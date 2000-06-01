Cream Peas
In my search for a good cream pea recipe, I found many, but none that quite matched what I wanted. So I took to my own creativity and came up with this absolutely fabulous recipe. We love it so much we have this on the side quite often.
I thought these turned out delicious. However, due to previous reviews, I decided to add only 1/2 tsp of sugar to the mix, then added a few dashes of cumin and pepper. I agree that 2 Tb would be a bit much for the recipe. The cumin and pepper, and lowered sugar made this recipe a five star!Read More
very good! I added 1 cup of frozen tiny pearl onions and used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of heavy cream I also added a teaspoon of onion and garlic powder
This is definitely a favourite of mine. Ironically, this is the ONLY thing I make that the husband admittedly hates and refuses to eat. Peas? No problem. Creamed peas? Yeah right. Anyway, I make mine with canned peas instead. And, if I don't have cream, I just use 2%. They're delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
I've been searching for a great cream pea recipe and this is it! It has just the right amount of sweetness and creamy texture, I'm making it again tonight. Thank you very much!
A tad too sweet and lacking in flavor, so back to the drawing board I went. Halved the sugar, added minced onion and garlic and subbed chicken broth for the water. The changes were minimal, but the finished product was much more appetizing. Thank you Stephndon for the recipe.
Excellent recipe. It will go well with many main dishes.
This wasn't exactly what I was looking for. It was very sweet, and not the gravy-like consistancy I wanted, but if you like a sweet cream flavor this is it. I just wanted more of a country gravy flavor.
Very good recipe. It had a real nice flavor and my family loved them.
Peas are a favourite of mine, and this was good, if a little sweet for my taste.
Somewhat disappointed with this one. It lacked flavor. I may try it again but use canned peas next time and perhaps add some lemon pepper.
My 2-year old seemed to be on a hunger strike until she tried these peas!!! She loved them so much that I used mixed veggies the next night in the recipe and she gobbled them up too. The rest of the family enjoyed them as well! Thanks
tasted really good. Mine had a bit too much sweetness to it, but that's because I heaped the sugar. But still a good dish
This was a super recipe! The only thing I changed was used canned peas and used 2% milk. My picky 2 year old gobbled them up!! Will will definetely use this recipe again! Super easy to make!
Awesome Peas, after reading the reviews I adjusted the suger to half, and added a touch of Curry and Garlic Salt. Love them peas..
First recipe I have ever made that my husband loves. He used to buy the frozen cream peas but hasn't been able to find them for years. Requested these 4 meals in a row.
I made this recipe for Christmas Day and it was wonderful - so easy to make! I made it about 2 hours before dinner and then reheated it on the stove with a couple of tablespoons extra cream mixed in. I also added 1/2 tsp. onion powder and it really gave the sauce a pleasant zing. This recipe was a nice compliment to our holiday ham.
very good but did use milk when I did not have cream. will make many more times.
Good basic recipe. It could use a bit more seasoning.
I grew up with peas this way, minus the sugar. They are one of my comfort foods. They were the only food I would eat for 2 weeks after my tonsillectomy when I was 7.
These are good, they even got approval from my picky Arica ;) I do think that they lacked something, and I added garlic & onion powders (just sprinkles of each). But for as easy as this was, I'll make em' again. Thanks Steph!
I do not like peas but my family does and I was looking for a recipe that would make us both happy. This one succeeded. I loved it! Hubby thought was a little sweet, but of course me and the kids thought that was the best part!!
This was OKAY. A little bland. My mom liked it but didn't rave about it or anything. For the fat and calories it wasn't worth it.
good. made as follows but did not use cream- used 2% milk and turned out just fine. will make again... my grandma always made creamed peas- reminds me of her : )
Simple and easy to make with just the right amount of creamy sweetness.
This is the best cream peas recipe i have tried.
Clever recipe! Something I do to add more flavor is that I add a pinch of nutmeg and dried thyme leaf. I also make this with diced white onion. Pretty yummy!
