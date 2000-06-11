Sesame Pasta Chicken Salad
A refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Great for a summer cookout or picnic. Tastes great right away, and even better if you can allow it to marinate for a while.
This is my favorite recipe that I have found at allrecipes.com - I fell in love with it when I was making (and tasting) the sauce! The sauce is AMAZING and so delicious, really to die for, and it *makes* the dish. The sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and salty, aromatic and delightful. I make this in huge batches and I add cherry tomatoes, blanched snap peas, baby carrots, and celery. We eat it as the main course, and we have yummy leftovers for the day after. I have made this recipe over and over again.Read More
Good sidesish...I'm glad I cut the vegetable oil to 1/4 cup as it was more than enough. I also added half red and green bell pepper, chopped. It is a different type of pasta salad and IF I made it again, I might try adding some toasted ramen noodles for some crunch because it tastes just like a pasta version of "asian salad," also found on this site, which is what I think I'll stick with instead of this one. Thanks anyways!Read More
I've received many compliments on this recipe, having served it a few times. I would only alter a few things: add julienned carrots, sliced water chestnuts and pea pods cut in half on an angle- really adds nice color, texture and flavor. Knock oil down to 1/3 cup otherwise it is REALLY oily. I use fettucine noddles. If you are making this ahead and chilling it (which I would recommend), add half of the dressing while noodles are still warm and will soak up flavor. MMM! Toss the other half of the dressing before serving. I like it warm OR cold, but feel it is better cold. Still great the next day. Will make again and again!!
To DIE for! I reduced the oil to 1/3 cup to make it lower in fat, added a cup of frozen cooked peas and 2 chopped Roma tomatoes for some veggies. Since I love cilantro so much, I increased it to 1/2 cup. The dressing was just amazing! Thanks so much for the recipe!
liked the flavor of this and am a huge fan of cilantro, but this is deffinately a dish I would leave it out! The green onions with the sesame sauce is perfect. You're in better luck when using chunks of chicken, shredded makes the salad a little messy. You can eat this hot or cold its great! second review- this recipe gets better and better as you make it! I'm eating low carb so today I made this (still left the cilantro out) with low carb linguini (snapped them in half so they are short noodles) made the sauce with olive oil instead of vegetable oil, used splenda instead of regular sugar and added vegetables to the green onion like some bok choy, whole canned mushrooms, sugar snap peas, water chestnuts and julianned carrots. INCREDIBLE!! I love this stuff hot and cold. I usually bring a container to work and tend to eat it hot, but by the time its lunch and I'm ready to do that, its gone! great meal and great dish to bring to a party.
I loved this recipe but had to add vegetables. I added cashew halves,, red, yellow, and orange bell pepper, pea pods, carrots, celery, and fresh corn. I also decreased the amount of oil in the recipe and used rice wine and not vinegar. I substituted fresh ginger for powdered and added a touch of lime juice. It is very pretty and tasty! It is now a staple for my family at picnics!
This is a great recipe to build on for your own personal preferences. I cut the oil back to 1/3 cup as the first time I made this is was just to oily. Everything else remained the same. Dressed the salad with 1/2 the dressing mix while the noodles were still warm to absorb the great flavors. Saved the last half to dress again right before serving. Added blanched and juilenned carrots, waterchestnuts for crunch, marinated mushrooms and snowpeas cut on the diagonal for color and presentation. Beautiful salad!
I made this for a picnic yesterday and it was wonderful! Everyone enjoyed it. One of the things I liked so much is that it was very light on a hot day. I followed the advice of several people and used olive oil and only used half the amount. I wondered if it was going to be dry not using all the liquid but it wasn't in the least. In fact, I think if you used all the oil the pasta would be swimming. I will be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe Olivia!
Delicious! Would even be good without the chicken for a vegetarian dish. I added grated carrots for color.
Wow - I'll never buy the store-made sesame pasta salad again! Didn't use chicken, and didn't have ground ginger, but this recipe was GREAT. The green onions & cilantro add a great kick to the pasta. It's good to let the salad chill for at least 30 min. before serving so all the flavors can fuse together.
This recipe was a definite crowd pleaser. I brought it to a picnic and it was gone before dinner time!
This is a great basic recipe which you can tweak for your own tastes. Took the advice of some reviewers and reduced the oil (evoo) and added a little chili oil for a kick. Also added a clove of garlic. Poured some of the dressing on warm noodles; also marinated some chicken breasts in the dressing before cooking. Finally, took fresh snow peas and put them in the bottom of a colander, then poured cooked pasta over them to blanch them. Finished up by adding some red bell pepper for flavor and color. Really enjoyed the result.
Excellent! I toasted the sesame seeds, lightly, then set it aside. I reduced the oil to 1/3 cup (3T) and the sugar to 1 1/2 Tablespoons. I think that 3T sugar would make the dressing too sweet. I also added fresh grated ginger to the dressing. I poured half of the dressing over the cooked spiral pasta to let the it absorb the flavors. I placed the the pasta and other half of salad dressing in the refrigerator until ready to serve. I had some leftover rotisserie chicken so I chopped that up. This salad is versatile and can be adjusted to other vegetables. For color, flavor and texture, I added sugar snap peas (par boiled), cherry tomatoes, halved, and carrots, julienned. I poured the remainder of the dressing over the pasta along with the chicken and vegetables then tossed to coat evenly. I garnished the pasta salad with chopped green onions and cilantro. To me the salad dressing is the star -very light yet flavorful with an "Asian" flair! The dressing is not too sweet or oily. Everything is seasoned perfectly with a subtle sweetness, little "tang" and fresh flavors. I loved the crunch of the sugar snap peas and carrots. The cherry tomatoes are naturally sweet and brightens up the pasta as well. The cilantro adds a lovely flavor. This salad is appealing, delicious and satisfying! It is perfect for a hot and humid day like today in Hawaii! I also served, "Bruce's Honey Sesame Bread, " also from this website.
Who knew that you could make such an awesome Asian pasta salad at home?!?! After reading the "most helpful" reviews, I decided to make a few changes. First, decrease the oil to 1/3 cup. Someone recommended to omit the cilantro & I think that would be a BIG mistake. This dish screams for some freshness, and the cilantro is perfect. I felt that it really needed some veggies, so I added some shredded carrots, sliced cucumber (halved & seeded), and blanched snow peas. Each of them add great crunch. I cut the snow peas and green onion on a diagonal for some flare. I thought it was strange that the recipe called for bow tie pasta. Lo Mein noodles seemed like the most natural and perfect fit to me. You can find them in the Asian isle at your supermarket. That was definitely the most important change to make it feel authentic. I also made it easy on myself by purchasing an already cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store & cubing the meat. I just made it and can already tell that it will be even better when it has a chance to cool down. Make it with the above changes and you will NOT be disappointed!!!
I thought the flavor was fine, but as other reviewers suggested, the addition of snow peas, water chestnuts, etc. would definitely help out an otherwise pretty plain looking pasta salad. The problem I had with it that no one else commented on is that because the dressing is a liquid base and not creamy, it doesn't stick to the pasta at all. When I was done mixing it, the dressing immediately just kind of sank to the bottom of the bowl. I think the recipe is certainly worth playing around with; I think I'll trying heating the dressing ingredients on the stove and add just a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up so that it stays on the bow tie pasta. I'm giving some to my husband in his lunch tomorrow for work, and I've already warned him to make sure he stirs it before he eats it, because all the dressing will be in the bottom of the container.
This was really tasty and unique. I followed the recipe to a "T" and wouldn't change anything next time around. I did keep the noodles separate from the chicken for leftovers so things wouldn't get soggy. Thanks for a great recipe!
I know some hate when a review is posted and you change the recipe, but this was such a good starting point, I think it deserves a 5. What I did differently: used about a 1/4 cup sesame oil, low-sodium tamari sauce, fresh ginger juice, and agave nectar in the dressing. And for the veggies: sliced green onions, thinly-sliced yellow and red pepper, shaved carrots, and edamame. I also used black toasted sesame seeds. It's a beautiful and very tasty dish. I made for lunch and ate warm. Now it's going in the fridge for tomorrow's lunch cold and we'll see which way I prefer it. Oh, I also omitted the cilantro--can't stand the stuff. : )
Great dish! I added mandarin oranges. I also cut back to 1/4 cup vegetable oil and did not add the cilantro. I didn't have any rice vinegar, so I substituted apple cider vinegar. It was delicious!
