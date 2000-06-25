Garlic Green Beans
Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!
Nice change from regular steamed green beans. I cut back on the olive oil to one tsp as 3 tablespoons + butter seemed excessive. Threw in crumbled bacon and sauteed onion at the last minute. Be sure to use a good parmesan as it will make all the difference in the taste of this dish! Enjoy!Read More
Gosh...I really hate to put a lower star review on this recipe, but my family and I really did not like this recipe...and we're all garlic lovers, too. I've tried this 3 times now just to make sure I was doing it right, but every time, it has bombed. I think it was really a matter of preferences when it comes to vegetables, too. My family generally likes their vegetables steamed, and with little seasoning. The green bean flavor with the garlic and parmesan just didn't work. My grandmother even said, "What's wrong with these beans? They taste funny." I really tried to make this one work, especially given all the great reviews. Try it for yourself, though. I think this will probably appeal more to those who normally don't like beans, unlike my family...who grows about 5 different varieties in the backyard. :DRead More
These vegetables were delicious!! I had been having a craving for green beans and this fit the bill perfectly. I did use fresh green beans and I boiled them in salted water for 4 minutes first so they were crisp-tender then shocked them in cold water before sauteeing them. I used less butter than suggested but they were still yummy!! Topped with asiago cheese! A definite make again!
This was really GOOD! I have had an abundance of beans this year from my garden and am tired of the GreenBean Casserole and just plain... this was really good. I used fresh beans, 2 CLOVES (not heads) of garlic and it was really terrific. I will make these again and SOON.... Nice change of pace. Thanks
These were super yummy! I loved it!!! I reduced the olive oil as others suggested to 1 tablespoon and also only used 3 pieces of garlic instead of an entire head. I also used fresh green beans and steamed them for 4 minutes and then added them to the pan to saute.
Mmmm....not one left and got raves from picky eaters. I used extra virgin olive oil (is there any other kind to cook with??) and reduced to 2 tbsp. I also used frozen beans but thawed them before placing them in the skillet with the oil.
Very good. I steamed fresh green beans for 2-3 minutes then sauteed them as recipe stated. A keeper.
Very yummy. I added 1/4 cup of pine nuts and it really complimented the dish.
good recipe but make sure that you brown the butter first. My daughter did taught me (the old dog)that trick. 3 T real butter, melt in skillet - let brown lightly, then add 2 tsp chopped garlic. Let cook 1 minute (no longer, it'll burn).Add 1T olive oil. Add green beans-salt&pepper them liberally, let cook over low heat till they are limp and slightly browning. Add cheese or don't-either way its good.
LOVED IT! I used frozen green beans, & 1 Tbsp. oil, I also had to sub garlic powder (about a tsp.) to please my picky eaters, & they loved them! I am attending a pig roast this weekend & I plan to make this the "adult" way (all the garlic) and also use fresh green beans. Thanks Ericka!!!
Dependably delicious but average as is. I chose to use fresh green beans, and dressed them up with sautéed chopped celery and red bell pepper.
I made this last night for my family and everyone though it was delicious. There were no left overs and I doubled the recipe. We had to add more garlic to make it right for us but other than that this is a great recipe.
These were pretty good. I am not a very big green bean fan, so I wasn't sure if I would like. These were actually very good. One of my favorite veggie dishes.
Personally, I don't eat green beans, but I made these tonight because we were having company over. They were super easy to make, and everyone raved over them. I'm giving them 5 stars because of all of the compliments I received. I used the minced garlic in a jar, and just put approx. 2 1/2 tsp in instead of a clove of garlic.
This is a very easy way to make a tasty side dish! Per other reviews, I reduced the oil to 1 tbsp. I used 1 tbsp of pre-minced garlic, but I think slicing fresh garlic would have been more flavorful and attractive, plus I should have used a little more. Be sure to add the cheese RIGHT before serving, otherwise the oil soaks into it and it doesn't look very appealing!
