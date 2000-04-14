Garlic Mashed Potatoes
These garlic mashed potatoes are rich and very tasty! For a creamier texture, use heavy cream in place of the milk. These are also terrific topped with green onions.
These garlic mashed potatoes are rich and very tasty! For a creamier texture, use heavy cream in place of the milk. These are also terrific topped with green onions.
My clan ate these up without 1 single complaint (RARE). I boiled the garlic cloves (3) in the potato water and then just mashed them up (with the hand mixer) along with all of the other ingredients. I did add more milk (skim), butter & white pepper. Thanks Lorna!Read More
For richer potatos, increase butter to 1/2 cup, use half 'n half instead of milk, or use milk, but add 1/4 cup of sour cream. ALWAYS melt & mix butter in potatoes first, as this will coat them, and prevent the release of starches that makes mashed potatos goopy sometimes.Read More
For richer potatos, increase butter to 1/2 cup, use half 'n half instead of milk, or use milk, but add 1/4 cup of sour cream. ALWAYS melt & mix butter in potatoes first, as this will coat them, and prevent the release of starches that makes mashed potatos goopy sometimes.
My clan ate these up without 1 single complaint (RARE). I boiled the garlic cloves (3) in the potato water and then just mashed them up (with the hand mixer) along with all of the other ingredients. I did add more milk (skim), butter & white pepper. Thanks Lorna!
Yum! I took someone's advice and boiled the cloves whole with the potatoes. It made them nice and soft so that I could just beat everything with the electric mixer at the same time. I also added a little bit of garlic salt as I was mixing and I omitted the sesame seeds.
Rich & creamy, my family loved these potatoes! I added sour cream and left out the sesame seeds. I also used minced garlic in a jar and it came out terrific! This is a keeper in our home. Thanks.
I made these potatoes even creamier by substituting fat-free sour cream for the milk. They were heavenly.
Use an electric mixer for best consistency.
I love mashed potatoes and I usually make my own version that's very similar to this one. I replace the garlic with garlic oil that my hubby makes (chop up lots of garlic and fry it in veggie oil till golden). We put this in a lot of our asian dishes but it tastes especially good in mashed potatoes. I don't use the sesame seeds. Thanks Lorna.
Delicious! Used half and half, margarine, and boiled potatoes with 4 cloves cut up garlic, then mashed it all together! YUM!
Very good and very easy. I used half of the butter that the recipe called for and substituted fat-free sour cream for the other half. I will definetly make these again!!
The recipe was pretty good. For something a little different with color, add a little tumeric. This willl make the potatoes golden. Also, try spicy mustard and sour cream. A hint of white peppper always adds an interesting flavor. For spice lovers, a little sprinkle of cayanne pepper on top it a sure hit.
I usually make mashed potatoes with red potatoes because they are easier and faster to make but these were the most creamy and delicious mashed potatoes I've ever made. I will definitely make these again. The only things I changed was I omitted the sesame seeds and I added garlic salt to taste.
These are a family favorite. Try boiling a few cloves of garlic with the potatoes for a more mellow taste & bright white appearance. Or roast for that sweet, mellow, golden goodness. Or, mince and stir in raw for the "bite." There are tons of variations - but almost all of them benefit with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil when serving. So good.
Delicious! I used red potatoes and to make this side dish a little lighter I used light butter and skim milk!
We make garlic mashed potatoes all the time but we boil the garlic with the potatoes. We also add sour cream sometimes.
These were fantastic! They came out just perfect. the the reviewers who did not have good results because they put them in the blender no wonder! Part of a recipe being successful is to read the instructions!The poster never said to put these in the blender!
These potatoes were awesome! I made these for my boyfriend's entire police squad for Thanksgiving! They loved these potatoes! I made them with red potatoes and left the skins on... Definately a keeper in my recipe box!
Yum! Definetly substitute milk for sour cream it makes them so creamy. Will be making this again, I love mashed potatoes.
These were okay but I felt like I had to add extra garlic, about 1/2 c. sour cream, and quite a bit of season salt. Next time, I may add cream cheese for more flavor.