Terrific! I did leave out the sesame oil since it was the only thing I did not have on hand, I also use dried cilantro which I added when I sauteed the chicken. I also replaced the vegetable oil with extra light olive oil you can not taste a diffrence but it is so much healthier for you. My kids had 3rds. The only change we would make is to saute the green onion with the chicken since 2 out of 5 of us found it to be a bit to strong raw. This is a new summer staple.
I made this for dinner yesterday and my husband and I couldn't quit eating it, the dressing is so yummy! I woke up this morning wondering if it would be good for breakfast. I followed the recipe exactly other than cutting the oil to 1/3 cup and adding some fresh veggies, per some of the other reviewers.
I can't stop eating this stupendous dish. Well, I did stop once for a heart attack. Now I'm back and hope for no more inconveniences.
I made this for a summer bbq party with vegetarians present. I omitted the chicken and added slivered carrots and par cooked flat beans. I would mix the salad with the dressing at the last minute and make 1/2 receipe more dressing. Great recipe, I will make this again. Thanks
This was very, very good. I added some julienne slices of carrots and some sugar snap peas, which I lightly steamed. I also added the water chestnuts, but I would leave them out next time. Not a fan. The sauce is very tasty, and the flavors in the dish complimented each other. Will make again soon!
Delicious! Pasta salads don't usually excite me, but this one has such great reviews, I decided to try it. I love cilantro and so I knew it couldn't be all bad, and it's perfect! I'm glad I followed the other reviews and cut the oil back to 1/3 cup. Like other reviewers, I also added grated carrot, fresh ginger, diced red bell pepper, and sugar snap peas. This is exactly what I'm looking for to take in my lunch! Thanks for the recipe and the helpful reviews. Another AR winner.
This one is a keeper! Delicious! I doubled the sauce. Used Julienned Carrots, sliced water chestnuts, and blanched snow peas. I'm giving it 5 stars and it is not even waiting until tomorrow for the flavors to infuse more. Can't wait to try it then. Thank you for sharing this recipe ohines.
Wow, what a delicious recipe! I subbed spaghetti strings for the bowtie pasta, used 1/4 c. light tasting extra virgin olive oil instead of veg. oil, and added some LaChoy Garlic Ginger Marinade to compensate for the oil. I thinly sliced a raw carrot to add crunchiness. I cut 2 ch. breasts into small pieces and panfried them. Left out the cilantro because I didn't have any. Next time, I'll add some cashews for more crunch as another reviewer suggested. Thanks for the recipe, Ohines!
This pasta salad is fantastic and different. I added some chopped yellow pepper for some crunch and color. Other than that... I cut back on the oil & sugar, and used sugar substitute to cut calories. THanks for sharing!
This is very similar to my favorite recipe for chinese chicken salad. Instead of pasta, I use coleslaw mix and crushed ramen noodles. I add the flavor packets to the dressing mix and add cut baby corn, mandarin oranges and sliced snow peas when in season. Delicious!
The first time I made this, I followed the directions exactly and thought it was pretty plain. I wasn't going to ever make it again, but I had to make dinner on the fly and thought I would give this another chance, with modifications. This recipe is definitely not 5 stars on its own. Many reviewers added veggies because it just falls flat when made as is. I added shredded carrots, chopped green onions, sweet peas, and crushed roasted peanuts. I also seasoned the chicken with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and fresh ground peppercorn melange before cooking, and I added garlic powder and red pepper flakes to the sauce. More seasonings and vegetables make this much more pleasing to the palate.
This turned out great. However, I'm not a huge cilantro fan so I'll leave it out next time. I didn't think it blended very well with the asian flavor either but my husband loved it. I too added shredded carrots which added to it's flavor but it also added some color. I also decreased the oil to 1/4 cup which was plenty. I thought it tasted better served right away than it did as a refrigerated leftover - it lost a lot of its flavor. Great recipe though. Thanks. Oh yeah, the sesame seeds are a must!
Love this recipe. Use shrimp instead of chicken. Have taken this to many barbeques. Let marinate overnight.
