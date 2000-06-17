Lime Fluff
A Georgia favorite! Great with everything! Make a lot for large gatherings, it disappears quickly! You can use any kind of nuts you like; adjust the amount to suit your preference.
THIS RECIPE IS DELICIOUS!! I have been searching for a recipe like my grandmother in-law's lime fluff and it've got to say this is as close as it gets! I made this for a picnic, but my 5 year old son is totally anti-green anything. So, I called it a Shrek marshmallow caserole, and even he loved it. I stirred all the ingredients together and it came out wonderful, I didn't add the nuts just because i'm all about textures and I like the smoothness of it without. The only thing I would change about this recipe in the driections I would have stated to FOLD in the whipped topping, not stir. Otherwise you loose alot ot the fluffyness of the whipped topping of which adds to the texture and fluff aspect of the "lime fluff". Other than that one minor change. this is deffinately a two spoons up!Read More
Very interesting . Might be better using a different flavor of jello instead of the lime. None of the kids cared for it, my husband ate it but said it wasn't a keeper.Read More
I made this a few hours ago and it's still soupy! I followed the directions and ingredients exactly.What went wrong? I mixed the dry jello with the whip topping etc. Was that right? I'd appreciate it if the submitter could email me. Update: I learned that mixing the jello into the pineapple and sour cream first, then folding in the cool whip and marshmallows gently makes a perfect fluff every time! I think I was mixing it to much. Now If I don’t make this every thanksgiving people howl!
Delicious and easy. This was one of several side dishes I prepared with a ham dinner. Absolutely a great dish and something you can be proud to serve at home or any potluck.
If you don't care for the taste of lime, make this with pistachio pudding instead. Omit the sour cream, and add shredded coconut. At Christmastime, garnish with maraschino cherries. One of my husband's favorite salads.
I made this recipe last week and substituted pears for the pineapple and my entire family loved it. It was the easist thing I have ever made. We will be making it again - often.
As is my usual habit, I added 2/3 cup chopped celery to this salad and omitted 4 ounces of the whipped topping. (I actually used stiffly beaten whip cream instead). Oh, I also omitted the nuts because of the unwanted fats. Everyone loved it. This will be a keeper with modifications at our house!Thanks Amy. Georgians have a winner in this one.
Served this at a BBQ and it was a huge hit!
Quick, easy and really good. Will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing this one.
Did it with diet ingredients and it is really good. Try sometime with strawberry jello. Might be good.
Could not believe how easy this was. I used Fat Free whipped topping and Fat Free sour cream. Worked just fine. Does not work in a mold, however, as it's so light and airy. Will definitely make again using various flavors of gelatin. Patti Helm
Concerning the recipe Lime Fluff, do you make the gelatin up first according to package directions?
Delicious! Turned out great! I left the nuts out. For anyone who had trouble with this recipe... I combined the dry jello with the pineapple and juice first and blended that well before adding the sour cream, whipped topping and marshmellows. Stir gently so that you don't disrupt the fluffiness of the whipped topping. I will definately remake this for holidays with different colors of jello.
Very good, extremely easy recipe! I might use less marshmallows the next time, but it was good!!
This was really good -- light and refreshing. It makes just a ton so be sure to use a big bowl. I left the nuts out. Instead I added an 11 oz. drained can of mandarin oranges and a couple of big handfuls of coconut. It was awesome!
I was looking on this site for a specific jello recipe my Gramma used to make for all of our family functions, and this one is really close to it. I've omitted the nuts because lots of people in my family won't eat things with nuts in it, and I think it is better without them anyways. This is a great recipe to bring to potlucks and family gatherings, everybody loves it! It's one of those old tried and true recipes that is sure to please even the pickiest eaters!
Been making this for two years now and love it more and more. FANTASTIC!!!!
This is a fabulous recipe that everyone loves. I didn't use the chopped pecans in mine but we really enjoy it. We also call it green fluffy stuff. (Must be a Michigan thing.)
Very tasty and quick to put together! I left out the actual pineapple and just used pineapple juice as I am not a fan of the texture of the fruit in jello. Thanks! I think I will try a different flavor next time (maybe lemon or orange??)
