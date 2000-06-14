Easy Mushroom Rice

OMG...this was Fantabulous!!! I did make changes as well...yet again, I always do! I used fresh mush (cremini) instead of canned, also used onion and garlic. Sauted them in the butter and a lil bit of EVOO and added the rice to the pan B4 adding it all to the cass dish. I also used cr of mush soup instead...the reviews had sueded me to do so...I am glad I did...we LOVED it! I also used chicken stock, pretty much all but the smallest amt in the can. It was more than the recipe called for....but made the rice sooo yummy! We ARE rice ppl and this was outstanding! But, I highly suggest making the mods to the rice, it makes it much more flavorful! I made it with Mushroom Melt stuffed chicken...I made mods to that as well...as always! It was an AMAZING dinner!!! So much so that we all overate bc we couldn't get enough!! **Update-- I made this again with my mods, but this time I tried the healthier approach with brown rice and I used reg button mushrooms instead of cremini. Not the same, or as good. So I will always use white rice and cremini mush. I was still good, but not 5 stars good that route. Oh and I did have to bump up the cooking time, I increased it by an additional 30 mins to compensate for the extra cook time for brn rice. Wasn't overcooked, but be sure to have enough liquid, I used a whole 14 oz can of chick broth.