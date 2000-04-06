Loaded with shrimp, ham, chicken, and veggies, just like in your favorite Chinese restaurant. This 'House' Fried Rice is delicious and an excellent use of leftovers! Feel free to substitute ingredients, depending on what you have on hand.
I gave this 5 stars because it is a very good base. After reading reviews here is what I did. I cooked the rice & let it cool. I then cooked the onion & garlic in the oil. I added only shrimp, carrot, & peas. Then I mixed the soy sauce in w/ the veggies. I stirred the mix into my cooled rice. I then cooked 3 eggs in the same pan & chopped them up to bite size pieces & mixed them in. I refrigerated the whole deal & just before dinner I heated it all up by frying it so that there was a little crunch. It came out as good as our local chinese place!
In my opinion, shrimp must go to the mix after veggies are done. If you start cooking onions first they will also be mushy by the time carrots are done. So this is the order that Chinese chefs use - I looked at them cooking numerous times: cook rice to half done, let it cool. In the wok heat oil with garlic, add carrots and celery. If the oil evaporates during frying, add a bit of water for veggies not to dry or burn. When veggies are almost crisp done, add shrimp and chopped scallions, soy sauce and a bit of hot sauce. After shrimp is turned pink, stir in rice. When rice is hot, stir in egg (uncooked! not cooked like someone here mentioned yack!). Oh, and it only takes 20-25 minutes to make for me, including chopping veggies. Enjoy.
I gave this 5 stars because it is a very good base. After reading reviews here is what I did. I cooked the rice & let it cool. I then cooked the onion & garlic in the oil. I added only shrimp, carrot, & peas. Then I mixed the soy sauce in w/ the veggies. I stirred the mix into my cooled rice. I then cooked 3 eggs in the same pan & chopped them up to bite size pieces & mixed them in. I refrigerated the whole deal & just before dinner I heated it all up by frying it so that there was a little crunch. It came out as good as our local chinese place!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2013
I stuck closely to the ingredients list, only omitting the green pepper as it didn’t appeal to me in fried rice. But I did change the cooking method quite a bit to produce a better result. For example, to add the carrots to the pan and cook them until crisp-tender when you’ve already got the cooked shrimp in the pan, you’d end up with some rubbery, overcooked shrimp! Also, fried rice should be started with cold, cooked rice. So...I cooked the rice first, then spread it out on a cookie sheet and stuck in the fridge while I prepared the rest of the ingredients. I quickly stir fried the cold rice in the sesame oil, then the celery and onion, and finally the garlic (so it wouldn’t burn). To that I added the peas and the diced carrots, which I cooked ahead of time in the microwave. As for the egg, I cooked it like a crepe in a small sauté pan, then rolled it up like a cigar and sliced it, chiffonade-style, very thinly, producing beautiful yellow ribbons of egg. I tossed the egg in with the shrimp (I used frozen, pre-cooked salad shrimp), the chicken (already had some chopped rotisserie chicken in the freezer) and the ham (a pre-cut ham slice from the market came in real handy for this). Finally, I stirred in the soy sauce and a drizzle of toasted sesame oil. To die for. The recipe suffers, however, from an instructed cooking method that does not bring out the best this recipe has to offer – therefore, four stars rather than the five it potentially deserves with a few changes.
First I never used recently cooked rice, i always use day old rice, which saves time. I also used SPAM, whenever I have it or cubed turkey bacon. I find that the flavors are much better for my taste. Also whenever I make fried rice, I always tend to layer my flavors with the ingredients. So I start by cooking the eggs and then setting them a side. I then add a little oil to cook the spam or meat. I brown the meat slightly first, before removing it. Then i add onion and garlic, and slowly cook them, before adding the rice. I then cook the rice and the onion and garlic, so that the rice can absorb some flavor. I then add the veggies, and cook them slightly. At this point I add some taste, i use a little bit of soy and oyster sauce. I mix these a little bit more so that the flavors mix nicely. I then return the egg and spam to the pan. And then i mix them nicely together. After letting the flavors mix together, i end by adding a little bit of sesame oil. Only little bit though, you never want it to be stronger that anything else. I then finish by topping it with fresh green onions. And then it's done.... I've grown up to eat my fried rice this way, my dad always made if on the weekends for breakfast, it was always a treat. He would also make some eggs and spam and we'd have a full on breakfast. Even though it may have had a high cholestoral count. But this is super good....:-D
This is a very good recipe. Fried rice is supposed to be a great way to get rid of leftovers. So... to get the rice right... you do have to cook the rice first (preferably a day ahead), rinse it and chill it. The rice should not be overcooked and needs to be chilled when making fried rice. Also, the sesame oil is very powerful. I use only a teaspoon or two, along with regular oil. In keeping the spirit of getting rid of leftovers add leftover bits of veggies or meats from the week. I always add beansprouts. Fresh is best, but I keep a can on hand just in case I can't get to the market.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
The meal I made was for my family of six. This recipe has great! It had awesome flavor. It was colorful. I made it with help from my teacher(I homeschool). On Friday we cook. I love chicken fried rice! I'm 11 years old. My name is Nanda S. Holler.
