Garlic Mashed Potatoes

These garlic mashed potatoes are rich and very tasty! For a creamier texture, use heavy cream in place of the milk. These are also terrific topped with green onions.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil; add potatoes, and boil until soft, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain, and place in a large bowl.

  • Combine potatoes with milk, butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix with an electric mixer or potato masher to your desired consistency. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 107.5mg. Full Nutrition
