Alas I was out of champagne... will definitely make again! This recipe is a keeper!!
A great drink to celebrate Mother's Day (or any occasion for that matter!). These are easy to prepare and a tasty twist on traditional mimosas. A definite make again.
i have been looking for this drink and no one knew how to make it. i will try this drink out this weekend, thank you for the recipe. i find out alot of good menues on all recipes this is the best web site to go to
Easy and delicious! I loved the rim with sugar, it looked special! Will make again.
This has been our regular mimosa recipe I've used for years.....nothing is better than this composition in my opinion!
Made this recipe for our Christmas brunch. We have a big family so I recalculated the recipe for 36 servings and made it in my 3-gallon drink dispenser. I rimmed the glasses with red and green sanding sugar (like you use for Christmas cookies) and put one marachino cherry in the bottom of each glass before serving. It was delicious! Be careful with it since it goes down so easily! Thanks for the great recipe!
Yum! This was fun and festive for a New Year's Eve breakfast!
I change the champagne I used Presco!! And also I used Cranberry juice!!! Very delish!!
We’ve never had a mimosa before, so we really didn’t know what to expect. It was tarter than we thought it would be. In a separate little sample, I tried to add a little more liqueur to sweeten it. That did make it sweeter, but it made it too strong in alcohol; therefore, I left it as the recipe stated. I used turbinado sugar for the rim and did it the night before. It worked very well—looked, tasted, and stayed on great. Once we got used to the tartness we liked it. It definitely was a hit and most everyone had seconds. The mimosa added an elegant touch to our Christmas brunch. I’m giving it four stars because I think we would have liked it better a little sweeter. Thank you for sharing.
I really like the addition of the orange liquor. It makes my favorite drink even better!
This was sooooo fun and yummy on Christmas morning while opening presents! Will def make these a tradition!
be careful, these have a kick
Used triple sec instead of grand marnier.
I loved this recipe and will now make it every New Years Day.
I tried this recipe for x-mas and loved it!!
Great drink without sugar, and preety sweet!
I made this for our new year party. Our friends loved it. Easy to mix but gives the sizzle to get the party started.
This is a great twist on the mimosa! It's crazy stupid great and something that I can drink all night long.......or at least 1:2 the night! It's simply amazing and incredibly delicious! If you will excuse me, I need to get back to my mimosa!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections