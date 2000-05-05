Savory Spinach Casserole

Every one loved this dish. My kids 8 and 11 both thought it was great and my husband is already planning for me to make it for the holidays. I took the advice of some reviews and made a few changes. First I sauteed half and onion in real butter with about 2 tablespoons of bacon bits, then added the spinach and about a clove of minced garlic and cooked it for a few minutes. Then I added the cream cheese and milk and cooked until the cream cheese was melted and mixed in. Then I put it in the casserole dish and topped it with the paremesan cheese. I put it in the fridge until till dinner then just popped it in the oven. It was soo good. Thanks for sharing! I will be making this again!