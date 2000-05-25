Fried Onion Rings

4.3
351 Ratings
  • 5 209
  • 4 102
  • 3 20
  • 2 11
  • 1 9

These are very delicate and the best I have had. My ex was a fanatic when it came to onion rings, and thought this recipe to be the best he ever had. Have also made other veggies in this batter. Can be refrigerated or frozen, then reheated in oven or microwave. Carbonated water can be substituted for beer in this recipe.

Recipe by Jill

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, deep skillet, heat oil to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, beer, salt, and pepper. Mix until smooth. Dredge onion slices in the batter, until evenly coated. Deep fry in the hot oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 7.5g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022