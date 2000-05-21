What an interesting way to prepare kumquats. I LOVE this fruit and all the tartness that comes with each bite. I made this recipe as written but when they finished cooking I saved half to eat like the recipe suggest and the other half I blended up with my hand-held blender to use as a jam. For me personally, the next time I will add less sugar because now they are very sweet and as I mentioned above the tartness is what I love about them. I saved the liquid that was drained off and added some of it to a smoothie and used the rest in place of the cold water when I made jello. Nothing wasted! I really like this recipe and will try it again. Thanks for sharing.