These were outstanding -- the only change I made was to use fresh green beans which I cooked for about 2-3 mintues before adding to the garlic. I also followed others advice and sprinkled on the parmesan as I was serving -- a definite keeper!
These were delicious! I used 1lb fresh green beans and steamed for 4min and followed the recipe otherwise - oh with less oil, 1tbsp and did use the butter too - we'll have these again!
Absolutely Delicious! Even my husband was nibbling on these right out of the pot. I used fresh green beans and soaked them in salt water for 10 minutes. I then boiled them in the salt water till they were crisp tender. I mashed about 8 garlic cloves and sauteed them in the oil and butter for a few minutes and then added the beans. They were soooo good. I'll definitley keep this in my favorites list. Thanks Ericka.
These were so good! I used about a pound of fresh green beans, which I steamed in the microwave for about 3 minutes first. I added the full tablespoon of butter, but cut the oil to one tablespoon, and approx. one teaspoon of minced garlic. My husband raved about these beans!
I'm still trying to figure out where I went wrong with this one. Seeing all the positive reviews for this one, I couldn't wait to make it. Needless to say, my six-year old was the only one who raved these up (she had two helpings). However, the rest of us were not that enthusiastic. I even used fresh beans and less garlic but was still too bland/garlicly for this family. Thanks anyways.
This recipe was good - a nice change from plain green beans. The garlic is not exactly "caramelized" (but maybe adding a spoonful of sugar in the beginning to caramelize the garlic would not be such a bad idea?)
I substituted canned beans with fresh ones, and I pre-cooked them for 10 minutes in boiling water. Also, before adding parmesan cheese, I added some bread crumbs and tossed the beans in the skillet until crumbs browned and stuck to the beans.
These were great! I used fresh green beans instead of canned. I HIGHLY suggest this to anyone trying this recipe. Also, I cut way back on the oil and butter. It seemed excessesive to me to use as much as the recipe called for. In fact, next time I'll probably try using one or the other instead of both. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and tasty! I used fresh green beans. I'm not a big fan of canned.
These were great!!! I used frozen green beans instead, since they are fresher to me. I just cooked those first then continued on with the recipe. I also added more cheese. Yummy!
Outstanding with FRESH green beans! An excellently fresh addition to our Thanksgiving Feast!
This recipe was pretty good, but nothing spectacular. Probably would be better with fresh green beans, as I used canned. I reduced the oil to 1 Tbsp. Can't imagine why you would need 3 Tbsp!!
Loved this dish. I just recommend fresh green beans.
Delicious! I steamed fresh green beans until tender instead of canned green beans. I also used only 1 teaspoon of olive oil and no butter to cut back on calories and fat. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
I made this recipe on the spur of the moment and it turned out fantastic. My husband told me that I would be making these again. We loved them and they were flavourful yet easy to put together. Thank you for the recipe.
All I have to say is "OH MY GOD THESE ARE GOOD!" I have made these at least twice a week since I first made them. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
This was a really simple recipe & was a success with my family, especially my kids. Will definitely make again.. Thanks
These are great!! Thanks so much for the recipe. I'll be making these often.
Tasty!
This is a great recipe, with one big exception..canned green beans? I've made this for years with a few changes. I steam fresh green bean until they are cooked. Then in a separate fry pan I cook lots of sliced garlic until it is a deep rich carmel color and crispy. You can also throw in sliced almonds. Toss the green beans with your garlic/olive oil mixture...some salt an pepper and yum..it's delicious! Frozen string beans also work for this...but fresh is best.
All I can say to this recipe is that "WOW"! It was that simple and good!
I made this with fresh green beans, blanched. I ended up rinsing them off with hot water after tasting them and did my own tried and true, butter, a tablespoon of white wine, garlic salt, cayenne, and slivered almonds. This was just not for us.
very tasty side dish, I can many jars of green beans and this was a nice alternative to plain old beans with butter, loved it
My husband loved this recipe. I thought it was alright. I think I'll use fresh green beans the next time.
This is delicious, easy and quick - but I agree with other viewers that it would probably be great if Fresh beans were used - I would use a little less Parmeasan cheese - I suggest tasting it using less cheese and adding more to suit your taste.
i used fresh green beans. took over last year as green bean dish at thanksgiving. good bye green bean casserole!
I can't believe I haven't done this before. I usually just open the can & heat them up. We LOVED this! I left out the butter because my other 2 dishes had it in there. This was fantastic, thanks!
I never thought I would review a recipe, but I just wanted to say how great these were. The recipe is so easy and the beans taste superb!! My husband and I couldn't stop eating them out of the pan- there were hardly any left for dinner!!
Quick and eay; used frozen beans and 3 out of 4 kids loved them!
This was a wonderful dish with baked ham and pineapple casserole {a recipe I got off this site!} If you love green beans and garlic, Go For It!!!!
These are wonderful! I made them with frozen french style because that's what I had, but I bet they would be so good with fresh grean beans.
A great recipe, but I use only fresh green beans! Can't imagine canned but...who knows. Try fresh beans and you will surely love it!
I used less olive oil for this and also used frozen green beans since I don't care for the texture of the canned version. I love garlic but was hesitant to use the whole head so I cut it back to three cloves. Used fresh grated parm which is just so much more flavourful then the stuff you shake out of a can.
I don't really like green beans, but this recipe seems to help remove some of the bitterness that I perceive green beans to have. From now on, if I have green beans, it will be prepared like this. My kids don't care for them too much, but that is just a vegetable/kid thing.
I made this for Thanksgiving. It was awesome. Will definitely make this regularly. Fresh green beans are key.
Never in a million years did think I would ever eat canned green beans but this recipes is FANTASTIC.
Very good! I also recommend using fresh green beans...they taste sooo much better than canned. I only used about 1 Tbs. olive oil and in addition to salt and pepper, I added a little onion powder. The result was very tasty. My three year old even said "Heeeey, why do you get more green beans than me?"
When I say fussy, I mean extremely fussy and that's what my boyfriend is when it comes to any veggies. Somehow, I managed to tantalize his tastebuds with this recipe. All the beans were gobbled up and when he asked for a second helping (to everyone's amazement) he was disappointed, because there wasn't a drop left! Thanks, what a wonderful receipe to share with the world!
This was good, but I'm really giving it 5 starts because my three sons not only ate their beans tonight - they devoured them! Even my two-year-old ate them without complaint! I don't think that's ever happened before! One change was that I used frozen organic beans instead of canned.
Used fresh green beans cause canned are gross, but pretty good.
New computer hasn't arrived yet, so I must type fast. (I'll talk when I can gals) We really liked this dish a lot. Yes, fresh and par cooked, or frozen is the way to go here. I cut waaaaaay back on the oil and butter and I also roasted a whole head of garlic in the oven before I sauteed. Hubby and one daughter were on their own tonight and they loved this side with their "Ostrich steak". If anyone's interested, Mr. Drew and Ash said it was fantastic and tasted just like beef. Very pricey though!
This was a perfect side dish to go with some left over pork loin I had cooked on the rotisserie. I substituted the 3 tbs of olive oil for 1 tb of bacon fat and one extra tb of butter, about 2 lbs of fresh green beans cut to size and dropped in boiling salted water for 2 mins before draining and adding to the skillet. I quickly stirred the beans in with the rest of the ingredients in the skillet, removed from heat topped with Parmesan and served. They were wonderful and there weren't any left overs.
I used fresh green beans and yellow squash (from my garden) and it was absolutely delicious!!
Wow! These were wonderful! I did use blanched fresh green beans, and sauteed them longer than 10 minutes on low heat. They turned out beautifully. Served them as a side dish yesterday (Easter), and everybody commented on how delicious they were. A welcome change to serving fresh green beans.
Good and easy
I usually don't care for green beans too much but these were good. I made them for Christmas dinner and they were a hit!!!
Nothing special about these, just garlic flavored green beans.
Excellent, excellent, and excellent. This is now our favorite green bean recipe, even above the classic green bean casserole. Much easier to make, takes practically no time, and delicious!
