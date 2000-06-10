Onion Rice
Simple and versatile rice side dish that everyone loves!
As I started to make this recipe I realized I didn't have onions on hand. After looking through the cupboard, I narrowed down the choices to an envelope of Liptons dried soup mix and a can of French Onion Soup. FOS won out.... Pureed the onions in the soup and then added chicken broth to make up the difference in liquid. Wonderful with substitutions ~Read More
This was pleasant and subtle - I'd call it a nice, basic "recipe" for beginner cooks. Still, it is only rice, cooked in broth rather than water, with onions added. I would strongly suggest against the full amount of pepper called for and simply add it to taste. Great to serve as support for a stronger main dish, where you wouldn't want flavors to compete.Read More
This will be going into our regular meal rotation! I used a yellow onion (all I had - I rarely buy red) and sauteed it in half butter, half olive oil, and cut back on the pepper, to 1/4-1/2 tsp (I just grind it in). Delicious! It's a very flexible recipe provided you stay within the 1:2 rice:water ratio. We also like to add a bit of minced garlic just before adding the broth. Editing to add sometimes it takes a little longer than 20 minutes (I find it takes 25-30). Using equal portions of onion and rice (ie. 1 cup of raw onion, 1 cup of uncooked rice) seems to offer the perfect ratio (for us). Also very good if you let the onions turn translucent prior to adding the rice so they brown a bit while you "toast" the rice.
Our whole family loved this! I used olive oil instead of butter for sauteeing and added a clove of minced garlic to the onion, which was yellow. Basmati rice worked well for this, and I browned it with the oil and onion for a few minutes. I added parsley, thyme, and basil and increased the broth to 2 cups. Just a few grinds of pepper was all it needed. Try grating in a few baby carrots to give it a nice color. I'll make this again, probably adding almonds or pecans.
Awesome! I used 1/2 package dry onion soup mix along with the chicken broth. I only had plain onion on hand, so I used one small one chopped. I loved this rice! My husband like it, too.
This was good. I didn't realize that I had no chicken broth in the house, so I had to use a can of condensed beef broth, mixed with water to make 2 cups. I loved the onions, and might even add more next time. I used fresh ground pepper and don't think I put a whole teaspoon in. It was still a little too peppery. I used brown rice and just increased the simmer time to 50 minutes.
Excellent blend of onion, pepper & rice. A taste thrill!!! My husband said SAVE THIS ONE FOR COMPANY.
I get compliments every time I make this. I use vegetable broth since I don't eat chicken. Only one note, keep a little extra broth to hand, I found the rice nearly dry after 20 minutes.
This is a really good and simple side dish. Like another said add pepper to taste but other than that great as written but also goes well with yellow onions.
Very moist and flavorful. I wanted to try it with the onion soup mix, but I didn't have any. I was pleasantly surprised how tasty this was and how simple it is to prepare. Yum .....
Good and healthy side dish.
Was looking for a quick side dish for dinner and had these ingredients on hand. I like red onion and we love rice, so I figured this would be good. Well, I did not like it. For me, the flavors just didn't work. I used half of a medium red onion. The flavor of the onion with the pepper was just odd. Can't imagine how overwhelming it would have been with a whole onion. My husband did not care for it either.
This was SO surprisingly good! My friend and I were looking for a simple rice side dish that we could make from ingredients we had in the house and voila! This served right up and we love it! It's so deceptively simple; it has great taste and is a perfect complement to any meal! Kudos Denyse! Thanks!
Totally delicious!
We've been making this rice for years. Only difference is we use one can of broth and then fill that can with water as a subsitution for the second can of broth. Less saltly and as equally delicious! Always double the liquid to the amount of rice used and you have a winner!
I used two cups of rice, four of broth and only 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Also sprinkled a little thyme. My family says it's the "ultimate". Of course I had leftovers, which were just as good the next day. Thankyou for this great recipe.
This was really easy and the whole family enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing, I will make this again!
I love this recipe, and my husband who hates onions even likes it. I use a yellow onion as we never have red on hand. Turns out great. I usually add water and a bouillon cube more than needed for extra flavor.
This is a good basic recipe. I add minced garlic. I throw mine in the rice cooker after browning then add chicken broth.
This recipe was a little bland, other wise it was pretty good.
Great if you love onions. My Husband loved it.
