Green Beans and Hot Sauce
Fresh green beans, fresh peppers, and tomatoes livened up with crispy bacon.
Just what my husband loves with green beans, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and hot peppers. Not too much going on. The first time I made it I did not have hot banana peppers. I used Tabasco Sauce and figured he could always adjust the heat. Worked out fine. It is delicious. Thank you for the recipe. Bernie
We weren't too keen on this - there just seemed to be too much going on. We prefer regular steamed green beans tossed in a little butter, I guess. But thanks anyway.
Nope. Beans got quite soggy and did not taste good.
