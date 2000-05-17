Garden Stuffed Baked Potatoes

This is an excellent side dish that goes with any dinner or even by itself! If you like potatoes you will love these.

By Hallie Guilfoyle

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Pierce the skin of the potatoes with a fork.

  • Microwave pierced potatoes on HIGH for 12 minutes. Place partially baked potatoes in the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Slice off potato tops, scoop out the bulk of the interior of the potato being careful to leave the potato skins intact. In a medium bowl, mash the removed potato interior.

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat, stir in butter. Saute onions in the skillet until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine onions, broccoli, and ranch dressing with the mashed potato. Brush the outside of the potato skins with oil. Spoon potato mixture into the skins. Arrange stuffed potatoes on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake potatoes for 15 minutes in the preheated 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) oven, or until heated through. Season with salt, pepper, and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 71g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 368.9mg. Full Nutrition
