Lime Fluff

4.6
55 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A Georgia favorite! Great with everything! Make a lot for large gatherings, it disappears quickly! You can use any kind of nuts you like; adjust the amount to suit your preference.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together gelatin, whipped topping, pineapple with juice, sour cream, marshmallows, and pecans. Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 152.1mg. Full Nutrition
