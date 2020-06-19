Holiday Mimosa

33 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.

By SILVREZS

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 drinks
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the orange liqueur in a shallow bowl; put the sugar in a saucer. Dip just the rims of 6 glasses in the orange liqueur and then in the sugar to form a thin sugared rim.

  • Divide remaining orange liqueur and orange juice among the 6 prepared glasses. Top with champagne. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
