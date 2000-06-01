Honey Roasted Red Potatoes

These slightly sweet honey potatoes are perfect with most entrees.

Recipe by STEPHNDON

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly coat an 11x7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Place potatoes in a single layer in the prepared dish, and top with onion. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper; drizzle over potatoes and onion.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes or until tender, stirring halfway through the cooking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 87.6mg. Full Nutrition
