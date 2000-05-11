Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes
Simple, yet delicious! New potatoes, when young, are so good by themselves they don't need anything else. This would be great as a breakfast side dish.
This dish deserves 2 separate scores - 1 score when I cooked it following directions and another when I made some additions. Following directions - it scores a 3. Good, but not great. However, with several additions it gets a solid 5! Before adding the potatoes to the butter, I added onions, garlic and some red pepper and cooked until soft. Then I added the potatoes & rosemary, salt & pepper then cooked for about 10 minutes on the stove before placing in the oven. At the end of the baking time, I broiled them for a few minutes so they were nice and crispy. A huge hit!Read More
These potatoes are good, but I am not sure the butter added enough flavor to justify the added fat the butter supplies. I made my potatoes in a stone ware roasting pan. I baked 20 minutes at 350 and 10 minutes at 450 due to the roast I cooked. The potatoes did crisp nicely. I don't know if this was because of the stoneware or the butter though. this was the first time I used a stoneware pan to make potatoes. I think I will continue to make with olive oil as I feel this is healthier.Read More
A really great recipe. I love how the potatoes are begun and finished in about half an hour, with no pre-boiling required. I used red potatoes and they turned out great. I also heated the pan in the oven while I was preparing the potatoes, and then dumped them into the hot pan - it makes them crisp all over and prevents sticking. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent recipe! Good food doesn't have to be complicated. This recipe is simplicity at its finest. (Oil?... There IS no oil called for in this recipe. Baking pan DOES imply shallow pan. Too many recipes fail because they are not followed correctly.)
Delicious! I did half olive oil/half butter and I roasted for twice the amount of time, with frequent stirring, because I love my potatoes crispy. Served them in Caesar Chicken Potato Salad from this site.
These were GREAT! ~ I added (sorry...I know people hate this, BUT ~ green bell (needed to use them up), garlic, diced onions (which I added in while melting the butter) AND some bacon bits (again, needed to use up, and Italian Seasoning. They were very easy, quick and yummy!! ~ (Many recipes wanted me to boil the potatoes, etc....might as well make MASHED if I'm going to do THAT) ha ha ~ Anyway , this recipe was just what I was looking for as I get sooooo tired of mashed potatoes, twice baked, etc., etc....(however that COWBOY MASHED POTATOES looks interesting) :) Thanks a bunch for just the recipe/idea I was looking for!!
Very tasty lunch side dish! I used parsley instead of rosemary, though.
These poor potatoes were'nt just "swimming" in oil- they were *drowning*! The recipe doesn't mention that you need to put these in a SHALLOW baking pan or on a cookie sheet. Otherwise they just don't turn that "golden brown" in the time allotted. I ended up having to pour off all the oil, transfer them to a cookie sheet, and put them under the broiler for a few minutes in order to get them to brown. The rosemary flavor was nice. Way, way too oily for my taste, but if you like oily things you might like it.
Very oily was my first reaction when making these. Don't get me wrong, I love butter, but this was just too much and did nothing to complement the dish. I will try, try again using less butter. Thank you for the recipe djfoodie.
Great flavor and crispy on the outside. I used fresh rosemary the first time and dry the second. Fresh rosemary is better, but the dry works well when you grind it up first.
Easy and delicious. I used olive oil rather than butter, and just enough to coat the potatoes, which I left unpeeled. I liked the clean, fresh taste of just salt and pepper with a bit of fresh rosemary, which I also used "to taste." Don't know how you could go wrong on this one!
This is an EXCELLENT way to prepare new potatoes... YUM! My whole family was wishing for more once they were gone. I did add some garlic salt to the butter mix for added flavor. I could eat these every day!
I love these for dinner as well. I use 1 tsp. dried rosemary and sprinkle generously with paprika for more flavor.
These are wonderful and perfect along with grilled meats - not just for breakfast. I cooked them a little longer then the recipe called for because I like them crisper.
Simple, quick, and excellent! I can see trying different herbs and spices with these, but they are great just the way they are. I did follow some other user suggestions and used half butter and half olive oil. I preheated the shallow baking dish with the oven and turned them several times during cooking. I also turned them out onto a paper towel lined cookie sheet when they were finished to blot some of the excess oil off. Fantastic recipe!!!
Made as a side dish to Spinach Frittata for Father's Day Brunch. It got rave reviews. I added extra spices (garlic & onion powders) but I think next time I will add more. I used just plain russet potatoes. I cut more potatoes than I was supposed to, so they weren't quite only one-layer deep. Baked in 13x9 glass dish
Very easy to make and quick. People liked it. It was as expected. A simple and no-fuss recipe. Tasted like you would expect. The rosemary is nice and subtle.
