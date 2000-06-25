Garlic Green Beans

Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!

Recipe by Ericka Ettinger

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil; add garlic, and cook until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Stir in green beans, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until beans are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 555mg. Full Nutrition
