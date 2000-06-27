Cucumber Slices With Dill
This cool cucumber salad is quick and easy to prepare. It does require at least 2 hours in the fridge for the fullest flavor so plan ahead!
Very nice salad! I thinly sliced the cucumber and added the salt. I let that set for about twenty minutes to let the cucumbers produce their own water. I added thin sliced red onion, cut the amount of sugar in half, used white wine vinegar, left the amount of dill the same and omitted the water. I chilled it for the time stated and it went great with grilled chicken. If you like this, you'll like "Dilly Cucumber Salad" from this site.Read More
Pretty good but a little too sweet. I used 1/2 the sugar the recipe called for and I added in a little more vinegar.Read More
Love this recipe with rice dishes. Perfect blend of sweet and tartness. This needs to sit at least 6-8 hours to fully appreciate the flavors.
This salad was a great side dish with grilled salmon. I used rice vinegar and omitted the sugar entirely. Red onion also added some nice color.
This is a great way to use those garden cukes. I like adding 1/2 cup red bell pepper to the mixture but it's great as is. I love the taste of fresh dill but the dried dill really works best with this recipe as it's not so overwhelming. Very refreshing. IF you're going to reduce the sugar....reduce the vinegar, too. The cukes make plenty of their own liquid.
This recipe was TOO SWEET!! I'd cut back on the sugar at least half.
A little too sweet for my taste... next time I'll cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. I also added halved cherry tomatoes, they tasted wonderful with the onion and cucumber the next day!
I usually don't care for cucumbers in vinegar but this was the best. It has such a wonderful flavor and so sweet.
This is so tasty! I cut the sugar in half and add more vinegar. Yummy
This recipe calls for a little too much sugar. Still, it's refreshing and good.
Made this for a party we had last night and it was a hit. The cucumbers are light and refreshing. After reading other reviews I left out the water and didn't miss it. Thanks for sharing!! Will definitely be making it again!
Easy? Check! Tasty? Check! Inexpensive? Check! Quick? Check! Attractive? Check! LOVED THIS RECIPE!
Been making this recipe for years. I use Splenda in place of the sugar which makes it so low in calories (and no fat) that it's almost sinful for something to taste this good! UPDATE 6/3/12: Recently started adding tomatoes to this recipe, and it makes this dish look even more appetizing (and even more delicious).
okay, I made this w/ no water, 1/2 c. sugar, and 1/3 c. white vinegar. I could have eaten the entire bowl myself, whilst slapping away fellow diners!
Very nice. Used 1 large English cucumber. 1/2 cup sugar, no salt and everything else the same. Added a handful of grape tomatoes cut in half for some color. Made four days ago and finishing up just now. Keeps getting better and better....
These are wonderful! I keep a batch going continually in the fridge! Can't get enough!
Wasn't real fond of this one. I didn't feel the taste was balanced.
I reduced the amount of sugar by over 1/2 and marinated the mix overnight. Then I drained it and added about 2 cups sour cream and served it. My guests really liked it.
Simple use of garden surplus. I used stivia in place of the sugar and it worked well.
After making this recently for a family party, my brother said if he could only have one thing to eat for the rest of his life, Cucumber Slices with Dill, would be it! Can you imagine that he loved it that much? I added a bit more dill than the recipe called for, but that is the only difference.
Really tasty; has the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with the subtle taste of dill. My older daughter ate two servings of it.
Delicious and even better the next day. I used fresh dill instead of dried. Yummy. Will make this again and again
I used 1/2C sugar and English cucumbers (less seeds). This recipe is great. Everyone (even the kids) liked these cucumbers. I make them the night before so they have plenty of time for the flavor to develop. Thank you for the great recipe.
This was very easy and tasty. I needed a use for my cucumbers and this was great. I only had a red onion but it really tasted fine. I'll have to try it with a regular onion and see if there's a difference.
I made this for a family function, everyone loved it. I made some modifications as the previous reviews said (reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup). This is a great summer side.
YUM! My first cucumber from this years garden! There's nothing like fresh veggies...next time I will try fresh dill and tomatoes when they are ready to pick!
I love this recipe. Now that I made it for a cookout, I am required to make it for every cookout (according to my friends). It's the perfect blend of flavors.
Followed as stated. Not a crowd pleaser with my family but I enjoyed it. Definetly dry out the cucumbers! I used European
The dill adds a great twist to this classic vinegar salad. Only change I made was to cut down the sugar to 1/4 cup (was still plenty sweet)
Even without dill, this was wonderful.....just got done making it for the 2nd time
Quick, easy and good. Added a bit more dill than the recipe called for.
