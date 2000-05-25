Fried Onion Rings

These are very delicate and the best I have had. My ex was a fanatic when it came to onion rings, and thought this recipe to be the best he ever had. Have also made other veggies in this batter. Can be refrigerated or frozen, then reheated in oven or microwave. Carbonated water can be substituted for beer in this recipe.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 7.5g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
This is almost identical to my favorite batter recipe. However, the idea of substituting carbonated water for beer is marvelous! No other batter recipe I have ever read, has made that substitution suggestion.
Boy these are good! Cheap snack... Only thing I did different is that I cut onions (1/2 in.cut thick, they shrink), soaked in coldwater while I was doing everything else. Dusted in flour or bisquik, in a ziplock...then into the batter! Batter should foam abit before you use, beer and flour combo makes bubbles! Absolutely picture perfect onion rings! I would have taken a pic but...I ate them! Freezing about a dozen to see if they will work frozen....
These were easy and yummy! I sliced them really thin. Next time I will slice them a little thicker just because of the amount of time it took to fry 2 million skinny onion rings. I also wish I had used peanut oil, since it fries better than regular vegetable oil. Still, they definitely get two thumbs up.
i love this batter. i've used it numerous times to make onion rings, as well as calamaris and cubed mozzerella. i replaced part flour with italian seasoned breadcrumbs to add extra flavor and it's just delicious.
07/20/2002
i have read the other rating views and i totally disagree. It taste like flour and oil. i didnot like this recipe for onion rings.
Good one! A lot less doughy than those premade onion ring batters. Also, don't forget to increase the beer by another can. You don't add anymore to the recipe, but you do need to keep from getting dehydrated while standing in front of that hot fryer. What can I say...it's Wisconsin!
These were delicious - made these for the guys on game night with burgers, and not a single one was left over for me. Technically, I guess I could say this review is my boyfriends, he raved about them and immediately found beer was the secret ingredient. Will be making them again so I can actually try some next time!
Great recipe. Very close to my own. I find if I use half AP flour and half corn starch, the onion rings stay crispy for a long time. One tip is do not drain on paper towel but, a cooling rack set over paper towels. I use this for shrimp and fish too. For seafood I sometimes add a lime flavored sparkling water and some Old Bay seasoning and a touch of garlic powder. Be sure to pat seafood dry before dipping, then fry as usual. Great for veggies and mushrooms too. Make the batter a little thicker for chicken and steak fingers and experiment with seasonings to your taste.
Excellent base recipe! I also dredged the onion rings in flour before dipping them in the batter-- great idea to help the batter stick. Definitely need to add salt, and some spices if you're up for it. I used 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp seasoning salt, and 1 tsp cajun seasoning and some freshly ground black pepper. We still had to salt them after frying them, an easy problem to fix next time. This batch was enough for one large onion. I pan-fried these in about two cups of canola oil, had to flip some of the large ones once. We dipped these in the sauce from allrecipe's Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce. What a special treat for our family! And we didn't have to step foot into a certain steakhouse!
GREAT base recipe!!! It's everything it promises to be. However I found it a little bland and think I may play around with the seasoning. All so the 4 onions it calls for must be normal cooking onions and not large. I barely (actually didn't) had enough to do two large onions. Double it.
If your onion rings taste like 'flour and oil', your oil is not hot enough. These turned out to be superb! I added garlic salt, fresh ground pepper, and thyme to my batter. Also mine turns out thick... probably the type of beer I'm using. I just add more beer till the consistency is what I need. I make friend mushrooms, onions, and shrimp with this batter.
It's a good base to the batter. I did it to the recipe the first time, and the batter was a little bland. I however made a few changes the next time and they were much better. I added Red Robin season to it as well as some garlic powder and papkria. And if you have a counter top fryer with a basket, don't use the basket, the batter seeps through and they stick terrible.
I am not generally the type of person who follows recipes. I cook by taste and usually read recipes in order to get ideas...then amp them up myself so to speak. I wanted a quick snack and went for these rings because they had what looked like awesome reviews. HOWEVER. I followed the recipes EXACTLY to a tee and these onion rings were BLAND BLAND BLAND...no flavor whatsoever. The batter was extremely thick and before even making the recipe I knew the ingredients were very few and far. all adding up to a very bland and flavourless onion ring. however..with dipping sauce they were edible. I attepted these onion rings again with a few additions which made this recipe much better. For those of you looking for a bit more flavor I added: 1 tsp garlic powder. 1tsp garam masala. 1tsp Chinese hot sauce 1/2 tsp bbq seasoning. (Also add the Salt and pepper to tast, so however much YOU prefer) This recipe is what I would call a "Base" recipe for onion rings....add whichever flavors you feel would compliment it, and you cant go wrong :) Hope this works out for you better than me
This is the recipe that I use to make onion rings all the time, and I have for years. It is also good for fish,and other veggies. You can make the batter a bit thicker with a little extra flour which helps it to stick on the onion better. Make sure your grease it very hot too!