This is so good and so easy to prepare. I used extra bouillon and browned it a little (stirring constantly once the liquid was absorbed). It was better (and a lot more convenient/affordable than rice a roni, zatarans, etc.
I liked it. It is very basic but goes well as a side. We had it with ham and it was a nice subtle dish. It could easily be made into a main dish if the meat were added to it with some broccoli, and tomatos and garlic. You could have fun with this and add almost anything to it and come up with a yummy dish. I think maybe next time I will try sausage added to it.
I personaly did not like it but, my mom loved it!
This is the best rice I have ever made!! I loved it and so did my family. Although I just put a little garlic pepper seasoning in it instead of black pepper. Sounded like way too much pepper. I would say let people put the pepper in at the table.
Simple to make and tastes great! I have made this 3 times and I never have any left. Thanks.
This was a mild flavored rice that would be a great side dish with just about anything. I only used a third of a large Texas sweet onion and used a little more oil than called for because as soon as the onion was translucent I added the dry rice in and cooked it until it was starting to turn light golden, then I added a dab of minced garlic stirred it in and cooked for less than a minute and finally added in the broth. I forgot the black pepper but it didn't need it after all. Definitely a wonderful rice recipe and I will be making this again. Thanks Denyse!
yummy...made pretty much as called out except used 1/8 t of pepper as well as 1/8 t poultry seasoning and like alot of others i used yellow onions browned like called out then put it in my rice cooker
Very good, very flavorful. Made as directed except I used 1/2 olive oil & 1/2 butter for the tablespoon of veggie oil. I will be making my rice like this from now on.
I liked this side dish but I added some italian seasoning to get more flavor.
This was very good. I was surprised. It has good flavor but it is not over powering. I used butter and not oil myself. I also put mine in the rice cooker and it worked out just perfect!
I have to admit, we really didn't care for this. It came out with the rice still being too crunchy. The overall flavor was good, but the rice itself definitely didn't have enough liquid to make the texture perfect. I think it was because of the long grain jasmati rice I used. I'll try it with another rice next time if I make this again, or I'll add more broth. I also plan on trying to use marg or butter instead of the oil to brown the rice better.
good but needed more flavor.
Pretty darn good! I think I would play around with different onions and different kinds of rice and probably add some more veggies (maybe fresh spinach just before serving). As it is though, very good.
really good recipe...i used 'lundberg country gourmet rice'...(got it at NUTTER"S) and added garlic...coz that is what i always do...otherwise followed recipe/directions accordingly...the dh even wants the leftovers today...(and he is not fond of rice)...i will make this again forsure...
Used two small vidalia onions in olive oil, and before adding the chicken broth, added two tablespoons of orange juice- to hint at the spiced orange chicken I was serving it with, and then 1/2 TBS of sesame seeds at the end, just because I love them! I was afraid the orange and onion flavors would contradict, but it was actually very good, and went perfectly with the main dish. Will make again! thanks Denyse!!
This recipe was pretty good. It was very simple to make and tasty too!
Delicious. Made as directed and it was wonderful. My 1 year old couldn't get enough of it!
bland...everyone put some kind of sauce on it to give it more flavor. I even used a good size red onion.
I would use alittle less pepper, and alittle less onion! Otherwise very good!
The taste - delicious! However it didn't quite cook all the way through. Recipe called for 20 minutes, I used brown rice, so doubled to 40 minutes. I maybe needed more broth, because it was completely soaked up and the bottom of the pan was starting to burn. I even had it on a really low simmer. Regardless, it was still yummy! Chopped up 1 yellow onion. Added in a few cloves of garlic while sauteeing. Added parsely to the mix as well. Yum
Great recipe. I used tomato/chicken flavored bouillion cubes. I used 2 instead of one to make it more flavorful. Used yellow onion and Med. grain rice. Just because these are the things I had on hand. It turned out great! Very flavorful. I used a generous amount of black pepper, freshly ground. Great plain, but we liked it even better served with sharp cheddar cheese sprinkeled on top! Thanks for a simple, inexpensive rice dish!
It’s a keeper! The rice turned out tasty, easy to make and good for any kind of main dish. I was making Mexican meatballs with a lot of spices, so I was looking for the rice recipe that would feet into that meal without competing with it and overwhelming in the same time. I saved this recipe because it is a chameleon side dish, will be great with anything: chicken, fish, veggies, tofu…... you name it!
