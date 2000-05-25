Fried Onion Rings

I am not generally the type of person who follows recipes. I cook by taste and usually read recipes in order to get ideas...then amp them up myself so to speak. I wanted a quick snack and went for these rings because they had what looked like awesome reviews. HOWEVER. I followed the recipes EXACTLY to a tee and these onion rings were BLAND BLAND BLAND...no flavor whatsoever. The batter was extremely thick and before even making the recipe I knew the ingredients were very few and far. all adding up to a very bland and flavourless onion ring. however..with dipping sauce they were edible. I attepted these onion rings again with a few additions which made this recipe much better. For those of you looking for a bit more flavor I added: 1 tsp garlic powder. 1tsp garam masala. 1tsp Chinese hot sauce 1/2 tsp bbq seasoning. (Also add the Salt and pepper to tast, so however much YOU prefer) This recipe is what I would call a "Base" recipe for onion rings....add whichever flavors you feel would compliment it, and you cant go wrong :) Hope this works out for you better than me