In my opinion, shrimp must go to the mix after veggies are done. If you start cooking onions first they will also be mushy by the time carrots are done. So this is the order that Chinese chefs use - I looked at them cooking numerous times: cook rice to half done, let it cool. In the wok heat oil with garlic, add carrots and celery. If the oil evaporates during frying, add a bit of water for veggies not to dry or burn. When veggies are almost crisp done, add shrimp and chopped scallions, soy sauce and a bit of hot sauce. After shrimp is turned pink, stir in rice. When rice is hot, stir in egg (uncooked! not cooked like someone here mentioned yack!). Oh, and it only takes 20-25 minutes to make for me, including chopping veggies. Enjoy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2001
Out of all the recipes for fried rice I tried this one because I liked that it included sesame oil as an ingredient in addition to the soy sauce. I thought that would help for an authentic Asian flavor. Also, I like the flexibility factor of the ingredients. As recipe suggests, you can freely substitute for what you have on hand. I added scallions and garlic. And I used cut up beef hot dogs as the meat since it's all I had and I can't afford to use shrimp!! I omitted the celery since I don't often have it in my frig. I also made the rice a day ahead as I've heard is the best thing to do for fried rice. It came out very pretty to look at, and was very moist. My boyfriend says he would it eat "again & again" so I guess it's a keeper! The only thing I will do differently next time is possibly cut back on the soy sauce a little. Oh, one more thing...my boyfriend said it was better than his Mom's, so I pretty much know that I've done something right! Thanks for the recipe!
There are several issues I had with this recipe. Yes, technically, this is fried rice. But, as has been stated in numerous other reviews, you should try to use rice that's left over, day old or longer. It dries it out a little. In a pinch, I have made rice, then spread it out onto a sheet pan and placed it uncovered in the refrigerator to dry for at least a few hours. Certainly make sure you don't overcook the rice to begin with. Another thing is that the shrimp gets very overcooked. Cook it separately, remove it, add it back at the very end. Sesame oil is not a cooking oil. It's a seasoning oil. When subjected to high heat, it will burn easily. And you should only use toasted sesame oil. I add it with the soy sauce. Fry with peanut, canola, or vegetable oil of some sort. Finally, there is no place in most average kitchens for medium-high or medium heat when stir frying. Unless you have a very high output stove, (Almost nobody does at home) keep that burner on HIGH. This is all supposed to be cooked as quickly as possible, searing and not steaming the food. Don't overlook the recipe's suggestion to adjust the seasonings to taste. Soy sauces vary in strength and salt content. If the rice is too bland, add a splash of soy until it tastes right. No salt is necessary because there's plenty in the soy sauce. Black pepper is a must though. Don't overcook the veggies and add some chopped green onions at the very end when you add the shrimp back to the rice.
I have tried many times to make fried rice and it has always turned out mushy and disappointing. This one was delicious though! The rice remained firm and it was a perfect amount of flavor with the onion, garlic and soy sauce. I omitted all meat and used onion, frozen peas and carrots and egg.
Well Lynda you've outdone yourself on this one. Excellent fried rice, better than my favorite Chinese restaurant! We loved this dish. The flavors meld nicely. I let my rice cooker do its magic on the rice, making a perfect base for this dish. Thanks for sharing. This will be a regular at our house.
This recipe makes delicious fried rice and is very easy to alter to use items that you have on hand. I was looking for a way to use leftover pork tenderloin, so I substituted diced pork for all the meat items. What little was left after dinner was eaten the next day for lunch. I'll DEFINITELY make this again.
