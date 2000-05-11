Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Simple, yet delicious! New potatoes, when young, are so good by themselves they don't need anything else. This would be great as a breakfast side dish.

By DJFoodie

3 more images

10 mins
20 mins
30 mins
4
4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a hot skillet, melt butter. Stir in rosemary, salt, and pepper. Add potatoes and coat potatoes evenly with melted butter.

  • Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing them occasionally to ensure that they brown on all sides.

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 414.2mg. Full Nutrition
