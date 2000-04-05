Primavera Noodles
Pasta and vegetables in creamy ranch sauce. This easy dish is a hit with everyone. Very versatile: you can use any pasta and veggies you have on hand.
We made this recipe as a "last minute dinner" and it turned out better than I expected...my daughter, age 5, helped herself to THREE servings!! Next time, I plan to double the receipe so that there are leftovers because the first time we made it, there were none. I might try adding cooked, cubed chicken and since our family loves bell peppers, I might add a few more of those too! Overall, it was delicious and easy to make. The hardest part is chopping up the veggies. Thank you Becca for sharing this great, easy and fast supper idea!!Read More
So quick and easy. Hot or cold, it's delicious both ways.Read More
I usually don't like pasta salad, but I love this one and so did my family. The only change I made was that I left out the carrots and mushrooms. DELISH!!
great easy recipie, good sidedish for just about any meal
This was surprisingly good - I'm not a huge ranch dressing fan, but I still loved it! I changed it a bit by adding assiago cheese instead of parmesean, added fresh ground pepper, some salt, and bottled, minced garlic. I also used tri-colored rotini - was fantastic! Would definitely recommend!
No green pepper and used a lot more broccoli and carrots; also added chicken to make it a one dish meal. This was pretty darn tasty, very easy and my daughter gobbled it all up, including most of the mushrooms which she doesn't like! Although I love onions, next time I think I'll add peas instead of onions. Thanks for sharing! Oh and I cooked the carrots and broccoli as the recipe stated and it came out perfect!!
This dish turned out great! I love its versatility. Any kind of pasta... whatever veggies you have on hand... I'm also going to try different dressings instead of the Ranch, like Creamy Italian.
This was a great side-dish for a Baked Pesto Chicken recipe on this site. We used tri-colored rotini, and left out the bell pepper. I cooked the veggies and noodles in seperate pots, mainly because I was concerned the veggies wouldn't get done enough for our 3 year old. My husband made the comment that this was a way better side dish than "any of that boxed stuff". Next time I might add a little brown mustard to add a little extra zing.
For how easy this recipe is and how unexpectantly good it is, this recipe should recieve much more attention! I made this for friends who were coming over for a BBQ & it was a hit. I did add some cooked cubed chicken (2 breasts). One can easily modify the veggies to suit their tastes.
simple, inexpensive, easy, and tasty. I put all of our veggies in the pot since I don't care for crunch. Felt this brought out the mushroom flavor more. Also used more parmesan.
This is pretty tasty when served right after making. I tried it the next day, cold, and it wasn't nearly as appetizing. It seemed to lose a lot of the flavor while sitting overnight. Thanks :)
Omitted mushrooms, otherwise, followed recipe as directed and served hot. 5 stars for easy preparation, 4 for taste (not exactly gourmet, but still quite yummy.)
We recently had a luau at our church and made this as a side dish. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the great recipe
Realized I was out of potatoes and wanted something starchy in a pinch. WOW! The simplicity and flavor was just what I was looking for. Very fitting for me as I'm always trying to get rid of veggies in a pinch. YUM...thank you! My boyfriend said this side was the "star of the meal"... Go figure :)
This was the perfect easy meal. Try sliced baby carrots as a substitute when you don't want broccoli
This was good and very easy to prepare, but nothing special. I served it as a side, rather than the main dish. The only alterations I made were using a yellow pepper instead of green and adding about a half of a chopped sweet onion. Next time I will cut back on the pasta, as there seemed to be a little too much. It was a bit dry, but I think it will be fine with less pasta.
This recipe can be easily modified to suit your taste and what you have on hand. I used rotini pasta with broccoli, asparagus, onion and grape tomatoes (and 2 cloves of garlic). I also didn't have enough ranch salad dressing left so I mixed it with prepared Alfredo sauce (Classico). I shredded cheddar cheese and served it on the side (didn't mix it with the pasta dish). I was really delicious and easy (and quick) to prepare!
Great dinner!
Though I lacked a few of the items listed i was able to add a few of my own ingredients to make this tasty side dish
Very good side. I used a packaged of frozen broccoli stir fry veges and made with homeade ranch.
I have my family over once a month for a meal. I made this as I had run out of time for the original plan. It turned out great. I used Litehouse Homestyle Ranch Dressing...unbelievable. My sister did not believe how easy it was..she thought I was holding out on her :) Will difinately make again
Very good. My son and our grandchildren loved it.
Great, used tri colore pasta and a bag of frozen veggies, was just perfect for a quick side to a busy night. Thank you!
This was surprisingly good. The thought of warm ranch dressing on pasta was not appealing to me, but thought I would give it a try. I'll definitely make this again!
This was an excellent side dish. I omitted the mushrooms and green pepper because I just forgot. I will diffently be making this again.
This also turned out way better than I expected. The whole family loved it!! I make this all the time now!!!
Wonderful basic pasta salad recipe. I use tricolor rotini and Kraft brand light three cheese ranch dressing. Easy and fast to throw together.
I made this recipe one night for dinner as a side dish. It was very easy to make and didn't require a lot of work. My children don't like mushrooms, and peppers, so I just omitted them and added more carrots and broccoli. It came out very good! It was quick, easy and the kids thought it was a winner! They loved it!
5 stars because it is really good considering how easy it is!! Exactly what I need for a busy weeknight.
I'm lactose intolerant so I used honey-mustard dressing and added a little chopped onion. I omitted the cheese and it was good.
Quick, easy & inspiring. Based on personal tastes, I omitted carrots & added some sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, fresh basil (and as leftovers, some cooked chicken breast made from the "pretty chicken marinade" recipe). Used low fat ranch dressing and whole grain angel hair pasta for rave reviews with a fella that doesn't much care for pasta.
My husband really liked this. I made it for a small bbq that we had. We served chicken and fish along with a few other side dishes and it complimented well. I didn't add the bell peppers or the mushrooms and I served it cold instead of hot, but I think it was tastier hot. I also used the tri-color rotini which made it kind of fun. Next time if I serve it cold I will toss it with a little extra parmesan cheese (not the canned kind, use fresh grated) and a little more ranch dressing. I will definately make it again.
Easy to add store bought rotisserie chicken for a main course; also easy to add a bag of frozen 'microwave' veggies just about when the pasta is ready for a really 5 min. main course.
I made this for a friends cookout and was very pleased. I also added some roasted red peppers and will probably skip the green pepper next time, just out of personal taste. A very easy recipe and versatile since you can switch out the veggies for anything you like.
What a fabulous side dish or main dish. Tried it as a side with veggies I had in fridge. I used tri-colored rotini and baby bella mushrooms then followed suggestions from another reader's reviews. The dish turned out so fantastic, our guests wanted the recipe. The only suggestion I have is that as a side, the recipe can serve 8-10 people.
I used 16 oz of pasta and a full cup of dressing, and threw my mushrooms and peppers in the water to soften a little bit too, and served this hot as a quick vegetarian main meal. Big fan.
i added chicken
Simple and a family favorite! I added a little bit more (bacon) ranch, a can of sliced olives, and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese! Mmmm!
