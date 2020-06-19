Holiday Mimosa

We’ve never had a mimosa before, so we really didn’t know what to expect. It was tarter than we thought it would be. In a separate little sample, I tried to add a little more liqueur to sweeten it. That did make it sweeter, but it made it too strong in alcohol; therefore, I left it as the recipe stated. I used turbinado sugar for the rim and did it the night before. It worked very well—looked, tasted, and stayed on great. Once we got used to the tartness we liked it. It definitely was a hit and most everyone had seconds. The mimosa added an elegant touch to our Christmas brunch. I’m giving it four stars because I think we would have liked it better a little sweeter. Thank you for sharing.