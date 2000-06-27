Cucumber Slices With Dill

This cool cucumber salad is quick and easy to prepare. It does require at least 2 hours in the fridge for the fullest flavor so plan ahead!

Recipe by Julie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large serving bowl, combine cucumbers, onions and dill. In a medium size bowl combine sugar, vinegar, water and salt; stir until the sugar dissolves. Pour the liquid mixture over the cucumber mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving (the longer this dish marinates the tastier it is!).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 0.3g; sodium 294.8mg. Full Nutrition
