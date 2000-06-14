Easy Mushroom Rice
Scrumptious mushroom rice! Simple as can be!
Scrumptious mushroom rice! Simple as can be!
This was excellent! And so easy. I didn't have any onion soup so I used cream of mushroom instead. Also, I used fresh mushrooms sauteed with an onion and 2 cloves of garlic. I will be making this all the time. It tastes like it took a lot more effort than it does. *** Update: made it as written for the first time last night and I didn't like it as much. The cream of mushroom version is so much better than the onion soup version! So, as written 4 stars but with cream of mushroom, 5!Read More
I used a combination of 1 cup brown rice and a 1/4 cup wild rice, a 14.5 oz can low sodium beef broth, French onion soup and a can of mushrooms, drained. I left out the butter and baked it uncovered for 90 minutes, stirring about half way through. Couldn't ask for an easier recipe than this and pretty tasty too. It had a funny aftertaste though; I think I'll try it with 2 cans of low sodium beef broth and a couple teaspoons beef bouillon next time, with a dash of either Soy Sauce or Worchestershire. I think it would taste better if you used fresh mushrooms sautéed in a little olive oil as well and toppled with some thinly sliced green onions or fresh parsley. I am on a quest to find a tasty, simple to prepare, rice side dish to replace the processed boxed varieties that are full of chemicals and preservatives!Read More
Mixed 1/2 can of the French Onion soup mix and 1/2 can of golden mushroom condensed soup! Tripled the mushrooms with a mix of fresh sauteed baby bellas, brown, shitake and regular white mushrooms. Wonderful recipe ~ thanks Karen for the submission!
I've found the rice that works in this is the Uncle Ben's Converted Rice. When i used the cheap brands of regular long grain rice, the rice takes more than an hour to cook. An additional half hour even. The converted rice is cooked through after 60 minutes. Definitely better to spend the extra money than to run around the kitchen like a chicken with her head cut off because the guests are hungry and the rice isn't done. This is on the table every year for Christmas.
This is a favorite of my husband & myself. The only changes I made was chicken broth instead of beef, and to cook it in the rice cooker. I just mix it all up & turn on the rice cooker, much quicker than using the oven.
If you are a mushrom over I would HIGHLY recommend double/ or tripling the amount of mushrooms in this dish. I always use fresh ones and sautee them just until they start to wilt and then pour the mushrooms and the juices into the rice.
This is a recipe my family has been making for years! Everyone loves it and it's so easy. I make mine healthier by using low-sodium broth, a bit less butter, and brown rice instead of white. With brown rice you have to increase the cooking time, but it turns out just as nice. Sometimes I cook chicken in with the rice - I just throw it in with the rest of the ingredients before popping it into the oven and it's always cooked through and juicy when the rice is done.
If this could have been any easier, I would have fallen asleep making it. I did add a little to fit my personal preference. I used 3/4 c. of white rice & 1/4 c. of wild rice (which the wild rice ended up to be a little undercooked, so I will cook it 1/2 way through next time I make it). I also added some shredded carrots & some fresh chopped parsley (about 1/8 c.). I will make this again, but I will probably only use the can of french onion and a 14 oz can of low sodium beef broth to cut a little on the salt. Good recipe Karen, thank you ;)
I have to say, the smell of the onion soup was kinda gross, but the end result was really good! Prep couldn't be easier! Also from Canada and had to really look for the French Onion soup, just found "Onion" soup by Campbells and it worked fine. Used Uncle Ben's converted rice and was done in exactly an hour as promised. This recipe will go into my regular rotation, thanks! Update: Aug/30/07 - DO NOT try and use Minute Rice as it is a disaster! I also have tried this with mushroom soup and with chicken broth instead of the french onion soup. The mushroom soup is my favorite.
One word sums this up...YUM!!!!!! This is such an easy dish to make, simply pour the ingredients and bake, how easy is that????? If there was a 10 star rating this would DEFINATELY get it!!!! DH loved this and our 1 year old ate up all of her serving! Thank you Karen for submitting this one... a definate keeper!!!!
I got this recipe a few years ago from a friend's mother. Since first making it, it has been requested more times than I can count. I too use fresh sliced mushrooms and low sodium broth. Always comes out right, dish always comes home with me empty.
