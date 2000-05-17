Fried Rice
The best homemade fried rice you can make! The bacon may be non-traditional, but it adds a little extra crunch. Great with chicken or beef.
I liked this recipe, but made a few changes. I cooked the rice in advance and refrigerated it for a few hours before starting to prepare the fried rice. Instead of cooking the egg in advance, I just added the beaten uncooked eggs (just 2 eggs)to the rice mixture at the end, stir-frying it until the egg was completely cooked. You can tell when the egg is cooked because it isn't shiny anymore. A Chinese friend taught me how to do this.Read More
Everyone loves this fried rice. It is very important that you use cold white rice so the rice doesn't get mushy when you fry it. Also, I add some rice vinegar and sesame oil to the side of the pan when frying the rice. You can add cooked chicken, shrimp, or pork also at the end. Great for using up leftovers.
I use this recipe as a base for the fried rice I make. As other reviewers have noted, rice cooked in advance seems to be preferrable but fresh rice is fine too. I don't put bacon in ours but do use 2 TBLS of bacon grease in addition to the oil. I also add the raw eggs on top of all my ingredients and cook until everything is shiny and the egg is done. We like this recipe best with chopped shrimp but I have also used chicken. I use frozen peas but this is a very versatile dish and you could use almost anything you like in it. We have it about once a month as a main dish and then use the leftovers as a side with other meals. It's a favorite in our house.
This is a really good fried rice. I change a couple things is all. First I cook the rice ahead of time and chill it because I think it fries up better cold. And I skip the bacon and use chicken or pork. This is a family favorite that I never have to worry about leftobers with because they eat every bite.
I had one of those frozen Beef and Broccoli bags for dinner, but thought it wouldn't be enough to feed a family of five so I thought I would make this fried rice and add to it. I did not have bacon so I just fried up 2 pieces of bologna and cut it up (it worked fine). I cooked the rice in chicken broth to give it flavor. I used three eggs as suggested and it turned out fine for me. I added a few drops of sesame oil, a 1/2 teaspoon of fish sauce, shredded carrots, about a cup of peas, 3 green onions, a little more soy sauce than stated and a little more salt and pepper. I also added white pepper as well. After frying everything until heated through, I gave it a taste and it was to die for. I ended up eating this fried rice instead of the bagged broccoli and beef! My husband and three kids thought it was way better. I won't buy those bags anymore. This was so easy and tasted much better! Many thanks.
This was easy. I altered it a bit. Next time I will add some carrot, red bell pepper and mushrooms.
Good basic recipe. Great way to use up leftover meat and vegetables of any kind. I use 2 eggs and season them with a little soy sauce instead of salt & pepper. I only use 3 strips bacon, diced and cooked until they are just brown not too crispy. I add a large clove of GARLIC pressed or minced to the fat and cook it a few seconds just before adding the rice. I add frozen baby shrimp or any kind of leftover meat I have, like diced chicken, leftover barbecued meats, pot roast, ham, I have even used leftover cheeseburger patties crumbled up (my kids loved this). Careful not to put in too much soy sauce.
We disagree with most other reviewers -- we didn't like this at all. We did omit the bacon, but I don't think it would've helped much to keep it. The soy sauce flavor was too strong, and there was no other flavor coming through. We added mushrooms and shredded carrots, which helped a little, but all in all the texture and flavor were just "blah" for us.
Yum! Prepare this as directed (using cold rice) and enjoy.
This is a great recipe for fried rice. The only one I've ever made using hot rice that doesn't get mushy. Also I usually play with recipes, but I made this as stated and wouldn't change a thing. I've made it twice this week alone. Thanks for sharing. Jeneen Follow up 5/28/10,I have made this recipe several times since first reviewing it. Again, comes out perfect every time. I think the secret to it NOT coming out mushy with the hot rice is that when you add the rice to the hot oil/bacon grease and stir, you are coating each rice grain and protecting it from becoming mushy. When adding the rice to the pan make sure there is only oil/bacon grease and rice. Make sure you stir this well and coat every grain. Anything with a water base, i.e. onions, meat veggies etc. will make your rice come out mushy.
