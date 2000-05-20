Pan-Fried Asparagus

I have not eaten asparagus in years, but it was on sale today, so I bought a package and tried this recipe for dinner tonight. After reading the reviews, I made some of the changes that were suggested and it turned out so good that I wish I had made double the amount! First I melted just 2 Tbsp of butter, then added sliced mushrooms and cooked them for a few minutes before adding the asparagus so it wouldn't get overcooked because I like it crisp. Then I drizzled just a little olive oil over the vegetables. I substituted garlic salt for the coarse salt and garlic cloves because so many people said this was too salty and/or the garlic burned. I also used lemon pepper instead of regular black pepper and sprinkled a little lemon juice over the vegetables while they were cooking. After I took them out of the pan, I sprinkled fresh parmesan cheese over them. This was the best asparagus I have ever eaten!