Garlic Green Beans

I made these for dinner and my fiance loved them! I however think I would like more garlic (I tend to love 2xs the amount of garlic that he does) My 8 yo son helped to prepare these (we do not eat canned veggies ever, so we got fresh and he ripped the tips) which was nice for me and then he tends to like the food more when he helps, so he loved them! (he is big on veggies though so I didn't expect anything less) I think the only thing I may do different next time is a little more garlic. I did steam my green beans first and then shocked them in cold water and blotted dry. I didn't want them totally fried. Because I was frying them mainly for flavor, I did leave out some of the olive oil (about 1.5 Tbsp). I added the parmesan cheese and I didn't quite get it? I didn't go out and buy it, I happened to have some at home. Parmesan cheese doesnt melt well, so it was kinda hard on top of veggies. weird. But the rest was great. I was looking at a way to spice up green beans and this was it! Thank you!