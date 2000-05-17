Garden Stuffed Baked Potatoes
This is an excellent side dish that goes with any dinner or even by itself! If you like potatoes you will love these.
I had to make a couple of changes due to the fact my husband is on a fat reduced diet(dr.ordered)and does not like ranch dressing... I added the chopped onions directly to the mashed potato mix to eliminate the butter. I used fat free Italian dressing in place of the ranch, and used mrs. dash's garlic and herb seasoning (2 Teaspoons) in the place of salt and pepper. I also sprayed the pan with a fat free olive oil cooking spray so I didn't need to rub the outside of the potato with oil. I also sprinkled the top with fat reduced pamersan cheese. VERY TASTY!!! Even my kids ate this (all 8 of them) and didn't realize it was fat reduced. Served it with grilled salmon fillets. Great base recipe for me to play with. Thank you Hallie.Read More
For the work I had to put in to them, I wasn't thrilled with the taste. I did have huge potatoes, and did increase the recipe to 5 servings for the 4 potatoes to compensate, but maybe I should have increased it by more. Here's a tip on getting the potato out of the skin without destroying it: After you cut the tops off, cut down into the potato all the way around the top, angling a little so get close to the skin without puncturing it. Then score that oval cut several times aross the middle. You can then scoop it out in sections. I didn't tear a single one. Just wish they had tasted better.Read More
Really good! Based on the previous reviews, I added garlic, half a cup of shredded colby jack cheese and used Hidden Valley Ranch dressing with Bacon to enhance the flavor. Also, to save time I didn't cook the onions, just mixed them with the rest of the filling ingredients before stuffing and baking the potates. This probably made the onion flavor stronger than the original recipe but if you like onion you'll really like the taste.
This is a delicious recipe following a few changes. I did as Bevink suggested and changed a few things of my own. I added lots of garlic to sautee with the onions and instead of ranch dressing I used a few tbsp's of olive oil (not extra virgin which tends to get bitter when you cook it) plus some parsley, a small amount of cheddar and parmesan cheese and 4 slices (for two potatoes) of cooked turkey bacon. Then I seasoned it with Emeril's Essence seasoning (lots!) and sprinkled a bit of sea salt on the outside of the spuds while they cooked. It was so good I ate it two nights in a row ;) Thank you.
I used this recipe as a base and modified it by: 1) Adding bacon by sauteing 2 chopped strips until crispy. 2) Sauteing some chopped garlic and the onions in some of the bacon fat and omitting the butter. 3) Cutting way back on the ranch dressing (just because I wanted to add my own spices) 4) Adding a touch of milk, shredded Parmesan, and a smidge of curry spice to the potato mixture. 5) Brushing the outside of the skins in olive oil (didn't have veg oil) and sprinkled with a little sea salt. It was time consuming but really worth the effort. They were tasty. Oh, I also cut the recipe in half. We ate these as our main course and were both stuffed ourselves!
My family ate this but all said it needed more flavor. The funny thing is I had added more salt and pepper than the recipe called for and even added some fresh garlic. I'll make this again but will turn up the seasoning even more.
These taters are awesome! I scaled the recipe in half for just two potatoes and it was wonderful. Instead of ranch dressing I used ranch dip that I made with sour cream and a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Dip mix. I topped the potatoes with finely shredded Cheddar before putting them in the oven for the second time. I also oiled the potatoes and rolled them lightly in salt, then wrapped them in aluminumn before putting them in the oven for the first time. These were terrific!
Wow, these are delicious! I've never seen a stuffed potato without it being loaded with cheese and bacon. These were way better! Will be making these again and again!
Okay I changed a main flavour and I debated reviewing this but I think it helps people give ideas for variations and in the end I am giving you 5 stars! ;) I used blue cheese dressing instead of ranch, as well as some gorgonzola and added garlic with the sauteed onions. It tasted absolutely amazing! A nice twist on twice baked potatoes. Thanks for the idea which was the idea of broccoli in a stuffed potato. Will make again and again. :)
I made these for a barbeque yesterday and they were so good!! I added cheese to the top, and I wished I hadn't. It took away the too much of the ranch flavor. And I LOVE cheese!! I definitely will be making these again...just without the cheese.
