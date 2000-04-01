Roast Potatoes

These are really good! I usually sub Herbs de Provence for the rosemary, but otherwise stick to the recipe, and they turn out flavorful. They do stick to the foil though. After making these 4 or 5 times, I went in search of a different recipe because I wanted something that didn't dry out as badly or stick to the foil. They are good, but tasted basically the same as my home fries I make on the stove-top, and not so much like the roasted potatoes I get in restaurants and love. I have now taken some techniques from another recipe and use them with this one. Here's what I suggest: Use baby potatoes and cut each in half. Simmer halved potatoes for 6-7 mins to soften and infuse with moisture so they don't dry up during baking. Line the baking sheet with foil and drizzle olive oil over the foil to lightly coat, then place each potato half on the foil cut-side down. Brush potatoes with excess olive oil from the pan, then season and bake. Now my potatoes turn out PERFECT every time -- nicely carmelized, crispy skin, soft on the inside, not at all dry, and they don't stick to the foil!