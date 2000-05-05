Savory Spinach Casserole
This cream cheese, spinach, and Parmesan cheese dish is a very creamy and savory side dish.
Really tasty! I did, however make some changes. I sauted about 1/2 cup yellow onion with 2 tblsp butter. I then added the spinach to that, and let cook a few mins. I added the cream cheese and stired untill it was all melted and distributed. I then added about 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, and the milk. I stired in about 1/2 cup a grated cheddar. I then spred it in the baking dish, and sprinkled the parmesan cheese over the top. I let it sit in the fridge untill I was ready to cook it. Great!Read More
I'm afraid we didn't care much for this recipe. I thought the cream cheese would melt down into the spinach, but it remained in a thick layer on top while the spinach below stayed dry. I had pressed the water out of the spinach after I thawed it. Maybe I wasn't supposed to?Read More
This is excellent! Here is what I did- I softened the cream cheese in the microwave for about 30 seconds before mixing it with the milk using a mixer. I did press all the water out of the spinach, but then mixed the spinach into the cream cheese mixture with a spoon until all the spinach was coated and mixed with it. Then I put it in the casserole dish. I also increased the Parmesan cheese to 1/2 cup instead of 1/3rd, and used block parmesan cheese and grated it myself. This was delicious! Even the Firefighters at my husbands work loved it. 2 thumbs up!
I love veggie and cream cheese casseroles, and this one is no exception. I do want to offer one bit of advice. Make sure you use real cream cheese or 1/3 fat Neufchatel cheese. I made the mistake of using garlic and herb whipped "cream cheese" since so many reviews suggested adding onion and garlic. I thought I was being so smart LOL. But it just doesn't taste the same. All that whipped milk and whey protien doesn't have the bite that real cream cheese has. It's much better to use the real thing and add your own spices.
Very good! I seemed to like it more than our dinner guests, but then again I love spinach. Recipe didn't say whether to drain and squeeze out excess water for spinach, but I recommend doing so. Also, I used 1/4 cup half-n-half in place of the milk for creamier texture. Also I mixed spinach and cream mixture all together before putting into oven.
Wonderful! I, like other reviewers, added sauteed onions and garlic and mixed spinach into the cream cheese mixture along with half the parmesan. Topped with the other half and both my husband and I were amazed how good this made frozen spinach taste. Perhaps chopped water chestnuts would add even more texture.
I have made this dish many times now and have always been asked to make it again. My family loves it. Once I said I wasn't going to make it and I thought I would get banned from the family get together. Needless to say I made it for them and will continue at every family dinner. Thanks for the recipe
Every one loved this dish. My kids 8 and 11 both thought it was great and my husband is already planning for me to make it for the holidays. I took the advice of some reviews and made a few changes. First I sauteed half and onion in real butter with about 2 tablespoons of bacon bits, then added the spinach and about a clove of minced garlic and cooked it for a few minutes. Then I added the cream cheese and milk and cooked until the cream cheese was melted and mixed in. Then I put it in the casserole dish and topped it with the paremesan cheese. I put it in the fridge until till dinner then just popped it in the oven. It was soo good. Thanks for sharing! I will be making this again!
This was great. I did increase the parmesean cheese to 1/2 cup and melted the cream cheese in the microwave as suggested by other reviewers. I also sprinkled the top with some grated gruyer cheese and it was a big hit.I will definitely make this one again and again and again......
I followed Islandmama's suggestions and zapped the cream cheese for 30 seconds, increased the parmesan and mixed it all together. This is absolutely wonderful and very simple!
A tasty, simple side dish. I took the advice of other reviewers and microwaved the cream cheese for 30 seconds before mixing it with the milk. I also mixed the cream cheese mixture right in with the spinach, then topped with grated Parmesan. You should definitly thaw and squeeze the excess moisture out of the spinach. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was so easy to make and was wonderful. My husband ended having seconds! Would definitly make this for guests. I did add 1 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon of italian bread crumbs for flavor.
I liked it, but to me it was more of a spinach dip... I'll add chicken breasts next time and more spinach. It was hard to gauge - I had fresh spinach on hand and sauteed it in a skillet to get the right consistency. I'd prefer fresh over frozen any day :) Delicious.