Excellent recipe! It could not be easier to throw together. I used a long grain/wild rice combo and replaced the butter with reduced-fat margarine. Since I served this with chicken, I substituted chicken broth for both the onion soup and beef broth and added minced onion. This was fantastic and ready within 60 minutes! Thank you!
I thought this was o.k. but my hubby loved it. Timing was perfect in the oven also..
Used fresh mushrooms and garlic sauteed in the butter added the ricetil slightly golden added one can beef broth and one lipton onion soup package with 12oz of water. Baked 60 minutes. Outstanding will make again.
Just a little bland for me, but my husband liked very well I will and more seasaoning next time. We will have this again with fresh mushrooms :)
FANTASTIC!!!!! Added green onion those little corn to it. Otherwise didnt change a thing.Thank you Thank you Karen
Very good recipe. It can't get any easier!! I doubled the recipe and ended up with way to much, I would say the orig recipe serves 6 for sure. Everyone enjoyed. Used white mushrooms because that is what I had, but I imagine this would even more delicious with a more flavorful shroom:
Loved its simplicity and savory-ness! Thank you!! This makes a nice lunch dish because it's not too heavy and it reheats well, too. If you need some extra protein....this goes well with pan fried tofu tossed on top/mixed in before putting in the oven and a then few dashes of soy sauce at the table!
This was really easy and came out very good. I substituted the french onion soup for cream of mushroom and did it on the stove top. Melted the butter in the pot, then added the rice with diced onion and a little bit of garlic. Stirred until rice was golden, then added chicken broth and cream of mushroom, turned heat to low then let simmer. It came out great!
This rice was SO easy to make and so good!!!
This took forever to cook and was not what I was expecting. It tasted okay but was bland not something I will cook again.
I've been making this for years and always get rave reviews. SO easy. My friend likes to add cooked chicken, which I haven't tried, but sounds good, too.
this was a good recipe....used extra low sodium beef broth and sauteed some shallots instead of using canned soup...also used the uncle ben rice....i would recommend stirring mid way thru...was easy and good...will make again and again....
I made it as written & it is super easy & delicious.Thanks for the recipe..I will make often.
The was a great base recipe. I didn't have all of the ingredients so I used cream of mushroom as someone else suggested, and fresh chicken broth instead of beef. I also used fresh mushrooms and added diced onion, and I sauteed them in the butter before mixing with the other ingredients. This was an instant favorite rice for my family. Thanks!
I have been making this for years, and it is so easy! I have a change. I use Long Grain rice. Mix all the ingredients, cover and place in the microwave for 20 minutes. The rice is perfectly done without the long period of time in the oven.
I made this in my rice cooker using one can of cream of mushroom soup, one can of beef broth, one stick of butter, and one and 1/2 cups (the cup that comes with the rice cooker) and just turned the cooker on. It came out so great and creamy! I can't wait to have it for lunch tomorrow.
Everyone in my family of picky eaters enjoyed this recipe--that's practically unheard of in my house! I did tweak it a little to suit our preferences. I used one can of Cream of Mushroom soup and one can of Cream of Chicken And Mushroom soup and skipped the added mushrooms. I doubled the recipe so it take about an hour and a half to cook. It is very tasty!
This is an excellent dish. Very easy and very tasty.
Very good recipe. Followed recipe exactly. So easy to make
This is the easiest greatest no fail rice recipe, I use it all the time at the lodge and can substitute ingredients as using diluted beef granules etc and dried chopped onion etc, just love it and it always comes out perfect every time.
wayyy to much onion for me..
Excellent!!! Must admit is was a bit difficult finding the condensed onion soup in the market. Finally found it--Campbell's makes a 10.5 oz. one. It's small and you have to REALLY look for it amongst the soups! Also, I didn't have 8x8 baking dish, but I used 2.5 quart Pyrex baking bowl that worked fine. I also melted the butter before adding to the remainder of ingredients and stired it up. I followed directions to the letter--but I opened oven a few times to bake the pork tenderloin--and the rice was perfect in just an hour as advertised. This rice is definitely going into my permanent box!
Made exactly as written, flavorless.
