Indonesian Spiced Rice
This colorful spicy side dish goes perfect with kabobs, especially with cherry tomatoes; the color combo is most appealing. Lamb is a good accompaniment.
This colorful spicy side dish goes perfect with kabobs, especially with cherry tomatoes; the color combo is most appealing. Lamb is a good accompaniment.
This was amazing. I was afraid my picky husband and son would not eat it, especially with the strong aroma. But they gobbled it up and even went back for seconds. I used brown rice, so I had to cook it for about 45 minutes and then let it rest for another 10-15. In addition to the green onions, I topped it off with cilantro and a few mint leaves. This will be a regular at my house, but as another reviewer suggested, I too would cut the amount in half. My small family liked it, but I'm sure they don't want to eat the leftovers for a whole week.Read More
This was a nice side dish, but nothing too fancy or mind-blowing. My boyfriend said it was good and asked if it was a curry dish. The turmeric gave it the look and flavor of a mild curry dish. There were no rave reviews for the effort. I used it as an accompaniment to Indonesian Satay (on this site). I think it would have been much better with an Indian dish (like Tandoori Chicken as another reviewer mentioned). The Indonesian Satay really should have had a white jasmine rice side dish.Read More
This was amazing. I was afraid my picky husband and son would not eat it, especially with the strong aroma. But they gobbled it up and even went back for seconds. I used brown rice, so I had to cook it for about 45 minutes and then let it rest for another 10-15. In addition to the green onions, I topped it off with cilantro and a few mint leaves. This will be a regular at my house, but as another reviewer suggested, I too would cut the amount in half. My small family liked it, but I'm sure they don't want to eat the leftovers for a whole week.
I was looking for a recipe to use jalapenos I stupidly picked up at the farmers' market... stupid because I had no idea what to do with them, they were just pretty. This recipe looked easy and I had all the ingredients. Well, it is delicious! My only change was to use only one jalapeno, since I didn't know how hot they were. Good thing, because one was way enough for us. So good and so easy. I will make this again for sure. I may add peas or something, it just seems like something else of vegetable form would be good.
I left the cinnamon out and incresed the hot peppers to 4. Great flavor!
Smelled wonderful while cooking. Tasted good too! A nice addition to my rotation of side dishes. I'll have to try the tandoori chicken that so many reviewers are talking about. Happy cooking!
This was fantastic, followed recipe well left out jalapenos everyone loved it
I was so impressed how great the rice tasted! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This was wonderful! I made it tonight along with an indonesian pork tenderloin. My husband and I loved it. I added a tsp of cinnamon instead of 1/2; just didn't think the 1/2 gave it enough zing. Paired it with sliced carrots & onions sauteed in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon.
This was a nice side dish, but nothing too fancy or mind-blowing. My boyfriend said it was good and asked if it was a curry dish. The turmeric gave it the look and flavor of a mild curry dish. There were no rave reviews for the effort. I used it as an accompaniment to Indonesian Satay (on this site). I think it would have been much better with an Indian dish (like Tandoori Chicken as another reviewer mentioned). The Indonesian Satay really should have had a white jasmine rice side dish.
Could have been better if more stock was added. My rice came out too dry!
This smells so good when cooking! I used the spray oil instead of vegetable oil, brown rice instead of white rice, and omitted the chicken broth, using water instead. This is delicious!
Quick and easy! I added carrots and mushrooms. Thought the dish would benefit from a handfule of raisins.
I modified this recipe to more closely match rice I had at an Iraqi restaurant by eliminating the tumeric, adding more cinnamon, and adding about a tablespoon of sugar. Wonderful!
Very good rice! I used brown rice instead of white rice. Next time I well make half because it makes alot.
This truly was a colorful and spicy dish. I served it with kebabs. My kebabs didn't turn out so my rice saved me. A unique and delicious dish.