This wasn't bad but it didn't impress me the way I hoped after reading the rave reviews it got. I added half a sauteed onion, garlic powder, pressed dry the thawed spinach, softened the cream cheese and mixed everything together in the mixer as some reviews suggested. I think I was expecting something more like creamed spinach; this wasn't "creamy" it was a little thicker. If I make this again, I'll add a bit more milk and maybe some shredded provalone or mozzerella instead of grated parmesan cheese to make it a true "casserole" if that's what it's supposed to be. Also needs salt and pepper. Overall, not bad ... just not fantastic.
To make a one dish wonder out of this recipe i roasted a boneless chicken breast with salt, pepper and garlic salt til almost done (still pink in the center) I sliced the chicken into bite size pieces. I cooked some pasta (whatever you have on hand) til almost done. Then I put the pasta on the bottom then the spinach and then the chicken and poured the mix on top. Finished it with mixed shredded sharp cheese and baked til bubbly and gooey. You could also use roast chicken from the deli that you have pulled from the bone. This is an expensive easy family dish. Hope you like it
This was a really simple recipe, but my husband and I thought it was kind of bland. It's a good base, and I will made again, experimenting with adding different ingredients for flavor.
I thought "How silly is this recipe?" I never expected it to be this good, at all. I only had 1 box of frozen spinach so I used half frozen broccoli that I cut up. The kids and Dad loved it. Season to your liking. Not very flavorful, but a little salt did it for us! I just didn't expect it to get as thick and nice as it did! Thanks for an easy dish to twist with different veggies!
This was a good start for a great recipe. I, too, added onion and garlic. Then sauted fresh spinach with them. Mixed together the cream cheese & milk and added swiss cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Topped with grated Parmesan and baked. Excellent!
This is delicious, but I altered it substantially. I blended lite tofu and fat free cottage cheese together with some pesto, and subbed this for cream cheese. It works like a charm and is low cal, low fat and super high protein. Also threw in some finely chopped orange and yellow bell pepper, a clove of garlic and 1/4 cup shredded white cheddar. Yum!!
My mom and I had this at a Chinese buffet and fell in love. I finally found the recipe and was ecstatic. Just like the buffet. My only change is that I put 3 packages of spinach to even out the cream cheese blend. I also change the parmesan to cheddar as a topping. Delicious!!!
This dish was great! I did tweak it a bit to make it a one dish meal. I added half box cooked shell pasta and bite size pieces of smoked sausage. My family loved it, including my very picky daughters. Will definately make this again.
I actually loved this. It was a little bit rich, but it was a great way to jazz up spinach a little bit. I'm giving it four stars because my husband didn't like it, but he's not as big of a cream cheese eater as I am. In my opinion everything is better with cream cheese on it. I'll make it again.
AWESOME!!! Love it!!! I used skim milk instead, and chopped up onions that I read from a previous review!!! This recipe helps me to love spinach!!!
We really like this, before combining the cheese and milk I heat the cream cheese for 20-30 seconds to soften and then mix in the milk. Delish!
The prep time on this recipe was WAY off. Maybe it is because I used frozen, pre-chopped spinach? It took me about 10 minutes to prep this recipe and the recipe says 45. Otherwise, great recipe.
Most of what other reviewers said is true: spinach must be cooked and drained before, or the cooking time is way too short. It is too short even if you do it with cooked and drained spinach... it's less a casserole than I expected, more a dip, but the taste is good, my hubby and one of my kids proclaimed it good, the other wouldn't touch it for the world, said it is "slimy". All in all, I'll do it again, perhaps with mozzarella/provolone just to give it an extra kick.
I made this recipe for Christmas and everybody loved it and asked what was in it. I am not crazy about spinach but I really liked this one. I followed the advice of another reviewer and mixed the spinach into the cheese mixture. I also added a half of a can of cream of mushroom soup and about a 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder just to give it a little extra flavor. Very good. Will definitely make again.
Nice flavor combinations, poor instructions on preparation, spinach should be thawed if planning on 20 min ccok time,
i would have only given it 3 starts, but my husband loved it. it's simple to make but tastes a little simple too
This is a very easy recipe that is easily made "more healthy" without significantly sacrificing tastiness by using low-fat cream cheese and skim milk. I added a touch of salt and pepper to perk it up as well. A very handy addition to a big holiday meal--and one that can be done ahead.
