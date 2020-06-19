Homemade Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
This is pretty close to what my mom used to make. I've always thought of it as healthy and filling. There is no meat and very little fat in this recipe. I created this recipe on a cold and rainy winter day on which it definitely hit the spot.

By John Williams

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 1/2 gallons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the baby carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, beans, cabbage, tomatoes, green beans, chicken broth, vegetable stock, water, basil, sage, thyme, and salt in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover. Simmer until vegetables are tender, about 90 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 866.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (84)

Most helpful positive review

Lansie
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2009
I love this vegetable soup, but I might have changed it so much it's not quite this recipe. This recipe was the inspiration: I used 2 cans of low salt, low fat chicken stock; 4 c. water; about 6 smallish carrots; 4 stalks of celery, peeled; 2 pinches of dried basil; 2 pinches of dried thyme; a few sprinkles of an onion-based salt-substitute; the liquid from a can of stewed tomatoes; 3-4 cloves garlic, crushed. Boil/simmer this for 30 min. Then added 1 head of cabbage, chopped; the stewed tomatoes; 2 roma tomatoes, quartered; bunch of green beans (1-2 cups?); bunch of crimini mushrooms (1/2 cup?); 1 cut zucchini. Cook for 30 min. more. Add kale, cook for about 10 min. Good soup, or how to get rid of all the veggies in your fridge -- in a good way :-) Read More
Helpful
(115)

Most helpful critical review

Michael O.
Rating: 3 stars
01/03/2011
Decent but nothing special. It could really be hearty'd up by doubling potatoes or something. Not sure what it needs but it left us flat. Read More
Helpful
(2)
78 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Cooking Thyme
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2009
Very good recipe, this has to be healthy. I made this last night and went by the recipe and it was great, probably the best vegetable soup I have had. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(91)
Christine
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
This is a great back to basics recipe, which is why I'm giving it a 5-star. It was just what I was looking for. There are so many ways you can expand upon it and still end up with a good tasting, healthy recipe. I changed things up, according to what was in my refrigerator/garden. Added fresh zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, and cilantro. Didn't have green beans or Great Northern beans. Shredded a couple of chicken breasts and tossed them in, just because I'm feeding youngsters who need the protein. Served with grated cheese, rolls, and sour cream. Very satisfying meal. May try ground turkey next time. Thank You! Read More
Helpful
(65)
pkd99
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
This was just the ticket on a rainy Portland day. It's very good as written. I used diced whole carrots rather than baby carrots and also added 3 large cloves of garlic - this really helped the flavor. I used good quality chicken broth more than water. Plenty of coarse black pepper as well as salt. I disagree that it makes too much. I'm sure we will go through it quickly (2 person family!) Good on its own or along with a sandwich for a great lunch - will try adding some chicken one day as one reviewer described. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Bobbi123
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2010
I was actually surprised by how much I liked this. I expected that it might be a little bland and that I wouldn need to add more seasonings but I didn't. It was great as written. It was also easy to make cheap and healthy - what more can you ask for in a soup? Read More
Helpful
(21)
Gail Cobile
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
We're in the midst of a deep freeze and soup seemed to be the answer to the question "what's for dinner"? This could not have been more appropriate for warming up after shoveling snow and warding off the brrrrrrrr! I followed the recipe as is and made AR's Amish White Bread to go with. My daughter and 3 gr.kids ate with us and she had to have a copy of the recipe before going home when she saw that the children were asking for seconds! This really reminds me of the pot of soup my gramma always seemed to have on the stove when the weather outside became really cold. I will absolutely do this again. Excellent way to get more veggies. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(21)
ANJA
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2009
This was my first homemade vegetable soup and it was very good! I didn't have northern beans so I sued a can of red kidney beans I had on hand and Trader Joe's didn't have any cabbage so I used broccoli slaw instead and it worked just fine. I added another can of diced tomatoes and doubled the chicken broth because there wasn't enough liquid. I added gorgonzola cheese crackers from Trader Joe's on top and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(17)
DARKSACRIFICE
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2011
Made this last night exact to recipe and it was simply outstanding. Great comfort food for a cold winters day and very healthy. Nice One!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Valerie Cerilli Lake
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2010
This was a great base recipe but I made some alterations: Left out the beans and the cabbage did 32 oz vegetable stock instead of 28. Added an entire bunch of asparagus sliced on the diagonal (minus the very bottoms and leaving the very tops in tact) 4 cloves of finely chopped garlic and cooked some cheese tortellini separately and then added in the last 10 minutes before serving. I also added fresh ground pepper and ground sea salt. Topped with fresh Parmesan and texas toast croutons. Very good recipe. It made about 16 cups of soup...will definitely be freezing some! Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Michael O.
Rating: 3 stars
01/03/2011
Decent but nothing special. It could really be hearty'd up by doubling potatoes or something. Not sure what it needs but it left us flat. Read More
Helpful
(2)