The first time I made this I followed the ingredients faithfully (except the bacon which I didn't have on hand) but I did use leftover cold rice. (That was actually the reason for the recipe, looking for something to use up the rice!) It was good. The second time, I made a few changes which made the recipe better. First, I again used the leftover rice which I think is a good choice. Then, I sauteed the onion (used red this time, though prefer the original green) along with carrot cut in matchsticks and celery, because they were the things I had in the fridge, but which we ended up liking better than the peas (it's a texture thing.) I cooked the egg differently this time, simply doing a scramble until they were soft and still pretty wet. That was a much better technique for the egg. The first time I found the egg to be kind of tough by the time the recipe was finished. This time I added the veggies and the egg into the rice after thoroughly heating it in the oil until it was just a tiny bit crispy in spots so that neither was overdone. The other minor changes were a bit of sesame oil in place of some of the vegetable oil as well as the addition of red pepper flakes to give it a bit of heat. This time I forgot the bacon (oops!) but I can't imagine it wouldn't be a good addition - it is bacon, after all. The basic recipe is good, but I think with these tweaks it was even better for us. Definitely a repeat!
VERY, VERY GOOD! I will definately make this again! I read all the reviews before I made this and did make a few changes. I used 2 eggs instead of 3, a handful of peas instead of the whole package (I'm not crazy about peas), and did NOT add the 2 tsps of oil to the pan (there was plenty of bacon grease). I made this with 'Asian Beef Skewers' recipe from this site and it was delicious.
Just doesn't replace my desire to go get Chinese takeout
I've tried quite a few recipes for fried rice that never got the taste quite right ... this one is on the mark for us. And what's not better with bacon? :) Thanks!
I liked this recipe. I left out the bacon. But in the future I would add pork, shrimp or chicken if I had it. It was great just with vegetables. I followed others suggestions and used cooked cold rice and it was not mushy at all.
This was really good, even though I forgot the eggs like a freaking idiot. As suggested by others, I cooked the rice ahead of time and let it cool, also substituted diced white onion instead of green. I will make again and again (with eggs).
Boiled rice in chicken broth & used leftover chicken instead of bacon. I also added chunks of zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Family enjoyed it as a main dish with hot & sour soup on the side, and there were enough leftovers for 2 large servings.
The flavor was a little strong. I won't make this one again.
I love to tweak things in healthy direction so I used brown basmati rice, green peppers instead of frozen peas and uncured bacon, but it was still phenomonal, my kids scarfed it down and asked me to make it again. Also, evoo instead of veg oil.
My husband and I really enjoy this recipe--the bacon is a delicious addition to fried rice. I make this several times a month; I frequently use frozen mixed vegetables instead of just peas. Thanks for the great recipe!
THIS RICE WAS JUST AS GOOD AS OUR LOCAL CHINESE RESTAURANT. I WAS A BIT SKEPTICAL ABOUT THE BACON AT FIRST, BUT IT WAS THE KEY INGREDIENT. VERY GOOD. I WILL MAKE THIS AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH. MY PICKY 5 YEAR OLD ACTUALLY ASKED FOR SECONDS.
VERY good fried rice recipe. I didn't have bacon so I used center cut pork chops, which I cut in cubes, seasoned & fried. The rice was very moist and tasty! Husband said it's a keeper :)
Still in search of a great fried rice recipe. This was okay.
I think this is excellent as is, but whenever I cook rice, I use my rice cooker and cook quite a bit of rice. So the second time I made it, I used leftover rice. Although rice from the rice cooker is soft and fluffy, once it's leftover, it cools off in big clumps. I rinse it out in a colander with cool water, let in drain while I proceed with the recipe as follows. It's easy to throw in a few leftover veggies or meat to your rice and it's all good.
Quick,easy and yummy
I read the reviews and I knew this dish was 5 stars, and yet I was still surprised at how good it was. I added garlic salt instead of regular, and only 1 C of peas, but this recipe didn't need any changes! It is really good. My husband said he liked it better than any take out we've had lately! The bacon adds a subtle rich flavoring. I would have never thought to add it. Very Very Good! I served it with Chicken Lo Mein (which was also very good)and some egg rolls. Yum. A great Asian Meal. It will be a regular on our meal rotation!
This is a good fried rice recipe that can be adapted to fit whatever you've got in the fridge. It can be made in smaller quantities using leftover Chinese takeout rice. It works best with cold rice so that the grains stay separate and the rice doesn't turn mushy. I've made this using bacon (our favorite), as well as leftover Easter ham, sliced deli ham, leftover chicken, leftover pork and mini salad shrimp. (Spam would work, too.) You can use any kind of onion, although green onion adds some nice color. Leftover cooked carrots are also a nice colorful addition. I don't measure the soy sauce -- I just sprinkle enough in to turn the rice a light brown color, maybe a tablespoon of soy sauce to 3 cups of rice. Be sure to use low-sodium soy sauce so it doesn't make the rice too salty.