Amount of garlic recommended was not enough for me. Otherwise very good.
Every green vegetable in our house is sauteed in olive oil and garlic, lots of garlic. Fresh green beans are so much more tasty when cooked this way. I say you can't go wrong with olive oil and garlic.
This is an easy and outstanding recipe. I was looking for a recipe that didn't have soup, sour cream or cream cheese in it. I did cut down on the amount of butter and olive oil used as suggested by others, and I used fresh green beans, since that's what we prefer. In the afternoon, I steamed the beans for about four minutes to set the color, and then followed the recipes directions for assembly. Then I set it all aside, keeping it all in the sauce pan. At dinner, I simply reheated and finished cooking the beans, cutting down on fiddling around at the last minute. It was a wonderful addition to a beef tenderloin dinner.
The only reason I'm giving this 4 out of 5 is because there was a little too much grease for me, especially using canned. I cook A LOT, homemade everything daily. The flavor combination is fantastic, but just cut down on the butter and olive oil if you're using canned. If using fresh green beans, I would suggest not pre-cooking them but saute them in the olive oil/butter (or just use the olive oil for a healthier treat) for a bit before adding the garlic (so it doesn't burn). Pay close attention to where the recipe says a HEAD of garlic, not a CLOVE. It calls for a fair amount of garlic. I like a lot, so I just eyed it knowing my own tastes. Also keep in mind that a dash of salt before serving it really accentuates the flavors. Either way, this is a really easy and great recipe!
Made these today, they were great! Used canned cut green beans and was yummy!
This is the perfect side for the garlic lover!
Perfect!!! Even the kids loved them.
AWESOME! I used 1 tbsp olive oil and 2 tbsp Butter, 2 garlic cloves, and 12 oz fresh green beans. I threw everything in together on med-high head and covered with lid. Stir occasionally and cook until tender (10 minutes). Sprinkled with 1/2 cup parm and it was great. My hubby finished them off. Next time I'll make a double batch.
Wonderful way to fix green beans! I used a 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic instead of the fresh. Great holiday side dish.
we are extreme garlic lovers. these green beans are wonderful. I add extra garlic, onions and mushrooms. theres never leftovers.
I hope you LOVE garlic. This is just far too strong of a garlic taste for me. Just cooking it made me sick. I put in half the amount of garlic and double the cheese and it is much more suitable for me. I should clarify that I do like garlic very much.
WONDERFUL! I used 2 lbs. of steamed, fresh green beans with 4 large cloves of garlic since I didn't know if it really meant a head of garlic or a clove. I added about 1/4 cup of dried, minced onions after adding the green beans. I forgot the parmesan, but might try it next time. Maybe not...these were perfect. I served these for Christmas dinner and everyone loved them.
I used frozen beans and made this the day before Thanksgiving. It reheated well (I tried to cook the beans on the more crispy side knowing that I was going to reheat them) I followed other peoples suggestions and didn't use nearly as much olive oil (1 teaspoon?), and only 2-3 cloves of garlic. It turned out nice and was a great complement to dinner :)
These were tasty, but not the best. Not my favorite green bean recipe.
I used 1 Tbs butter, 1 Tbs olive oil, 4 cloves garlic, and 1 medium onion. I sauteed that in skillet until brown. Meanwhile I steamed fresh green beans in the microwave for about 5 min. Then added beans to skillet and cooked another couple min. Topped with the parmesan cheese and it was delicious. Will definitely make again.
I used frozen green beans and steamed them before sauteing them. These were wonderful. After making new recipes my boyfriend and I evaluate to decide what changes we would make if we made it again and we both decided these were perfect as is.