I too found the recipe too sweet. I read the other reviews about it being overly sweet, but since I have a sweet tooth I thought I'd try it the way recipe says. But I couldn't swallow it.
Very good, just the way my mother used to make them, after I added the pearl onions. I used 2% milk to cut the fat content and added garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. I reduced the sugar to 1 tsp. per other's suggestions. Will make again.
"Wonderful, I found it very easy and I would make this again"
THIS RECIPE IS SOOOO GOOD! I LOVE PEAS - MY HUSBAND DOESN'T - ESPECIALLY CREAMED. I MADE THIS WITH THE "MAPLE SALMON" RECIPE, AND MY HUSBAND RAVED ABOUT THE MEAL ALL EVENING. I FOUND THAT THIS MAKES QUITE A BIT OF THE SAUCE, SO NEXT TIME, I'LL USE 3 CUPS OF PEAS. ALSO, I USED SPLENDA SWEETENER INSTEAD OF THE SUGAR. THANKS FOR THIS DELICIOUS RECIPE, STEPHANIE!
Terrific texture to the cream sauce. Would prefer less sweet - perhaps omit the sugar?
Very good, very easy. The only thing I changed the 2nd time I made this was to add more salt. I also tried making it with milk instead of cream and that was fine too. Good way to get rid of those extra calories in the cream.
The best creamed peas I have ever made!
A great and tasty side dish. This is soo easy, I will make it often. The only thing I will change is to use half the flour, the sauce was just a bit too thick-otherwise a real keeper! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was super-easy, and was a big hit on our Thanksgiving table. I thought it would be too sweet, but it wasn't. I blanched the peas first because I finished this as a casserole in the oven with french fried onions on top. Good that way too.
Thanksgiving guests loved this, the onions were great, I peppered it up too.
The very best, yummy creamed peas!
Exceptional recipe! So delicious, I made exactly according to the recipe with one change...I added some sliced mushrooms. My family and I truly enjoyed this dish, it will make many future appearences of our menu.
Super. So quick and easy to make that I have no advice regarding it. Didn't change anything within this recipe and it came out great. I don't think there is anything anyone could do to screw up this easy recipe so be brave and try it and you'll look like a professional chef.
I got a little carried away when i added the salt to the dish. I'm giving it 5 stars because regardless of how salty the dish was i still wanted to keep eating it. I will make this again, but with less salt next time!
Mikey loved it. And I will use this at Thanksgiving because Creamed Peas are a tradition in this family.
Yummy! Going to make these again!
Add new potatoes and drop the sugar (peas are naturally sweet enough) and you have my all time favorite vegetable meal. In fact, I think I'll make this (without the sugar) for Christmas dinner!
Very good but I found that 2 tablespoons of flour was too much. 1 tablespoon is plenty. The only other change I made was to substitue Splenda for sugar and reduced that amount to 1 tablespoon. This turned out very creamy and very yummy!! I brought this dish to my in-laws to serve with my pasta dish and they loved it!
These were a nice change. Easy and yummy.
I halved the sugar and these were great. It didn't take 5 minutes to thicken; more like 2.
I was also looking for a great cream peas recipe, had tried a few different recipes but found none that was what I wanted. This was exactly what I was looking for!
My husband and guests loved these peas. will make these often. very easy
Nice recipe. I will make this again, but maybe just add some water or something. The sauce was a bit too thick.
I've never had cream peas and I don't know what I was expecting... But the end result was not it. It's basically peas in a white sauce. I omitted the sugar after reading so many reviews that said it was too sweet. I don't think the sugar would have helped my review. It was bland and pretty tasteless. Maybe adding cheese or something would have helped.. My daughter wouldn't touch them, my husband ate them (albeit with complaints and a 'what the HECK are you feeding me?' expression), and I added enough salt and pepper to make mine edible... Then I chucked the leftovers. The recipe truly is fine if you like your peas in white sauce. Now that I've tried, I know I don't. Thanks anyway, Stephanie. :)
Wow, this brings back memories! We always ate "cream peas on toast". It was a real sweet treat for us as kids. We loved it. I actually don't like peas except for this way. I know it sounds weird, but you HAVE to try it. You'll be surprised!!!
