Roast Potatoes
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
I used olive oil and fresh rosemary for this recipe. Place all the ingredients in a ziplock bag to coat thoroughly and then place on the cooking sheet. Also baked for closer to 35 minutes instead of 20 minutes. Delicious recipe and goes so perfectly with steaks or roasted chicken.Read More
These were good, but a bit bland and dry in my opinion. Will make again with some adjustments though!Read More
I used olive oil and fresh rosemary for this recipe. Place all the ingredients in a ziplock bag to coat thoroughly and then place on the cooking sheet. Also baked for closer to 35 minutes instead of 20 minutes. Delicious recipe and goes so perfectly with steaks or roasted chicken.
These are so good and couldn't be easier to make. This recipe also works well with regular potatoes. I don't tend to measure what I am using. To cut fat I make sure I use just enough oil to coat the potatoes and spray the baking sheet with spray.
This is almost exactly how I cook my husband's favorite - sea salt rosemary potatoes. Mine is even simpler - just add generous amount of good extra virgin olive oil,red potatoes, sea salt and fresh rosemary to a big baking dish, mix well and bake on 450F,then reduce to 400F. Healthy, simple and absolutely delicious!
Thought I had the best recipe for roasted potatoes already...I was wrong. This is great. I thought a whole tsp. of salt seemed like a lot, but used it all anyways, and it was perfect. A lot of the comments said that these potatoes looked really bland so they added a bunch of spices. However, my old recipe was similar to the ones they made up, and I think the extra spices take away from the simple rosemary flavour.
I like to use fresh herbs for this recipe and olive oil and some lemon juice. It is easy and has a nice flavor. Some other additions are garlic powder and parsley too!
These are really good! I usually sub Herbs de Provence for the rosemary, but otherwise stick to the recipe, and they turn out flavorful. They do stick to the foil though. After making these 4 or 5 times, I went in search of a different recipe because I wanted something that didn't dry out as badly or stick to the foil. They are good, but tasted basically the same as my home fries I make on the stove-top, and not so much like the roasted potatoes I get in restaurants and love. I have now taken some techniques from another recipe and use them with this one. Here's what I suggest: Use baby potatoes and cut each in half. Simmer halved potatoes for 6-7 mins to soften and infuse with moisture so they don't dry up during baking. Line the baking sheet with foil and drizzle olive oil over the foil to lightly coat, then place each potato half on the foil cut-side down. Brush potatoes with excess olive oil from the pan, then season and bake. Now my potatoes turn out PERFECT every time -- nicely carmelized, crispy skin, soft on the inside, not at all dry, and they don't stick to the foil!
Very yummy and crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. It does take longer than 20 minutes though. I think I usually keep them in for about 40-45 minutes. **variation** - sometimes I add dried onions, garlic salt, and all kinds of herbs from my herb garden to spice it up a little. Sprinkle the dried onions on tope before placing in the oven.
These potatoes were super easy to make and tasted great! I used baby red potatoes, which I then quartered, so there wer enice and bite sized. I also added a little more rosemary and salt; I bet they'd be good with a little bit of garlic salt, too. I definitely recommend this to anyone who likes potatoes, they're the best roast potatoes I think I've ever had!! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
This was good. Potatoes take way longer than 20 minutes. But once they were finally done-they were good
As written, this recipe would have to be a 1 - considering the overall cooking time provided is at least half of what is required. That said, with the tweaks provided by the comments I did read, this is easily a 5 star recipe. I have been cooking potatoes in a similar fashion for years, but always with olive oil and 1-2 tsp minced garlic. I also prefer fresh rosemary whenever possible. The tip of roasting at 450 degrees for 20 minutes then 400 degrees for another 20 (or so) minutes is the best (in my opinion).
Nice accompaniment to our steak dinner! The roasting time should only be used as a guide as it depends on your oven as well as the size of the potatoes. I used baby Yukon Golds, unpeeled, and left them a little chunkier - so the roasting time was just a tad longer. Just as a matter of personal preference I used a good sea salt, olive oil and fresh rosemary. Delicious - soft and creamy on the inside, crisp and golden brown on the outside. Along with our grilled steaks I served this with "Italian Nutthouse Tomatoes," also from this site.
Yum!! These were delicious! Followed another reviewers advice and lined pan with aluminum foil. Big mistake. Ended up trying to peel potatoes off of torn foil. Not worth the "time saving" cleanup. Will definitely make again - minus the stupid foil. ;)
This recipe is very good as-is, but I love to change things up and this also serves as a great base recipe. I've made it with both red and regular potatoes following the recipe as is, and it turned out well. The potatoes are a little salty for those who prefer less salt, so I usually end up halving the salt (also because we have family members with high blood pressure and on low-sodium diets). The original recipe allows the flavor of the rosemary to take center stage, but if you want a more complex flavor you can change things up by adding other spices. To change things up, I add 1/4 tsp parsley, 3/4tsp garlic powder, and 1/4tsp onion powder. I have found I can more easily coat the potatoes if I toss them first in oil in a gallon size ziplock, then add the spices and toss again to coat evenly. Then I put the potatoes on a foil-lined cookie sheet (quick and easy clean up!). I bake at 425 for 20 mins, then turn potatoes to keep them from sticking the the foil later) and continue cooking for another 15-20 minutes or so.
