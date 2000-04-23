Jalapeno Corn Casserole
This corn casserole has been a hit wherever I've taken it.
Try using 1 fresh jalapeno, shoepeg corn, 1 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cube butter and 1/4 cup milk, and cook for 20-25 minutes at 350. I've never taken this anywhere without people asking for the recipe.Read More
I have made a variety of this for a long time but my changes are: Add 3 tablespoons butter and use 1/2 cup milk blended with the softened cream cheese. Stir in the corn and 1/4 cup chopped jalapenos and mix. Sprinkle 3/4 to 1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs in the mixture and blend. Sprinkle additional crumbs on top of mixture and top with jalapeno rings. Makes dish looks very appealing. Bake as directed. As it cools it will thicken.
This is very similar to my recipe but I use 1 stick of margarine and NO milk.. a little garlic salt and a can of chopped green chilies instead of jalapenos. I get asked to make this at every family function.
Love this...made a few changes...used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of evaporated milk...added 1 egg, 1 tbls oil and 1 package of cornbread mix...yummy
I didn't care for this recipe. The taste was fair, but it had too much liquid, even though I cut down some on the cheese and the milk. It did not thicken up at all during cooking.
Tasty and easy to make. Not spectacular, though a great alternative to just plain corn. I put black pepper in it to give it a touch of spice.
This recipe seems to be lacking something. It was wasn't very pleasing to the eye. My guest somewhat enjoyed it. Even with only 5 peppers I still found it to be to hot to enjoy. However, it was easy to make.
This was soooo easy. My picky boys (son and husband) we're actually thinking of words to describe how good this is. WHAT A HIT! I used half and half cream instead. I also put pickeled peppers with the jalipino. This one you can do anything with. ty ty ty.
This is very good My kid love it
I made some modifications to this. I halved the recipe, used a fresh jalapeno, and used garlic & herb cream cheese. It was still dissapointing. My husband loved it, but I found it to be bland. I probably won't try it again.
Cut recipe in half. Delicious!!
I used sweetened condensed milk instead of the evaperated milk. I also used afew more jalapenos, I like it hot.
Family loved it. Fixed as directed
Everyone loved it!
Love this recipe!! I added 3 tablespoons of butter to the cream cheese and milk mixture. It was good!
If you want a soup casserole, this is your recipe. Gross. No flavor.
This was a big hit at a dinner party, none was leftover. I accidently used 2% milk instead of the evaporated milk but it still tasted great! I plan on making it for Christmas dinner this year and will use the evaporated milk.
