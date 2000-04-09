Italian Rice Balls

They are first of all, REALLY TASTY. I made 4 times the recipe since when I make rice I always make 4 cups of raw rice at a time. Mine fell apart too at first, but guess how I fixed them? I tried googling and followed a suggestion to add egg yolk to the mixture. Did NOT do the trick. I then added LOTS of bread crumbs and blended them right in. Luckily I had tons of homemade bread crumbs in the freezer. Worked like a charm! Then shaped them into balls, as per instructions, breaded them, and refrigerated them, (as they are time-consuming, so I decided to deep-fry later), and they worked fine. The balls were cold from the refrigerator when I deep-fried them, so actually that may have helped them to hold their shape in the end. Next time, I may end up using sticky rice to see if that helps... One aspect of my rice which probably did not help to make the mixture stick, is that I added oil to the rice (which the recipe did not call for), since I always fry my raw rice before adding water, but right after I added it, I thought "oops". By the way, I used long grain parboiled rice...