There is nothing wrong with the recipe. The great thing about it is that it works as it and also as a wonderful base recipe if your using what is on-hand or adjusting due to dietary needs. I did not measure anything. I used chopped red onion, yellow & orange bell pepper, and baby portobello mushrooms. I omitted green peas, carrots, ham & chicken and had to substitute chopped garlic for minced (tube) garlic. I warmed by wok first and then added sesame oil which I eyeballed; I ended up having to remove a good portion of it. I added the onions and then the mince garlic. Next went in the shrimp and mushrooms. Then I pushed everything against the walls of the wok to make a well to cook the egg. As the wok was regaining temperature, I added the yellow & orange peppers along the wall. I scrambled the egg and then added a few drops of the heated sesame oil I had to the side. Next, in went the [2 day old, restaurant] rice and I added a few shakes of soy sauce. I removed from burner and stirred in baby bok choy and continue to add sesame oil and soy sauce as needed. This recipe made it seem like I could truly cook. I look forward to using it as a base recipe for future House Rice attempts. I completely forgot to add the bean sprouts which I think would have kicked this up a notch. Will also had some green onion next time. This is a great recipe. I cannot understand some of the average reviews; your own bad deviations should not count against a solid recipe with good instructions.
The recipe is actually pretty good for a simple base House Fried Rice. However, I think serving refridgerated or cooled-down white rice is a lot better to cook with. Brown rice has its outer shell so it's harder for the soy sauce and other liquids to soak in it. When you cook with freshly cooked fried rice, it's also harder for the rice to soak in the liquids you add, since it's already full of water. It will end up mushy. The best way is to wait until you have day-old rice, or at least cooled down or refridgerated rice, that way the heat can easily take away the moisture in the rice so you can later replace it with soy sauce or other liquids. Also another way to have perfect rice is to toss it. Professional chefs don't do that to make it look good, they toss it around to move the liquids and also not burn the rice, which is a lot better than stirring it around. But this technique is pretty much optional for the household, since not many people own a wok.
I loved it!!!! Quick. Here are a few corners I cut - I used the frozen mixed vegetables so I did not have to dice carrots and it also had other vegetables that my family loves such as corn, peas and green beans. I used roughly 2 cups. I let them thaw out. Also, since we like bean sprouts, I will add a few next time. Overall, we loved it and I will most definitely make this again.
Fantastic and easy! Started with white rice that had been in the freezer. Sautéed onion and garlic, added raw shrimp, then precooked chicken and 2 precooked sliced sausage links (quartered), then green pepper and frozen peas, added some butter b/c 3 tbs of sesame oil was soaked up...add rice, soy sauce, toasted sesame seed, 1/2 can each of mushrooms, water chestnuts, bean sprouts
I made some modifications based on the ingredients that I had at home and made it slightly healthier. I used the rice, 1/2 large onion, garlic, shrimp, ham, carrots, broccoli, and egg, and ground pepper.
The recipe as is either winds up being over cooked rice or under cooked veggies depending on how long you let it go. Read tips from others and dont follow the instructions exactly. Also in my opinion this was way too much seasame oil it left me scrambling trying to disguise the overpowering flavor. Ginger and white wine vinegar helped if you need to disguise the seasame taste like I did. Overall recipe was not what I expected and I am left disappointed with overcooked rice to serve.
Great recipe! I used brown rice left out the onion peppers and peas but added bean sprouts and used just a couple tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce. I just added chicken but bet it is good with the other proteins. Yes, add the egg uncooked, it's an egg, it cooks in a minute. Mix the egg around to give it that authentic texture! This is a staple for dinner in my house and it's great for lunch leftovers!
Do not mind doing extra work for a GREAT product. I did not feel that this recipe was worth the work. It is a LOT of chopping and there are easier fried rice recipes that do not require all the time, and quite honestly, taste better.
Looking for a way to use up leftover holiday ham and a few cups of finely diced veggies from another recipe....I found this! I used leftover white rice that was in the fridge and fried that up separately in some sesame oil, then tossed in the veggies that had been stir-fried in vegetable oil, the ham and 2 cooked eggs, then the soy. Wow, this tasted better than take out! 5 stars from everyone! Perfect!