Five star, all the way! What a great way to have a twice baked potato, without all the guilt of a loaded potato. I used fresh broccoli and light ranch dressing and skipped the oil on the potato skins. These turned out wonderful....creamy, tangy with the perfect crisp from the potato skins. I even got my two guys to eat their veggeis this way. Thanks for sharing this recipe that is a definite keeper in my house.
Nice, just found them a bit dry. Adding a bit of milk to the dressing would help that. I did also add a bit of mozz cheese on top before baking. Used fresh broccoli too and just sauteed it with the onion.
This was super yummy and super easy. I used hidden valley ranch dip mix and sour cream instead of ranch dressing. So good, My husband was upset I only made him one.
These were easy to make and looked nice - but lacked flavor. I would make them again but look for ways to add flavor. Maybe some cheese would have perked them up.
Yum! I did one thing different which was to use fresh broccoli. Great potato!
With the exception of the cooking process, I didn't change a thing in this recipe. The filling was creamy and flavorful, with a pleasant tang from the dressing. This recipe would lend itself well to any variety of vegetable additions. Very simple to prepare, and with it's versatility, it's one I would gladly make again.
I halved the recipe and added some garlic powder to the sauteed onions. Otherwise followed to a T. Loved it! Sprinkled some bacon bits on top once plated. Delicious.
YUM! Tried not cooking the onions but my toddlers kept asking what the "crunchy" stuff was inside so we'll have to cook next time. REALLY yummy and easy...added 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and topped with a little more. YUMMERS.
Very yummy as is, or with added cheese and bacon bits! I use scallions for the onion.
I thought this was a great recipe. Its a little tough to get the potato out of the skin without breaking it (but I'm also a beginner). I'll definitely make this again... but maybe with bacon...
This was alittle bit of work, but it was very good. I have made it about 3 times and every time I make it my husband wants more. Goes with about any dish and something different than the mashed, or baked. I didn't change anything in the recipe.
Very good! I decreased the ranch dressing (just eyeballed it, probably cut it in half) and used some shredded cheese inside the mixture and on top the last few minutes of baking. I'll make these again - I love the idea of adding the veggies to the potatoes.
These are so good! My 8 year old ate her whole potato and she cringes anytime she hears the word "onion". I will definitely make these again. I used fresh, steamed broccoli.
These are excellent! I served them with the Slow Cooker Ribs from this site for Father's Day and it was a good combination. Also, since there are some people with small stomachs in our house, myself included, I made two large potatoes and three small ones and it was more than enough still. Thank you so much for the great recipe!
These didn't really work out for me too well. I nuked my potatoes for only 10 minutes, because I was using 3 large instead of 4, and they were COOKED - I mean, wrinkly fully done I could mash 'em cooked. The skins weren't very appealing by this point, so I ended up scooping out the insides and combining them with the other ingredients and baking it as a "mashed potato casserole" of sorts (I topped with just a sprinkling of cheddar). Flavor was ok - I used homemade ranch dressing mix (scotdog's, from this site), mixed with half yogurt/half light mayo to make a thicker dip-style ranch, and that was good. All in all, I think what really MAKES baked potatoes is the oiling/salting the skins and, well, taking the time to BAKE them. If I did this again, I would skip the nuking shortcut and bake these all the way. Also, I would probably play around with the veggies to add more variety than just broccoli - bell peppers, mushrooms, etc. Fresh veg would definitely be better, in my opinion. All in all, I think my issue was more with the cooking method than the flavor, so 3 stars for a nice idea, but needs some changes.
Deelish! Even my children who usually won't touch baked or mashed potatoes liked this dish.
This recipe adds great variety to your baked potatoes! Since I was baking some pork chops, I baked these in the oven instead of using the microwave, w/ the skins lightly coated in olive oil. Also, I took another's advice and added some parm cheese at the end. Great side dish Hallie - thanks for sharing it!