This recipe is AWESOME! My husband says they are the best mashed potatoes he has ever had. I totally agree! The only thing I did different was put in half the milk and added a couple spoonfuls of sour cream. And, of course, I boiled the potatoes in chicken broth. You can't miss with these potatoes.
Great recipe! I made a few changes; I used light sour cream instead of milk, used 1/2 cup butter, and omitted the sesame seeds. Very easy to prepare. This went perfect with out grilled halibut! I'll be making this one again.
These potatoes were great, but I made a alot of changes to the original recipe. we really like garlic, so I tripled the minced garlic the recipe called for. I also added 1/4 cup sour cream, extra salt, and some thyme. This is a very good base recipe.
My husband makes these but adds cream cheese for 10 Ibs.he would add 8oz.cream cheese. If you make them a day ahead ,then heat them through the next day,they are so much better.They fluff up so nicely.
I took the advise of past reviewers and roasted my garlic(I used the whole bulb!) before adding it to the potatoes and used the hand mixer rather than the blender. I thought the potatoes were really good, but could have been a bit creamier:)
Followed the recipe as written and the garlic taste is quite faint. I might follow the suggestions of cooking the garlic with the potatoes but I just don't think it will beat the great taste of roasted garlic in potatoes.
these turned out great! I did substitute the milk with half and half, and they turned out very creamy! i think I also added too much garlic, so I'll cut down next time. All in all very good!
Something was wrong with this. The consistency was all wrong... kind of like glue. It6 stuck to the roof of my mouth and WAY too much garlic. I may try this one again using less garlic and not putting the potatoes in the blender. I will use a hand masher instead.
Wonderful recipe! The fresh garlic is overpowering, but that is what my husband and I like. If you do not like too much garlic, either cut the garlic in half, or try roasting it before adding to the potatoes. This recipe was quick, easy, and great as a side dish.
flavorless, i hardly tasted the garlic added garlic powder, with the milk it tasted more like water, so i added sour cream . i skipped the sesame seeds since i dont usually carry them in my pantry. thank goodness i fixed these or they would have been a total flop.
I liked these. I didn't have the sesame seeds on hand, so I omitted them. I also roasted the garlic. They came out creamy and tasted good. I will probably play around with this recipe...but I will make again. Thanks.
Found this to be a tasty recipe. I did add one more clove of garlic and i used red potatos and left the skin on about 1/2 of them added some color. Will make again.
I doubled the garlic and put them in the water with the potatoes so they were soft when I mashed them. It turned out great!
Makes a good mashed potatoe but you could not really taste the garlic.
Don't put the potatoes in a blender- it comes out too soupy. Mash with a potatoe masher instead!
I made these for dinner last night. My 6 year old son loves smashed potatoes, and I was worried about what he would think about garlic being added to them. He LOVED them. We all did. Being new to the garlic I only added 1/2 the amount and added a scoop of sour cream too. They were very good. We'll be making these again.
I read through the reviews and only changed three things: added 2 t. minced garlic to boiling potatoes, whipped w/ beaters & then added 3 t. minced garlic that I sauteed in butter, then added garlic salt to taste. YUM.
I used the suggestion to boil the garlic with the potatoes. It gave the potatoes a nice deep taste.
it was ok....
A great recipe! I used half and half instead of milk and doubled the butter. I also roasted 3 cloves of garlic and added a raw clove also. I should have stopped at the 3 roasted cloves! I love garlic but 4 cloves was a little too much. Next time I will use just 3 cloves of roasted garlic. I also toasted the sesame seeds in the oven briefly. They had a neat "nutty" flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
My husband and son loved these! I also fixed these this past Thanksgiving and got nothing but praise! I will also be fixing them for dinner TOMORROW!!! YUMMY!!!
Add bacon cut into tiny bits when you mix the ingredients together. The bacon just gives it a kick, also trying added some diced green onion as well!