Very delicious and easy!! My boyfriend went for seconds and asked for it the very next day! But he didnt have any because I ate the rest of it lol. Will be making it again tonight, this is a VERY good recipe. The only change I would make is the time for cooking the shrimp, it was overdone, so I would suggest cooking and adding the shrimp at the end
Two things stand out here which are troublesome: 1. the way the egg is mixed in. 2. the use of soy sauce. Forget both. Instead, scramble an egg in TOASTED sesame oil, set aside and chop when cooled. Add into the mix at the end. Also: when rice is cooked, drizzle with TOASTED sesame oil and toss. THIS IS WHAT FLAVORS FRIED RICE; THERE IS NO NEED TO ADD SOY SAUCE. If you want to make it look "fried", i.e., browned, do what the restaurants do: sprinkle cooked, cooled rice with a bit of Gravy Master. I kid you not. No one will know and they'll think that you actually fried it. I also keep my celery raw and sliced very thin. This adds the crunch.
I hate to say this, but this is a terrible recipe. Just to begin, how can this be fried rice, when the rice isn't fried? Then, cooking shrimp and already cooked meats first and to continue cooking with the vegetables, makes no sense. There are other, much better recipes for fried rice on this site.
A meal unto itself. Added red cabbage, carrot, mushroom, pineapple & pork. Added five eggs because I love egg. Also added 2x more soy sauce for taste & moisture. Regretted not having bean sprouts. Leftovers with fresh fish tomorrow.
In my family of varying palettes, this was a hit with all. Easy to modify, as well. I mixed the sesame oil with canola for a higher smoking point. Also, after sauteing the meats and veggies, I removed them form the pan, added a bit more oil and fried the rice to give it a little crunch. Then I whisked in the egg, added back the veggies and seasoned with the soy. SO good!
This was great. I made a few changes after reading the other reviews. First, I used instant rice, layed it out flat on a pan and let it cool. I then cooked the egg with a few dashes of sesame oil. Then set them aside. In the same pan, I added oil, sauteed the onion with about 1-1/2 tspns sesame oil (the 3 tablespoons seemed overwhelming) until tender, then added half a bag of mixed veggies,sauteed a few more minutes and added garlic. Added leftover chicken and ham. Sauteed a few more minutes then added the rice. About 2 cups. Drizzled the soy sauce and mixed well, then tossed in the egg. Great recipe.
Versatile, easy and very tasty. Making the rice ahead of time makes a world of difference - not sticky and easy to mix in. I used leftover meat and just chopped up a nice variety of vegetables. This dish with a salad and we had a great meal! Must use the sesame oil -it's key!
This was a very good recipe. You can cut down on your cooking time if you cook your meat ahead of time and use frozen vegetables. I used frozen vegetables so I added them in all at the same time. Choose your oil wisely. You don't want the rice to be too oily at the end. I bit the bullet and used olive oil mixed with the toasted sesame oil throughout the dish(healthier). As one reviewer stated the oil does disappear quickly. I omitted the chicken and in the future I would omit the ham as well. I think three different types of meat is over kill. I used the recommended one egg, but two would be fine as well. In the future I would try to keep my vegetables as fresh as possible, but it was still very good.
This recipe is great and very easy to customize. Usually, I use all chicken for the meat portion and for the veggies I add a 16 oz. bag of shredded cabbage and carrots with the onion, garlic, celery and green pepper. I also use 2 eggs instead of 1 and jasmine rice. This has become a family favorite over the past year. Once I made a double batch, but beware if you try to double it: you need a really big pot to stir the rice and veggies together at the end! The only seasoning I add is black pepper when I cook the veggies. As good or better than what you could order in a restaurant!
This recipe was real easy and fast to make (especially if you cut everything up front). I didn't measure anything and I added mushrooms and used frozen peas & carrots. I didn't use the shrimp or ham (only because I didn't have them) but the day before we grilled jerk chicken so I diced that up. I cooked everything in one pan and I did cook the garlic with the onions in the sesame oil. Even my picky child loved it. I will definitely make this again.
I used about the same amount of meat and vegetables, but different ones. I first sauteed onion and cabbage in the sesame oil until just until they were translucent. Then I added half a bag of thawed salad shrimp, and let those warm up. Next, I added about 1-1/2 cups of frozen mixed vegetables, and sauteed until they were warm. Next came the egg. Last, I added 1-1/2 cups of cold, leftover rice, again sauteing until warm, after which I added the soy sauce and let everything heat through. I followed the order of the recipe and didn't have any problems with things being over- or undercooked, and it was ready in about 20 minutes, start to finish. Thanks for sharing this versatile recipe!
