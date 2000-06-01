Honey Roasted Red Potatoes
These slightly sweet honey potatoes are perfect with most entrees.
HELPFUL TIPS THAT WORK: I've made this exact recipe for several years now, & have learned a few things. They take me 40-60 min in the oven. I just take a fork & occasionally poke it to see if the fork slides in easily. I use 6-8 med red potatoes, 4 large (baseball size), or about 11-12 if they're the really small (little bigger than golf ball) ones. After I quarter the potatoes, I cut those in half again to make them more bites-size esp. for my toddler who LOVES these. I find NO NEED for butter outside of PAM to grease my dish. Otherwise, it turns out GREASY! ...and I use 3T of honey and sprinkle some parsley for color. No onions if my husband is eating. Sometimes I line w/foil too because it can get sticky, otherwise a good soaking gets it all up quickly. UPDATE: It's perfect (nice glaze) w/o being too sweet, but you should mix it a few times while baking so what has become a liquid can be reapplied and the potatoes on the top aren't dry. Be sure to line these on a sheet instead of layering too because the top ones will be dry. I ALSO have to use more than a pinch of salt. Sprinkle enough so there's a little on all the potatoes or it's too bland. Broiling for the last 2-3 min. caramelizes the honey nicely. My husband & kids like ketchup on these which surprised me since they taste divine with nothing on them.Read More
This was a decent recipe, good, but nothing outstanding. I reduced the butter a wee bit, while increasing the honey, just so they weren't too greasy as some reviewers noted not needing the butter at all. The honey does not 'stick' and caramelize on the potatoes. I did broil for a couple of minutes at the end to get the a bit crispier. As I said, good recipe, not offensive, just not a ton of flavour.Read More
Very yummy! I also doubled the honey (probably tripled actually), I substituted the dry mustard with cayenne pepper and really loved the sweet/spicy flavor. I also substituted the butter for peanut oil and that crisped the potatoes up better. I would recommend lining your baking sheet with foil because otherwise the honey hardens and is VERY difficult to clean.
Wonderful recipe! However, the first time I made it we all agreed we wish there was a little more "taste" (maybe I used to many potatoes? I am never good at judging a "pound" of potatoes). So the second time we made it I used 3 TBLS diced onion, 5 TBLS butter, 3TBLS honey and 3 tsp dry mustard...melts in your mouth good. And it really goes well with almost any maindish.
I have made these many times and they have always been a huge hit. I do make the following adjustments however: 1. I boil the potoatoes first - just until a little more tender, but still firm (not for too long or will be mushy after roasting- just up to 5 minutes, no more). I have tried the recipe without boiling first, and then with boiling, and WITH BOILING FIRST THE POTATOES SOAK IN MUCH MUCH MORE OF THE BUTTER/HONEY FLAVOUR! 2. I always double the butter/honey mixture, and halfway through roasting I stir the potatoes and top off with extra of the butter mixture (1/2 of butter mix on poatoes at beginning, 1/2 of mix midway through roasting 3. I roast until I have enough "crispy" potatoes 4. Instead of using onion (my kids won't eat) I add onion powder to the butter/honey sauce. 5. I use more dry mustard powder than the recipe calls for (add to taste) Sometimes I boil the potatoes the night before, and then do the butter/honey mix and through potatoes in the oven just before company arrives. Try not to layer your poatoes - single, but "tight" (so the sauce doesn't just end up all the bottom) layer is best.
These were absolutely delicious! Because of long experience with roasted potatoes, I allowed an hour to roast, and covered with foil for the first 40 minutes. This is definately a keeper!
I tripled the recipe and took these potatoes to a church dinner. I sat next to a very good chef. He loved them, and asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe, but...mixed the potatoes and sauce in a large bowl. I then cooked them in a nonstick metal baking pan. It caused them to get very brown and carmelized. I stirred several times. and because there were more cooked them for a longet time.