Yummy! I boiled the garlic with the potatoes as suggested by other reviewers, but I found that it made the garlic taste too mild once it was mashed in. I added in the minced garlic and it was delicious!
delish! used Yukon Gold potatoes, milk, and a spoonful of sour cream. Also boiled the garlic cloves with the potatoes and beat it all together with mixer. fabulous.
Tasty and simple. Tough to screw up.
I personally leave out the sesame seeds but that is a personal preference.
Very good..might add a little more garlic next time
Added Parmesan cheese and really liked these.
This was a good base recipe. I didn't follow the directions down to a tee, nor did I use the white pepper and sesame seeds; mainly b/c I didn't have access to them. Because I love garlic, instead of adding it in the end, I added smashed cloves to the potatoes as they were cooking, so that the garclic would be infused. Everyone loved it!
I toasted the sesame seeds. I added 3 cloves of garlic to potatoes. This is a keeper.
omg! these are so good. one tip, however. when boiling your ptoatoes, use chicken stock or bouillon in place of regular salted water. WOW!definitely add the seeds for texture, and top with chives for presentation >:o)
Tried it and it was delicious. I did put a lot more pepper in it, for a bit more of a kick.
Yeah, these are pretty much awesome. I read the other reviews and added a few of their suggestions. I boiled the potatoes in low sodium chicken broth, used skim milk, and used 1/4 cup sour cream and 2 Tbsp. of Butter Buds. in place of the butter (kinda trying to make them a little "healthier", but not sacrifice too much flavor!) and doubled the amount of garlic. They're freaking delicious!
Oh my! These were good indeed. I took some other reviewer suggestions and boiled the garlic along with the potatoes. I also added some green onions to the top of the potatoes as a kind of garnish, but they added a subtle flavor to them also. Very creamy, very easy. I'll be making these again.
i used evaporated milk and i sauteed 1 clove of garlic in butter and added it while mixing with electric mixer
These were absolutely wonderful. We are not big fans of mashed potatoes, but these went over very well with my entire family. I have two little ones (1 and 3 years old) so I used one large clove of garlic instead of two and it was just enough garlic for all of us.
I've tried many garlic mashed potatoe recipes, and none had that smooth, creamy flavor, until I tried these. WONDERFUL!! This recipe was easy, tasted delicous, and was a wonderful compliment to the fried chicken (from this site too) I made.
These are great!!!!
recipe was good. I left out the sesame seeds and roasted 4 cloves first before adding them to the potatoes.
Made this tonight with Southern Living Chicken Fried Steak and gravy, green beans and cornbread. These were very good. I didn't take the time to peel them and used a whole stick of butter. Omitted the sesame seeds. I left these a little on the chunky side. Very tasty!
I've made this recipe MANY times and it's always a five star side dish. My favorite way to make squished 'taters.:)
Use roasted garlic and sour cream. DELICIOUS!
These were pretty good. As another user suggested, I mixed in the butter first. I also substituted onion salt for the regular salt, and topped with cheddar cheese. Will definitely make again...great with meatloaf!!!
I did not care for the sesame seeds in the potatoes
My husband, son and I thought this was delicious, but my other son and daughter didn't like the garlic. I used red potatoes and fat-free half and half, left out the sesame seeds. Rich and creamy!
I thought these were some of the best Potatoes I had ever had. They make a really nice side dish to the baked chicken and julianne carrots.
Pretty good, but I've had better at Red Lobster. I added a little cheese on top and my mom enjoyed them. Probably won't make again.
I used red potatoes and added the garlic cloves (whole) the last 10 minutes of boiling. This came out very good, except I did need to add an extra tablespoon of the milk to make it a bit creamier. I also added garlic salt to give it a bit more flavor. I first mashed the potatoes with a hand masher, then used an electric mixer to finish it to the right texture.
Just becareful and dont add too much garlic
I used new pototoes, quartered, and with the skins on. Quick and easy! Better than I've had at my local steak house!
Not impressed.
Pretty good. Next time I would use cream or more butter, it wasn't very rich tasting. I doubled the garlic (4 cloves) but that wasn't even enough for my taste. Maybe I'll try 6 next time. Pretty good overall, just needs some tweaking.