Wow! We loved this recipe - after two helpings my husband went back for more and even licked the spatula... now that's love. I used Lite Soy Sauce and only 1/8 c not the full 1/4 c - we thought even at the reduced amount it was plenty salty. We used up left over pork tenderloin and substituted broccoli for the green pepper and celery (those veggies didn't seem very "authentic") and used a full 1 c of peas. This is a full meal in one dish - we will definitely be using this from now on.
This is a great recipe! I use left over rice from the day before. I also only make it with chicken due to certain preferences (read a picky eater) at my house. And I usually use celery instead of bell pepper because I always have it on hand. I also prefer the petite frozen peas instead of the regular size ones. This has been added to my regular rotation of meals!
I'm still searching for a way to get restaurant-style fried rice at home. This wasn't it. This recipe is totally bland and flavorless. I usually don't change a recipe the first time I make it, but I wish I'd added ginger and rosemary. There was one positive thing I got from this recipe, and that was using day old rice. It got the texture one step closer. But still, this needs flavor.
Excellent! I omitted the shrimp because I didnt have any and it was just as good as I imagine it would be with the shrimp. This is a great recipe for people, like me, who dont have a wok. It isnt necessary at all. Thanks so mcuh for sharing this delicious and super healthy meal.
Excellent rice! Went well as a side to our "crispy coconut chicken fingers," also found on this site!! Changes were minimal and only due to availabilty of ingrediants: I used 2 cups of rice and used chopped broccoli and fresh mushrooms instead of carrots and peas. Also, I scrambled the eggs (2) in a seperate pan. Very good and would make this dish again! MMMMMM good! Thanks Lynda!
Good basic fried rice recipe. I used rice that I had precooked and cooled earlier so it would have the right texture. I only had a little bit of onion and celery left and only used ham for the meat, I doubled the egg, and used a frozen asian vegetable blend. I'll add more garlic next time and maybe a bit of ginger too. Thanks LMFB64, we enjoyed this meal.
This is better than restaurant fried rice! I have made this a couple of times. I always use smoked pork in place of ham (personally it tastes more authentic that way). Also, I love soy sauce so I use waaaay more than the recipe calls for. I have served this to friends and always get great reviews .. the last one was, "This is better than the Chinese store!" Yes, he actually said "store." I have used fresh cooked and leftove rice (jasmine), but didn't notice a difference. I also add a little green onion.
Excellent--and so easy! I could never get the right taste with other recipes-I think the sesame oil is the key. P.S.-I wish people wouldn't make drastic changes then criticize the recipe-this is GREAT when made as directed.
A bit greasy. I used only pork chops (they were originally about 3" x 5" x 1.5", cubed and cooked) as meat and lots of vegetables. I'll never add ham, but the chicken and *maybe* the shrimp will be tried in the future. My husband and I really loved it. It was very salty and we didn't feed it to our daughter. We thought of tons of ways to make variations -- broccoli and cashews being the ones we'll try next. It is a definite repeat recipe. Eggs are not too overpowering. That is a real plus! This is a keeper. The main thing with this one is to EXPERIMENT and go with what sounds tasty. The recipe is so easy and versitile that it will be hard to go wrong!
Not bad. I picked this because it was relatively simple and I had 2 pork chops, peas, rice, and carrots I wanted to use. I left out the chicken and shrimp just because I didn't really want to add any more meat. I thought I didn't have celery until I checked the freezer and found some. I loosely followed the directions--I had already cooked rice from a few days ago, so I used that, and I guess I tripled the recipe but did not add as much soy sauce as called for--I was worried about the sodium content. An okay and relatively easy fried rice, and it went well with dumplings and egg rolls, but I think it needs a little more something, perhaps ginger. I may try that next time. thanks for the recipe!
This is better than restaurant fried rice! I have made this a couple of times. I always use smoked pork in place of ham (personally it tastes more authentic that way). Also, I love soy sauce so I use waaaay more than the recipe calls for. I have served this to friends and always get great reviews .. the last one was, "This is better than the Chinese store!" Yes, he actually said "store." I have used fresh cooked and leftove rice (jasmine), but didn't notice a difference. I also add a little green onion.