Very good but i added 1 package of onion soup mix and some chopped pecans.
Very good! I had cream cheese and fresh spinach to use and didn't want to buy more, so I halved the recipe. I also added half an onion and approx. 1/2 tsp garlic powder, plus 1/8 tsp of pepper and salt. I will DEFINITELY make this again, and next time will try adding monterey jack or swiss cheese and some fresh garlic.
This was much more of a hit than I expected. Everyone loved it, including my kids.
Very good, but also very thick consistency. Mine needed a little more thinning down, then was fantastic. Added onion and garlic as suggested by other reviewers.
Great recipe.....I did add a little garlic powder. It's even good on crackers.
I love this recipe I have never liked spinach and now I can't get enough of it. A friend of mine gave me this recipe a while back with the exception of the one she I have been using calls for 8 oz of sour cream and no milk and it is really good that way also. I didn't have any sour cream and I was looking for another recipe when I came across this one using cream cheese. Both very good. So if you find yourself short cream cheese it taste great with sour cream.
this recipe is wonderful. i made it for the first time at a family gathering . i did take some advice from other cookers. i first cooked 3 packages of frozen spinach,also added in cooked onions. microwaved creme cheese till soft. added a half of can of mushroom soup. and garlic to my taste. then i added a half of cup of parmesian cheese. i mixed all ingredents together , then topped with more parmesian. this is DELICIOUS!!! it was a hit at the dinner. thank you for such a wonderful easy casserole dish.
amazing but when it came to the cream cheese mix i add a half of tomato.. other them that i loved it and my little baby inside me did too
This is so easy and versatile! It is wonderful just as is, 4 ingredients! I sprinkled a little paprika on top to make it look pretty. Also I had some leftover chicken and cut up some mushrooms, placed them under the spinach. I intend to saute some onion next time I make it and mix that with the spinach. I did not drain the water out of the spinach so it was watery at the bottom which did not bother me at all. I am so pleased how quick, easy and delicious this is!
I took a shot at making this casserole for an office potluck. It was a MARVELOUS change from the everyday green bean casserole, or broccoli cheese casserole. I did squeeze the water as the other reviewers suggested, and I did mix the cream cheese and the spinach first. We are making it for Christmas dinner, we loved it so much.
I would have used more milk as the cream cheese was a bit gluggy and sat thickly on top. If I make it again I will take the advice I have seen and mix the creanm cheese in with the spinach before putting in the baking dish.
This recipe was very easy to make but it tasted just ok.
Very good, my husband even liked it and he doesn't usually like spinach. thanks for easy and delicious recipe.
This is a yummy side dish! It is so easy to make. I mixed the milk, cream cheese, and parmesean together and added the spinach to the mixture last. It turned out great. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
I layered the bottom of a 9x13 pan with marinated artichoke hearts.
When making this be sure to soften the cream cheese and mix really really well with the milk. This will take care of the "lumpys" from developing when you mix it with the spinach. I added the last part of an onion I didn't want to waste. Sauted it with a bit of butter. I think this would taste great with bacon or ham mixed in the dish.
Very good. Even my 6 year old who hates "all that is green and healthy" loved it.
I prepared recipe as directions stated, but did added more Parmesan cheese as Islandmama suggested. My husband liked it, but my tastebuds didn't agree. I felt the recipe lacked flavor and not because of the extra cheese. That really should have add more flavor. Also, expected the dish to have a little thinner in consistency.
I made this for easter brunch. Went over very well. I didn't have any cream cheese so I used sour cream & about 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup. I also added in some dices onions for a different texture. Super easy & super quick.
I made this for Christmas to serve 24 and also mixed everything but the parmesan together. It received rave reviews. Just be sure to increse your cooking time if you either multiple the recipe or if you make it the day before and place it cold from the refirgerator into the oven
Made in pan on stove and still turned out great
I mixed cream cheese mixture, added water chestnuts and 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs into the spinach then sprinkled the parmasean cheese and topped with a few crushed Ritz Crackers...huge hit!