After slicing and putting up my homemade hickory smoked bacon, I had plenty of "bits" leftover and this was the perfect go-to recipe. I made this as stated with the following exceptions since I didn't have some stuff. I substituted 1/4 C finely diced white onion for the green onion and sauteed it after the bacon along with 1 clove of minced garlic. I also cooked the rice in beef broth instead of water and then chilled it for 6 hours. Other than those minor tweaks, I made as directed. This was a lovely recipe, and a great jump off point for other variations. I cannot wait to experiment :)
Loved it! And so did my kids and boyfriend! Thanks for sharing!
easy to make and good way to use up leftover rice. I tried a couple of modifications. I added frozen brocoli and some sliced fresh carrots. Also added a few shakes to taste of crushed red pepper seasoning. Also tried it with sesame oil instead of vegetable oil. Does give a slightly different flavor.
my family and I loved this recipe! It was so quick and easy to make. I left out the bacon and replaced it with chicken, and used frozen mixed veggies,but was still a great fried rice.
This was very good. I just didn't add the bacon.
This is so good. It will become my staple recipe. I've made it with peas and it was good and made it again when I didn't have peas. Substituted carrots and green peppers instead and cooked them a few min before adding the rice. This was really good too!
I love this rice. The only thing I added was some ground ginger. Otherwise it was perfect! Thanks for sharing!
the bacon was NOT tasty with the green onions.. the rice quantity was shy of what was needed.. I wont make this again
Excellent, will make again often!!
Perfect recipe....I double this and make sure to add extra bacon. A definite hit with the family.... I make my rice in the rice cooker and refrigerate for a bit.
This recipe is so quick, easy and tasty, I don't see how anyone can rate it anything less than a 5! I didn't know what to cook one evening for dinner so I decided to search All Recipes and found this one. It turned out great even without the peas and green onions (which I didn't have on hand). I'll definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
It was okay. Ive worked at an Asian restaurant for about 5 years a while back and it didnt really compare. but in all fairness im not the best cook. Ill try it again and keep trying because it has potential.
WOW!! I will never order fried rice from a chinese take-out again!! My step-son who doesn't like peas loved this dish. Definitely a keeper in my recipe box.
I already had the rice cooked and used ham instead of bacon, but easy to put together and tasty! Thanks for the recipe.
I added diced ham to make it a more feeling meal. My family likes it much better than even take out :)
Very yummy!
My absolute favorite fried rice recipe ever! Easy to make and great flavor. Well done!
This recipe is really good, and very simple to make. I skipped the bacon, and added chicken. Better than the local chinese restaurants. Thanks for sharing:)
This was good tasting but the rice came out mushy. 1 2/3 cup of water was not enough to cook the rice in, even when covered the water all boiled away before the rice was cooked and I had to add more water. I might try this again but using a precooked rice like Uncle Ben's or something.
Thank you so much for this recipe! My husband and I really loved this. I'll be making this often!
I really like this recipe. I thought making fried rice was going to be complicated because I have just recently started cooking on a regular basis. It was actually pretty simple.
make sure you use fresh peas and carrots don't hurt.
I really liked this recipe. Tasted as good as at my favorite Chinese take-out restaurant. The only difference I made was adding peas. Yummy!
An easy recipe for fried rice!! Pre-cooking and chilling the rice helps it from getting mushy. I used coconut oil in place of veg oil and bacon grease. And a surprising {easy} alternative.... I substituted crumbled (real) bacon bits! It's not my cooking style to use anything like this, but I had them left over from a school fundraiser and found myself out of bacon when I went to make this recipe.... so I took a chance and WOW!!
Made this more of a main course by adding cooked chicken breast. Next time I will use fewer peas, otherwise it was excellent!!!
I loved this for it's simplicity and flavour. The eggs really held their own. Great leftovers too.
every time we have Chinese, we have this rice. i follow it exactly. remember, less soy sauce is better, because they can put more on it when they get it
Great flavor, fast and easy, especially yummy with grilled chicken breasts or shrimp
I didn't add the bacon to this recipe, since I didn't have any lying around. But both my husband and I really enjoyed it anyway. Very simple and really yummy.
Very Good, quick and easy. My favorite kind of recipe. This recipe is great for those nights when you just want to get something on the table in a hurry. To make it even quicker, I used all ready cooked frozen rice I had on hand.
