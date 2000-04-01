Roast Potatoes

Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.

By KIY

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (250 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes in a large roasting pan and toss with oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary until evenly coated. Spread out potatoes in a single layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 7.3g; sodium 596.3mg. Full Nutrition
