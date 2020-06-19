Homemade Vegetable Soup

1 of 84

Rating: 5 stars I love this vegetable soup, but I might have changed it so much it's not quite this recipe. This recipe was the inspiration: I used 2 cans of low salt, low fat chicken stock; 4 c. water; about 6 smallish carrots; 4 stalks of celery, peeled; 2 pinches of dried basil; 2 pinches of dried thyme; a few sprinkles of an onion-based salt-substitute; the liquid from a can of stewed tomatoes; 3-4 cloves garlic, crushed. Boil/simmer this for 30 min. Then added 1 head of cabbage, chopped; the stewed tomatoes; 2 roma tomatoes, quartered; bunch of green beans (1-2 cups?); bunch of crimini mushrooms (1/2 cup?); 1 cut zucchini. Cook for 30 min. more. Add kale, cook for about 10 min. Good soup, or how to get rid of all the veggies in your fridge -- in a good way :-) Helpful (115)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe, this has to be healthy. I made this last night and went by the recipe and it was great, probably the best vegetable soup I have had. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (91)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great back to basics recipe, which is why I'm giving it a 5-star. It was just what I was looking for. There are so many ways you can expand upon it and still end up with a good tasting, healthy recipe. I changed things up, according to what was in my refrigerator/garden. Added fresh zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, and cilantro. Didn't have green beans or Great Northern beans. Shredded a couple of chicken breasts and tossed them in, just because I'm feeding youngsters who need the protein. Served with grated cheese, rolls, and sour cream. Very satisfying meal. May try ground turkey next time. Thank You! Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars This was just the ticket on a rainy Portland day. It's very good as written. I used diced whole carrots rather than baby carrots and also added 3 large cloves of garlic - this really helped the flavor. I used good quality chicken broth more than water. Plenty of coarse black pepper as well as salt. I disagree that it makes too much. I'm sure we will go through it quickly (2 person family!) Good on its own or along with a sandwich for a great lunch - will try adding some chicken one day as one reviewer described. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I was actually surprised by how much I liked this. I expected that it might be a little bland and that I wouldn need to add more seasonings but I didn't. It was great as written. It was also easy to make cheap and healthy - what more can you ask for in a soup? Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars We're in the midst of a deep freeze and soup seemed to be the answer to the question "what's for dinner"? This could not have been more appropriate for warming up after shoveling snow and warding off the brrrrrrrr! I followed the recipe as is and made AR's Amish White Bread to go with. My daughter and 3 gr.kids ate with us and she had to have a copy of the recipe before going home when she saw that the children were asking for seconds! This really reminds me of the pot of soup my gramma always seemed to have on the stove when the weather outside became really cold. I will absolutely do this again. Excellent way to get more veggies. Thank you for sharing. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first homemade vegetable soup and it was very good! I didn't have northern beans so I sued a can of red kidney beans I had on hand and Trader Joe's didn't have any cabbage so I used broccoli slaw instead and it worked just fine. I added another can of diced tomatoes and doubled the chicken broth because there wasn't enough liquid. I added gorgonzola cheese crackers from Trader Joe's on top and it was delicious! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night exact to recipe and it was simply outstanding. Great comfort food for a cold winters day and very healthy. Nice One!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great base recipe but I made some alterations: Left out the beans and the cabbage did 32 oz vegetable stock instead of 28. Added an entire bunch of asparagus sliced on the diagonal (minus the very bottoms and leaving the very tops in tact) 4 cloves of finely chopped garlic and cooked some cheese tortellini separately and then added in the last 10 minutes before serving. I also added fresh ground pepper and ground sea salt. Topped with fresh Parmesan and texas toast croutons. Very good recipe. It made about 16 cups of soup...will definitely be freezing some! Thanks for sharing. Helpful (8)