We like cucumbers, so this is another good salad to serve this summer. I used a red onion in this dish.
This turned out great! I did not change a thing. I love dill and often add it to my cucumber salads. My whole family enjoyed this.
Delightful and refreshing. Thanks for sharing.
I followed this recipe exactly and it's fabulous! It's the perfect refreshing side to heavy main dishes. Though it's exactly like my German mother-in-law makes, I think that if you like the sweet cucumbers you get on the side of many Thai dishes, you'll also love this recipe.
This a great cucumber salad and I really enjoyed it because it was not mayo based. The one thing I changed was the sugar content....I only used 3 packets of Stevia sugar sunstitute instead of the amazing amount of sugar called for and it was perfect. I used English cukes and red onion, fresh dill and made early in the day for the flavors to blend. Nice and refreshing w/o overdosing on sugar. Thanks!
Delicious! I made these for my father-in-law and I definately got a lot of complements! I made it directly as stated.
So easy to make and so fresh, cool and tasty for the summer! I would like to keep a batch of this in my fridge all summer.
I didn't care for these, they were very bland.
At the Oktoberfest party all I can say is one lady went back for fourths.
Excellent cucumber dish. Have made this twice and received compliments both times. Great for pot luck.
An explosion of flavors for your mouth! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, but I think it could have been reduced even more. Marinated for 24 hours. My guests raved over it!
Loved the sweet flavour and this recipe will be a wonderful addition when cucumbers are in season. I only had one lonely cucumber so I cut down the recipe accordingly. I can't wait to have a full serving of this stuff!
This was just ok. I think it would of been much better with fresh dill.
I really liked this as an alternative to Cucumbers in Sourcream (which I love). The sweetness is a nice change of pace. I cut recipe in half and used Splenda. Worked out well and half recipe made enough, unless you have a really big crown of cucumber lovers.
The mixture of sugar and vinegar was perfect. I made this for a dinner party and EVERYONE raved about it. Even the kids liked it. I made a double batch, but otherwise I didn't make any adjustments. I used a food processor to slice the cucumbers and onions for convenience, but it made the slices very thin. I made it in the morning and let it sit in the fridge all day (about 8-10 hours) and it was great. I will definitely make this one again.
Add a few tablespoons of sour low fat sour cream. It makes all the differance!
used 1/2 cup sugar and it was plenty.
Too much sugar fo sho. Great otherwise.
These are the best cucumbers we have ever had. They make a lot and keep well refrigerated.
I have made this salad 3 times now. Each time I made a little change and it was still great. It is good as it is written. I also tried it with 1/4 c rice vinegar and 1/4 cup white vinegar. My husband liked it this way better because it had a milder vinegar taste. I also made it with Splenda as someone suggested and it was good that way too. Something else that makes it even better is to add fresh dill rather than dried.
Very refreshing! I made a smaller version. 2 sliced cucumbers 1/2 onion 1/2 tsp dill weed 1/2 cup sugar 1/4 cup vinegar 1/4 cup water 1/2 tsp salt
great salad, and no mayonnaise! I half the sugar and make it every year when my cucumbers start ripening.
Maybe a bit less dill and more vinegar
Delicious! I left out the water because the cucumbers definitely release plenty, and I used less sugar, but the flavors were perfect!
Yum! Cut the sugar just a little and they were perfect!
I cut the recipe down to use just one cucumber, cut the sugar in half, used red onion and doubled the amount of it. I let it marinate all night. Very yummy! I would only let it marinate for a couple hours, as the longer it sites, the softer the cucumbers get (which is fine if you like it that way).
I made 1/2 of the recipe and used Splenda instead of sugar. It was very refreshing.
Added shredded carrots
This was a great side salad. A fresh and light summery taste and the whole family loved the sweet yet lightly tart flavor.
This is such a simple recipe and very light and refreshing. I replaced the dill w/ fresh cilantro and it makes a great side dish w/ Mexican meals!
Really good! My husband and I have been trying to figure out how to make cucumbers like this for a while and could never get it right. Awesome recipe!
Easy to make and simply delicious. The longer you let the cucumbers marinate the better the taste.
Simple and tasty. I didn't have any regular vinegar so use white wine vinegar. Awesome salad for summer.
I thought this was too sweet and I even halfed the sugar! My son loved it though. Next time I'll use 1/4 cup sugar.