I look for Quick, Easy and Delicious in a recipe. I found it in this one!! Really Good!!!
Excellent!!! A big hit w/the entire family!
This is another good picnic salad. As with anything like this that has marshmallows, it is always better the next day when the marshmallows absorb the juice from the fruit!
I made this last night for a family dinner and it was wonderful. Everyone loved it and it was so fast and easy. I will be keeping this recipe. The whole bowl was gone.
I halved all ingredients except the cool whip. This was an average tasting jello salad. I think it would be better with some different fruits. With just the pineapple, it seemed boring. If I made it again, I would use a can of fruit cocktail or manderin oranges, etc. The recipe made alot, even halved.
My sister-in-law made this for Thanksgiving dinner and EVERYONE loved it!! It was so good that I came to all recipes to find it so I can make it for dinner tonight. I plan to use wild strawberry jello. Will post results....
Good stuff!!!
Delicious and simple.
The kids loved this, but the adults just liked it. I didn't add the pecans so maybe that was the difference. It was a nice, lite dessert though.
Made this for Christmas Eve...very easy, yummy and looked so pretty too!
I drained the crushed pineapple and used half of the sour cream.
I doubled the recipe not knowing how much a single bowl made. Whoa! A double batch made a HUGE bowl. After several meals of lime fluff I decided to try freezing it. Now I always make a double batch and freeze several containers, because this stuff is just as good after freezing and thawing!! This is my "go to" dish for a potluck.
My grandmother used to make this, but she called it Ambrosia. This recipe really brings me home! I don't know one kid that doesn't like this stuff. You can also change the flavor of the gelatain if you don't like lime, but I love it!
Excellent flavor, easy to make. I didnt use that many marshmallows though.
Good - Light & tasty
I used lite sour cream and fat free cool whip and it just didn't come out tasting right. It seemed like the jello didn't totally absorb - had a powdery taste to it that just didn't appeal to the crowd. Not sure if I'd make this again or not.
This is good. For those asking if you prepare the Jell-O, or complain it is soupy, no, you don't make the jello.... Just use the powder. I have also made this with lemon jello. Make sure to refrigerate a few hours before serving. Mix all the ingredients except whipped cream. Add that last and do not over fold it or it's not fluffy.
I halved the recipe using the tool. Perfect amount. Added a can of mandarin oranges and maraschino cherries. Everyone loved it.
MADE IT!.... recipe was very easy and turned out GREAT!...Makes a large bowl... great dessert for the summer cookout!
Made it for my families Christmas and it was a great hit. I made is just as the recipie stated and turned out wonderful.
I've been trying to recreate grandma's fluff salads for years and none of the recipes get close, they're always way too sweet. This one caused some problems the first time around. It tasted great, better than others so far, but would not set. I don't know what went wrong but I made it again, exactly the same as the first time and it turned out great. I did swap out the lime jello for orange, cut the amount of marshmallows in half and substituted strained Greek yogurt for the sour cream. I think a drained can of mandarin oranges would have been a good addition and will probably add them next time.
So fast and easy- tastes much like my old recipe, only a lot less work!
I didn’t add the pecans. I will definitely make again probably experimenting with different flavors/fruits.
A friend of mine calls this salad "The Exorcist Salad". I guess because of the color and texture. This is just ordinary tasting.
This green stuff is fanstasic! Make sure you use a big bowl! I thought it would never get eaten because there was so much but it was gone within days. Wouldn't change a single thing!
I needed a jello recipe for Thanksgiving and found this one! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I made it the night before and it held up great overnight.
Made this for a church picnic and followed the directions exactly. It was very good and would be good with about any flavor of Jell-o. I will try orange next.
Delicious! I’ve been making fluff recipes from the 15 Best Fluff Recipes list and this is one of my favorites so far. The pecans were perfect as they added a tender crunch. 16 ounces of marshmallows was a bit and I started to question if it was going to fit in my trifle dish. (It just fit). I’d be interested in 10 ounces of marshmallows and perhaps 8 ounces of sour cream. Overall it was yummy enough to create an account and review. Great lime dessert after sandwiches, Mexican and summer barbeques.