Not a potato leftover, they were just as good (if not better) sitting at room temp for a while as they were hot. I tried to put the leftovers away and they never made it to the fridge, I accidentally ate them all. I melted the butter in a large bowl, added the remaining sauce ingredients, mixed, added the onions then the potatoes, tossed to coat and put them on a foil lined baking sheet. I broiled them for about 5 minutes at the end to crisp them up a bit. Keep in mind 1 lb. potatoes is not much so you'll more than likely need to double the recipe.
These are great! Not overly sweet and a nice change from regular roasted potatoes. Definitely put down non-stick foil for these! I added a little extra sauce during cooking and next time I may not even add the butter.
These turned out so good. The honey carmelized on the surface of the potatoes and the onions and everything was perfectly tender. I added a tablespoon of olive oil and an extra tablespoon of honey. I let them sit in the oven for an extra 10 minutes (turned down to 300) while I prepared everything else. I've never been able to roast potatoes correctly- they always burn and never become tender. Thank you for this recipe!
This recipe was a huge hit at our house. My husband who doesn't even like red potatoes asked me to make them again some time. The potatoes come out really sweet. They just needed a little salt and pepper at the table to adjust the taste. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I didn't have any trouble with them not being done and left them in fairly good size chunks. Next time I will take other reviewer's suggestion of placing under the broiler the last few minutes to make the skin crisper.
This recipe gets 5 stars with the changes I made. I used a 2 lb. bag of small red potatoes and cut them in quarters. I used one medium onion, chopped. I think next time I will use two whole white onions because they were so delicious in the mixture. They don't even taste like onions, they just taste like carmelized goodness when they are done cooking. I made extra sauce, 6 tbsp. butter, 3 tbsp. honey, 1 tbsp. dry mustard, 2 pinches salt and 3 pinches pepper. I baked them for 20 minutes then tossed them to coat and put back in for 20 more minutes. I then took them out and tossed to coat again, sprinkled with more salt and dried basil and put back in for 10 minutes. They were absolutely amazing and we finished them offf between 4 people and my 1 year old in one meal. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is an excellent recipe which I have made twice recently. It was a hit at my Father's Day brunch and again at a Canada Day dinner. It received raves by all my guests at both functions. I did stir and baste the potatoes more frequently than the recipe calls for and they got a lovely golden color with a beautiful sweet glaze. They are an excellent side dish for just about any kind of meal. It is my new most favorite potatoes recipe. Try it---you'll like it!
I made a one dish meal with these potatoes and browned boneless, skinless chicken breasts. After browning the chicken breast in a large cast iron skillet, I stacked them in the center, put the potatoes around, and poured a double recipe of the sauce over all. So, we had Honey Roasted Potatoes and Chicken. It was amazing!
Excellent. A safety caution if broiling at the end to brown the potatoes. Ceramic and glass ovenware may shatter under a broiler. Use a metal cookie sheet or pan if broiling.
Won't give this five stars because I made too many changes but I'll give it four stars to keep the rating high so people try it. With these changes, this recipe is easily in my top 10 greatest recipes from this site. I took the advice of one reviewer who said she boiled the potatoes first. I used a pound of small red skinned potatoes. I cut them small, into bite-sized pieces then boiled until just fork tender. In a sauce pan I sauteed about 1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped onion in 2 Tablespoons butter until onion was soft. Then I added four Tablespoons of honey to the saucepan, two teaspoons of ground mustard and two more tablespoons butter. I stirred until the honey and butter formed a thin sauce. I poured the sauce over the potatoes in a 9X13 sprayed with Pam. I generously sprinkled Red Robin seasoning over the potatoes. I cooked at 385 for about 20 minutes, stirring twice and drizzling probably one additional teaspoon of honey over the potatoes to taste. These did not stick to the pan, they did not get greasy or too sweet. They were GREAT. My 2 year-old usually won't eat potatoes but she gobbled these up. If you're looking for crispy edges, etc. this isn't it. You'd have to let them cook for probably close to an hour to get that. These came out almost like sweet home fries & would go great with dinner or even a nice brunch. This will become a regular in my household. Thanks for the inspiration recipe.