I loved this... It tasted soo good. I didn't have jalapeno peppers so I substituted green peppers instead. It was very tasty. Works extremely well with Chicken Tandoori found on this site, and the combination has definitely become a keeper. Thank you Andi :)
Loved it. I've made several variants on this dish and they all turn out satisfactory.
This was a great side dish to go along with the Indonesian Satay. I took the advise of others and cut the recipe in half, which I was glad that I did for my family of 4.
EXCELLENT! I made this to go with some chicken satays done with a Malaysian Spice Paste (from one of my cookbooks) and it was a fantastic combo! I didn't change a thing with this recipe and it was very well received by all of us. Not too spicy, but very flavourful, will definitely make again, thank you!
Delicious! I cut the recipe in half since other reviewers noted that it makes a lot. Since I am vegetarian I used veggie broth rather than chicken broth, but I kept everything else the same. This rice dish is spicy, but not so much that it masks the other flavors...and that's just how I like it. Thanks for this one, it's a keeper :)
I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings & I used brown basmati rice. I also used curry powder for the turmeric. It was a very nice accompaniment to Spicy Chicken Curry....thansk Andi!
This was tasty - I modified it a bit to make it more pilaf-y. I used brown basmati ("Texmati" American Basmati) rice, which took longer to cook - 30 minutes would be the minimum cook time, and maybe a bit longer. I sort of combined this with the Risi-Bisi recipe, adding toasted pine nuts, peas, and my own addition, raisins. I didn't have turmeric so I used curry, and I cut the recipe in half but kept the spices as they were, so the ratios were doubled (since some said it was bland). It was delicious! I highly recommend adding raisins! The 4 stars are only because of the cooking time issue. This dish reminded me of some of the better pilafs I've purchased frozen from Trader Joe's or in a box - very tasty.
I thought this rice was fantastic. Makes a whole lot--easily fed three adults and 2 children with about 1/3 left over. Everyone else claimed it was incredibly spicy, and it was a bit hot, but nothing overwhelming in my opinion. Not much hotter than the hottest sausage Ive ever tried. Quite yummy and filling--pretty easy to make after a little practice and goes great with Indonesian chicken satay.
Boy did we love this, served with the Indonesian Chicken Satay from this site. I was nervous that my husband wouldn't like the heat from the jalapenos,but he was crazy about it, and he's not even much of a rice fan. Thank you!
This was great!!
Really good! Love the flavors and the taste! Plus, it makes quite a bit, so you can have this for lunch since there are so many leftovers.
Mine ended up tasting like Yellow Rice from a box. Which is actually good because I like Yellow Rice out of a box, but quit buying it because of the fat and sodium content. I left out the jalepenos because I didn't want it spicy and left out the cinnamon because my husband had previously told me he didn't care for cinnamon in his rice. I used low sodium chicken broth and felt the end result needed a little salt. This was every bit as easy as boxed rice and I will make it often I am sure.
OMG!! This rice was to DIE for!! I only had one jalapeño but it worked great. I’d put a second one another time (and there WILL be another time and then some)! Don’t skimp on the onion either! I didn’t have chicken stock so I used water and bouillon cubes. I was a bit sceptical about using cinnamon but I think it’s a must and it was not overbearing in taste.
Followed recipe exactly. Loved it. Healthy and delicious.
Used sesame oil, no jalapeños, brown rice, red pepper flakes, chicken bouillon, and more water than what was required. I didn't have any scallions so I left that off. Also used two bay leaves. It was very very good! Highly recommend.
The rice cooked up well but was week in flavor. If I were to make it again I would use all broth, no plain water, more turmeric and possibly some salt, we had to salt it on the plate. This was my husbands comment while eating, "does this have cinnamon in it?"
Delicious. I added extra stock powder and used crushed chillies. Husband said it could be hotter!
I made it this way and liked it so much that I started making a version of it for "Mexican night". Just used chili powder instead of cinnamon and virtual the veggies diced up the onion along with a green chili (no seeds) and a half of a red bell pepper. I also only use enough oil to cook the onion, no more than a tbsp. Easy peasy and family approved!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections