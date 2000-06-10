Onion Rice

4.3
476 Ratings
  • 5 256
  • 4 135
  • 3 65
  • 2 12
  • 1 8

Simple and versatile rice side dish that everyone loves!

Recipe by Denyse

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onion, and cook until almost tender. Stir in rice, and continue cooking until coated with oil. When onion is tender and rice begins to brown lightly, season with pepper, and pour in the broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 2.5g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022