Thought these would be too sweet for our taste, but I was SO wrong. What flavor! One comment...I cooked the potatoes for a full hour (at least) and they came out with nice, crispy skins. Perfect as a side dish for Thanksgiving. These potatoes will definitely be on MY menu.
I didn't change a thing. Of course, I ALWAYS want to make something the way it is written before I suggest changes or criticize. We loved this with the salmon I served with it. The only thing I did was use red onion instead of yellow or white because it's what I had on hand. When the dish was done, I covered with foil and let it rest until the salmon was done. The flavors seems to blend even more. Hubby wants me to make this again--soon! Thanks for sharing this one!
Delicious! I thought it might be too sweet, but it wasn't at all. I doubled all seasonings, honey, butter, etc., and tossed potatoes in it beforehand. Definitely needs to be cooked an hour. They turned out delicious AND beautiful!! I will make these again and again! Thanks!
We loved this dish. I followed other reviewers and for 1 pound of potatoes I used 2 TBS onion and butter, 3 TBS honey, 2 tsp mustard. I mixed it all together in bowl then added to potatoes to coat. I then placed them in a single layer on tin foiled covered cookie sheet (sprayed foil with cooking spray). I cooked them uncovered for 35 minutes, broiled on low for 3 minutes and they came out perfect!!
I love these potatoes. I will definitely increase the sauce for next time. Rather than drizzle over the potatoes, I toss them in the honey/butter mixture in a bowl, then pour into my baking dish.
These potatoes came out just perfect! Not only were they tender and extremely flavorful, but they complimented my pork chops to the "T". This will definitely go into the side dish rotation!
I made these with russet potatoes instead of red potatoes....fantastic!
I too followed the advice of previous reviewers by spicing the potatoes up a bit with some garlic powder (minced would have burned) and dicing them into smaller pieces. I served the potatoes with a roasted pork tenderloin and the sweetness of the honey complimented it well. Thanks : )
I waited entirely too long to write a review for this recipe, but I do remember these potatoes are very good and they do go well with just about any entree. The ranch potaotes on this site are as equally delicious and a great side dish with brisket.
I thought these potatoes had a good flavor, but not enough flavor. Cooking them on 375 for 35 minutes just wasn't enough time to really get the sauce to stick to the potatoes. We like our potatoes a little crispy so next time I think I'll cook them on 400 for at least 45 minutes and may possibly double the sauce.
As a vegan, I used olive oil instead of butter, and rice syrup in place of the honey. New baby red potatoes worked wonderfully as I did not have regular red potatoes, and the cooking time was perfect for their small size. I did add a bit more mustard and onion, along with some fresh dill. The sweetness paired with the onion and mustard truly complemented the dill flavor.
Good recipe and good idea. I think the longer you bake them the better them get. My family likes when they begin to brown so if you are like us give yourself 50 minutes to make these.
These were great! My whole family really liked them. I'm giving it a 4 only because they aren't real diet friendly, but otherwise they'd be a 10. Try em, you'll like em. :)
Really good. I roasted the potatoes uncovered in my NuWave Oven and then added the honey butter during the last 5 minutes of cooking time. For the butter mixture, I placed a thinly sliced clove of garlic in a small dish along with the butter, honey, and dry mustard and heated the mixture in the microwave just enough to soften the garlic, about 30 seconds. I served the potatoes with roasted chicken, greens and cornbread. A very good combination.
Amazed at how yummy these were. Easy and had great flavor. Not too overewhelming or too sweet.
Delicious. Used 3 Tbls. honey and 2 tsps. dry mustard. Saved time by boiling the potatoes for 8 mins. and then cut them into bite sized pieces. Baked for 30 mins. until tender. They would have needed alot more baking time if not boiled before.
