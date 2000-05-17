Garden Stuffed Baked Potatoes

These didn't really work out for me too well. I nuked my potatoes for only 10 minutes, because I was using 3 large instead of 4, and they were COOKED - I mean, wrinkly fully done I could mash 'em cooked. The skins weren't very appealing by this point, so I ended up scooping out the insides and combining them with the other ingredients and baking it as a "mashed potato casserole" of sorts (I topped with just a sprinkling of cheddar). Flavor was ok - I used homemade ranch dressing mix (scotdog's, from this site), mixed with half yogurt/half light mayo to make a thicker dip-style ranch, and that was good. All in all, I think what really MAKES baked potatoes is the oiling/salting the skins and, well, taking the time to BAKE them. If I did this again, I would skip the nuking shortcut and bake these all the way. Also, I would probably play around with the veggies to add more variety than just broccoli - bell peppers, mushrooms, etc. Fresh veg would definitely be better, in my opinion. All in all, I think my issue was more with the cooking method than the flavor, so 3 stars for a nice idea, but needs some changes.