Sort of tasted like every other mashed potato recipe I have had in my life. Not particularly flavorful, no more so than the usual potatoes I make. They're good, but nothing special. Couldn't really taste the garlic, and sesame seeds were sort of useless.
Left out the sesame seeds. Used more butter and replaced the milk with heavy whipping cream. Also increased the amount of minced garlic (used jarred garlic).
Yum yum!! My husband and I loved these, but surprisingly, so did my one year old! I put 2 garlic cloves in the water w/ the potatoes, and then I also added 2 minced cloves to the potatoes when I mashed them. They were great. I didn't use the sesame seeds though. I thought the white pepper really added a nice touch. Great recipe!
Good, but not much flavor. Felt like I still needed gravy.
Beautiful mashed potatoes with about the same amt of butter, milk, and seasonings as I usually make. This was my first time adding garlic to them. We love them. The only thing I would different is to add more garlic because we love lots of garlic. I will make these many more times.
These were ok. Not great, but not bad either. I did not use the sesame seeds as I didn't have any on hand. I do love that this recipe is made from stuff I always have on hand. Will probably make again, but with more garlic. They are worth a try.
used half n half & crushed garlic, nice creamy texture, & great flavor
so yummy! i make these several times a week now! a great compliment to my garlic crock pot chicken!
what a great recipe, so easy. I didn't use sesame seeds. I added 2 tablespoons of sour cream! a sure keeper!! thanks! served with "Grilled Salmon I" and "Cheddar Bay Biscuits" also on this site! thanks~
These mashed potatoes were AMAZING!!. I thought it was just the right amount of garlic to add to the flavor of the dish!! This is a definite KEEPER!!!
Loved this recipe, however, may be a little too garlicky for the little ones. I will make this again for a more mature audience. Good flavor.
I have now made this recipe twice. We prefer the extra richness that using sour cream instead of milk provides. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced green onions. YUM!
I liked this recipe. I didn't have sesame seeds so that didn't go in. I also didn't have garlic cloves so I used garlic powder. It was delicious! Thanks!
I followed some suggestions and boiled 4 garlic cloves with the potatoes but I think the boiling took away some of the garlic taste. Next time I will mince the garlic just before I whip the potatoes. I also added 1/2 cup fat free milk and 1/2 fat free sour cream and that really made it creamer. Next time I will add butter buds. It's a yummy recipe so I will defiantly make it again. I made this again the next night and whipped minced garlic into the potatoes and the taste was awesome. I used 2 cloves of garlic.
Yes. Thought this recipe is quick and easy. Followed the recipe to a tee. Very good.
These were a little too bland for me. Next time I'll use more pepper and a bit more butter. Sour cream in place of milk sounds like it would be a good idea, but I haven't tried that.
I used yellow (gold) potatoes instead of russet. Still very good.
This is a great recipe for mashed potatoes. I've been asked this Thanksgiving to make it again.
Great! Next time, though, I might add a little more salt and use my electric mixer so they'll be really creamy. I just mashed them this time so they were a little on the stiff side. They were very good though!!
Great Recipe! I actually added a bit os sour cream and cut down on the milk. I also left the seeds out just because I didn't have any on hand. Still a great recipe! I am the mashed potato queen and the garlis was a perfect amount. 2 cloves was just right.. I love garlic- but this added just a hint and was not too strong.
Wonderful! Just like Grandma used to make! Tip: use an electric mixer, not a blender.
I really liked these but everyone else in my family thought they still should have a gravy or sauce with them. I disagreed. They did like them though. Followed directions exactly. Used India Black sesame seeds which complimented the other ingredients nicely. Thanks Lorna
Great & very simple to make. I added chopped chives & it was even better!
Yum! I really liked this, had this with turkey sausage, which had a little kick to it. So easy to make, too!
Plain & simple. Delicious.
It was kinda hard to get all the potatoes out of the blender, and afterwards I thought they lacked in flavor.
great!!!easy to make and taste fantastic.
Easy to make, and light & fluffy when I used a mixer.
My family really loved this one !!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections