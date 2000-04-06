House Fried Rice

4.5
634 Ratings
  • 5 410
  • 4 162
  • 3 42
  • 2 15
  • 1 5

Loaded with shrimp, ham, chicken, and veggies, just like in your favorite Chinese restaurant. This 'House' Fried Rice is delicious and an excellent use of leftovers! Feel free to substitute ingredients, depending on what you have on hand.

Recipe by LMFB64

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
55 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook rice according to package directions. While rice is cooking, heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in sesame oil and stir in onion. Fry until golden, then add garlic. When garlic is lightly browned, mix in shrimp, ham, and chicken. Fry until shrimp is pink.

    Advertisement

  • Lower heat to medium and stir in celery, carrot, green pepper, and peas. Fry until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in beaten egg and cook just until egg is scrambled and firm.

  • When rice is done, mix thoroughly with vegetables and stir in soy sauce. Adjust seasoning to your preference and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 58.9mg; sodium 602.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022