Good stuff. Wasn't sure about the honey at first but when all was said and done it was fabulous. I did, however, have to bake mine for an extra 25 min it seems.
Great flavor - a little different and so easy. I cut potatoes into 1/8 and boiled in salted water for 5 min. prior to baking for 20 min.
a nice change up in my potato rotation. will make again.
These were so awesome. I didn't change a thing except added more than a pinch of salt. Once I poured the sauce over the potatoes I mixed to make sure they were nice and coated. And then did the same twice during baking. My baking time was 45 minutes. PERFECTO! Will be making this plenty in the future.
I tripled the recipe, I also added thyme to the marinade and put large cuts of shallots on top. Best potatoes ever! 3 lb gone in one dinner.
i made these for my bf and his father and they ate every bit of them!!!! each went back for thirds will there was NO MORE!!!! i did double or almost triple the honey mixture and put about half an onion instead of the Tbsp. I also added garlic salt , salt pepper as if i was cooking them regular. WE LOVED THEM SO MUCH!
An easy family favorite and very delicious!
These are wonderful. To speed up baking time, i partially cooked these in the microwave first for a few minutes then cut them up. I think the sauce absorbed into the potatoes doing it this way as well.
Freakin' delicious!!!! This is awesome!
Super tasty...but I read in other reviews that they could be a little dry and also took more time in the oven. So...I cut the potatoes in smaller pieces and sauteed them with the onions in olive oil until hot through and starting to soften before putting them in the oven. I also used prepared mustard instead of dry. This seemed to be a solution for both issues and they were a wonderful accompaniment to my spice rubbed baked chicken.
This was very good. Only added some garlic pepper and cayenne pepper to the butter mixture before tossing. I had my oven on 425 to make sure they got some crispy brown spots, like my family likes. Thanks for a great recipe
These were decent, but not the best I've ever had. Ever since I stumbled upon this recipe, I've had a taste for it. Since I was serving a sweet-spicy main dish, I felt these would complement it perfectly. To my dismay, my potatoes were quite bland (there was no flavor to "complement" the main entree...). I'm not sure what I did wrong (?). I doubled everything because 1 lb. of potatoes isn't much (we're BIG potato eaters!). I read a majority of the most helpful reviews beforehand, but resisted the temptation to make significant changes. Having said that, I did make a couple minor ones. I added 1/4 t cayenne pepper to my potatoes and GENEROUSLY s&p'd them rather than adding just a pinch" of both (FYI, salt helps keep potatoes moist). Despite the most helpful reviewer suggesting that the butter made her potatoes greasy, I decided to not tinker with the amount called for and am really glad I didn't. It's the butter that gives these such a rich flavor. On the flipside, oil would help these crisp up better, but then again, you lose some of the richness. What didn't burn on my foil-lined baking sheet didn't coat my potatoes at all. The butter/honey mixture was watery, not "sticky" as it needed to be. :( This is problematic because butter lends WONDERFUL flavor, but doesn't "glaze" well. I must say, the smell of the butter mixture over my uncooked potaotes was DIVINE. I just wish they would have tasted as good as they smelled. Thanks for sharing anyways, STEPHNDON! :-)
3 STARS AS WRITTEN...5 STARS AFTER CHANGING THE PROPORTIONS. I made it as written with 1.15 pounds of potatoes-I weighed it, but with double the sauce. When I stired it halfway through, I tasted a potato and it was pretty bland. I ended up adding about 2 TBS more honey, and 2 TBS more of the dry mustard. THEN it was great. Nice and different, not just roasted potatoes with rosemary. I followed other's suggestions and used a dark non stick pan and then broiled for about 5 minutes at the end. My suggestion is to put your potatoes in a ziplock bag then use that to get the sauce all over them. I also tried marinading them in the sauce for a bit first, but it wasn't great until the extra seasonings were added and it was broiled.