These were delicious! I made a few alterations. I didn't have any broccoli so I used spinach (I boiled i and then mixed it with the potato, onions, ranch and ADDED some light sour cream). mmmm Everyone loved these and it saved time using the microwave and then a quick bake!! Will definitely make again!
Needs more sesoning and less ranch dressing.
Absolutely delicious but I had a really hard time keeping the skins intact. I resorted to mashed potatoes and sprinkled the top heavily with parmesean cheese and parsley. I also used ranch dressing with bacon flavor. Would definitely make again!
I loved these! My husband asked me if I bought them aready prepared at the store, which is a big compliment. I think next time I'll add some shredded cheddar cheese to the potato mixture before baking them the 2nd time. Very awesome!
I just made this for lunch and I really enjoyed it. I halved the recipe and omitted the onion (it saved me a step and a dirty pan) and used BLT ranch dressing for a little more flavor. Very tasty and easy. I will definately make again, it is a great way to use up the last few potatoes in the bag!
Delishhhh!!
Absolutely delicious and quick too!! The only change in the recipe I made was in that I only added 1/4 cup Ranch dressing and the consistency was perfect! The only problem was that I didn't make enough for my hungry crowd! Thank you for sharing!
My old roommate used to make these and they are so good! Make sure you adjust cooking times for the potatoes based on size, the 12 minutes in the microwave and 15 in the oven weren't near enough for my large potatoes!
We love this recipe. It is quick and easy. Our variations: broccoli, shredded carrots and cooked chicken for a one dish, mid-week meal.
Very easy meal to make when I just don't feel like make a big deal out of dinner.
great recipe, but a little bland. the second time i added some parm. cheese and roasted red peppers as well as ranch dressing with bacon flavor. my family loved it!
Add bacon, more ranch/butter, cheese.
These were really delicious and not difficult to make. Used for a side with barbecued ribs and for a vegetarian main course, and they were well liked by everyone. Put shredded cheese on the table for topping. Thanks!
Very delicious and easy, I suggest this for anyone.
This was amazing! Super delicious!
These are okay, I thought they were a little dry!!
All I had left for potatoes were some pretty small russets that would not hold up to being stuffed and I also realized halfway into this that I only had about 1/3 of a cup of ranch dressing, so I had to modify this a bit. I baked the potatoes for 45 minutes at 350, scooped out the insides, and mixed it with the chopped broccoli, what little ranch I had on hand, garlic powder, and a 1/4 cup of sour cream. Mushed it all up and put it in a small casserole dish, sprinkled some cheddar cheese on top and baked it for 20 minutes. YUM! Thanks for the recipe, I'll definitely try it your way next time! :)
3-17-2017 This is such a good potato. Tonight I added a little butter and sour cream to the mix and more broccoli. 9-10-2012 A new favorite stuffed potato! Trying to cut calories, I steamed fresh broccoli and onion together, omitting the butter. Then I also omitted the oil on the outside of the potato. These garden stuffed potatoes were still delicious!
Well, I have to say, we weren’t wild about this one. It was ok, but not something I’ll be making again. I followed the recipe with the exception of using fresh broccoli that I blanched for a few minutes. I also added some shredded cheddar for a little more flavor and color. The ranch flavor was barely detectable and these may have been better without it. I made these earlier in the day and refrigerated them. So, I baked them at 350 covered for 15 minutes, and uncovered for 15 minutes. I popped them under the broiler for just a short time to give the tops a little more color.
I'm originally from Idaho so I'm always looking for new ways to serve potatoes. These were easy and yummy with no changes.
I reduced the fat by using fat free ranch and the No Salt Seasoning from this site to reduce salt. These are wonderful.
Made last night, and it was a hit. No brocolli, so I used peas and mixed in some shredded old cheddar. One thing I will try next time is after the 15 minute baking, I will broil the tops for 3-4 minutes to get a nice brown 'crisp' to the top.
Not that great, but healthy
yummy, I added diced garlic to the onions to saute them also. I used ranch dressing that I made from a packet of hidden valley too because, it tastes so much better than the pre-made stuff.