Not only was this one of the easiest recipes on this site, but it was a HIT with my 8-y/o nephew, as well as his 17-y/o brother. I used unflavored mineral water in place of the beer. Used equal parts of water/four and added a pinch of sea salt. I will be making this again to fry not only onions, but broccoli and cauliflower (and maybe will try pickles) as well. Thank you for this EASY recipe!!!?
Loved the batter concept. I like a little more crunch so used the batter and dipped in bread crumbs (personal preference). Also did some pickles the same way and they turned out GREAT. Figured since I was going to the trouble I might as well make the most of it!
This was so good! Since my husband drank the last beer minutes before making this, I used a lemon-lime soda instead(ea: 7-UP, Sprite). Work just as well. I made both onion rings and a "blooming" onion. Nice and fluffy. My son begged me to fry him just the batter, he loved it. I'll be making this every chance I get. Thanks for the recipe!!!!
09/18/2001
Mium! This recipe was sooooooooooooooooooooo good! Everyone in my family love love loved it! It was so easy, and so yummy!
I don't normally remember to review recipes, but these were so delicious that I had to. I almost didn't make these because they seemed to easy. They met my onion ring criteria - crunchy and not to much thick batter. I dipped them in panko after the batter (recommended by another reviewer) which turned out great and added texture. I also added tobasco and cajun seasoning to the batter. I threw some pickles at the end because there was a little bit of batter leftover, and they were delicious also.
I've been making these onion rings for years and I have to say they are the best I've ever tasted. After I mix the batter I cover and let it sit at room temperature for two hours to give the yeast in the beer time to activate with the flour. They turn out light and flaky. They freeze well too. Take them out of the freezer and bake for 10 minutes at 425 degrees.
Simple and very delicious. Everyone raved. :) The batter only covered 2 medium-sized sliced onions for me though (but I was pretty generous in coating them). I also fried them in about 2/3 palm shortening and 1/3 coconut oil (vegetable oil is very UNhealthy). Will definitely make again.
We've been trying to find a onion ring recipe for a short while - a recipe with batter (not just dry ingredients) is the key. This recipe was decent but nothing special.
04/22/2002
These are so much better than the ones you can buy in the stores, and they are half the cost too. I was beginning to think that I couldn't make enough for my family. They would eat them as soon as they came out of the pan. Thanks so much for the GREAT recipe!!
This recipe was GREAT! I made a few small changes. I used O'Doul's instead of real beer, I added about 1 1/2 t. Old Bay Seasoning along with the salt and pepper. And last, but not least, after coating the onion rings with the batter, I dipped them in panko bread crumbs. WOW!! Extra crunchy and beautiful golden brown! Left my camera at work, so took a pic with my phone but can't figure out how to send it to the computer from the phone. Will post a pic as soon as I get that taken care of. :-) Thanks for sharing this recipe...it is wonderful!
I've been looking for a Fried Onion Ring recipe and I'm glad I found this. It’s such a great recipe to use as a base. After reading everybody's comments, I used 3/4 cup flour instead of 1 cup and added 1 tablespoon Essence, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon paprika along with more than a pinch of salt and pepper. I soaked the rings in buttermilk with enough Texas Pete to make it pink. Then I shook them in a bag with corn meal before putting them in the beer batter mixture. After cooking I put them on a rack and sprinkled Lowery’s seasoned salt over them. They came out great.
WOW!! This was my first time ever making inion rings and they are awesome!! I only used 2 onions, but they were the vadalia's. I did half exactly as written and the other half shaken in flour first. The only difference was that the floured ones browned where the others only got slightly golden. They tasted exactly the same though. AWESOME recipe!!!! I ate half of them while cooking! ;-) THANKS for a great recipe!!
11/30/2002
Worked out well, but would definately benifit from more then a dash of salt and pepper.
VERY good base recipe! You got to eyeball the ingredients and make the batter to a consistency of your liking. I added dashes of salt, pepper, seasoning salt, onion powder & garlic powder to the batter. I also added a dash of tabasco sauce. These may very well be my favorite rings!!! The beer makes all the difference!
I made these last night with grilled burgers and they were fabulous. Hubby is crazy for onion rings and he loved these. Very simple, quick and delicious. I prepared exactly according to the recipe. Will definitely make these again. Thanks Gourmetfox!
Basic 'n easy. This batter is nice & light. Thanks Gourmetfox!
12/07/2005
The basic ingred. for recipe are great but you NEED to add A LOT of all purpose seasoning and salt. I also added egg and/or egg whites to batter. Also salt after cooking. Our family loved it (with alterations)!
Ok, call me stupid, but I didn't think this would taste like ONLY beer. Yes, it's called for in the recipe, but I thought it'd be subtle, instead, it was really overpowering. If you like beer, then these are for you. Won't be making again.
Really, really, really good! I used O'Doul's non alcohol beer, and I did add paprika and seasoning salt to the batter, per the suggestions of many. I can see how some kind of seasoning was necessary. But with the added seasoning, they were absolutely delicious--light and crispy. I'd love to try this batter on chicken fingers, and probably will. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
The batter for these onion rings was light, crunchy and delicious. I used carbonated water instead of beer.My husband's biggest complaint about onion rings is that they are never thin enough. He cut onions to his specifications and gobbled the fried rings up greedily. We skipped supper that night.