What turned out well with this recipe was everything. We were able to finish cooking before our class was over. We changed the regular white rice to whole grain rice and it still tasted great. But if i did make the recipe different I would have made it with regular white rice instead of using the whole grain rice because I wasn't as use to the taste and texture of whole grain rice. The final product looked like many of the pictures that were posted on the website. Yes i would recommend this to someone else because the final product turned out better than I thought it would.
Great basic recipe. Family loved it! I fried the scrambled eggs first then set aside, then fried the garlic & onion. Threw in celery till just had a crunch left in it. added a cup of mixed frozen peas/carrots/corn. Then tossed in the shrimp, chicken, ham, left-over cooked rice, egg...it didn't turn out crunchy but very hearty.
What a great way to use leftover chicken! In addition to more seasonings and low salt soy sauce I used green onions and two eggs. Hubby's not a huge rice fan, but he and the kids loved this quick meal. Thanks Lynda!
Very good recipe. Cold leftover rice works well in this. As the author says, it's easy to substitute ingredients according to what you have on hand. Be sure to use two ribs of celery, not two stalks (a stalk is the large bunch you purchase at the store -- it says "one stalk" right on the bag).
I thought this dish was fantastic !! So easy and fast everyone was amazed. I just dug around and found some frozen shrimp ,frozen peas and some fresh mushrooms and it turned out great , you can use any combo of ingredients . Now I dont have to go out for awsome fried rice !! Thanks a lot , Rob.
This was VERY tasty! I would definately recommend cooking the rice the night before and pushing aside the meat/veggies when you pour the egg in to ensure that it will cook properly. I used Tamari sauce in place of regular soy sauce and felt that 1/4 cup was the perfect amount.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2003
I have never been able to turn out a good fried rice until I tried this one. VERY YUMMY. Thanks
I would give this zero stars however that isn't an option. My brother cooks for a Chinese restaurant and my cousin owns one so I feel that I have some credibility when it comes to taste-testing fried-rice.
I found this to be a mushy Fried Rice recipe. Not that it tastes bad, just has an odd texture for fried rice. Most recipes use sesame oil as a flavoring because of the relative low smoking point. I use 2-3 Tbs peanut oil in my wok to stir fry all the ingredients separately..Heat 1 Tb peanut oil, fry the onion remove, put the garlic through a press, fry 30 secs, Add another Tb peanut oil, stir fry the shrimp 2 mins , remove. Stir fry veggies ( I use snow peas), remove. Add oil as necessary for rice. Stir fry cooked,cooled rice ( I use 4 cups, so if you are using 3 cups of rice, you may want to reduce the oil). Add 1 Tsp sesame oil and 1/4 c soy sauce. Stir to blend. Add back the cooked foods and the chicken (I don't use ham, but if you were adding it this is the time to add it) Stir to blend and heat through.
EXTREMELY GOOD! I truly love the way you can substitute for what you have or just what you prefer! I've tried several ways of making fried rice(even tried Uncle Ben's) and came up with losses everytime. A true winner in my book!
This was pretty good,but not exactly like the fried rice from a chinese restaurant.I made it with just veggies,no shrimp or meats.At the end I added 1/2 a packet of "fried rice seasoning mix" which helped add a bit more flavor.Also next time I will add 3 eggs instead of 1.
Wow. My husband and I decided to make this simply to use our leftover Easter ham. However after trying it we've decided that we can't just wait until we have leftover meat to make this - it's too good to wait for those sporadic times! We both kept saying "Wow" as we ate. We used 2 1/2 cups of honey ham. Next time we'll try chicken. Basically, you can't go wrong with this recipe. It's going on my FAVORITES list!
Absolutely amazing! I used low sodium soy sauce and grated the carrots instead of chopping. Also, make sure you chop up the chicken, shrimp and ham into very small pieces. That way you get a little of everything in each bite! I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and made sure the rice was cold before mixing in the other ingredients. This recipe was really unbelievable! Make it!
My local take-out place makes the best "house fried rice" I have found. The one flaw in this recipe is that to avoid the oil soaking into the rice, the rice should be kept in the fridg overnight. FRY the rice in the oil, then add ingredents.
This recipe has become a favorite at our house. Changing the vegetable ingredients (such as adding in chopped green onions, broccoli, water chestnuts, or been sprouts) and marinating the meat in different sauces gives it a fresh look and taste every time but it is all good. Add some egg rolls or fried wontons and you've got a meal!