OMG...this was Fantabulous!!! I did make changes as well...yet again, I always do! I used fresh mush (cremini) instead of canned, also used onion and garlic. Sauted them in the butter and a lil bit of EVOO and added the rice to the pan B4 adding it all to the cass dish. I also used cr of mush soup instead...the reviews had sueded me to do so...I am glad I did...we LOVED it! I also used chicken stock, pretty much all but the smallest amt in the can. It was more than the recipe called for....but made the rice sooo yummy! We ARE rice ppl and this was outstanding! But, I highly suggest making the mods to the rice, it makes it much more flavorful! I made it with Mushroom Melt stuffed chicken...I made mods to that as well...as always! It was an AMAZING dinner!!! So much so that we all overate bc we couldn't get enough!! **Update-- I made this again with my mods, but this time I tried the healthier approach with brown rice and I used reg button mushrooms instead of cremini. Not the same, or as good. So I will always use white rice and cremini mush. I was still good, but not 5 stars good that route. Oh and I did have to bump up the cooking time, I increased it by an additional 30 mins to compensate for the extra cook time for brn rice. Wasn't overcooked, but be sure to have enough liquid, I used a whole 14 oz can of chick broth.
Super easy side dish! Goes great with pork chops.
I really like reading the comments from other people. Took the suggestion of substituting mushoom soup for onion soup. Sauteed a few fresh mushrooms and some garlic. This recipe was incredibly easy and it turned out really well. When the comments are "make this again" I know I've found a winner. Thanks for submitting this recipe.
This recipe is a breeze to prepare, delicious and never fails to please. We've gotten so many rave reviews that it's become a standard when we're asked to bring a side to a Thanksgiving or Christmas potluck.
Yum! I didn't have an condensed french onion so I did substitute it with cream of mushroom. I only had fresh mushrooms, so I sauted them in 1 onion and 2 cloves garlic as suggested and it was great. I'm sure the orginal would be just as good :).
If you serve this rice, you had better be ready to hand out recipe cards to all your friends and then make it 7 nights a week for your family.
This was great. Too salty though for my tastes. Next time I will try low-sodium soups.
I haven't come across many dishes on this site that had such high ratings and were this disappointing. My husband NEVER complains about the food that I make, and he did tonight, in fact he didn't even take more than a few bites. I suppose if you really like french onion soup then you might like this recipe, but for us it was way to sweet. I might try it again with cream of mushroom instead, which I should have done in the first place, but I thought I would try something different.
I really enjoyed this recipe! Extremely easy, yet so DELICIOUS! So good that I would serve it to guests! (By the way, I only used a tablespoon of butter.)
OMG!!! This ia as wonderful as it is easy. This will be a side dish on my Thanksgiving table this year. I did not use canned broth, but broth from a box carefully measured and I used 8 oz of fresh mushrooms instead of canned. This will now be a staple side dish in my house. Thank you!!
Hands down my favorite rice recipe ever! I sauteed fresh mushrooms (never use canned), onion, and garlic in a little evoo. I also used ff low sodium chix broth instead of the beef broth. Loved the fact that you just put everything in one baking dish and cook. It was perfect in one hour like the recipe said. Rice was tender and still a little saucy from the broth and onion soup. I loved the flavors with the mushrooms. And my family loved it. A definate keeper. Wish I had found this one sooner!
AWESOME! I've made several more times and I keep getting more requests for it. Super easy. Can be a little salty.
DELICIOUS..... The aroma of this dish cooking filled the house. Could hardly wait for the rice to finish cooking. Somehow all of the mushrooms ended up on top of the rice and made for a nice presentation. Wish there was a rating for 10 stars, this recipe deserves it............
This was delicious! Thank you for sharing. I used a can of cream of mushroom soup (undiluted) in place of the onion soup as one reviewer suggested. I also used chicken broth in place of beef broth. I doubled the amount of mushrooms and also added a can of chopped spinach. I left out the butter. The spinach and mushroom together have a wonderful earthy flavor and using the cream of mushroom soup gave the rice a nice creamy texture. The boyfriend and roommate both liked it very much. I would make this again!
Well, I don't have kids but I still gave 5 stars in that section cuz I loved it, and I'm a picky eater. :o) Also, it's not quick getting done, but the prep is VERY quick, so that got 5 stars too. Anyway, this is a great-tasting, super-easy side dish. Thanks!
