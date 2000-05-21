Kumquats
Kumquats are entirely edible when ripe, rind and all (although the seeds should be removed). They may be eaten as is, with seeds removed, cut in half, or sliced thinly and used as a garnish for a meat platter or in salads.
This is the best recipe you aren't eating. I bought some kumquats on a whim and got them home, tried to eat one, and OMGYUCK. Like biting a lemon. So I decided to see what else could be done, and found this recipe. I cut them in half & de-seeded them; it doesn't specifically say to do that but I thought the description seemed to bear this idea out. I didn't drain mine at the end, and the sauce, as it cools, gels into ...well, jelly. The flavor can best be described as orange marmalade. We ate it over slices of pound cake, and I thought it was a great recipe! Thanks!
I prefer plain, fresh kumquats to these cooked ones, but the syrup they were cooked in was pretty good.
This made agreat side dish. I also saved the syrup I poured off and it makes a nice drink in club soda (like an Italian soda).If you like things very sweet you will want to ad more sugar.
This was a great recipe. I sliced the kumquats and added two teaspoons of cherry wine. After draining it, I used the 'juice' to prepare cranberry sauce.
I didn't weigh my Kumquats before I cooked them, but I made this recipes with one pint of kumquats, 1/4 c. sugar and 4 dashes of cinnamon. I think it tasted pretty good. I didn't like they kumquats raw because they were too sour but the sugar certainly helps. I think you could probably use this as a breakfast topping for waffles.
What an interesting way to prepare kumquats. I LOVE this fruit and all the tartness that comes with each bite. I made this recipe as written but when they finished cooking I saved half to eat like the recipe suggest and the other half I blended up with my hand-held blender to use as a jam. For me personally, the next time I will add less sugar because now they are very sweet and as I mentioned above the tartness is what I love about them. I saved the liquid that was drained off and added some of it to a smoothie and used the rest in place of the cold water when I made jello. Nothing wasted! I really like this recipe and will try it again. Thanks for sharing.
The amount of sugar added to the Kumquats was just right, but I also added half a cup of water to make it into a syrup rather than being thick like jam. I served the Kumquats hot over vanilla ice cream. I like the idea of serving them with waffles and crepes, a sort of modern crepe suzette.
I cooked the kumquats whole and de-seeded them after they had cooled. They were too bitter for me. I am going to try making another batch, but will slice and de-seed prior to boiling to see if it absorbs more sugar and tastes better.
Fantastic! Like another reviewer I cut the kumquats in half and deseeded them before cooking. I ate them warm with vanilla bean ice cream. A yummy treat.
Plenty sweet but still has that kumquat kick to it. I halved and seeded the kumquats before cooking them.
I was given a large bag of Kumquats and decided to try this. Excellent. Cut them in half and de-seeded. I did add about a 1/4tsp of freshly ground ginger.
I substituted 1/4 cup of the 2 cups of sugar for coconut sugar for a gorgeous amber jam. I also added a splash of lemon juice for additional acidity and flavour. This is a great recipe!
Thanks for the recipe!the seeds recede. This makes the little Vit C vaults edible!
