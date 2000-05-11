Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes

This is (now) probably one of our family's favorite recipes on this site! The whole house smells heavenly. This is my most requested recipe! These were good the first time, but needed something more for our taste. The next time around I used mini Yukon gold potatoes & quartered them so they would pick up the butter & flavors better. I used about 2-1/2 pounds of potatoes & a 9x13 non-stick Rachel Ray baking pan. I put 1/2 stick of butter in the pan & melted in the oven. I put the cut potatoes in a large bowl & stirred in the freshly chopped Rosemary with a packet of Lipton Recipe Secrets Dry Onion Soup Mix & a pinch of Chipotle Chile Pepper. I stirred this into the melted butter, spread evenly & sprinkled the top with Montreal Steak Seasoning instead of salt & pepper. Baked at 425 & stirred every 15 minutes until crispy, 45 min- hour depending how you like them. I usually cook the day before, let them cool, then package them in smaller batches to reheat at mealtime.