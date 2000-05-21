Kumquats

Kumquats are entirely edible when ripe, rind and all (although the seeds should be removed). They may be eaten as is, with seeds removed, cut in half, or sliced thinly and used as a garnish for a meat platter or in salads.

Recipe by Patty Hern

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 pound
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash kumquats and cover with water in a non-aluminum saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes. Add sugar and cinnamon, return to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and drain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
