Jalapeno Corn Casserole

20 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This corn casserole has been a hit wherever I've taken it.

By Susie T

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x9 inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and milk until smooth. Stir in corn and jalapeno peppers. Transfer mixture to the prepared dish and cover with a lid or foil.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 202mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022