I made these for dinner and my fiance loved them! I however think I would like more garlic (I tend to love 2xs the amount of garlic that he does) My 8 yo son helped to prepare these (we do not eat canned veggies ever, so we got fresh and he ripped the tips) which was nice for me and then he tends to like the food more when he helps, so he loved them! (he is big on veggies though so I didn't expect anything less) I think the only thing I may do different next time is a little more garlic. I did steam my green beans first and then shocked them in cold water and blotted dry. I didn't want them totally fried. Because I was frying them mainly for flavor, I did leave out some of the olive oil (about 1.5 Tbsp). I added the parmesan cheese and I didn't quite get it? I didn't go out and buy it, I happened to have some at home. Parmesan cheese doesnt melt well, so it was kinda hard on top of veggies. weird. But the rest was great. I was looking at a way to spice up green beans and this was it! Thank you!
Don't try to use garlic powder and butter instead of sauteing the garlic cloves in the butter... It doesn't work!
I made this recipe with fresh green beans and added a little sea salt. The garlic cooked too quickly though, and got browner than I would have liked. Perhaps next time I will add the garlic and the beans at the same time.
Awesome! I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of minced garlic and a sprinkle of onion powder. Make sure to steam the green beans, they will be more tender.
Giving this 4 stars instead of 5, only because of the use of canned beans. I was not happy with the texture. Next time I will use fresh and parboil them. The flavor of this would be awesome with the slightly al dente crunch of fresh beans. I will also use a little less garlic next time. 4 or 5 cloves is plenty! I love how easy this was though!
Not a huge fan of green beans, so if I was to cook them again I would definitely try this again. Though I don't buy canned vegetables so I used frozen not sure how much of a difference that makes :)
We absolutely loved these! I used fresh green beans, cooked them first then sauted them in the olive oil/butter mixture for about 8-10 min. Wonderful recipe! I usualy make the Green bean and mushrooms melody, also from this site. I'll switch off between the two. Thanks Ericka!
These beans were fantastic!! I used fresh steamed green beans and added some bacon bits. They were a big hit--none left in the serving dish.
Very good. I made these for Thanksgiving and they were a hit with the 4 different families that attended. I wanted to make something fancier than the traditional steamed beans I would have made if it had just been a small group coming. I will continue to make these in the future.
They were ok. The garlic/parm totally fell off so we just had to spoon the sauteed garlic onto our plates and take a little forkfull with out green beans. If the topping were to stick better it would be 5.
I didnt think something this simple can be soo good. The ingredients blend so well together.
This was a nice change to plain steamed Green Beans. I followed the recipe but used freah steamed Green beans and only 2 tbs of Olive oil. I also added 1 cup of fresh cut mushrooms. I used only crushed garlic. The next time I will reduce oil to 1 tbs because it still seemed a bit oily for our taste. The mushrooms turned out really well and made this a very nice side dish to the chicken and rice I served. I forgot to add the parmesan but it still turned out great. My husband was disapointed he didn't 2nd's and 3rd's. I promised to make it again this week. :)
This recipe was pretty good :). I would use fresh green beans and leave out the butter next time. I ALWAYS cook with garlic and olive oil so this recipe wasn't too exciting to me. Everyone should try it though.
These beans were delicious!!!
I needed a green recipe for St Patty's Day and wanted something a little different. I tripled the recipe and went easy on the butter/oil and it was a great hit. I'm making it all the time. Very easy and user friendly to make. Thanks again for sharing the twist to green beans.
I really liked it. My wife had preconcieved ideas that it wouldnt be good.
This dish was excellent. I used fresh green beans instead of canned. I also fried a couple of slices of bacon to crumble on top. I used some of the bacon drippings for flavoring and 3 large cloves of garlic. I was afraid the garlic would be too much. I drained the beans before I tossed them with the garlic. These were the best tasting green beans I've ever had!
Delicious! I used fresh blue lake green beans boiled in salted water for about 4 minutes then ice water bathed. I used about 1 T olive oil and butter each , about 2 tsp chopped garlic and skipped the cheese. Wonderful for Thanksgiving dinner. Thanks.
Great way to fix green beans. My two children who are picky eaters ate every bite and even asked for seconds. It's a keeper.
I love this recipe. Since Ive been on weight watchers I ve been looking for veggie dishes that taste great, This is one that is a keeper. The whole family loved it.