This is a great way to spruce up plain old peas. I like to add a couple of teaspoons of dried mint and a bit of black pepper, and I usually substitute soy milk for the cream. So simple and delicious - especially with salmon!
These were ok. I thought they looked nice, but didn't offer much in the way of flavor. Easy and quick to put together though!
I added a small can of chopped mushrooms and a bit of garlic salt instead of plain and it was perfect
My husband had seconds and my father had fourths! This recipe was quite a hit - thanks!!
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have any cream so I just used whole milk. Thickened up so fast I had to take it off the stove -- only took about 30 seconds! Thanks for sharing!
Very easy recipe to prepare, and it adds enough that the non veggie picky picks around here will eat it.
I liked this one, but I had to add almost a half cup more water to it to keep it from looking like paste. I'd try adding new potatoes to it for variety.
I liked this recipe but my husband can't tolerate a lot of cream sauces. This is definately creamy. My 1 year old liked it, but my other two kids, forget it! There was a lot left over and it seemed that I was the only one eating them.
Absolutely wonderful. Simple and tasty. Very easy side that my husband loved. I know kids would eat there peas with this recipe.
One of my favorite go to recipes for peas. Only changes I make is using 2% milk and Splenda instead of sugar since we have 2 diabetics in the house..one Type 1 and one Type 2. This is a great way to get kids to eat peas too. The sweetness can trick them into liking them! This is always requested in my house if peas are being served. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. Having these tonight (6/3) with meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
This was the first time I had ever made creamed peas and they turned out great. I peeled some pearl onions and threw them into the peas while the were cooking. Very good.
very easy very creamy, a great way to add a little something to a plain meal
Very creamy. Too sweet and I would advise cutting back on the sugar.
I really like creamed peas and this is a good start! Try adding a dash of nutmeg - peas love nutmeg.
This was REALLY GOOD! Won't ever buy peas in cream sauce or creamed peas again at the store. I didn't have heavy cream, so used half and half, I think you could use milk and get away with it just fine. Didn't use any sugar as hubby is diabetic.
Pretty close to what my grandmother makes. I used canned evaporated milk for the heavy cream, and they turned out wonderfully. I also added a pinch of nutmeg. Thanks for the great recipe!
These are the best! I love creamed peas and white sauce just never tasted right, but these filled the bill. I did substitute evaporated milk for the cream since I didn't have any.
This was very good. I only had a frozen bag of peas and carrots and it tasted great.
Exactly what I wanted! Thanks for such a simple and comforting recipe. I followed the directions exactly, didn't find it too bland or too sweet.
I loved this recipe, the only thing I changed was I used can peas and I used the water from the peas..I mixed everything together then added the peas and it was so good.
I haven't had cream peas in so long, so when I ran across this recipe I figured I'd give it a try. I don't remember cream peas tasting THIS good! Didn't change a thing. We gobbled this up & fought over the last scoop! Thanks for the recipe! :)
Creamy sauce on peas that pop when you bite down. If that excites you then try this wonderful recipe. Season as you see fit but this recipe is the bomb.
Had it for Thanksgiving dinner and guests all loved it despite its dubious appreance. They were pouring it like gravy on mashed potato, turkey, and even meat loaf!
My husband and kids loved these! It will be an often used side dish in the future. Thanks Stephanie!
I had forgotten about making this until reading today , when i was young we made the white sauce, added the frozen peas or canned. We put all this on top of toast, it was a fun meal. My husband will not eat it. One night my older sister put asparagus instead of peas, that was a no go to us siblings.
I used fresh peas, and 1% milk cause that's what I had on hand. I boiled the peas for 5 min. in 2/3c. milk, then stirred in the butter and the other ingredients, substituting the 1% milk for the cream. I reduced sugar to 1 tsp. and added a hint of nutmeg. It thickened right away and was delicious. No need to use the higher fat cream called for in the recipe, unless you want it really rich in calories and fat:)
VERY GOOD AFTER I MADE A FEW CHANGES.I ADDED GARLIC PWD.,XTRA SALT ,PEPPER,AND GRATED KRAFT PARMESAN CHEESE.I ALSO USED HALF AND HALF INSTEAD OF CREAM.THE GARLIC AND PARMESAN MADE THEM SPECIAL!I ALSO JUST USED 1/2 TSP OF SUGAR.