This recipe lacked a lot of flavor. I made the dressing per the instructions and it tasted good on it's own but it was not enough flavor when added to the pasta. We punched it up by adding juice from 1/2 lemon , a couple of cloves of crushed garlic, 1/2 tsp cheyenne pepper, dash of red pepper flakes and 1/8 tsp of cumin. also added peanuts it really made a difference in my salad.
Very yummy! Instead of stirring the coriander through the salad. I put all the dressing ingrediants into the food precessor with the coriander and half a small red onion. Then mixed through salad. Was very yummy- my husband loved it. Really good if you let it marinate for several hours before eating! The chicken soaks up all the yummy flavours=)
I made this for dinner last night, it sounded a little bit iffy but I gave it a go anyway. I reduced the oil, added veggies, and otherwise kept the recipe the same. The pasta was so the wrong choice and the sauce was way too salty. My husband and daughter thought it was not too bad.
This was really good. By the 3rd day it tasted the best. Next time I might add extra soy and sesame oil because it was a little mild. I think that's why it tasted better the longer it marinated. I did cut the oil to 1/3 which was perfect, but I didn't use an entire box of pasta.
This is really good. I made it for lunch. I don't like cilantro, so didn't add that. The only thing I would add would be some carrots. I just think they would match well with the dressing. I used some Louis Rich pre-cooked chicken and it didn't have much flavor, hopefully it will get some after sitting for a little while. I will make again for sure though because it was super easy, fast and tasty.
This was good, but it was very "one note" for us. I added some red pepper flakes on my plate, and that helped. Nuts perhaps might add to it, crispy oriental noodles maybe... grapes? Something that will add another layer. It really was good, but it needed something to perhaps take it to the next level. Thank you for sharing!
Decreased the oil to 1/3 cup and added diced red and yellow peppers to the mix. Will add pea pods and baby corn next time. This was really yummy.
I've made this a couple of times and it's really good. I brought it to a family pot luck and it was gone pretty quickly. The first time I made it I followed the recipe but it was pretty oily and it needed more dressing and flavor. The second time I made it I doubled the ingredients for the dressing but left the amount of oil at a 1/2 cup and the sugar at 3 tablespoons. I also toasted the sesame seeds. It was perfect. I also added some snow peas, napa cabbage, and red bell pepper. It was delicious. This one is definitely a keeper.
We had a contest at our family reunion for the best salad. I thought I would win with this one, but it was gone before the judges could sample it! I love the sesame flavor and the hint of sweetness. I wouldn't change a thing.
Great dish!! Cooked the chicken in a crock pot while at work to make assembly easier. I poured 1/2 of the dressing, again only 1/3 cup oil, over Bow tie noodles after draining to absorb the dressing. I also used Splenda and you really cannot tell a difference. This is really good.
This was a great side dish recipe. I ended up making the dressing twice. Since I was making it for a potluck picnic, I put the dressing on it before packing it and then realized I was going to need more. Those that tried it, loved it! Some said it needed more dressing, so I was glad I had a second batch on hand. I would definitely make this again.
Hi all. This looks great. Easy. Dying to try it. Question - Nowhere in the "preparation/method" section of this recipe did it mention when to add the 1/4 c. of toasted sesame seeds. When does that happen? Do you mix w/the vinaigrette? Add at the end w/the chicken and greens? HELP!!! Please advise! Thanks.
very yummy!!!
Delicious! Instead of shredding the chicken, I cubed two boneless breasts amd marinated the chicken w soy sauce, wine vinegar and chopped garlic. After about 20 min, I stir fried the chicken until cooked-about 7 min. and added to the pasta salad.
Delish! I lessened the amount of oil like other reviewers have said. Kids liked it with just chicken, but I added the green scallions and thinly julienned cabbage that added a nice crunch factor. I will definitely make this again without hesitation!
This was a delicious pasta salad! I am only giving it 4 stars because it required a few modifications: I reduced the oil to 1/4 cup and added some veggies - snow peas, carrots, and sweet peas. I also reduced the sugar to 1 tablespoon. It would also be great with toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, or crushed ramen noodles. While the adults in the house loved the salad, my kids did not - I think the flavor was just a little too strong. I really loved this salad and will be making it again!