So very yummy! I doubled the recipe and added 4 cloves of garlic that I crushed through a garlic press--these were terrific and will be made again and again.
I made these potatoes this morning for breakfast and they were delicious!! LOVE THIS RECIPE! Highly recommend. Made the recipe exactly as instructed...YUM. The best!
I make this on our annual visit to a lake house. I am the "breakfast lady" and recently added this recipe to the dishes that I make. I love the rosemary smell that it adds to the kitchen! After wakebaording at 7:00 a.m., the boys came home to these potatoes, Overnight Apple French Toast andCarmelized bacon...This definitely gives them more energy to go out again:)
Delicious!
Easy, quick, filling, and tasty.
These were so tasty! I made three pounds for a "breakfast day" at work and people were fighting over the last few potato chunks :). Since I had so many in the pan, it took a little over 30 minutes to cook through. Instead of regular salt, I used garlic salt too. Thanks for the keeper!
These were delish, I was in a rush so I did par boil them and then roasted to crisp up, in the end topped with fresh chives, nice presentation.
This is a weekly go to recipe. I make it as a side dish for dinner. Much healthier than french fries. My husband loves it.
These were great! At first, when I put these into the oven I was a little Iffy but at the end there was no question about it that these were great!
This is a wonderful recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except I could not find my rosemary so I substituted thyme. The potatoes came out crispy on the outside and fluffy and tender on the inside. These were the first things gone off my boys plates! Thank you!
With a small amount of butter and EVOO, I sauteed garlic with the potatoes in the pan before baking in the oven. These were crispy and a bit dry (may have been cooked too long). So I decided to use the same pan with drippings and saute some frozen peppers and onions in butter and added to the potatoes. Make sure you try and cut your potatoes all the same size.
A quick and excellent recipe which can be served at any time of the day. I added some grated cheese to mine.
Ok, not anything extraordinarily wonderful. But this worked as an easy, simple side dish that I wanted.
These are the best roasted potatoes I have ever made! I used small red potatoes and cut them into small wedges and they were easy to eat and easy to roast. The smell of your house is heavenly!! Easy and EXCELLENT! If I could give them 10 stars, I would!
These are awesome and so easy. I love them for dinner also with a meatloaf or roasted chicken. Very tasty!
VERY Yummy!!! The amount of butter for 1 1/2 lbs of potatoes was perfect. It just barely covered my potatoes, which was perfect. They were great alone, but even better with some shredded cheese on top (I used Monteray Jack, fresh Parmesan, Romano and Asiago. Would have been great with Raclette also). Highly recommend this recipe!
These were easy to make and very flavorful! I Served these with Rosemary Sherry Pork Chops, and poured the broth from the chops into the potatoes. My family really enjoyed these potatoes.
Tasty and super easy to make! Used three different potato types for color variety and served with a vegetable strata on Christmas morning.
Wonderful! Light and aromatic - a delicious addition to most meals. I previously used olive oil in my own version of this recipe but will now switch to butter. I served this with dijon/pecan crusted salmon and steamed broccoli. Defiitely a keeper.
Very popular, we've made it several times! We even took it to a picnic (lined a small cooler with foil to keep them warm), and they were some of the first to vanish.
Kudos to someone who really appreciates the unique taste of baby new potatoes....must be an Irish man at heart.
Excellent recipe for absolutely anyone, but especially for a beginner like myself. Everyone I made them for loved them, even more than the pasta I served them with!
was yummy!I love adding ingreds as well -garlic,green,red,orange and yellow peppers to it and of course onions...will be making this again..
These potatoes are fabulous, and you can serve them with all sorts of meals -- fish, roast chicken, beef, etc. However, I add in some minced or fresh garlic and have found that it takes the potatoes a bit longer than 20 minutes to brown in the oven. I would definitely recommend these to anyone.
Simple and delicious! New potatoes don't need much, and this recipe respects that. The butter adds something special - I've always used olive oil previously for oven roasted potatoes, and these are probably my favorite so far so that says something. Forget 'early morning', these are good for breakfast, lunch AND dinner!
Don't ya hate it when you don't listen to that little voice that tells you there is something wrong with a recipe? I knew this called for twice as much butter as needed. Most other recipes call for 1/4 cup of butter or oil for 3 pounds of potatoes. I should have listened to that little voice telling me that even 3 tablespoons was too much. I easily had a tablespoon too much even cutting it back to 3. Go with 2 Tbsp of butter or 1 Tbsp olive oil and 1 Tbsp butter (which is what I normally use).
Great base for oven roasted potatoes. I added fresh cracked pepper, garlic powder and sauteed onions.