What a simple rice dish to make that is packed with flavor. I like the color that the red onion adds to the dish. I made as written and served it along side 'Pork Cutlets with Cranberry Wine Sauce' from AR.
boring and way too salty
This was pretty good. Next time I might add some herbs or almonds or something to jazz it up a little bit. Definitely a good base, though.
I liked this, but it was a bit too peppery for me, and I like pepper. I'd cut the pepper down by at least a half. Maybe even a fourth.
I made it with vidalia onions and it was great! Thanks!
I make rice several times a week, and am always looking for interesting items to add to it. My teens both loved this and commented that it was "great rice". This is a keeper, I think it gets its flavor from the red onions. Thanks!
not something we'll have again, but we didn't have to throw it out.
Bland rice
YUM! I made this with brown rice and it was great.
Simple but very tasty.
Simple but tasty
I don't know how I could have screwed this one up. It was a very simple recipe, but it was not good. I substituted a yellow onion as some other raters recommended. It was very bland with no flavor at all, and the onions created an unpleasant mushy texture. I would have preferred plain white rice to this recipe.
This was absolutely delicious
Delicious...this will be a staple in our house. Will add garlic to the onions saute next time.
I just have a question! Why does it look like this dish was made with GREEN ONIONS ???
This rice is great! I was leery of putting a whole teaspoon of black pepper in it but it have a great flavor. I sauteed it then put in the rice cooker. I also added 3 whole allspice because I love the subtle flavor enhancement. I will definitely make this again many times.
Super easy. Gives rice a great texture and kick. My husband and I are not rice lovers but we thought this was terrific.
This rice was excellent. I see this recipe as a starting point for more excellent rice by changing up ingredients.
I made this with the Chicken Eugene on this site and it was a good addition to the meal. Next time I will add a bit of salt though, otherwise, good stuff!!
Very good! I used a combination of yellow and green onions, olive oil instead of veg. and added 2 cloves of minced garlic. I added the black pepper to taste. We thought this had really good flavor without being too onion-y and I will be making it again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Simple and easy to make, rice dish. Followed the recipe exactly although it did take an extra 10 minutes to get the rice cooked.
Who gets excited about rice??? We did! This very simple recipe yields amazingly flavorful rice. I doubled it so I would have leftovers and barely got a first portion. I used jasmine rice, my own chicken stock, and a vidalia onion rather than red. This recipe will be repeated many more times, both in my kitchen and in those of my guests. Thanks, Denyse!
Used sweet onion and think that it would have nad more onion taste with red onion as specified,
Use brown rice and increase the simmer time to 50 minutes.
AWESOME--I made two changes-used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and used brown rice instead of white rice--it was great, and so EASY. This will be used quite often in my household. Thanks Denyse!
My daughter who doesn't like onions liked this. I did use instant rice and it turned out great (needed it done quicker). I didn't fry the rice- after sauteing the onion I added the broth, got it to boil then added the rice, took it off the heat and covered it. I also used sweet white onion as I was worried the red onion might not look as nice. Very good!!
I used beef cubes and served as a side with beef. Everyone really got exceited about it, and my 3 and 9 year old had seconds. Red onions are sweet and less potant than regular onions so it lightly flavors the rice, it's not overpowering. This would be a great substitution for the expensive boxed rice at the store.
Good alternative to plain rice.
very delicious, and very easy. Yum!
Super easy and great flavor. Can be used as a side dish for many different types of cuisine - very versatile. Great family dish!
I'm giving this recipe five stars, even though I cheated. I had leftover fried rice from Chinese take-out that I wanted to use up. To that I added a cup of cooked rice I already had waiting in the freezer. I sauteed about four green onions, including the green tops, in one T. of butter, for one minute and poured that into the rice combo. I re-heated it in the microwave before serving - couldn't have been easier! Maybe not quite the same recipe, but the concept was there, and I ended up with a pretty, not to mention, thrifty side dish! Thanks for the idea!
This was Slammin! Really simplicity at its best! Only change I made was to add garlic with the onion and frozen peas while cooking. This recipe really makes perfect rice. Im sure Im gonna be having this again and again. Thanks so much:)
Very tasty rice. I used a bouillon cube with water. Will make again...
