Fried Rice

The first time I made this I followed the ingredients faithfully (except the bacon which I didn't have on hand) but I did use leftover cold rice. (That was actually the reason for the recipe, looking for something to use up the rice!) It was good. The second time, I made a few changes which made the recipe better. First, I again used the leftover rice which I think is a good choice. Then, I sauteed the onion (used red this time, though prefer the original green) along with carrot cut in matchsticks and celery, because they were the things I had in the fridge, but which we ended up liking better than the peas (it's a texture thing.) I cooked the egg differently this time, simply doing a scramble until they were soft and still pretty wet. That was a much better technique for the egg. The first time I found the egg to be kind of tough by the time the recipe was finished. This time I added the veggies and the egg into the rice after thoroughly heating it in the oil until it was just a tiny bit crispy in spots so that neither was overdone. The other minor changes were a bit of sesame oil in place of some of the vegetable oil as well as the addition of red pepper flakes to give it a bit of heat. This time I forgot the bacon (oops!) but I can't imagine it wouldn't be a good addition - it is bacon, after all. The basic recipe is good, but I think with these tweaks it was even better for us. Definitely a repeat!