Really good! Loved them, they were gobbled up in one sitting. I added red onion, one clove of garlic to the butter. I also sauteed the potatoes for 5ish minutes before putting into the oven. I also used parsley instead of rosemary. One way to keep them crispy is to heat up the cookie sheet in the oven before putting the potatoes on it and in the oven. Ate them with ketchup.
We ate these last night I followed the recipe and made enough for 4 and then just the two of us demolished them all!!! I have made similar before but with olive oil, the butter improved the taste no end. Will definately make again.
This was an excellent recipe. I followed other user's advise and added garlic to the butter. I think I overcooked the garlic because it ended up burnt. I'm sure it was me, but the potatoes still tasted good. Maybe next time I'll just add garlic powder instead of real garlic (so it doesn't burn).
This is a good recipe. I would recommend adding fried onion and some dried red pepper and maybe garlic. That is a personal preference. You may like them without these additions. Thank you!
My little boys love this.
These potatoes were delicious! A great compliment to the french toast and bacon I made.
These are wonderful! My husband begs for me to make these over and over. Instead of fresh rosemary, I use 1 tsp. of dried rosemary and 1 tsp. of thyme. Also, to make it easier I melt the butter in the microwave and mix everything together on the cookie sheet. It saves me from washing a pan. I have tried this with olive oil instead of butter - they still tasted great, but were a little drier than usual.
Pretty good. Crisped well.
simple and delicious!
I replaced the butter with olive oil and added lemon pepper to the mix...it was very good!!
This is one of the best recipes I've ever come across. They are so easy, have a great flavor and every time I make them they always get eaten!!
I made is before and the taste was pretty mild so this time I changed it up a little. I used olive oil instead of butter, twice as much rosemary and added seasoning salt just before they went into the oven. The flavor was way better however next time i will use 1/2 as much oil.
These were so yummy! I happen to have my rosemary plant (trying to winter it over until spring)..so I didn't have to buy any! It makes all the difference in the world! I, too, used butter and olive oil. I actually used the recommended amount of butter; just drizzling the oo over the top in the bowl..then tossing to coat. These did take a tad longer to cook...about 25-30 minutes. Browned nicely and were so tasty and crunchy! A real keeper that I will make over and over! Thanks!
The recipe seems fine. I've made the same in the past, but for a lower in fat and calories dish, I spay a cookie sheet with cooking spray, cut the taters in small pieces, spray them with the spray, sprinkle with herbs you like (garlic powder, cayanne, italian seasoning etc) and bake/roast for 30-45 min. They actually freeze well too!
Mmmm! So good. I used some Italian seasoning and some garlic with these as well, seeing as I was serving them for dinner, not breakfast. We really liked them, and they had really good flavour and texture.
great as a side dish any meal.
Great recipe, very simple, easy, and delicious. Even my 1 yr old could not stop eating these potatoes!
What I enjoy the most about this recipe is how versatile it is. If I don't have rosemary on hand, I can throw a different combination of seasonings on there and it'll still turn out great. I also use this recipe as a base to make oven-roasted fries to go along with dinner - I just cut the potatoes into longer slices and spice with chili powder, garlic powder, and onion salt instead of rosemary. This is a great recipe to keep on hand.
This was a great side dish for potatoes. I had to cook it for a little longer than it said and I swapped out rosemary for parsley but very yummy! Thank you for the recipe.
These are so easy and great! I added some chopped garlic and seasoning, and they came out perfectly. Will definately makes these again!
Made this for my monthly family dinner at mom's when we did a breakfast theme. I usually like onions and peppers with the potatoes but my family doesn't like to get "fancy" with their food so I added a bit more flavor with garlic & onion powder. Took longer to cook than instructed but probably because I only had glass pans to cook them in. Smelled great, tasted even better! Thanks for sharing!
Easy and delicious – you can’t do any better than this.
Excellent!
These were delicious. Halfway through cooking, I tossed about 1/2 c. of chopped onion on the potatoes, which really added a nice flavor.
A little too bland for my/my family's taste.
So very tasty. I cut the potatoes a little smaller and 30 - 35 min was just fine at 450. I also did 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oil, and added a bit of rosemary.
This was great but I did have to tweak a bit to make it a little heart heathier I omitted the butter completely. Instead I placed cubed potatoes in a large bowl and added 1 tablespoon of olive oil and mixed. Then I added a tablespoon of Mrs Dash and a tablespoon of jarred rosemary( would have used fresh if I had it) and mixed again. Then cooked as recipe instructs. I made this with spinach mushroom omelette by Dragonfly and it was a winner. Thank you for the recipe!
These potatoes came out great! The cooking time was perfect as was the butter amount. Make sure you turn the potatoes for even crisping. This recipe gave me just the result I had imagined.