These were really delicious! Minor changes: I added a little more honey than called for, a shake or two of cayenne pepper for a little more spice, and I mixed everything together before throwing it in a greased baking pan. When the potatoes had about 10 minutes left to cook, I drizzled just a bit more honey on top. They came out a little spicy, a little sweet, and very yummy. Thanks for sharing!
I thought they were very tasty. The sweetness was a nice touch. The pan was a messy clean-up - tin foil may be good here. I would not change a thing.
After adjusting the cooking time these were great! I cooked the potatoes in the microwave for a few minutes first and the alloted time still wasn't long enough. It took about 50 minutes to get a nice brown crust on the potatoes. But other than that this is a great recipe. I also used 3 T of onion powder instead of the onion (I hate chopping them and my husband won't eat them anyway) and it was fine. I added more than a pinch of salt and pepper too- more like 1/4 t each, and also added 1/8 t garlic powder. These went really well with the brown sugar meatloaf on this site.
Absolutely the best. I made this twice and the best way was on my Pampered Chef large stone bar pan. The potatoes crisped nicely and had a beautiful color. Small petite potatoes are best but it did work with regular russets.
Excellent! I added some crumbled bacon.
I prefer my potatoes mashed or fried, so I had to turn to Mr. LTH for help rating these. He said "they're good" and gave them a "4". They were quick and easy to prepare, yet mine did take longer than the recced cooking time. I tried a couple of bites and didn't get a strong sense of the honey/butter sauce flavor, so I think I'll increase next time. Thanks for a change from the same old baked potato!
Excellent! I took suggestions of other reviewers to 1) double the amount of sauce 2) add a little extra onion & dry mustard and 3) cut into smaller pieces (depending on the size). I reserved half the sauce and added it in the last 10 minutes.
Very good. So easy to do! Next time I'd use a little more mustard but even still they were good!
Delicious....the only thing I changed was to partially cook them in the microwave in groups of 2 or 3 to help the cooking process.
These were fabulous! I took advice and doubled the butter/honey mixture. And instead of drizzling I tossed it - that's just easier for me. I think it could do with less butter, but stick with 2T of honey - that sweetness is heaven.
I loved this recipe! I have been looking for a good go to roasted red potato recipe, and this will be it. Other roasted red potato recipes I have tried have come out too oily or the added herbs are too dominant. This glaze just lightly flavored the potatoes. So, they would work really well, as a side dish, with any type of meat. I lined a square pan with two sheets of foil, sprayed it with cooking spray, and then followed the rest of the recipe as stated. My red potatoes were a little large, so I cut them in half and then cut the halves in about 1/2" slices. The recipe indicated to bake them for 35 minutes. My oven is calibrated correctly, and I baked them for 50 minutes, and they may have just been done. Another 5 minutes would have been perfect. The only thing I will do different, is double the recipe next time to get more than the about 3 servings. Thanks!
Loved these potatoes. I agree with other raters that you need to double the sauce recipe. I made with Yukon and they came out fine!
Easy and delicious!
Excellent recipe! Make sure you cut into little pieces; Also added a lot more dry mustard and honey. Taste it before you put it on the potatoes. If it tastes right, then you are good to go. Also, put all the ingredients into a Ziploc bag so the coating is distributed evenly on every potato. I liked this so much that the leftovers were put onto a salad with some honey mustard dressing. Too good.
This recipe was amazing... So easy, But I suggest to double this. Made with Pork chops and gravy and My husband Loved it. Thank you for this easy go to recipe !!!
Pretty dang good. I would definitely double the sauce mixture next time. And make sure you mix it a few times during cooking. Also someone's suggestion of broiling them for a few minutes at the end gives the potatoes a great texture. Delicious.