This is a good recipe. The only changes I made were cooking the rice in vegetable stock and using Basmati rice. I like the "sticky" rice texture you get when ordering fried rice from a restaurant and the Basmati closely resembles that. You can also use jasmimne rice for the same taste/texture.
This was a perfect base recipe! I used a package of frozen veges for colour and it presented well, and tasted amazing. I can't wait to try the left-overs! Very simple and easy to make, even my two year old daughter was able to help, much to her delight. I omitted the shrimp and chicken and didn't miss them. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe- Cooked brown rice 2 hours before and placed in freezer. I added fish sauce and ginger, did the same as others and cooked the meat/fish and vegetables seperately. Everyone loved it!
NOT REALLY A REVIEW-Used 1 T sesame oil and 1 T canola oil,no meat, edamame instead of peas, red peppers and 2 scr eggs with a little less soy sauce. I made this a second time using leftover pork. Made recipe as written-Hubby and son loved it!!
A very good start to fried rice, though I felt it needed to be sparked up a little. I bumped into some Chinese sausage (Lup Chong) at the market, so I substituted that for the ham and tossed in some straw mushrooms that were on sale, also. Peanut oil maybe a better choice for the stir fry and finish with a little sesame oil, so the flavors arn't masked, but hightened. In the future, I would add the onions later in the stir fry so there is a little onion ‘spark’ to the finished product. I added fresh minced ginger and more garlic than called for. I finished the stir fry with a little sherry (though rice wine would have been more traditional). I agree with Lynda that this begs for leftovers tossed in that would be appropriate as this is a traditional way to use up extra ingredients in such an Asian dish. Thanks Lynda!
Awesome, awesome awesome. Only need to change one thing, use day old rice. I Added both beef and chicken, thinking about adding shrimp to the dish. This is sooooo great. Tried and cooked recipes all over the web. This is the best.
The rice should be cold before it's added. Otherwise it will be mushy and won't want to separate. I also believe the meat should go in after the veggies. Anybody ever tried Chinese Five Spice? Go easy, it's strong. Good recipe!
Very good, thanks for the ideas! I scrambled 3 eggs, set aside. Cooked white rice, put in fridge to cool off some. Sauteed mushrooms/onion/garlic/teriyaki sauce in frying pan. Cooked diced ckn in another frying pan with garlic/teriyaki sauce, added pineapple after ckn was cooked. Added the rice and egg to the mushroom/onion mixture, along with some soy sauce. Served the ckn over the rice, came out pretty good for a spontaneous meal! Next time I wanna marinade the ckn beforehand so more flavor is absorbed into it.
I think this dish would have been equally delicious just as written but due to using what I had at home and catering to pickiness I altered it slightly. I used 1 tbsp veg. oil & 2 tbsp hot chili oil which gave a nice oriental spice flavour. I used 2 green onions, celery, cooked shrimp, diced deli bought chicken, 1/2 green pepper, 1 diced carrot which I parboiled for 4 min. 1/4C soy sauce and about 2 cups of cold cooked white rice.You may want to use low-sodium soy sauce if you prefer a less salty taste. No one complained here though. I followed the directions as written. Wow! Does this ever make your kitchen smell yummy! I overheard some children playing outside asking where that "good food smell" was coming from. This is an easy quick and quick to clean up recipe that I will continue to make in the future.
Very good recipe, taste just like when you go out and have chinese. The only change that I made was I cooked the rice the day before and let it get cold in the fridge so that it wouldn't fall apart when you went to stir fry it. Makes a big difference.
4 stars on taste, 5 stars on flexibility. You can freely substitute for what you have on hand - in my case i added green onions and corn. Personal preference i would omit green peppers cut down the amount of celery and then add a little more soy sauce. Overall a very good recipe that requires little effort.
I worked 10 years in a Chinese Restaurant and the rice is best when it is chilled. Also if you rinse the rice before you boil it, it rinses some of the starch out of the rice. If you use it hot it will get starchy and sticky. Chill in fridge for at least 1 hour then proceed with the recipe. Hope this helps.
I didn't think there was much flavor going on here...I added a bunch of veggies and fried tofu, but I would prefer there was a more flavorful sauce, rather than just soy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2013
I love this recipe, you can do so much with it. Always fantastic!!! Thank you for sharing.
JANINE123
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2001
This was absolutely delicious! It tasted resturaunt quality! To believe I made it myself! This is definatly going on my favorate recipes list. It was also a lot of fun to make. a little tricky, but you can do it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.