Primavera Noodles

4.3
54 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 24
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pasta and vegetables in creamy ranch sauce. This easy dish is a hit with everyone. Very versatile: you can use any pasta and veggies you have on hand.

Recipe by BECKARIAH

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking, add broccoli and carrots to water. When pasta is al dente and broccoli and carrots are crisp-tender, drain water.

  • Mix in mushrooms, green pepper, salad dressing, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 418.7mg. Full Nutrition
