THIS RECIPE IS DELICIOUS!! I have been searching for a recipe like my grandmother in-law's lime fluff and it've got to say this is as close as it gets! I made this for a picnic, but my 5 year old son is totally anti-green anything. So, I called it a Shrek marshmallow caserole, and even he loved it. I stirred all the ingredients together and it came out wonderful, I didn't add the nuts just because i'm all about textures and I like the smoothness of it without. The only thing I would change about this recipe in the driections I would have stated to FOLD in the whipped topping, not stir. Otherwise you loose alot ot the fluffyness of the whipped topping of which adds to the texture and fluff aspect of the "lime fluff". Other than that one minor change. this is deffinately a two spoons up!