Followed the recipe to a "t"....easy and very good. Will make it often. Thanks Karen!
Delish! I used 8 oz of water, 1/2 package of onion soup mix in place of the can of onion soup and also used fresh sliced mushrooms. Soo good!
I cheated a bit and used my beloved rice cooker to save time, nobody was disappointed and there were no leftovers! YUMMMMMM!
This rice was amazing. I did follow some other users suggestions and use cream of mushroom instead of the french onion and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Also because I didn't have any beef broth I used chicken broth. Yummy!
This is a great recipe for rice. Tastes great and would be wonderful as left overs with some chicken added to it.
So easy and foolproof!! I tried this recipe when I had a large crop of porcini mushrooms. I followed it except I did use sauted fresh porcini's instead of the canned mushrooms. I loved that I could toss it in the oven and forget about it. My kind of rice, since I can BARELY make the bagged/boxed rice turn out! This recipe is a keeper and make a nice accompanyment to many meats.
Served this as a side dish to prime rib for Christmas dinner. Very easy & quick; tasty, too. Received many compliments and will make again real soon. May use the suggestion of sauteing fresh mushooms for more flavor. Preparation was a breeze!
Very easy and very tasty. I used low sodium chicken broth (since it was being served with chicken) and did not add any butter or margarine at all. It was done in exactly 1 hour as the recipe states. Will surely make this again.
This was okay - the flavor was a little different from what I'm used to, but I still think I prefer Knorr, Uncle Ben's, and Rice-A-Roni rice mixes.
I cannot say that this is one of the best things I ever tasted yet because I think this recipe still lacks more potential despite what all the five-star reviews have said. I use my rice cooker to make it and after the first *click* I totally thought I was making soup and the rice was still hard so I press the button for it to cook again. It came out alright after the second *click* and my impression of the texture and taste was whoa, this is beef-flavored mushroom rice porridge. It also leaves a weird after taste on your tongue. I try to balance the weird glutton mixture by eating it with regular rice. I probably won't make this again unless I was 1) sick of regular white rice porridge 2) desperate for an easy meal to make 3) had a vegetarian guest visiting to my house. Things I used when I made included: beef broth, mushroom soup, 1/2 an onion chopped, 1/4 cup of oil instead of butter and 1 (4 oz.) can of mushrooms. I also washed the rice before I used it.
So comforting-- reminds me of my grandma's oven baked rice! I used cream of mushroom and fresh mushrooms sauteed w/ garlic. I also used FF, low sodium chicken broth. So easy!
It was good, but we found this too salty even with reduced sodium broth. We used short grain rice, and I am uncertain whether that affects its saltiness.
Delicious...I didn't have any french onion soup so I added a 10.5 oz can of italian diced tomatoes in the sauce and it came out phenomenal!
I really liked the flavor of this recipe. I live at high altitude so it took a considerably long time for this to cook and a much larger amount of water than called for in the recipe. If you're in the mountains, just keep adding water while it's baking otherwise the rice comes out crunchy. Used fresh shrooms sauteed in butter instead of canned. Really good!! Thanks for sharing!
I made this as written and it was the best rice I have ever made,hubby loved it too.Thanks Karen !!
This rice dish has such a nice and simple flavor. My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I will definately be making this one again and again. Thanks!
This was fantastic and an easy prep. Only thing I changed was to add fresh mushrooms rather than canned. Yummy!
This was a nice hit. I did a few changes. I sauteed fresh mushrooms in some butter and I used chicken broth instead of the beef and brown rice. Everyone loved it. Thanks for a quick side dish.
This super simple side dish was very good. My husband and I both liked it. Even as leftovers,the rice was still moist and delicious. This is a keeper!
This is good, my wife loved it and she does not like mushrooms.
Was delicious!! Followed MISSJENAFFLECK's advice and used mushroom soup rather than the french onion soup and it was amazing. Made along side a picnic Ham, steamed broccoli and steamed carrots. Was the perfect touch to a yummy dinner! Will definitely right his one out and place it in my *best recipe* box!
Yummy!! I tried a users comment and used cream of mushroom soup instead of the beef broth. I think this could go either way, cream of mushroom replacing the beef or the onion broth.