Fabulous! I did add some cajun seasoning to the mix, but otherwise used the recipe as written. My husband LOVES a good onion ring, and these were accepted with raving reviews! Will be making again, absolutely delicious.
I loved these rings. I used carbonated water, added 1t salt, and 1/2t pepper to the batter. I also found it easier to let the onions sit in the batter until I was ready to put them in the oil (this helped the batter stay on better). They taste like funyons (just missing the garlic flavor). Yummy.
Used this batter for mushrooms and onion rings. Turned out great!! Did add a little extra salt and some garlic powder for flavor. I'm happy this recipe didn't need to sit for an hour like others on all recipes.
Delicious, and surprisingly easy! A little soggy if you don't cook it long enough.
11/01/2005
I tried other reviewers suggestions of dipping the oninons in flour first and extra seasoning. The batter hardly clung to the oninons and I added 2 tbsp of salt and some pepper and the taste was so bland! Horrible!
This is a keeper! I use the batter for broccoli,mushrooms,cheese curds,etc.. Anytime I make this, I make at least a double batch of batter because after frying extras I just pop leftovers in the freezer and have 'em handy for whenever! I just put the frozen rings or veggies on a cookie sheet in the oven @ 375 and reheat until they are heated through and crispy! I have even reheated these on foil in the grill when it was too hot to crank up the oven. YUMMY!!
This was the first time I had ever made onion rings. I dont like to fry food mainly because of what it makes my house smell like but these were really looking good! The beer batter was great! Be sure your onions are very dry or the batter won't stick. These had wonderful crunch and wonderful taste!
Thank for sharing this recipe. It is so simple and so yummy! It is crispy and stays that way, even my picky eaters loved it. We also used it with broccoli, sweet potatoes, which turned out great. Batter need time to get crispy, so it's great with veggies... not so much with fish, shrimp, and the like. Far as people saying it needs seasoning... well... we love to dip, so not necessary!
I was looking for a recipe to make fried onion "threads" as a topping for a grilled salmon salad and wanted a batter that would not overpower the thin onion rings. This was exactly what I was looking for. It is a perfect onion ring recipe. Updated 6/14/09 - I've since made these a couple of times using wider rings and still love them. They're good dipped in Hidden Valley's Spicy Ranch dressing - just like a Bloomin' Onion! Tonight I'm doing onion "chips" in the hope that I can fit more in the pan and cook faster.
Very good. I added garlic powder, Tony Chachere's, pinch of cayenne pepper & Tobasco to the flour. Turned out great..kinda like a tempura batter. Make sure to drain well. Will use again and add other veggies. Thanks!
EW. I was looking for a carnival-style onion rings recipe and this sounded like a close match, but these were atrocious. Following the recipe exactly, these taste very strongly of beer, and I hate the taste of beer, so if you don't like it either, don't bother.
This was very easy to make, and tasted very good. great way to use up onions. It was a little bland to me, so I used seasoning salt instead of plain salt for the second batch, but otherwise, this was great!
Great batter and teriffic onion rings. My wife and kids loved them. I opted to use Perrier instead of beer. Worked great. Also - I added a dash of Cajun seasoning. This recipe easily converts for smaller portions. I reduced everything by a fourth as I really only needed to use one onion to make wonderful rings to top some burgers from the grill. I can see myself using this batter to coat fish on nights I'd like to indulge in pub style fish and chips with a beer. Great onion ring recipe!
Wow! I was skeptical, since restaurant and pub style onion rings are always so great that attempting homemade ones may turn out less than desirable. These were amazing! I just heated 1 qt (4 cups) canola oil in a deep skillet- and for the batter I used Coors Light Beer and threw in a little extra pepper than what the recipe called for and also added Weber Grill seasoning salt. They came out puffy and crispy and golden brown delicious! Tasted like those you can get at carnival's and state fairs. Will definately be making these again, and also I think this exact recipe would be a phenomenal batter for shrimp- will be trying that also! =)
Following the batter instructions left me with a very thick, chunky batter. Wasn't sure if adding more beer would be a wise idea so I just diluted it with water. After tasting the first batch I wasn't super impressed. Added extra salt (probably a total of 1.5 tbs) and the second batch came out delicious.
Turned out perfect. Couldn't of asked for a better result. Batter coated the onions well, the taste is suitable for dining out. 5 stars. I added garlic powder to the mix, it was subtle enough to compliment. (:
Tried this batter on Vidalia Onions and they didn't turn out real well. The last three onion rings I tried, cooked perfectly. Does the batter need to sit for a while? I would probably try this recipe again after letting the batter sit for a few minutes.
3.5 stars. The batter was light and crispy. But perhaps I prefer a more substantial "crunch" on my rings. The coating was just like a fish and chip coating and I don't think I like this on onion rings. I've tried "old-fashioned onion rings", which is much better in my opinion albeit a lot more effort but totally worth it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.