I had forgotten to thaw some meat for dinner and so decided to make this recipe as a main course. It was wonderfully filling and oh-so-healthy!! I used broccoli, cauliflower, grated carrots along with the onions. I used Ranch dressing mix (mixed it with skim milk and lite mayo to equal around 2/3 cup). I added 1/2 cup of fairly old sharp cheddar and topped with Mozzarella. I put them under the broiler for a couple of mins. They were scrumpdilly-ishous!!
These potatoes really appealed to me but I held off making them because I knew I'd have to make one quite big change. I can't get Ranch dressing here and although an American friend sends me supplies, I had run out. I ended up making these with a reduced fat creamy salad dressing and a couple of shallots instead of the onion. I also used fresh broccoli. We thought this was delicious Hallie and I can't wait to repeat it with the Ranch in the future. Thankyou.
loved it! of course i didn't follow the recipe exactly i only used low fat ingredients and did everything to my taste. instead of ranch dressing, i used ranch seasoning. yum city! i want to polish of the leftovers in the refrigerator now!
Delicious and easy
I really liked the idea of the broccoli mixed with the potato but i thought it was missing cheese...and maybe a lil bacon. still pretty good made as is.
I used rehydrated minced onions, so they didn't really need to simmer in the butter long. I added some garlic salt to the onions and butter, and also mixed in the broccoli with the butter and onions, it gave the broccoli a really savory flavor!
I was looking for a last minute stuffed baked potato recipe and this one popped up. Easy, inexpensive and the kids (and hubby) loved it! A keeper!
I have played with this recipe many times. Always use fresh broccoli, steamed and chopped. For a fabulous smoky flavor, add some chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. You get the taste of bacon, without the extra fat. Yum!
I only used 2 potatoes and had them in the microwave (on high) for approx. 7 min. I put them in the oven for 15, scooped them out and added 2tsp margarine and enough milk to get the consistency I wanted (about 1/3 to 1/2 cup). I used about 2 tsp parsley and 2 tsp seasoning salt. I then baked them for 15 more minutes, took them out and then added the cheese so it wouldn't get hard and crunchy. I placed them back into the oven (with the heat off) to let the cheese melt. They were awesome! My boyfriend loved these and insisted that we have them tomorrow night again!
I only cook once a week nowadays due to my work schedule, so I make it as unhealthy as possible. I added more butter and bacon. Disgustingly unhealthy but soooo good! By the way, this is the only way I can make my husband eat broccoli.
I like this..although I used fresh steamed broccoli instead of frozen..great flavor:)
Very good recipe. I added a little bit of garlic and put bacon bits in the potato mixture.
This is simply delicious!
Very, very yummy and comforting!
I microwaved a fork pierced 9 oz potato for 3.5 minutes, cut in half lengthwise and scooped out centers which I mixed with 1 Tbsp each of Red Pepper Spread, light mayo, and fatfree half and half. Added 3 oz of broccoli and refilled the two halves. Then, rubbed potato skin lightly with olive oil, sprinkled tops with garlic powder and pepper and baked at 375 degrees for 20 minutes (alongside a piece salmon) in my toaster oven. Each potato half - 131 calories, only 2 grams of fat and 4 grams each of fiber and protein. Pretty "red & green" and tasty!!
This recipe is so good I only make for special occasions for my husband and I, he loves them. Thanks for the recipe
Everyone absolutely loved these, even my brother who hates veggies!
Really yummy, but pretty labor intensive (for me at least!) I'd make them again for an "occasion" rather than a weeknight dinner.
I made this last night,and I was skeptical. It will now be a staple in my menu! It's a great dish. I didn't have frozen broccoli, so I used frozen California mixed veggies which added more variety. I also added some parmesan cheese on top.
We used fresh broccoli and these turned out wonderfully! So quick and easy to make and the whole family loved them! When short on time, I skip the onions.
It is a bit of a pain going from microwave to oven out for mixing and back in the oven again. But it was worth it in the end, love the taste.
This was great!also a great stuffing for other things and awesome by itself.for a mexican flavor,use salsa and pepper jack cheese and no ranch or parsley.i will keep this one!
These potatoes are excellent! My husband and I loved them. Tonight will be my second time making them and I decided to leave out the skins and just make it into a casserole because my potatoes are too small. But its very good. I followed the recipe as it is.