Good, and much healthier with a homemade condensed soup. >60 minutes would've been good for mine
Very tasty and easy to make, will make again.
This was just delicious, I actually crave this dish. I followed other users suggestions and used Uncle Ben's Converted Rice and Cream of Mushroom Soup. I've also tried the French Onion, which I didn't care for at all.
This was awful. I'm sorry, but no one at my house could even finish it. Tasteles, yet salty.
Yumm!
The recipe is great but it needs twice the mushrooms listed. I used fresh instead of canned, which I recommend.
Made as directed....My whole family really enjoyed this. Will definitely make it again. Thanks so much for sharing.
This dish turned out great. Man it was delicious. I will serve it again at my table soon.
This was really really good! I didn't use as much butter as it called for and it still turned out great. I live at 7500 ft and cooked the rice for a little over an hour. I also added about 1/2 cup of water during the last 15 minutes of the cooking time due to my high altitude. My kids and husband loved it. Sure to replace boxed rices!
Rice was easy to make, and tasted ok. I thought it was a little bland though. I will try again, but use Lipton onion mushroom soup in it to add more flavor.
i luv rice and this is a yummy rice dish...i also added some wild rice...and subbed 1/2 margarine and 1/2 canola/olive oil (already mixed in a bottle) and as with most recipes added garlic and cracked black pepper...will forsure make this again...thanks for sharing the recipe...
So amazing. I didn't have french onion & this was being paired with chicken so I used cream of chicken & chicken stock. I used brown rice. I cooked it at 450° for about 45+ minutes. I do want to try the original recipe.
This was very good. Next time I will use low salt soups because it was extremely salty. But I will be making this again.
I'm obviously in the minority here, but this recipe did not do anything for me. It was waaaaaaaaay too salty and just kind of blah. As another reviewer said, I prefer Rice-a-Roni to this. Will not be making again.
This was great, though I made some changes due to what was on hand; I didn't have any soup so I used 3 cups of water and 4 boulion cubes (probably could have used only 3) and a couple tablespoons of instant minced onion. I had fresh sliced mushrooms and used about 6-8 oz. It needed about 10 more minutes in the oven but it was very tasty! I am not a big fan of rice but I will definitely make this again.
Love this recipe! Goes great with London Broil and doubles easily to take to parties!
Used cream of mushroom soup and doubled the recipe. Cooked in a 13x9, so it took a bit longer than an hour, but not long. YUMMY!
The best side dish to make with any main dish
I doubled the recipe, and it required about 20 minutes extra cooking time. I used a can of Cream of chicken and a can of cream of asparagus as that is what we had in the house and it turned out delicious. I also added some Italian spices and garlic powder. Will def. make this again!!
This was not very good!! If I make it again I will try it with the cr. of mushroom soup as someone suggested.
I prepared this recipe using chicken broth (instead of beef) and Uncle Ben's converted rice. It turned out great! My boyfriend and I loved it! I will definitely do this recipe again!
This rice dish was very easy to make and flavorful, however rice was a little mushy. I won't cook it as long next time.
I have a rice cooker, so instead of baking, I dumped everything in there. I used 1/2 the amount of butter to save fat/calories and I used fresh sliced mushrooms, because I don't really care for the taste of canned. It came out great, in less than an hour, and even my kids ate it up. Next time, I think I might add a little dry sherry and more mushrooms!
Super easy and super tasty. I like it salty though. Everyone loved it. Will make it again.
This was super-easy to make. Since our household love mushrooms I doubled the amount and it received rave reviews. My only complaint is that it's pretty fatty, so try to use good-for-you broth/boullion and cut the butter in half. Everyone asks for it now!
I love this recipe. I added more mushrooms than called for because I am a mushroom fanatic. Have had this one two times already.
I wasn't too big on this dish, but nearly everyone who came to Thanksgiving dinner really liked it. My brother had 3 big helpings, and the leftovers went home with my niece (I had to substitute the beef broth with water due to her being vegetarian). I used long grain brown rice and condensed cream of celery soup instead of cream of onion.
Made exactly as written and is easy and delicious! It's become one of my go to side dishes when cooking with beef.