I was happy with how this turned out, but I thought that the bacon grease affected the taste a little too much. I used a bag of mixed veggies and that helped to make the dish more lively and colorful. I think in the future, I might try a different (and cheaper) meat with this recipe (and just add oil, if need be). Fried Rice should be cost effective!
Amazing! I didn't make any changes and it was fabulous. I got several compliments. Will definitely be making this again.
I left the bacon out, but added some Chinese style pork I made for that dinner. My husband loved it and asked me to make it again. It took awhile to make because I though that when I put the rice in the pan, it would of browned on it's own. It didn't do so until I put the soy sauce in and that 'browned' it. Next time it won't take me as long.
I did everything as instructed, except no bacon and this was delicious!!!
Pretty good! Make sure your rice is cold though, otherwise it will be sticky/gummy. I only used 2 eggs and omitted the bacon because I was serving it with my own Sweet and Sour Chicken. I also used frozen corn - about 3/4c and a frozen mixture of peas and carrots. I thought it was a tad bit bland and added about 1t. fish sauce, which helped. I really like the option of cooking the egg seperately as we have allergies in our family. Making it this way still gives the egg lovers their 'eggy' fried rice.
This was delicious! Our family of 5 loved it and gobbled it right up! Right down to our 18 month old! Definitely worth keeping. An excellent base recipe that can be changed up very easily! We used pork bits instead of bacon, and I'm sure the options are endless.
Excellent! This recipe was so simple to make, and it tasted great. I added a few additional vegetables to it, slightly increased the soy sauce, and cut out the bacon, and I was very happy with the results. Maybe not as good as restaurant Chinese, but I will definitely be making this again.
too oily for my taste but other than that ok
Its a great base. I did not have peas but I did add mushrooms (sliced), shredded carrots, green bell peppers and white onions. Easy, fast and yummy recipe!
This was an easy and tasty fried rice recipe. I had more peas than the recipe called for, and despite the overload of peas, it was still good. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and made the rice ahead of time and actually scrambling the egg in the pan.
Made this with some minor changes. I used about 6oz of peas and only used two eggs. This may be the best fried rice I have ever had.
I used leftover white rice from the night. I also didn't have any frozen peas (it's a texture thing), but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I liked that the egg is cooked after the bacon, and not when all the other ingredients are added. I will probably use more soy sauce and/or green onions next time, but there will be a next time, this was so good. Thank you!
This was great tasting and simple! I used cooked, chilled brown rice and we devoured it! Super easy and quick to make. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe is perfect the way it is! I made it for Thanksgiving one year and it was gone the next day. I plan on making it every year now! Awesome recipe!
This was an easy pick up for friend rice and next time I make it I am going to add some bean sprouts or maybe water chestnuts! I also added a lot more soy sauce than the recipe asked for.
Easy! Now I know the basics of fried rice and I can add to it or change it slightly without fear of not know what I'm doing! Thanks homemaker!
Great recipe... I used some leftover whole grain brown rice I had in the fridge. Also, I didnt have any scallions on hand and I dont like peas... (lol I know... a little picky)... but I used a leftover bag of spinach and arugula mix, sauteed it after the eggs and added it all together.. used soy sauce to taste... and voila!! it was great
My family really loved this recipe. I was skeptical about using bacon, but it added alot of flavor to the dish. Next time I make it I will use less eggs, and I will also use fresh vegetables instead of frozen. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I made this recipe according to directions. It was so very good. It's a versatile recipe. I'd consider changing the peas to Chinese cabbage and add a little garlic powder.
NOT BAD
This is the best fried rice recipe I've tried and will stick with it. I made rice as I usually do, 1 c rice to 1 3/4 c water, and put it in the fridge to cool before frying. I used ham instead of bacon and increased the oil a little to make up for no bacon fat. Followed the recipe as written other than that.
This is an amazing recipe. It was a little time consuming but the results were spectacular!! It tasted so authentic and the leftovers the next day were just as delicious! I can't get enough of this delicious rice!
I have been making this recipe for years and finally decided I should review it. It is so easy to make with leftover rice. My family prefers I use carrots instead of peas so I will saute the carrots in the bacon grease. You can easily make changes to this recipe and use whatever leftovers you have.
This was fabulous! I would recommend halving the amount of bacon (although you might still want to cook up the full amount and eat half as an appetizer so that you have the right amount of grease).
