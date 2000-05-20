Green Beans and Hot Sauce

Fresh green beans, fresh peppers, and tomatoes livened up with crispy bacon.

Recipe by Cookie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place green beans, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, bell pepper, and water in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low. Cover pot and simmer approximately 10 minutes, until green beans are tender.

  • While green beans are steaming, arrange bacon slices in a medium skillet. Fry over medium heat until crispy, approximately 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Crumble and set aside.

  • Spoon green bean mixture and juice into a serving dish. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over top and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 525.7mg. Full Nutrition