I came home today and made this for dinner. It was great; made just as written except I cut in half. Just me and my husband. Its wonderful. I added pine nuts and it added a unique flavor to the recipe. I did not shredd the chicken I diced it before I cooked it and sautaed in sesame oil and butter; with garlic powder and season salt. Then chopped again - into small peices. YUMMY
Delicious! Served this as a warm entree. Used white wine vinegar as I did not have rice vinegar and sauteed chicken in dressing. My husband and I enjoyed this a lot so I'll definitely make this again!
Wow! This is my new favorite pasta salad. My husband loved it too. I followed reviewers advice and used 1/4 cup olive oil instead of a 1/2 cup of vegetable oil and it was wonderful. I can't wait to make this for friends.
Excellent even with my alterations! Didn't have sesame seeds so I toasted slivered almonds which gave it a delicous crunchy flavor! Also, as other reviews suggested, I cut the oil to 1/4 cup and used olive oil. Since I didn't have green onions, I used a small handful of chives from the garden and added some diced red onion for flavor. I also added some chunks of cucumber, and I think next time, some bean sprouts would be very good as well. I served it on a bed of garden lettuce. My 10 year old daughter said it was the best salad she's ever eaten, and I plan to make a batch to take to the cottage this weekend! Thank you Olivia!
YUM! EASY TO MAKE AND VERY TASTY!
Sorry but I can only give this 2 stars as I thought it was quite bland. It had a dark color to it which really didn't look attractive and just simply not much taste. Wondering if it had something to do with the low sodium soy sauce?
This was great but I made a few changes I love pasta dishes so I made this as a main dish as others said I cut the oil to 1\3 of a cup ad some veggies as bean sprouts snap peas and baby carrots and when I made the sauce I add a little chili paste and made about 1.5 batches of sauce. I cook the diced chicken then add my veggies except for the snap peas, add my sauce and finally the pasta and peas once I plated I drizzle a little siriacha and it was so delicious.
Add peanuts for a great flare to this recipe!
Very tasty! I modified the recipe- reducing the oil to 1/4 cup (next time I will use a lighter tasting oil like olive rather than vegetable), used only 1/4 c. soy sauce b/c I only have reg. (not reduced sodium), omitted the cilantro because I don't like the taste (although I can see what it would add) and added some lightly steamed broccoli and chopped orange peppers. I also added 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes for zip. And I didn't shred the chicken, I sliced it. It was great after a little while in the fridge (cold) but I bet it will be even better tomorrow! It makes a lot of pasta. And in my experience, order of operations isn't that important, just mix it all up and chill well! I revise what I had said earlier, this was better heated!
this is great sxactly as it is written. I'm going to try and thicken the leftover luquid to make a sauce. it would be good over chopped lettuce.
This was delicious. I will definitely be making this one for the next bbq or shower I go to.
This was a good base recipe. I made it with the idea that my daughter could take it for lunch. I liked it but none of my kids would eat it (my 4yr said it smelled funny). I did not change the sauce in any way but I added carrots and edamame for color. This didn't have the asian flavor I was expecting but was a good start. I think next time I'll use brown sugar and doctor it a little more to my taste. I would have given it 4 stars but my kids did not enjoy it at all and that was the whole reason I tried it.
yum! be warned, this makes a lot of pasta. i took heed of the suggestions and cut the oil to 1/4cup and it was plenty. it looked very plain and bland so i added 1 cup of fresh steamed green beans, cut on the diagonal, and 4 carrots finely shredded to give it some color, but omitted the cilantro. the flavor was excellent. if you like sesame chicken at chinese restaurants, you will love this. thanks to olivia for a great recipe!
Best pasta salad i have ever had
Very good recipe. Better if you let it sit overnight in the fridge so that the pasta takes on more flavor from the dressing. I served grilled marinated chicken breasts separately. Next time I will try as other have suggested and add some mandarin oranges and crispy ricen noodles. Thanks for the recipe.
Very easy to make however turned out a little dry. I reduced the oil because of other reviews which stated it was too oily. Next time I'll wait until it's time to serve and then add the dressing do it's not too dry. Otherwise it was very good, will definitely make again.
very bland. asian inspired.
I made this for a party, and it was so good!!! I mariniated the chicken for about a half an hour then grilled it, then chopped it into bite size pieces and it was awesome!!!!