Very good, especially with steak. I used olive oil vs. veg oil. The cooking time was a bit off. I baked mine at 425 covered with foil for 20 minutes, then uncovered for another 20 minutes.
This was a good recipe. All ovens vary and some use convection so basically, just check them for your preferecnce. Not so hard to figure out. I also disagree with people who used extra virgin olive oil (evoo) since it's smoke point is somewhere around 400. Any kind of vegetable oil really does work best. Lastly, I did add more rosemary and a sprinkle of basil only because we love them. Thanks for a good basic, simple fail proof recipe. =)
This was pretty good. The rosemary wasn't too overpowering, and it was so simple to prepare. To cut down on the baking time I microwaved the potatoes for 3 minutes then only had to bake for 15 minutes. I think it says 10 minutes, but definitely needed more time than that. I didn't have small potatoes either so I had to use what I had which was large white ones. But they turned out great and I will make this recipe again, thanks!
For those who have a problem with the potatoes sticking to the pan, don't use aluminum foil, line the pan with parchment paper. Potatoes won't stick and it's easy clean up!
i made these last night with a few tweaks:I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, I added about a tablespoon of minced garlic, the wet kind you get in the jar, not the powdered stuff, about 1 1/2 tbls of italian seasoning, and 1/2 tsp of ground thyme. I put the potatoes in a ziploc bag and then added all the ingredients and just shook it all up and poured the potatoes into a 9x13 baking dish that i had coated in fat-free cooking spray.Also had to cook them for about 35-40 minutes almost twice as long, as other reviewers sugg. They came out unbelievable! My boyfriend absolutely loved them and he is NOT a fan of roasted potatoes, but he raved all through dinner about how good they were! Thanks for the recipe!
These potatoes were delicious!!! I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and I placed all the ingredients in a gallon ziploc bag to coat, like one of the other reviews stated. I will be making this recipe often!
I used this recipe as a basic and made the following changes to add more flavor. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil; used finely chopped garlic instead of rosemary since my husband doesn't care for rosemary. I also baked this for one hour turning the potatoes after about 30 minutes. Before serving, I tossed in some fresh chopped parsley. Hopes this helps some of the reviewers who said there wasn't much flavor. Great basic recipe, though. Thanks Tammy.
Great easy recipe, had a dinner party and everyone loved the potatoes. It did take much longer to cook than the 20 minutes, it was more like 30-40 min.
I boiled my potatoes as others suggeted for about 15 minutes and 20 min. bake time had them golden brown. I substituted olive oil for veg. oil, added minced garlic, and cayenne powder for a nice kick of spice. Yummy!
Yummy......these are delish! Don't be afraid to use your favorite or different spices, although I liked the rosemary. I did have to add more than 20 minutes to roasting time, and I even cubed my potatoes,instead of quarter them.
We love potatoes like this. I threw them on the grill (in a foil pan) and tossed them every once in a while...mmmmmm. Thanks Tammy!
Very simple and delicious recipe. The only thing....longer cooking time. Thanks for an easy recipe.
We eat these amazing potatoes with EVERYTHING!
"Honey pie" made these on the grill tonight using a few more seasonings and herbs and they came out slightly crispy and delicious! They worked nicely with a pretty salad and a perfectly grilled, rare tuna steak! Yum. Great Tammy!
I can't stop eating these!!! I have Italian herbs instead of just rosemary, but I coat with all ingrediants, plus a little garlic. I use olive oil instead of vege oil, and they still come out tasting wonderful! I love making these!
These potatoes were amazing ... follow the ingredients as listed including the salt and you get a perfectly seasoned side dish. I did double the cooking time however to get them fully cooked and slightly crispy on the outside.
Delicious!!!! This was my first time making roast potatoes & they turned out great...but slightly bland. Next time, I will punch up the flavour with a bit more rosemary & some garlic plus or something for extra flavour. Thanks for a great recipe!! UPDATE: With these changes, it is a 5 Star!! I used yellow potatoes (4-5 large), eyeballed the oil (Mixed it with my hands), kept the salt & pepper the same, and doubled the rosemary. Delicious!! Don't worry about it coming out too salty...a lot of it absorbs in the oil.
Just made this for the first time tonight and it turned out amazing. I added a few extra seasonings like SeasonedSalt, Fresh garlic, and a little extra olive oil. My family loved it. There were no leftovers.
