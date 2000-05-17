Fried Rice

The best homemade fried rice you can make! The bacon may be non-traditional, but it adds a little extra crunch. Great with chicken or beef.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, season eggs with salt and pepper.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in small frying pan, pour in eggs. Coat the bottom of the pan with the eggs, in order to cook them evenly; cook for about 3 minutes. Flip the eggs, cook one minute more and remove them to a cool surface. Let them cool, then cut them into thin slices. Set aside.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Spoon remaining 2 teaspoons oil into the skillet with the bacon fat. Stir in rice; break up any clumps and toss to coat with oil. Stir in bacon, soy sauce, peas, eggs and green onions. Stir and cook until heated through, approximately 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 158.8mg; sodium 967.8mg. Full Nutrition
