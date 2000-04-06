House Fried Rice

There are several issues I had with this recipe. Yes, technically, this is fried rice. But, as has been stated in numerous other reviews, you should try to use rice that's left over, day old or longer. It dries it out a little. In a pinch, I have made rice, then spread it out onto a sheet pan and placed it uncovered in the refrigerator to dry for at least a few hours. Certainly make sure you don't overcook the rice to begin with. Another thing is that the shrimp gets very overcooked. Cook it separately, remove it, add it back at the very end. Sesame oil is not a cooking oil. It's a seasoning oil. When subjected to high heat, it will burn easily. And you should only use toasted sesame oil. I add it with the soy sauce. Fry with peanut, canola, or vegetable oil of some sort. Finally, there is no place in most average kitchens for medium-high or medium heat when stir frying. Unless you have a very high output stove, (Almost nobody does at home) keep that burner on HIGH. This is all supposed to be cooked as quickly as possible, searing and not steaming the food. Don't overlook the recipe's suggestion to adjust the seasonings to taste. Soy sauces vary in strength and salt content. If the rice is too bland, add a splash of soy until it tastes right. No salt is necessary because there's plenty in the soy sauce. Black pepper is a must though. Don't overcook the veggies and add some chopped green onions at the very end when you add the shrimp back to the rice.