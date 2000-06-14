Indonesian Spiced Rice

This colorful spicy side dish goes perfect with kabobs, especially with cherry tomatoes; the color combo is most appealing. Lamb is a good accompaniment.

Recipe by Andi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in large, heavy pan over medium heat. Stir in onion, jalapeno peppers and garlic. Saute until onion is translucent; about 8 minutes.

  • Stir turmeric, cinnamon, and rice into the pan; stir for 2 minutes. Mix in the chicken broth, water and bay leaf. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and cook 20 minutes.

  • Turn off the heat altogether and let sit for 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 5.5g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