YUM! As everyone else has said, the sauce makes it. Based on reviews I only added 1/4 cup vegetable oil, but followed the rest of the recipe to the tee because I didn't have any other vegetables to add to it. We had it for dinner last night and it was delicious. But, as others have said, it is best the next day. I'm having it for lunch today and have already snuck a little bite...hmmmm good.
Delicious so far! Just made it and put in the fridge. I used a whole rotisseie chicken, shredded. I added one red pepper, diced small, and one 8 oz package of sugar snap peas, cut into thirds. Added great color and crunch. Based on all the other reviews I'm expecting this to be even better in a few hours!
I didn't like this very much. It tasted okay right away, but later it really wasn't good. Not sure if I'll try again.
One of my absolute favorite recipes. I haven't met anyone who thought it was less than amazing. Try adding some frozen peas for a twist.
This recipe is awsome! I didnt need to make any changes! It's a perfect recipe. :-)
We loved this - hubby says it's on the keeper list. I made it as directed, only I accidentally grabbed parsley instead of cilantro. Maybe that was good because my husband hate cilantro - I love it. Next time I'll add more veggies - tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, carrots, whatever - would be great. I may have added a little more chicken - it's what I had. I think beef would work, or maybe shrimp. The chicken was just right. The dressing is really good. I had some toasted sesame seeds, but I think I like them better when I toast them myself. Overall this is a fabulous recipe and one we will be having often! Oh, it's very easy and could be done ahead of time - important for my busy family.
This was good -- I'd make again. Loved the dressing. Next time I would probably add something crunchy like chow mein noodles or ramen noodles as others had suggested.
This dish is very good but I made the mistake of serving it as the main dish. Not particulary good on it's own but would be perfect to take to a picnic or for a change of pace, serve instead of fried rice with a Chinese meal. I took previous reviewers' recommendations and cut back some on the oil (I used canola) and it tasted fine.
This is so good!! My 2 1/2 year old daughter was saying yum as she ate it. The only change I made was I used 1/3 c olive oil and I used leftover chicken taken off the bone satued with mined garlic. YUM!! Thanks for sharing.
This was good. I ommited the onion and cilantro. I made the dressing ahead which made it easy to throw together. I served it right a way. We did not like it the next day. I will make this again. Just cut the recipe in half if you don't want left overs like us.
Wonderful flavor! My husband has no problem letting me know if a recipe is a keeper or not. This recipe had him saying "This is a keeper, honey!" after every few bites. I did modify it slightly - did not use green onions, had fresh ginger on hand so used that in the dressing. When I served it (cold), I topped it with some mandarin oranges and toasted sliced almonds and placed it on a bed of chopped bok choy for some veggies. I will be making this again . . . SOON!
Good! It gets better after chilling for a while and allowing the flavors to meld, but my husband and I both agreed it is missing *something*. I might add a little diced jalapeno or some crushed red pepper flakes to give it some zing. I did add snow peas and halved grape tomatoes which added some nice color and texture. Thanks!
I'd give this recipe 10 stars if I could!!!!!!!!! Delicious! Followed the directions to a T.
Excellent. I substituted left over Thanksgiving turkey for the chicken. I think adding canned mandarine oranges would be great. Also I'd probably sprinkle on some crunchy chinese noodles to each serving or serve them on the side for added crunch. I will definitely make this again.
I omitted the oil all together and it was still great. This practically removes all the fat from the meal!
Really good. I sauteed the chicken in sesame oil, too, which gave it a really good flavor. It was slightly too oily for my taste...I would reduce the oil a little next time.
Made this yesterday for a party and every person present wanted the recipe. I sent some with my husband for his lunch at work and he LOVED it. The only changes I made were to use fresh grated ginger, and I added shredded carrots, diced red pepper, and cooked frozen peas. The cilantro did really complement the flavors. I also followed one reviewer's advice to add half the sauce when it was warm and then stir the rest in just before serving. It helped bring out the flavors. Next time I'll cook the chicken in a little to give it even more flavor.
Delicious recipe that is pretty and tastes delicious. I used the full amount of oil but would cut it down a bit next time for my tastes. I added in snow peas, chopped red bell pepper and sliced carrots. The cilantro is what makes this dish so don't leave it out.
This was really yummy. Not too oily and just enough sesame flavor.
Easy to prepare and very tasty! I followed other's advice and added water chestnuts, julienned carrots, etc. Very tasty! Thanks
Wow! DEE-LISH dish!! The only changes I made was to scale down to 5 servings, add some peas and saute the onions for my husband who doesn't like them crunchy. Leftovers were gone the next day by lunchtime!
Such a great summer time salad! I have made this a couple of times now as is and loved it, but after reading some of the reviews, adding shredded carrots, blanched snow peas, etc. would enhance the salads flavors, since it is a bit on the plain side, but so good!
This came out absolutely delish I only added tomatoes but followed everything to a T. I think next time I'll use less pasta & I only used 12oz and it was a bit much. This is great for a potluck. Yum Yum the celantro is what gave it its kick!
I really thought this salad was a nice change from regular pasta salads. The recipe has potential for being 5 stars. Next time I make it I will: 1)decrease sugar to 2 T. 2)increase soy sauce to 1/2 c 3)use fresh ginger vs. ground 4)use less sesame seeds and 5) use 1/3 c oil. My family wasn't crazy about it, but I thought it was delicious!
As others suggested, I added some veggies - carrots and snap peas. Otherwise made it as written this time. It's slightly oily so next time I will cut down a bit on the veg oil, but there will be a next time!!! This is really delicious! I can't wait to share it at work tomorrow!!
Cut down on the oil to a 1/4 cup and had plenty sauce to coat the pasta. This recipe would be great with sliced carrots and other veggies like sugar snap peas and red peppers.
This is a very simple & easy recipe that's hard to mess up! I added some broccoli and it turned out really good. This would be perfect for a summer potluck or maybe a picnic =)
Awesome. Also easy to prepare in advance by jarring the sauce. This recipe is a KEEPER!
This is a great recipe and has been added to our monthly recipe rotation. Very versatile depending on ingredients on hand. As others have said reduce oil to 1/3. Also, only use half the dressing when first mixing together. For those of you not using the sesame oil or poppy seeds it does make a big difference. If too expensive look in the Mexican and Chinese sections of your grocery store. Both items will be there at reduced rates. (Ex: sesame oil in regular oil section is $7.99, but in the Chinese section a slightly smaller bottle is only $2.99 - a little goes a long way so get the smaller bottle)
I thought this was really delicious...very good combination of flavors, but a little oily. I followed advice given by other reviews and reduced oil to 1/3 cup. I also added chili paste for some spice and carrots, red pepper, broccoli and cashews for some color/crunch. I will definately make this again (although it made a complete mess of the kitchen).
Great recipe! I really loved the flavours, so did my husband. My 5 year old was not a fan though. I knew it would be a gamble with him given the strong flavour of sesame oil. But you never know unless you present different things! For hubby and I, I added chili pepper flakes to offset the sweetness. I also added some julienned bell peppers for flavour and crunch. We had some leftover grilled chicken to use up so this recipe was handy. It's quick, tasty, and simple to make. To ensure the dressing doesn't sit on the bottom, don't rinse the pasta. Put the dressing on while the noodles are still warm, then refrigerate the pasta salad for at least 2 hours, stirring after 1 hour. It coats well and distributes evenly. I used the conversion on All Recipes to half the recipe; it was perfect for 4 servings and there's enough left over for one lunch. This dish is good cold and warm. I could hardly stay out of it before putting it in the fridge to chill!
This reminds me of a pasta salad I used to love and go out of my way to get when I was in college. Its got a good balance of sweet, and tangy. I reduced the oil to 1/3 cup based on other reviewers, and would omit the toasted sesame seeds next time even though its "sesame pasta chicken salad", I didn't like it texturally. I did, however, use lots of crunchy veggies like red and green bell peppers, celery, and finely grated carrots for color mostly. The final touch was 2 diced ambrosia apples. Their flavor is light, not overly sweet or tart, a great vessel for the dressing and added a little extra "something". Loved it. My kids begged me to take the leftovers to school for lunch. Thank you for such a yummy and nostalgic recipe.
Simple yet so good! The dressing is perfect, if, like other reviewers said, you reduce the oil by a little bit. I also added some matchstick carrots for a bit of crunch and to sneak in some more servings of veggies. This is something I'll make a big batch of and pack for my workday lunches. Yummy, easy, satisfying recipe!
