Cream Peas

4.5
472 Ratings
  • 5 305
  • 4 117
  • 3 35
  • 2 13
  • 1 2

In my search for a good cream pea recipe, I found many, but none that quite matched what I wanted. So I took to my own creativity and came up with this absolutely fabulous recipe. We love it so much we have this on the side quite often.

Recipe by STEPHNDON

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine peas, water, and salt. Bring to a boil, then stir in butter.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together cream, flour, and sugar. Stir mixture into peas. Cook over medium-high heat until thick and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 50.1mg; sodium 143.9mg. Full Nutrition