Reminded my husband of his childhood when he used to eat creamed peas and toast. Loved it. A make-again recipe.
This looked awful...but tasted good.
I didn't believe this recipe because it sounded too good to be true,so I went back and read the reviews. OK, I'm a believer. It was the creamiest, best tasting cream pea recipe I have ever tasted. Kudos Steph and Don!!!
Great recipe! Reminds me of what my grandma made to serve with holiday dinners! ( cream peas seem to go well with turkey dinners!) So far this recipe comes out fine whether I've used regular cream, heavy cream or half and half. Both my husband and toddler like it too! Thank you for a consistently good recipe---it has turned out well every time!
Great recipe! Thanks!
Not much of a taste to it
2.17.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18274/cream-peas/ ... I liked these cream peas. I didn't have cream so subbed one percent milk (& reduced sugar to 1t). The sauce was good, but I would've liked more peas in the sauce, maybe 2 1/2c with the same amount of sauce. I think this would be a great introduction to peas for kids. Oh, I didn't thaw the peas, just cooked them for a couple minutes & went ahead with the recipe. 'Glad I tried it. :)
Excellent cream peas! Good flavor and consistency! I like adding fully cooked new potatoes from my garden to this when it's finished cooking! It's so delicious!!
I did make changes mentioned by other folks, such as 1 tablespoon flour and 1 teaspoon sugar. I'm sure the sauce would have been too thick and WAY too sweet if I had followed the original. The peas and sauce turned out great with the changes!
I doubled the recipe and had to substitute canned peas. I followed the advice of a couple of reviewers and added some pepper as well as a teaspoon each of onion powder, garlic powder, and cumin. They were fantastic. We will add this to our list of regular dishes. We happened to have heavy cream on hand this time, but I will use regular milk next time.
Made this for Easter, everyone liked it. Just a hint of sweetness. I followed the recipe to a tee, they aren't to thick or to runny, just right. Will keep this one.
Made these for Thanksgiving and they were "ok" but nothing special. Got thicker and thicker as they sat. Need to cook the peas longer before adding the rest of the ingredients. We don't like crunchy peas. :)
This recipe is easy, fast and delicious!
My mom used to make cream peas every once in a while when I was a kid and I always liked them. This recipe is not how I remember my mom's peas. I didn't have any heavy cream so I used milk (I know my mom wouldn't have used heavy cream anyway). My husband and I thought this was ok but I don't think I will make it again. I didn't use all of the sugar called for and we still thought it was too sweet.
I reduced servings to three and made with canned baby peas along with 2% milk. My husband ate them all. Will definitely make again...soon.
Absolutely loved this recipe! Comfort foods are my favorite to both make and eat, and these cream peas are an excellent addition to my collection! I prepared these exactly as the recipe specified, and was very pleased with the results...no modifications necessary for my taste. Awesome recipe!
a different twist on regular boiled peas. Easy to make, did not take very long. I would definitely cut back on the amount of sugar to 1 tsp instead of 1 T because it was too sweet and sugary for me.
Excellent peas. I used frozen petite peas, did not thaw first and just boiled for about 3 min before adding the cream mixture. My son wouldn't even try them, so it won't make a pea hater like peas, but I thought they were fantastic. A fancy little side dish and it was quick to fix too. Thanks!
You might try this recipe over a slice or 2 of toast! We had that when we were kids. It is a belly filler. By the way I am siddy seven!!Have good day!!
Use Only 1/2 Teaspoon Of Sugar.Milk And Canned Peas Good Alternatives.
This is the cream peas recipe I have been looking for! Tastes just like grandma used to make. I used canned peas instead of frozen, but otherwise followed the recipe and they came out great (even my kids ate them). Thanks!