I love roasted red potatoes in just about every way, but my husband prefers a good old fashioned baked russet. I've been trying to find a recipe he'll tolerate without whining. I made these to go with a roast chicken, and my husband was about to drown them in gravy. I told him to try a bite first because they had a distinct flavor already. He took a bite, paused for a moment, and said "These ARE good...best potatoes ever!" He got seconds and thirds, raved about them to his friends, and requested that I serve them when his parents visit in a few weeks. And I agree with him, they are outstandingly delicious! I cut them in small bite sizes, coated them with a drizzle of honey and a generous amount of salt, pepper, dried parsley, and some garlic powder, and then mixed about two tbsp of honey with 1 tbsp of melted butter and coated the potatoes and onions with that mix. I roasted them in a foil lined pan for 20 min covered and then about 25 min uncovered. I poke-checked and stirred about every 10 min after they were uncovered. They caramelized beautifully, and had a wonderful texture.
These potatoes were the BEST. After reading the recipe reviews, I bought the smallest red potatoes I could find and partially skinned them. Because it looked like it took longer cooking time (according to the reviews), I cut the potatoes into about 6 or 8 pieces each and tossed the honey mixture with them, then put them in the pan and baked them. I had a few more potatoes than necessary, so I doubled the honey mixture - didn't hurt a bit. This recipe stays in my file...FOREVER!
Like some reviewers said, "it's nothing to write about...very bland and no taste". I personally like the lipton onion soup mix on potatoes along with garlic.
Pretty darn yummy! I added green beans to the mixture, too! Mmmmm...
Simply delicious! I boiled the potato for 5 minutes first and then I baked them. I doubled the honey and butter ingredients, too. These were really, really, REALLY great!! My family and I thoroughly enjoyed these!!! Will keep on rotation!!
dish did not have much flavor, just old boring potatoes. I was very dissapointed. Will never make it again.
These potatoes were nothing special. I really didn't get much sweetness out of the honey so I would have used at least 3 Tbl next time to give them some kick. I would also have oped for fresh course ground mustard to use instead of the dry.
I realized I did not have the dry mustard, so I substituted with garlic. Our family, one of ten, loved it. As my son said, Mmmm!
These were easy and good with a simple dinner, they did lack the sweet honey pop my husband was hoping for though. I may do them again, but tweak it to be a little more jazzy....
I didn't care for this at all; my daughter loved it and took the recipe. I used 3 T honey and baked the potatoes for about 50 minutes (until done).
I tripled the honey and added salt to all the potatoes (covering them) I had to cook them for 40 minutes and then I put them under the broiler for a few minutes to make them a little crispier
I think as written, this recipe needs a bit of work. I used about 4 medium potatoes and cut them into 1" pieces and placed in a foil lined 8x8 pan. I tried to make exactly as written, but ended up doubling the honey and shaking salt over the entire pan pretty heavily. Broiling for 4-5 minutes helped crisp these up, but i much prefer some of the other roasted potato recipes on this site. My toddler wouldn't eat more than a couple of bites, that means it's not a keeper for me.
This was a very easy and interesting dish. I added a little olive oil as well and was generous with the dry mustard and honey. I also roasted the potatoes for close to an hour to make them very soft and tender. The resulting carmelization was particularly delicious, and I would highly recommend it with the honey and pecan glazed pork chops, and lightly steamed, plain fresh green beans.
I was so pleased with this recipe. I fixed it for the first time this Christmas with company coming. Everyone raved.
WOW! These are great. I use whatever potatoes I have lying around, and I have so far only used vidalia onions, cut larger and in bigger quantities than called for in the recipe. The honey mustard mixture is really good and these always seem to turn out well.
Very tasty. Will add to my "must make for company" list. The honey-mustard-onion flavour combination is excellent. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have red potatoes, so I used regular ones and am quite happy with the result.
These potatoes were great with fish! I added a few cloves of garlic, baked it for 25 minutes covered, then added some shredded mozzarella cheese to the top of the last 10 minutes, uncovered. I'll definately make it again some time!
This was very good. I substituted olive oil for butter to make it a little healthier and yellow mustard for dry mustard since I did not have the dry. I increased the honey and mustard by about 1 1/2 and decreased the oil to about 1 Tbsp. This was enough to cover the potatoes and not make them too oily when done baking. I stirred every 6 minutes or so and broiled on hi for the last few minutes to brown the potatoes a little. Yum! My husband and I both liked this recipe quite a bit. I will be making it again I'm sure.