Great subtle taste. I picked this recipe because I had a huge tub of chopped vidalia onions I had to bring to a big hot dog cook out, but forgot them at home. I didn't have the green onion, which probably would have been better or maybe a combo of both types of onion. Anyway, this went well with the black-eyed peas and oven fried chicken, I made. I really thought the black pepper flavor and heat stood out and just loved it. Thanks, gapch126!
What a great recipe. I always have a terrible time with rice. It never seems to turn out right but this turned out perfect. Everyone loved it!
This was a nice side dish to a very rich chicken recipe that I made. I did have to add a touch of salt to the rice since I used low sodium broth. Will be making this again!
Very good side dish. I served this along with some fresh green beans seasoned with a teeny bit of sesame oil, some garlic, salt and some ginger with the Tasty Sesame Tilapia recipe on this site...wonderfully easy, and super delicious meal.
Easy to make very flavorful. Whole family loved this rice!
I love onion so I thought I'd enjoy this recipe, but I didn't like it at all.
Nice, simple, tasty!
I used low sodium vegetable broth instead of chicken, it tasted great!
Very Tasty!!! I did have to make a few substitutions as I did not have oil, red onions or white rice. Instead I used cooking onion browned in butter, and Basmati rice. I also only used half the pepper suggested & just before serving I added about 3/4c cooked from frozen green peas. Wonderful recipe, will do it again :)
My husband has to add soy sauce to rice to make it worth eating, but this dish had so much flavor we didn't add a thing. I only used half the pepper (I thought I could add more at the table if it needed it, and it didn't). Made it in the rice cooker too!
Very good rice! Nice change from the plain white and spanish style rice I usually make. It's Friday so needless to say my pantry and fridge are empty, tomorrow is grocery shopping day. I only had just a little bit of everything and a lot of wine that was given to me for X-Mas. I literally had 1 cup of rice, so I paired this with the Modenese Pork Chops on this site. I also had half a cabbage and fried that up. I had some left over potatoes I made, simply sliced thin (almost like chips) with onions, olive oil and herbs and baked in the oven. It actually turned out to be a really good meal all together.
Oh my goodness, this was awesome! When the onion was nearly done I added 2 cloves of garlic, chopped. That was the only change I made. I will be trying the base recipe with other grains, as well! Definitely a keeper.
I used beef boullion (broth) instead of chicken, because it's all I had. Still turned out great, and the pepper makes it a little spicy! My boyfriend loved it! I look forward to adding this to my recipe box and also making it my own, experimenting with different spices/veggies to add to it.
I used a vidalia onion and sauteed it in butter and olive oil. I added rice and garlic powder and sauteed a bit longer. I used beef broth (it was all I had thawed). The flavors were outstanding. My husband, who is not a huge fan of rice, had three servings. My small kids loved it as well. I will definitely be making this again!
Very good side dish. Will likely make again.
This is a great recipe! I made this for dinner with my mexican meatloaf & it was a big hit. I added a few things just per our taste. I caramelized the onions & added garlic at the end of that along with the rice which I toasted a bit, then added thyme & basil & let it simmer. Great recipe even for my family of onion haters, they couldn't believe it had onion in it ( I used a yellow one).
Good simple side dish for an entree that has a lot of flavor. Not a stand out recipe, noone commented on it. I had to add salt, but that probably depends on the brand of chicken broth you use.
I made this rice tonight to go alongside some meatballs. The end result was alright - not as flavorful as I thought it would be - but not bad.
Good! I used less onion and added a little salt but was tasty. The directions were a little confusing as it doesn't specify exactly when you should add the rice (before you bring the broth to a boil? After? Do you saute it for a few minutes with the onions?) I waited until the broth was boiling and it turned out good for us. Worked well with our "southwestern chicken" meal tonight.
I would make this again. I added more caramelized onion to the rice and used olive oil.
Tasty but way too peppery.
This is such a great, easy side dish. I use it all the time, as it is quick to prepare and goes with just about anything. I do usually use olive oil instead of veg and I will sometimes sub water and chicken bouillon for the chicken broth, depending what I have on hand. We really enjoy it. Thanks for sharing!
This is GREAT! Made it for my family and my picky brother (who hates onions) asked for a third helping! Wonderful....I fried some chicken chunks with extra virgin olive oil, a splash of white wine, garlic, oregano, flour and parmasen cheese prior to cooking the rice. I fried the rice a little longer added the chicken to it and it turned out great! Wonderful either way! Becoming my side-dish-secret-weapon for dinner parties!
