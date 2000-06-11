Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad

4.4
1340 Ratings
  • 5 857
  • 4 314
  • 3 112
  • 2 36
  • 1 21

A refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Great for a summer cookout or picnic. Tastes great right away, and even better if you can allow it to marinate for a while.

Recipe by ohines

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sesame seeds, and cook stirring frequently until lightly toasted. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain pasta, and rinse under cold water until cool. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine vegetable oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, sesame seeds, ginger, and pepper. Shake well.

  • Pour sesame dressing over pasta, and toss to coat evenly. Gently mix in chicken, cilantro, and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 308.1mg. Full Nutrition