This is absolutely one of the best recipes I've gotten here. First of all, if you have, for instance, a family of four, youll need probably five pounds of potatoes! One is simply not enough! We also like left-overs so I always use a MINIMUM of five pounds! I had Idaho potatoes once and just cut into 8th's. On the advice of others here, I made extra sauce (at least double). I also added garlic to taste and chili powder to taste to punch it up a little. I also added about 1 tbls. of extra virgin olive oil per batch of sauce. I mix the sauce in a larger than needed bowl. Using a slotted spoon, I add the potatoes, a few at a time, to the bowl of sauce, coat well, and drain with the spoon. Then I place them in the dish. Lastly, I add the onions to the sauce and drizzle the sauce with onions all over the potatoes. Be sure you check them and turn them as directed, or the edges burn. My husband has requested these every week since I got the recipe. They are wonderful. Thanks for the great addition to our evening meal!
EASY and delicious!!!! Cooked them covered for 30 minutes and then removed foil and let them brown a bit - will be a regular side dish at our house!
They were good, but the flavor could have been a little stronger. Next time I'll add more of the spices.
Awesome recipe!!! My kids said it was the best potatoes I ever made. A major hit! The only thing I did differently was finish frying them in a skillet because they were too watery and weren't getting brown enough.
Guests gave these two thumbs up--a different way to mix up potatoes with dinner. Tasted great....easy to do.
I wanted to like these, but honey & potatoes just don't do it for any of us in this house. I thought we'd like 'em, but the honey taste & potatoes just were odd together. The mustard flavor dimiishes as the honey stays strong. Sweet is the predominant flavor for sure.
I was looking for a recipe to prepare red potatoes with a light flavor and found this one. Very good with only a hint of sweetness and very easy to prepare. I agree with others that it could use a little more seasoning. I sprinkled a tiny amount of garlic and seasoning salt, as previously recommended - it could have used a little bit more. I used 1-1/2 lbs. small potatoes, cut into quarters, doubled the sauce ingredients, and baked at 400º and they were ready in 35 - 40 mins. My husband loved them. A keeper!
Absolutely delicious!
these were tasty. Will make again.
These were good. They're a bit sweet, but good. I cut them into quarters and boiled them until about half cooked. Slapped 'em in a baking dish, poured the sauce over them, and voila. We all liked them.
These were good but with some additions, they were excellent. I had to bake a lot longer (maybe because I used Russet Potatoes..not sure) about 50 minutes. I tripled the sauce and added a bit more honey and butter and a tad bit more salt. Also added some Basil to bring out flavor. I tasted them while cooking and they tasted great! So in order to cut down on my overall cooking time, I added two chicken breasts and threw in some shrimp too (used a pretty big pan)! Also placed on a sheet of foil for easy clean up. These were very good and will make again.
i made this as part of a thanksgiving dinner and they were ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!!!
Loved it ad have made this 3 times already. My only change is to make more of the honey mixture to really coat the potatoes. Every one loved them.
I was not a fan of these. I wanted to try something different from regular roasted potatoes, and this combination did not do it for me. I thought they were too sweet.
Excellent hint of sweetness, but not overpowering. My family really, really enjoyed this and I will definitely make it again.
I didn't really care for this. It didn't have a lot of flavor. Perhaps doubling the sauce would have helped.
This is a really good recipe. The potatoes have a slightly sweet flavor that went really well with apricot chicken (a recipe also from this site). My husband absolutely loved them!
these were delicious! I followed the previous reviewers advice and doubled up on the butter, honey, and mustard. I also sprinkled a little garlic salt with parsley on top and stirred every 15-20 minutes during baking, for a total cook time of 40 minutes.
Served with lightly fried pork chops and a side salad. Tasted great but I will double the sauce & onions next time.