LOVE this but i also used olive oil and added onion quarters and baby carrots and fresh minced garlic. cooked about 30 minutes. YUM!!!!
I also have a similar version...I add one packet of lipton's beefy onion soup mix to an 1/8th of a cup of EVOO. Place potatoes, 1/2 cup chopped onions and 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper in a gallon ziplock bag, pour inn oil mixture and toss until thoroughly covering vegetables. I put mine in a 9X13 glass pan and bake at 450 for 30 mi9nutes. Mix vegetables after 15 to 20 minutes.
So easy, so good, and a very impressive potato side. My family just loved it. I didn't bother to tell them how easy it was. Oh, and I left the skins on the potatoes. Yummy!
This is an all-around great recipe. It has fast become a family favorite. I've been using olive oil instead of vegetable oil for a little added flavor.
I quartered baby reds, used 1.5 T EVOO, fresh Rosemary, ground garlic/salt blend, and freshly ground pepper. Talk about fabulous!! This definitely was! :o)
My kind of recipe simple and easy. I use sea salt, and olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and I bake them aprox. 40 minutes checking and stirring half way through so they get crispy on all sides.
Try using fresh Rosemary and Olive Oil instead of vegetable oil. Much better for you. Loved cooking this with baby back ribs and a fresh garden salad. Potatoes, Rosemary and Lettuces from my garden!
Good I added onions and garlic! It was very tasty that way!
Great potato recipe! If you love recipes that can come together very quickly - this is for you. The only change I made was used olive oil and added some diced onion. Know I will make this one over and over again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
very easy. very delicious. a wonderful recipe to have around, especially for breakfast/brunch.
Simple and delicious.
very good base. i used yukon gold potatos bec that is what i had and they were perfect! had a natural sweetness from the potato. i did guesstimate with the amounts bec my scale broke so i didnt know how many pounds i used (but def more than two). i mixed all the ingredients in a bag and after placing them on the roasting pan i sprinkled with a little garlic powder. they did take a lot longer than 20 min. i cooked mine for closer to 45. thanks!
Delicious and easy to make. The rosemary really adds a nice flavor to these. I had to leave mine in about 40 mins, but they were worth it.
So yummy. Only change would be I would put less black pepper next time.
Ok I am sorry but I changed this slightly. First use olive oil, second use fresh rosemary, third add some salt. Otherwise awesome and I been making for years.
It doesn't get much simpler and tasty!
These were great, but instead of vegetable oil I recommend butter and olive oil. What's the best is pan drippings from a roast turkey, chicken or beef, but if you don't have that olive oil and butter are the way to go.
Simple and good! I also used olive oil and cooked for 40 minutes.
I used peeled and cubed russet potatoes and extra virgin olive oil, mixed all the ingredients into a bag and made sure all the potatoes were coated. I put them in the oven for 30 minutes using a glass baking dish lightly greased with cooking spray...they were delicious and so simple! Who knew such a simple combination would taste so good!
These turned out pretty good. I used olive oil, and along with the rosemary, I added basil and paprika to give it some color. I ended up baking the potatoes at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, turning them twice. Family loved them! Thanks!
This recipe was great! The rosemary really makes them yummy. I roasted mine for 25 minutes, and they were perfect--cripsy on the outside and soft on the inside. My husband loved them and can't wait to have them again.
SO SIMPLE, YET SO DELISH! I used garlic flavored olive oil. Yummy! Thanks so much Tammy.
We enjoyed these, but next time we'll cut the potatoes smaller so they'll be tastier and more crunchy.
Yummy! Of course, I added some spices to jazz it a bit. I bought some chipolte chili powder for a recipe and only used 1/4 tsp, so, of course, I wanted to use it up! I added 1/2 tsp of the chipolte powder, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder and wow, was it yummy!
try using non-stick foil, it works very well. i mix olive oil with butter and i season it to our own tastes. everyone loves it.
Roasted potatoes can be so yummy and they go great with just about anything. I tossed everything in a large plastic container and then spread the potatoes out on a cookie sheet covered with foil. I did not use rosemary but did use garlic and onion powders. Thanks for sharing.
Very good and flavorful. Had to cook for 45 minutes though, not twenty as stated in the recipe.
My husband couldnt get enough of these! I used the yukon gold instead of the red, and they were awesome!
I used olive oil, and didn't really measure any of the ingredients, but these turned out fantastic. I had to cook them longer (about 40 minutes). They were simple, yet a perfect addition to the meal. I served them with the pork tenderloin with mustard sauce from this site.
I think I'm going to boil the potatoes some before actually baking it next time just to soften them up a little, otherwise it was a great dish.
I make this recipe frequently and find that it needs no substitutions. It's pretty fool proof, which is perfect for me since I'm a fool in the kitchen!