Not the results I expected. Bland and gritty.
texture wasnt what i was expecting. came out a little more like a paste then a casserole. could have made a decent dip, however was not the best main course.
Came out great, i mixed everything together (drained spinach) used fat free Philly Cream Cheese and a little bit of Calorie CountdownMilk and threw in some onions. Baked it in a 6inch pie dish and ate it for a healthy breakfast.
The taste is great but mine turned out a little soupy. I used fresh spinach and boiled it so maybe I did not get it drained enough. I also put diced ham, pinch of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder with the cream sauce. I will make this again!
My oven is not working, but i sauteed some onion and garlic in olive oil and a bit of heart smart in a skillet and then added the rest. It was just like what i order at an expensive restaurant where i live...delicious!
I added sautéed onion and some garlic paste. Since I'm on Keto I used heavy cream instead of milk. I also mixed everything together instead of laying it on top. So yummy. I will make it again.
I'm not a spinach lover, personally. But I made this dish for my fiance and he went crazy for it. The whole casserole was gone before the night was over. Great recipe!
Everyone loved this as a change from green bean or brocoli casseroles. And it is so easy!
easy, I addded some cheddar and some mushroom soup to the cream cheese and milk then baked!!! very rich and creamy..went well with roast chicken.
This is a good basic recipe that you can add your own touches to. I sautéed finely chopped onions in butter and pressed some garlic cloves through a garlic press into the butter mixture at the end. Then I added the cream cheese, parmesan cheese, nutmeg and milk to the butter mixture along with a splash of dry sherry. I folded the creamy mixture into the spinach, transferred it to a baking dish and sprinkled it with parmesan. Very delicious holiday side dish - everyone loved it!
Even my spinach hater loved it. I made it with 1 cup of gruyere instead of the parmesan and added some All Spice, garlic and onion powder to season. Topped it off with crushed up Pepperidge Farm's Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing . Easy and delicious. Thanks so much for the recipe.
I always add onion & garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture too...It's so yummy.
except for the baby artichoke hearts and some additional milk,this is the same recipe we use at home for hot spinach dip.never tried it as a casserole though and it was quite good.
Very easy, but only so-so. I think it could have been creamier. Might use half-and-half next time as another reviewer suggested. I did add nutmeg which was a tasty addition.
Easy and quick, creamy too if you blend all the ingredients before baking.
This was a good side dish for spinach. Mixed the cream cheese and spinach fully, then baked. Seems like it would make a good dip too.
This was such a yummy dish! I was the only one that would eat it at our house but I would make it again!
The recipe needs to stress the fact that you need to cook the frozen spinach BEFORE you put it in this dish. I had to cook my casserole nearly 3 times the told time because the spinach was frozen. once done, the casserole was good, but I think it may have been even better if served cold as a dip.
Added chicken
Very good, easy and quick. My picky husband wouldn't eve try it......not a veggie person, but my 10 year old son had 4 helpings. Loved it.
This was ok. We didn't really like this, not much flavor.
Vet good!
I love this recipe, so simple yet so yummy! I do add garlic powder, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes for a bit more zest, but the base of the recipe yields a textures that work very well.
My rating is based on the recipe "as is". Several things to note for anyone who tries this recipe. You will either need to precook the Spinach or allow at least 40 minutes cook time, not 20. It also needs a wee bit of salt, possibly 1/2 - 1 teaspoon. I also added about 1-1/2 tablespoons of reconstituted dried onion (didn't have any fresh) because the recipe looked like it needed some flavoring. Next time I think I will also add some marinated artichoke hearts. That will be really tasty.
I used heavy cream instead of milk and it turned out fantastic! My family loves this and gets excited every time I make it.
I LOVED this! It tastes just like the spinach that I love at the Chinese buffet. It is so easy to make. And it's quick too, don't know why the recipe says 45 minutes of prep time? What am I missing? I will be making this a lot!
I thought this was quite bland. My 3 year old liked it, that's about all.
The website will not let me add a heart to this recipe, so go figure. Anyway, I made this only I added minced garlic cloves and minced onion, and the recipe turned out to be a hit. This recipe is excellent for my husband who is going through a lot of dental work at the moment, so I'm always looking for creative, fun to eat recipes.