This is very close to the "local" style fried rice I use to get in Hawaii. To get it closer to that version, try adding either some spam, or portugese sausage, or both. And just a bit of oyster sauce. Ono!
havent eaten it yet but looks good
Wow . . I would of ate the whole bowl if I wasn't trying to lose weight. I printed this one and it is now in my recipe box. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
Not bad, but not great either. I did not have any green onions so I omitted those. Also I may possibly have used too much rice, but still I would not make it again. I made this with Candied Garlic Chicken Wings and unfortunately neither turned out for me, so it was pizza for us!
Really good! I like the instructions for the egg, and also liked the amount of soy sauce. My only complaint is the texture of the rice. I'm still going to search for the perfect recipe that teaches me the perfect technique for properly frying the rice.
Ohmigosh!!! Soooooo good! I can't wait for my daughters to come home from college so I can make this for them! They are fried rice afficionados and luv luv luv bacon in anything! I didn't use quite the amount of peas called for, the dish needed NO salt OR pepper, used a bit more soy than was called for and added in some bean sprouts. This is definitely a big, huge keeper!!!! I made a few minor, minor changes...I used 2 "boil in bags" of white rice and after boiling them, I refrigerated them for a few hours before making this. I didn't do the whole egg flippy thing. Instead, I just scrambled the eggs in a wok and took them out while they were still just a bit runny.
Not a fan of this recipe. It was very bland and tasted like plain bacon and rice. Even adding onions and extra soy sauce did not help much.
I paired this recipe with the Honey-Garlic Glazed Meatballs from this site. http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Honey-Garlic-Glazed-Meatballs/Detail.aspx Pretty easy to make. I made the rice that night, and cooled it in the freezer to make it easier to work with. Went well with the meatballs. I omitted the peas in exchange for matchstick carrots. Good recipe, will make again.
This was flat-out excellent. I left out the bacon and just made up some steam-in-the-bag peas. I also think it could use a little bit more green onions. But it's a great recipe!
I definitely agree- make the rice in advance and refrigerate it uncovered for at least a day. It helps it to not get mushy. Also it helps if you have the heat up really really hot and let the rice sit a moment when you first put it in so pieces can get a little crisp. All in all this came out perfect and delicious! The only ingredients I added were a pinch of ginger and few cloves of garlic. Very similar to my favorite teppan yaki place.
This was a big hit with my mother-in-law and my husband. I served it with sesame chicken, eggrolls, and beef stirfry. It made a lot, but it was gone faster than it could make it!
It was good. But I am about easy of cooking and this used every stinking pan in the kitchen. Like i said it was good but I willl probably not be making it again..... Good luck to all
very good- added 1 can mexican style corn & 1 can of mixed peas & carrots
Was very good but next time I won't use so much soy sauce. Very tasty
I can only give this 4 stars because I messed up. I don't always use measuring cups and spoons. So when I was cooking I went into the fridge to grab the soy sauce bottle and started pouring it directly into the rice only to realize I smelled bbq. Holy smokes I poured Liquid Hickory Smoke into my fried rice. What was I thinking? Anyway, I had some grilled pork left over from a couple days ago. I chopped that up, added it to the rice, along with the soy sauce too. And guess what? It actually turned out great. I'm sure it was all due to the bacon. LOL. I guess it's like other say... this is a great base recipe and you really can add just about anything to it, even Liquid Smoke.
This was a great recipe for the end of the month out of money pantry. We always have rice so all i had to buy was 3 strips of bacon and one thick slice of ham. Added half a bag of frozen stir fry veggies and doubled the amount of rice, soy, and eggs. Was a great cheap dinner. I think I spent $6 on meat and frozen veg, had rice, eggs and soy on hand, had plenty left over for two lunches the next day so I got 6 servings out of this. Will definatly be adding this the the end of month list.
Good, basic recipe. I actually add 1/4 cup soy sauce and an extra egg. I have also substituted ham for bacon and it is still great!
Hmm, I am not sure what to think of this one. I did tweak it some, but mainly to save time. I used 1 oz of pre-cooked bacon instead of 4 oz of regular bacon. I had some rice already cooked from the rice cooker. I didn't have 10 oz of peas, but had about 5 oz. I am kind of glad I was short on the bacon and peas, because it already seemed like there was barely any rice by the time everything was added. I had made it for lunch because I knew I could throw it together quickly, as I had most of the ingredients handy in the fridge, and I thought it was healthy to at first glance. However, with 3 eggs, 1/4 lb of bacon, the bacon grease, and all the sodium from the salt, bacon, and soy sauce I don't think I looked too well. Putting that aside, it was actually quite flavorful compared to other fried rice recipes I have tried, more likely because of the bacon. I just really wished the end product had more rice as that is what I was craving!