These cam out perfect! I recommend cutting the wedges small so they all are crisper rather than soggy. As per some previous recommendations, we added a clove of garlic, 1/2 and onion and some thyme in the skillet along with the rosemary. We also went with about 5 teaspoons of rosemary, but we love the stuff!
I've been looking for a roasted rosemary potato dish and this is not it. It's not that it's bad but it's not that great either. I'll keep looking.
Super easy to make with minimal ingredients and yet it still tasted great.
I've made these twice for guests, they were a hit each time. I didn't have fresh herbs, but I used 1 tsp dried rosemary and thyme, and minced garlic as well. Cooking time is right on for this recipe.
Good
Perfect Potatoes! My family gobbled them up and requested I make them again! I roasted them in the same pan to save on clean up.
we made this wonderful dish for thanksgiving morning. i quartered small (type b) red skin potatoes instead of using new potatoes. thank you dj!
These were very good and easy to prepare. I didn't have rosemary so I used thyme instead and they came out fine. Next time I will add a little garlic to them for more flavor.
We served these last night with the Swedish Cured Pork Loin (also on this site)and everyone loved them! I used 1/2 the rosemary and we thought that was perfect. I will definitely make this again!
Easy and delicious! Only used 1 tablespoon of butter and it was perfectly crispy and tasty! They were a hit with the family and definitely making these again!
So YUMMY. It got rave reviews from our dinner guests! VERY easy to make if you are looking for a good and simple potato recipe!
Quick and easy, we enjoyed actually as a dinner side dish. Added parmesan cheese as well.
I didn't have any fresh rosemary, so I just sprinkled the potato wedges with some Italian Seasoning instead. Thanks for the delicious recipe!!
This is (now) probably one of our family's favorite recipes on this site! The whole house smells heavenly. This is my most requested recipe! These were good the first time, but needed something more for our taste. The next time around I used mini Yukon gold potatoes & quartered them so they would pick up the butter & flavors better. I used about 2-1/2 pounds of potatoes & a 9x13 non-stick Rachel Ray baking pan. I put 1/2 stick of butter in the pan & melted in the oven. I put the cut potatoes in a large bowl & stirred in the freshly chopped Rosemary with a packet of Lipton Recipe Secrets Dry Onion Soup Mix & a pinch of Chipotle Chile Pepper. I stirred this into the melted butter, spread evenly & sprinkled the top with Montreal Steak Seasoning instead of salt & pepper. Baked at 425 & stirred every 15 minutes until crispy, 45 min- hour depending how you like them. I usually cook the day before, let them cool, then package them in smaller batches to reheat at mealtime.
This will def be put into rotation in my kitchen. I did modify the recipe a bit. Since I had leftover chicken and no breakfast sausage, I decided to put a spin on the original. I seasoned the potatoes first with rosemary, seasoned salt, black ground pepper, and minced garlic. Mixed them together in a large bowl and pour, a small amount of the melted butter over seasoned potatoes and mix again. Then I chopped up about half a green and red bell pepper, 1/4 of a whole medium white onion, and leftover chicken. With a small amount of olive oil I sautéed the chicken, onion, bell pepper and a tablespoon of minced garlic. I only sautéed the combo until the veggies were tender but firm not soft. Combined the combo with the potato mixture in a glass baking dish then pour half of the remaining butter over the dish. I baked it for about 30 min on 350 and added the remaining butter stirred and back in oven on 415 for 15 min. Add shredded cheddar cheese to taste.
Did not have rosemary, but used 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic and was more than satisfied with taste, Made it again later in week AFTER I got some rosemary & guess what; granulated garlic makes dish taste better.
These potatoes were excellent! I made them for dinner so I added some Italian seasoning for more flavour - everyone loved them.
It came out great
I parboiled a bunch of potatoes the night before and that made them cook much faster. Even had them for breakfast and they were delicious.
I baked it for about 25 minutes at 450 the night before then put the potatoes in the fridge. The next morning i popped it in with the rest of my brunch dishes for about 7 minutes at 350 then broiled for 5 minutes . It was great!
My search for crispy oven potatoes ends here! I followed another reviewers advice and cooked the potatoes in the skillet with onions for 10 minutes, the transferred to a heated baking sheet, baked as directed, stirring twice and finishing it off with
Very versatile recipe. I have served it for brunch and dinner.
I would like a substitution for the butter.
One of the things I have trouble cooking to my shame is roast potatoes. I think this recipe may make this a thing of the past. I did have to cook them slightly longer than suggested but they came out perfectly. The serving dish was empty when we finished dinner. I will be using this recipe often. Thankyou so much.
Easy and good. Prefer them to french fries or hashbrowns. Thanks for the recipe.
really, really good.
Fabulous! They are a favorite here and are perfect with raclette.