I agree the sugar proportion we use (60+years) is equal to the vinegar... then adjust with water, if any. Great side salad. Making this today for our Octoberfest.
I don't like food to be sweet (unless it's dessert) so I halved the sugar. This was a great side dish.
I liked this easy to make recipe, though a tad sweet
Very good....just like Grandmas :)
I made this for a summer barbecue party. I prepared it the night before using a little more than half the sugar as suggested by another reviewer. It was a huge hit! Everyone was very impressed. I will be halving the recipe and making it for my family. Easy and delicious!
We prepared this recipe for our gourmet group as part of an Octoberfest meal. Everyone really enjoyed it.
Great summertime recipe! I heat up the sugar, water and vinegar to make sure it gets dissolved well. Then I salt the cucumbers and pour the hot vinegar mixture over the dill, cucumbers and onions. Does well if you let it set overnight. Tastes like something you'd order in a restaurant.
My boyfriend is German and I wanted to make him this for his birthday party. He loved it so much he ate it for breakfast the next day. It's light and tangy but very flavorful with the dill. Would be great on a hot summer day.
I incorporated suggestions by others: brown rice vinegar, skipped water (ABSOLUTELY - the cukes weep more than enough fluid !!!), reduced to 2/3 C sugar and later 1/2). Radically increased dill to 3 T dry on second pass and will use finely-chopped fresh the next time. Used a mandoline to add render a red Bell pepper into 1.5mm slivers of color and doubled the onion, using Vidalias. OK, it is entirely appropriate for my nick to be "Carnivore" . . . yet I made a meal out of this salad two nights running.
too sweet. couldn't taste the dill.
Made this for a get-together and it received rave reviews. Very easy to make and very delicious!
i was looking for a recipe like this and decided to try every one i found until i found the best one! luckily this is only the second one i tried, and it's just what i'm looking for, only a bit to sweet. but i'm keeping it anyway!
I have been making this recipe for years and really recommend using 1 cup of both vinegar and water, it is still really sweet!
Very good. Didn't change a thing.
My family loved this recipe. It was even better the next day! Thank you ;)
Very good and gets even better when marinated 3-5 hours. The dill really added to the recipe- I added 2 tbsp instead of 1.
Cool, refreshing, simple, & great.
Perfect blend of all ingredients.
I only used 1/4 cup sugar and let it marinate for about 8 hours--it was delicious!
When I have fresh dill in the garden it is even better! I use half the sugar called for and rice vinegar or cider vinegar.
Pretty good. I would like a more full bodied vinegar flavor, so if I were making this for myself only I'd nix the water and most of the sugar. But I wasn't, so I left the ratios the same although I cut the recipe amounts down--I only had one sad cucumber left for this. Bf liked this, so I'm glad I left everything as is--he doesn't like vinegar so much so if I'd cut the other ingredients to let it shine he'd have turned up his nose. This is so easy, and was a nice complement to our quick dinner of egg salad sandwiches. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe- cut sugar in half
no one really touched this at the party. my in-laws and neighbors said that they really liked it. i, however, was not very excited about it. they really tasted like sweet pickles. i like my pickles to taste like pickles and my cukes to taste like cukes. overall, not bad
great alternative to the cucmber, sour cream, dill salad - I left out the salt and it was great.
This recipe is really sweet. Much sweeter than my liking. Im sure some really enjoy it but not really my cup of tea
My mother loves these, and the restaurant where she always ordered them closed down. So I made it my mission to find a recipe so I could duplicate them for her. This one came the closest. I made them for her, and she was so excited, so I make them a couple of times every summer for a summer cookout at my family's home. I also made them for a summer fish fry we had at work, and my co-workers just about inhaled them. Imagine my surprise when I realized the container was empty -- I hadn't had any myself! A lot of my co-workers asked for the recipe.
I made variations of this religiously over the summer. Delicious!
A wonderful summer dish- great as a side for sandwiches, at barbecues or picnics.
Very easy and quick. Refreshing summer salad . . . goes great with anything. And my 4 year old loved it!
Really good! I used only one cucumber (a VERY large cucumber!), omitted the sugar completely, but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. Next time, I think I will chop the cukes, but continue to omit the sugar. I prefer the tang of the vinegar.
Wasn't my favorite
Awesome! Used half the sugar called for and added a bit more vinegar. Also used 2 tbsp of dried dill and a vidalia onion. Marinated overnight. Had to drain all the excess water before serving but the flavor was wonderful!
My Mom made these when I was a kid and this recipe brought back a nice part of my childhood. Thanks!