This was very good. I used fat-free ranch. I accidentally forgot the last two steps...I didn't coat them in vegetable oil or add salt/pepper/parsley. I'm sure that would make the recipe even better. I added some cheddar and and bacon bits because I love cheese and bacon. =D
I have made these before. They are good but when you eat them it always seems like something is missing. I add more ranch and some garlic powder but I am still missing something. I will keep experimenting with these.
I love stuffed potatoes but this was missing something! I didn't like the crunchiness of the onion so I would suggest using green onions. Sorry but I will not be making this again!
I LOVE THESE! SOOOOO GOOD! A little extra work but worth it.
So GREAT! I've added this to my personal cookbook to make as a meal or as a side. Yum!!
We really loved this variation of twice baked potatoes. I used another reviewer's suggestion to add about a cup of colby jack cheese. I also added some frozen corn, cooked. It was delicious and I have frozen half to use another time.
This is a wonderful wasy to prepare a potato. I didn't have broccoli, so I used frozen peas and corn; topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. To melt the cheese, I placed them under the broiler for several minutes. Also, when I make these again I think I will use sour cream, instead of the ranch dressing. I also added garlic to the onion, plus garlic powder with parsley and the other dry ingredients. Enjoyed this recipe very much! It's a keeper.
Excellent! I added cheddar cheese on top, but didn't really need it. Great flavor!
They look prettier than they taste. Kind of blah and I even dumped in extra ranch dressing. Will add garlic next time and maybe some bacon/cheese.
These potatoes were very yummy and very easy to make. I doubled the recipe, but I did not double the broccoli, as I felt it would have been too much for our tastes. I offered cheese, bacon bits, etc on the side, but there was no need, as these were quite flavorful on their own. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Hallie Guilfoyle!
I used fresh broccoli and added some fresh cauliflower to the mixture. I steamed the broccoli and cauliflower in a microwaveable steamer (love that thing!) then added it to the cooking onions. Added a sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese on top. I cooked my potatoes in the microwave only, no oven.
Awesome (I didn't add the broccoli though)!! My husband and I had these potatoes with a filet mignon and steamed veggies and it was just the best meal we've had in a while. The potatoes were really good. Thanks for the recipe.
used 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 tsp of pepper for the "to taste" part. Too much onion/need to cut it back to half an onion. I use the ranch dressing recipe from this site...will never go back to bottled again its sooo much better on the herb flavor!!
I made the broccoli as a topping for baked potatoes and it is heavenly!
Great recipe. I didn't have broccoli, so I substituted it with frozen spinach. Added garlic and a green chille. Topped with chedder cheese as a reviewer had recommended. Will be making it again.
This was a great accompaniment to our steak dinner. I used some small russets that just fell apart when trying to stuff, so I just used the potato and mixed everything together and served in a casserole. It was still yummy! It's also versitile, you can use any veggie you like. Thanks!!
Made these tonight, very good. I added grated baby carrots for extra veggie, used 1/2 ranch & 1/2 parmesan peppercorn dressings-both lite, subbed butter cooking spray on skins. When done cooking I added a little butter (promise) to top of each as I knew my hubby would think a little too dry. The skins were nice and cruncy but mixture needed a little more moisture. Next time I'll add a little milk to mixture.
Prefer to bake in the oven...and a bit too much onion...but delish! Love all the possibilities
excellent recipe, just cooked this for the family and in-laws....they all loved it, sprinkled on some crispy bacon to finish off thanks for this one.....
I used fresh broccoli, added cheese, and did not sauté the onions before baking. It was a very tasty and pretty side dish.
I ended up adding some extra sharp Cheddar cheese for more flavor. It was also rather dry, so I upped the amount of Ranch dressing. Oh, and I used fresh steamed broccoli. Not bad.
My husband and I had these last night and were very satisfied. It was a nice change to a regular baked potato. Very tasty. Thank you for the recipe.
This was very good. I love the concept! I used Ceasar dressing instead of Ranch and it was sooo good. this will deff. be cooked in my house again!