These potatoes have a great taste. I find that I like to use more rosemary then the recipe calls for. Also, they need a long time to bake, otherwise some people in the family complain that they are hard. Delightful!
made as it and I loved them!
This recipe challenged my "creative" nature, so I added 1/4 teaspoon of fennel seed and 1/2 teaspoon of thyme along with the rosemary, and chopped them all together. also I used extra virgin olive oil. The time had to be extended to 35 minutes, so the next time I think I will try boiling the potatoes first. This is definitely a keeper.
Very Tasty, but it took twice as long as the orignal recipe said! The rest of my dinner was ready, so we had the potatoes when we had already eaten everything else. I used Mrs. Dash, ground pepper and a bit of seasoning salt and then when there was about 10 minutes left put some shredded parmesan cheese on them. When they were done, they were great!
Very good potatoes. I used olive oil and put all the ingredients, and added cayenne pepper and garlic salt to a ziploc bag and used that the evenly coat the potatoes. It took about 40 minutes to cook. Very good.
These potatoes are pretty dull. I wouldn't reccommend if you're looking for an interesting side dish.
So yummy!!!
These were good. I would suggest cutting the potatoes into 1/8's instead. Thanks!
These were great. Made them for dinner tonight. I added some herbs de Provence and some Parmesan cheese.
We diced up 2 cloves of garlic and cooked the potatoes for 40 mins. The aroma they put out while cooking was awesome!
The ol man LOVED this recipe!! He would have me make them for every meal, if he had it his way. :)
Really good and easy, I used Yukon gold and Idaho with this also changed it up with garlic on a couple of occasions.
Very good. I tossed all the ingredients in a bowl and then put them on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. The potatoes weren't touching. I flipped them after 20 min and then baked them for another 15 min. A few stuck, so perhaps next time I will lightly spray the foil with olive oil.
These potatoes are amazing! So simple to make but incredibly tasty. I made it exactly as stated and they are great! Thank you for submitting it.
Delicious. I boiled the potatoes for a few minutes. I added a few cloves of garlic to my boiling water to add some flavor. The softer potatoes gave me a roasting time of right at 20 minutes.
Very good and easy. I made with Russets and they were still wonderful. My hubby even thought they were fried!
Just what I like, quick, easy and best of all delicious.
Made these exactly as written and they turned out excellent. Since my wife likes them crispy I broiled them for a few minutes when they were done to crisp them up and they disappeared faster than I would have believed. This one is definitely a keeper!
These were really good. I kept them in the oven for nearly 50 minutes. I wouldn't double the oil, rather add 1/2 tbsp for every tbsp. also I added other spices on top of the ones listed (garlic powder, Parmesan, basil, etc).
good taste. I did have to cook it about 15 min. longer then suggested.
Very good. I made the recipe as written. I loved the taste of the rosemary, but the potatoes were not soft enough for my preference. Will increase to 30 minutes next time I make it.
Delicious! Changes I made: Used 4 tablespoons of vegetable oil and one teaspoon pepper. I also had to bake it for 40 minutes. It turned out so well, and tasty. Will definitely be repeating this one.
yummers! we will definitely be making these again! Since we like them more chip-like I sliced the potatoes and added 1/4 tsp garlic powder.
used olive oil and fresh rosemary (1/2 Tbsp), and baked at 400 for a little over an hour. DELICIOUS!
Easy recipe with a tasty, simple flavor. I upped the cooking time to about 30-35 mins because I like them crispy, too. Great base as well if you want to add or adjust seasonings, but we liked them as-is!
Per others' suggestions, I doubled the cooking time and it turned out great. I loved the flavor!
These potatoes were so delicious with the rosemary. Just gave it that unique flavor. It goes alittle farther than just salt and pepper flavor.
VERY good - and I used dried Rosemary since its what I had on hand. My husband wants this in the rotation!
Potatoes were great, but took at least 3X longer to reach the nice brown color in the photos, so plan accordingly!
The key with roasting potatoes is to cut them all similar sizes.
This is exactly what I was looking for! I didn't have any rosemary, so I used a freshly ground pepper medly and kosher salt. I also had to cook mine about 30 minutes, but that's understandable. Thanks for the recipe! They were delicious!
We really liked these!
Yum!! I used Extra Virgin Olive Oil instead of Veg Oil and also sprinkled in some dried minced garlic. Also, I cooked at 400 for apx 40mins, mainly because I had another dish to share the oven with. They came out perfect!
I've been doing something similar for years. I add a quarter of an onion and a clove or two of crushed garlic in addition to Italian seasoning. Toss with olive oil and seasoning. You can also wrap in foil and put on the grill if grilling meat.
This turned out great! My dinner guests loved it. I added some garlic salt, marinated everything for approximately four hours and doubled the cooking time.
Really good and really easy.
