Savory Spinach Casserole

4.1
101 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 33
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This cream cheese, spinach, and Parmesan cheese dish is a very creamy and savory side dish.

Recipe by CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine cream cheese and milk in a mixing bowl; mix until blended. Spoon spinach into 1-quart casserole, top with cream cheese mixture, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 273.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/08/2022