Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad

Excellent! I toasted the sesame seeds, lightly, then set it aside. I reduced the oil to 1/3 cup (3T) and the sugar to 1 1/2 Tablespoons. I think that 3T sugar would make the dressing too sweet. I also added fresh grated ginger to the dressing. I poured half of the dressing over the cooked spiral pasta to let the it absorb the flavors. I placed the the pasta and other half of salad dressing in the refrigerator until ready to serve. I had some leftover rotisserie chicken so I chopped that up. This salad is versatile and can be adjusted to other vegetables. For color, flavor and texture, I added sugar snap peas (par boiled), cherry tomatoes, halved, and carrots, julienned. I poured the remainder of the dressing over the pasta along with the chicken and vegetables then tossed to coat evenly. I garnished the pasta salad with chopped green onions and cilantro. To me the salad dressing is the star -very light yet flavorful with an "Asian" flair! The dressing is not too sweet or oily. Everything is seasoned perfectly with a subtle sweetness, little "tang" and fresh flavors. I loved the crunch of the sugar snap peas and carrots. The cherry tomatoes are naturally sweet and brightens up the pasta as well. The cilantro adds a lovely flavor. This salad is appealing, delicious and satisfying! It is perfect for a hot and humid day like today in Hawaii! I also served, "Bruce's Honey Sesame Bread, " also from this website.