Honey Roasted Red Potatoes

HELPFUL TIPS THAT WORK: I've made this exact recipe for several years now, & have learned a few things. They take me 40-60 min in the oven. I just take a fork & occasionally poke it to see if the fork slides in easily. I use 6-8 med red potatoes, 4 large (baseball size), or about 11-12 if they're the really small (little bigger than golf ball) ones. After I quarter the potatoes, I cut those in half again to make them more bites-size esp. for my toddler who LOVES these. I find NO NEED for butter outside of PAM to grease my dish. Otherwise, it turns out GREASY! ...and I use 3T of honey and sprinkle some parsley for color. No onions if my husband is eating. Sometimes I line w/foil too because it can get sticky, otherwise a good soaking gets it all up quickly. UPDATE: It's perfect (nice glaze) w/o being too sweet, but you should mix it a few times while baking so what has become a liquid can be reapplied and the potatoes on the top aren't dry. Be sure to line these on a sheet instead of layering too because the top ones will be dry. I ALSO have to use more than a pinch of salt. Sprinkle enough so there's a little on all the potatoes or it's too bland. Broiling for the last 2-3 min. caramelizes the honey nicely. My husband & kids like ketchup on these which surprised me since they taste divine with nothing on them.

